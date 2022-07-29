The WAGatha Christie defamation trial ends in defeat for Rebekah Vardy

In 2019, the WAGatha Christie story began. Coleen Rooney accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of selling stories to the tabloids. Rooney had basically set up a clever sting operation using her Instagram Stories, and Vardy fell Botox-first into the trap. Vardy apparently sold/leaked several big stories about Rooney to the British tabloids. Months after Rooney dramatically outed Vardy online, Vardy sued Rooney for defamation. The case worked its way through a splashy, trashy trial. And now… Rebekah Vardy LOST!!

Rebekah Vardy has lost her “Wagatha Christie” libel case against Coleen Rooney, in a dramatic legal defeat that leaves her facing significant legal costs, with her reputation in tatters. In a damning high court judgment, Vardy was described as an “untrustworthy witness” who is likely to have destroyed potentially crucial evidence on purpose. The judge concluded Vardy probably worked with her agent, Caroline Watt, to leak stories from Rooney’s private Instagram account to the Sun, providing tips to tabloid journalists and aiding them with their inquiries.

The judge was highly critical of the loss of key communications. She said it was not believable that Watt accidentally dropped her mobile phone in the North Sea shortly after a legal request was made to search its WhatsApp messages.

Vardy now faces a substantial legal bill after deciding to pursue the case to trial. In return for spending millions of pounds, she will be left with the judge’s 75-page ruling, which describes her evidence as “inconsistent”, “evasive” or “implausible”.

Vardy’s reputation had already taken a battering during the seven-day trial at the high court in London in May.

In a statement after the verdict Rooney welcomed her victory but added that she “never believed it should have gone to court” and that “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted”. She said: “It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others. Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid the need for such a drawn-out and public court case. All my attempts to do so were knocked back by Mrs Vardy.”