“Gugu Mbatha-Raw looked gorgeous at the ‘Surface’ premiere” links

Embed from Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw looks gorgeous in this strange sheet-dress. [Go Fug Yourself]

Are you ready for Cate Blanchett in TAR? [Gawker]

Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings are staying on as Jeopardy hosts. [Dlisted]

Beyonce’s album comes out in three days!! [LaineyGossip]

Julianne Hough reveals a secret talent. [Seriously OMG]

The Rock is giving away puppies?! [Just Jared]

I’m very close to giving in and starting The Boys. [Pajiba]

This answers so many questions about the Great Resignation. [Buzzfeed]

New Jersey resident Mehmet Oz talks about how he would vote on marriage equality if he won the Pennsylvania senate race. [Towleroad]

Doja Cat is a muse. [Egotastic]

Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee broke up with her husband again. [Starcasm]

This story is completely horrific. [Jezebel]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images