The WAGatha Christie defamation trial ends in defeat for Rebekah Vardy

In 2019, the WAGatha Christie story began. Coleen Rooney accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of selling stories to the tabloids. Rooney had basically set up a clever sting operation using her Instagram Stories, and Vardy fell Botox-first into the trap. Vardy apparently sold/leaked several big stories about Rooney to the British tabloids. Months after Rooney dramatically outed Vardy online, Vardy sued Rooney for defamation. The case worked its way through a splashy, trashy trial. And now… Rebekah Vardy LOST!!

Rebekah Vardy has lost her “Wagatha Christie” libel case against Coleen Rooney, in a dramatic legal defeat that leaves her facing significant legal costs, with her reputation in tatters. In a damning high court judgment, Vardy was described as an “untrustworthy witness” who is likely to have destroyed potentially crucial evidence on purpose. The judge concluded Vardy probably worked with her agent, Caroline Watt, to leak stories from Rooney’s private Instagram account to the Sun, providing tips to tabloid journalists and aiding them with their inquiries.

The judge was highly critical of the loss of key communications. She said it was not believable that Watt accidentally dropped her mobile phone in the North Sea shortly after a legal request was made to search its WhatsApp messages.

Vardy now faces a substantial legal bill after deciding to pursue the case to trial. In return for spending millions of pounds, she will be left with the judge’s 75-page ruling, which describes her evidence as “inconsistent”, “evasive” or “implausible”.

Vardy’s reputation had already taken a battering during the seven-day trial at the high court in London in May.

In a statement after the verdict Rooney welcomed her victory but added that she “never believed it should have gone to court” and that “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted”. She said: “It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others. Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid the need for such a drawn-out and public court case. All my attempts to do so were knocked back by Mrs Vardy.”

Seriously though, what was Vardy thinking? To sue Rooney and go through this big, dumb trial? Vardy’s reputation and bank account will take a major hit because of this mess. Anyway, justice is sweet for Coleen Rooney. Hopefully, this is the end of it. What a spectacular gossip sideshow, honestly. My favorite part was when Vardy’s agent “accidentally” threw a phone full of incriminating documents into the ocean.

30 Responses to “The WAGatha Christie defamation trial ends in defeat for Rebekah Vardy”

  1. Duchcheese says:
    July 29, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Play stupid games win stupid prizes, serves her right. Verdy really had this coming.

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    July 29, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Wonder how Vardy found out about the result as so many of her phones, computers and laptops are always breaking down, being accidentally wiped or dropped into the North sea?

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:51 am

      LMAO!!! Carrier pigeon. They sent a carrier pige…oh wait, I’ve just received word the pigeon crashed into the sea. RIP. 🤣

      Reply
  3. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 29, 2022 at 10:58 am

    The hubris. Vardy knew she was guilty, so why all this fuss? She could have sat there and accepted Rooney’s wrath and this story would be a gossipy footnote. Nope! This chick wants to fight in court over defamation. Clueless and stupid. Now it’s gonna cost her. A lot.

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:06 am

      An estimated 3 Million GBP if Rooney is awarded full costs (which I doubt).

      I suspect Rooney will not get all her costs so all in about 2-2.5M

      Reply
      • Rozellev says:
        July 29, 2022 at 11:13 am

        The uk have debtors courts she will be jailed ask the tennis player boris becker lol

      • Shoshone says:
        July 29, 2022 at 11:33 am

        Yes, but on top of paying judgments, fees, penalties and an award for prevailing counsel fees, Vardy will have to pay her own litigation fees. This is really going to hurt a lot.

    • Fig says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:10 am

      The party who lost, it’s……….Rebekah Vardy (‘s account)

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:18 am

      I think a lot of it has to do with jealousy – Vardy was insanely jealous of the other WAGs, esp Rooney (don’t know why).

      Stupid is as stupid does and the court case proved just how stupid, vain and nasty Vardy (and her husband) really are.

      Reply
      • Dollycoa says:
        July 30, 2022 at 3:43 am

        It’s because she set out to be a WAG but only Jamie Vardy and some other lower league footballer were stupid enough to fall for it. She wanted the mega rich lifestyle of the wags married to players in the Big clubs like Manchester United/ City, Arsenal etc. Being married to a millionaire wasn’t enough for her, or her equally vile agent, married to some unknown footballer, so she was jealous. She is also toovstupid to know how stupidxshe is compared to other people, like judges and lawyers

  4. ShazBot says:
    July 29, 2022 at 11:19 am

    “It’s….Rebekah Vardy’s account” was truly an awesome gossip story and just a killer way to end a statement. These don’t come around often.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    July 29, 2022 at 11:37 am

    “it was not believable that Watt accidentally dropped her mobile phone in the North Sea shortly after a legal request was made to search its WhatsApp messages.”

    No, not believable at all!!!! what a shitshow on Vardy’s part. Like what was she thinking taking this to court? Now she’s out millions and people STILL know she leaked stories from Rooney’s IG.

    I love the term “Wagatha Christie” though lol.

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:52 am

      And it’s not like most people cared????

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 29, 2022 at 12:46 pm

      It’s about as believable as the Secret Service phones all being turned in/replaced right after being subpoenaed in the January 6 investigation.

      Reply
    • theotherViv says:
      July 29, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      This is so confusing though, isn’t whatsapp data easily restored on another phone? I have repeatedly tried to delete whatsapp info and it seems a bitch. They tell you it’s goen but when you sign up again, it reappears. Unless you terminate the telephone number and wait like FOREVER or find someone from Hogwarts.

      Reply
    • HamsterJam says:
      July 29, 2022 at 2:37 pm

      I dunno, I accidentally drop tons of stuff into the North Sea all the time

      Reply
      • terra says:
        July 29, 2022 at 11:25 pm

        Absolutely, so do I.

        Coincidentally, “The North Sea” is what I have named the area between my bed and the wall, thanks to the many hair ties and water bottles I lose and can never reach thanks to my short, short arms.

  6. Jane says:
    July 29, 2022 at 11:53 am

    This is going to run and run – there’ll be a tv show, a movie, the inevitable tell-all book from either side and eventually redemption tour interviews.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 29, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      They can have the same woman play both parts as both women have had so much work done they ended up looking the same.

      Reply
  7. laurelcanyoner says:
    July 29, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    I’m SOOOOO looking forward to a big soapy MESS of a production of this story. It’s got evrythingggg.

    Reply
  8. A says:
    July 29, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    I can’t think of a better recent gossip story tbh and I am a little sad it’s over

    Reply
  9. Genevieve says:
    July 29, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Unless I’m missing something, I don’t understand how Vardy thought she had a leg to stand on. Rooney’s post doesn’t even technically blame Vardy herself, just says that the account belonged to her. Obviously the implication is there, but all Vardy had to do was stick by her story of someone else having her log-in info.

    Anyway, hats off to all concerned. Your petty feuds and insta-sleuthing were an entertaining spectacle.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      July 29, 2022 at 8:06 pm

      From reading one really good article about the trial (that described Peter Andre as the true drive by victim of this whole mess lol) I got the impression that Vardy was attempting to play semantics in that her assistant was the one actually contacting the tabloids. Silly.

      Reply
  10. Cerys says:
    July 30, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Two obnoxious individuals with more money than sense. Both have made a “career” for themselves purely by marrying footballers.

    Reply

