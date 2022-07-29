Coward Josh Hawley to write ‘Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need’

One week ago exactly, we were laughing about Senator Josh Hawley running away like a coward on January 6th. Hawley was one of the Republican ratf–kers openly subverting democracy in the lead up to the January 6th terrorist attack on the Capitol. That morning, before terrorists breached the Capitol, Hawley raised his fist to the terrorists to express his solidarity with them. Then when they breached the Capitol, Hawley couldn’t run away fast enough. Let’s watch it again:
Everyone laughed at him, because he’s a limp, small, chinless, sniveling, flaccid coward. Well, awkward timing, but Hawley got a book deal to talk about manhood, masculinity and being a big, tough guy. For real.
Days after his hometown paper labeled him a “fleeing coward” and a “laughingstock” for sprinting away from the Jan. 6 rioters shortly after egging them on, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has come up with a foolproof way to stop the ridicule. The Missouri senator will set out to own the libs in Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need, a “bold new book,” as its Amazon description reads, that “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.”
The bulk of the book spins off a speech Hawley delivered to the National Conservatism Conference last November, in which he asked: “Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?” The book is reportedly set to go on sale next May.
“The masculine virtues Americans need”? What are masculine virtues, I’m sincerely asking? Genuinely, the whole idea of gendered “virtues” is just so… Christian cultist. Just call it Toxic Masculinity: A Guide. Anyway, I feel safe saying that literally NO man needs a lecture from this flaccid coward.
Note: Hawley lost his publishing contract with Simon & Schuster last year. Now his books are being published by Regnery Publishing, which does only right-wing propaganda-type books.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
With “virtues” he means what men should be demanding they are entitled to have and to get, I am fairly certain.
it has nothing to do with what is given- and last I checked, selfishness and being self serving are not considered either virtuous, or manly.
LOL title should be « chicken : a tale of chickening »
Yes! Women are to blame for creating murderous, porn-addicted men!!! If only women weren’t so mean and critical of men, men wouldn’t be so dysfunctional!!! So, you see, MEN are the real victims here!!!!!!!
sounds to me like he’s admitting that men are incredibly weak, fragile, emotional people who are easily influenced by women. as such, he and other men have no business being in power and probably should not have the right to own property or vote. leave that to the women who rule them – they are obviously much more powerful.
Yep, we ruin everything. It’s all our fault. Always was. Eejits.
One summer when I was a teen, I worked at a Christian lumber mill in rural Oregon. The foreman led the obligatory “worship service” before each shift. One day, the theme was original sin and he said, and I quote, “A woman will never own this mill because Eve sinned first”.
A bold new book based on an ideolgy nearly 2000 years old written by a little coward. I can already smell the groundbreaking ideas about man = strong, woman = weak.
We’re so weak, needy and ineffectual, yet we manage to disrupt and threaten the Proper Order of Civilization every day. I’d ponder that paradox further, but I might break my poor little girly brain.
I thought it was truly laughable when someone as wan and effete as Hawley claimed masculinity was under attack. Seeing him run out if the Capitol made it even funnier.
Tucker Carlson’s End Of Men promo was the funniest thing I’ve seen all year. Hawley beating feet was a close second…😈🤣
Hahahahahahahaha.
Omg he’s going to write a book that “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands…”
Dude can barely stand to kiss his wife on the lips. In photos he literally looks like he’s afraid to catch cooties from her. Such a virtuous husband!
I’m fairly sure this will consist of
-having a submissive wife
-getting lots of children, none of which he ahs to provide for
-not using birth control or family planning
-earning more than women
-owning more than women
-executing discipline in the family
etc
note, how this is all what other people have to do to SERVE men, rather than what men will actually legitimately provide- but I honestly think this is how they (mis)understand and (mis)represent “virtue”.
teehee, but, he “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.” This is the way the extremists’ God wants the men to be. I want mainstream religions to speak against this.
https://imgur.com/t/funny/y8JORTL
🤣🤣🤣
I assume a good pair of running shoes will be on that list.
Lol. Perfect comment.
Ha!
fun fact about the publisher: regnery is actually distributed by simon & schuster in the US.
Yup. Just a work around for Josh and Simon & Schuster. Trash the lot of them.
This is mean but I do not care. He is one of the MOST unattractive creatures that I have EVER laid my eyes on. Gagggggg!!!
Why do these “men” who look like corpses keep getting book deals. Hawley and Kushner ewww.
I just…how could he not see that holding himself up as the perfect specimen of masculinity would backfire? That it would emphasize all the flaws? The Jan 6 video is played to great ridicule, and that’s when he decides to release news of a book on being macho????? It’s just all so STUPID.
Lol, this worm has already been laughed out of town.
Considering manhood is a synonym for penis in romance novels and Hawley is a dickhead… this sounds about right.
and the Incel King rises up and proudly claims his crown……..
Don’t let Simon & Schuster off the hook. In an amoral shell game, they can look like they passed on Hawley’s works, but they actually own Regnery Publishing. Actions have consequences, and free speech/ free market has its price. It will be a cold day in hell before I purchase anything associated with Simon and Schuster.
Sort of related, a luxury butcher shop in a small town in Alberta was approached by Pride to donate some meat for a fundraising barbecue. The owner, instead of just saying no, went on a crazy transphobic email rant. Of course the email was leaked, and the shop lost dozens of huge restaurant and hotel accounts in less than 48 hours. The owner was fired (sure!) by the rest of the family that owned the butcher shop, after a spectacular non apology. Now it has been discovered that his mom has donated to all sorts of crazy right wing causes. Consumer power may now be stronger than a ballot, so think hard before you shop!
I hope when it gets published that social media lets the whole world know that it’s Simon & Schuster. Let them answer to that.
No surprise at all. S&S has always been about cash flow no matter what.That guys like Hawley want to burn democracy to the ground—feature, not bug when profit takes precedence over ethics. 🤮🤮
What a feckin’ loser.
Geert Hofstede has done research about masculine and feminine values, which is worth considering in light of Hawley’s book. Concretely speaking, cultures with masculine values will usually use force to resolve conflicts, have rigid and distinct gender roles, believe that failure is a disaster, and emphasise individualism and materialism. Personally, I think Hawley should embrace the fact that he ran away and pivot to promoting a society with more feminine values. It would be a lot less toxic and destroy fewer individuals and countries.
He’s been trying to promote that book for awhile around my town. He has the Evangelical men acting like groupies over it. They really crush hard over him. If you peek over at Springfield, MO Reddit’s forum there is post after post making fun of him.
Missourians don’t you dare vote for Schmitt or Grietens. I don’t think I need to write about Grieten’s. For those not up on Eric Schmitt look up his controversies. You get either one of these men in the Senate with Hawley then you can kiss every right you thought you ever had goodbye. I am looking at you Conservatives. They will go after your rights too. I am so happy my husband & I are leaving.
Read Kaisers post twice to see if I was missing the part about this being a joke. ” coward writes book on masculine virtues”. I am vacilating between laughing and crying. We truly are going to hell in a handbasket, to quote my grandma.
I don’t know, man, I like to do manly things. You know, just manly guys doing manly things, know what I mean?
https://youtu.be/0rex1ub5VJo
Not quite sure how your video attachment is relevant to cowardice.
My last comment was a quote from the :30 Mark of the video, and it’s a bunch of guys way more butch than Josh Hawley. Even the cheerleaders in drag.
A much better use of time is “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation” by Kristin Kobes Du Mez. It lays out the history of this bs in laborious detail. I was able to listen to it on my library’s app.