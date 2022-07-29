Keke Palmer wore a green Valentino to the London ‘Nope’ premiere: ugh or cute?

Here are photos from last night’s London Nope premiere. It doesn’t appear like Jordan Peele and Steven Yeun made the journey to London. Interesting! I wonder if Peele will do any kind of international tour to promote the film, or whether he’ll just let it go word-of-mouth. The film made $44 million in its opening weekend and Nope already has a domestic gross of $58 million-plus. The budget was $68 million – the studio will make money on this, especially as people see it multiple times, and come to it weeks after its release.
Anyway, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer were leading the charge at the UK premiere. Keke wore a green Valentino which is… not great. The lace looks so cheap to me and the feathers around the waste are just such a bad/odd design choice. The fact that this is a turtleneck too… jeez, why did she pick this?? The only nice thing about it is the color – that shade of green looks great on her.
Daniel looked nice. He seems to eschew slim-cuts, right? I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen him in a slim-cut suit. Slim-cuts probably don’t suit his body. My one complaint is that I think he should have unbuttoned the top button on his shirt. He looks like a youth minister.
Stormzy is so handsome.
Brandon Perea’s jacket looks like Chanel to me. Is it??
That is fug. I can’t thing of one nice thing to say.
Maybe if the color was a few shades different? She has a great figure.
my one nice thing is that the color is nice on her.
other than that?…I really don’t like this dress, the lace does look cheap and the feathers around the midsection are weird…it’s the kind of dress a woman wears when she’s pregnant but it’s early and she doesn’t want speculation so she hides her midsection.
she sure is gorgeous though…
It’s really hard to make Keke Palmer look bad. Valentino should be ashamed.
That’s just too much business for the eyes. The color is great and she has the figure but the eyes can’t take all that color and lace and feathers all at once.
Has anyone watched Nope yet, !? i have read some mixed reviews.
I saw Nope. It was a movie where nothing much happened until the last 5 minutes of the movie. My sister picked it and kept saying “I’m sorry” throughout the whole thing. IMO Jordan Peele must have been high when he wrote it. It was very good acting. Keke Palmer was a standout.
The braids and make-up are pretty.
I’m not feeling the dress = Keke is such a pretty girl with a gorgeous figure but this dress does nothing for her.
That dress is mad and I love it! All the gents look very handsome as well
Keke is just gorgeous no matter what. In different lighting the green pops better. I love the actual dress. I’ve never been a fan of feathers and not feeling this feathered peplum, but I love the braids. To me, her best look so far at these premieres was that yellow Prada with the black gloves.
Don’t like the feathers but otherwise it’s a killer dress. She looks gorgeous and the guys look nice too.
Dear Lord, Stormzy made me start singing a gospel song! He is HANDSOME.
Gorgeous. Everyone looks great. Love Keke forever.
That dress is so fugly and I love it. Keke’s skin coming through the lace is beautiful and it fits her to a T. That hideous waist plume makes a perfect lower frame for the waist up photos. It’s an atrocious dress and Keke is working the hell out of it.
She’s beautiful, I love the dress minus the feathers. He’s gorgeous, don’t love his outfit this round. I just watched his Hot Ones it was great, crushing on him now!
I think I’d be okay with the dress if it was a different color — black, white, dark purple, something like that. The shade of green is just ugly for an entire dress.
The dress is a LOT and I don’t like it on her in reality, but I don’t mind it in theory. If I looked like Keke Palmer, I too would wear the most ridiculous things knowing that I would still look amazing. Also it’s refreshing that someone with such an incredible figure is like yeah let’s actually make my waist look huge with this feather ruffle. I prefer the risk-takers to the vain starlets
I wasted 2 hours of my life watching Nope; it was really really bad.
Love the dress. Unfortunately, Nope was a nope for me. I was actively bored in some parts.
I think that I might actually like this dress if the feathers were below the waist which would accentuate her great figure as well as make the groin area less visible. That’s a thing I aim for with my outfits 🤣
The youth minister comment cracked me up. You nailed it
Yes, youth minister is accurate!!
HOT youth minister tho!
I don’t mind the turtleneck but I think the dress would’ve looked better with a black lining to make the green pop. And the feathers have to go.
@ Christine, I agree!! The feathers are a disaster…..
Loved Nope!
Keke can wear what Keke wants. She is unconventional and she looks great in this dress.
Love the cuffs on Daniel Kaluuya’s jacket!
Stormzy!!
I love this green lace dress on her but not on everyone. She has the body build and height to carry this off. The fringe thingy around her middle needs to go. Lace looks elegant. Very pretty.
I love the colour and it suits her. Don’t understand the placement of the feathers. Big busted women, such as myself, need to stay away from high necklines.
She looks gorgeous here. I love braids. I love feathers. I love green. So I’m biased.
I don’t actually mind the dress.
But I will say it’s a perfect dress to hide a small baby bump under.
I really like green, lace and feathers in general—separately. The cut of this dress is just perfection on her. I think I prefer an under slip dress thing of either skin tone or something. Just to prevent tue dark shadows under the lace. It’s very distracting and does make the lace look cheap.
The dress is gorgeous! I love how flattering it is on her figure, especially in the straight on shots. Who would have thought lace and feathers could end up looking classic? I love it