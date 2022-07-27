“Gugu Mbatha-Raw looked gorgeous at the ‘Surface’ premiere” links

Gugu Mbatha-Raw looks gorgeous in this strange sheet-dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Are you ready for Cate Blanchett in TAR? [Gawker]
Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings are staying on as Jeopardy hosts. [Dlisted]
Beyonce’s album comes out in three days!! [LaineyGossip]
Julianne Hough reveals a secret talent. [Seriously OMG]
The Rock is giving away puppies?! [Just Jared]
I’m very close to giving in and starting The Boys. [Pajiba]
This answers so many questions about the Great Resignation. [Buzzfeed]
New Jersey resident Mehmet Oz talks about how he would vote on marriage equality if he won the Pennsylvania senate race. [Towleroad]
Doja Cat is a muse. [Egotastic]
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee broke up with her husband again. [Starcasm]
This story is completely horrific. [Jezebel]
Love the hair, the gown, the color, all of it.
Do it!!! (give in and start watching The Boys)
Yes so worth it Kaiser, you won’t be disappointed.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is really beautiful and I actually like this gown. I could just be blinded by her beauty though. Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings are awful people and bad hosts and Dr’ Oz is a fraud.
How is she in everything? I guess mostly on Apple + but I remember her first from Black Mirror and now Apple has her cast in everything .
I think I first saw her with Jessica Chastain in ‘Miss Sloane’ on Netflix. That episode on Black Mirror was one of the best; love sci-fi, but didn’t like a lot of the Black Mirror episodes.
She looks amazing! That gown is a work of art, it is like sculpture.
The dress isn’t my fave, but she’s always stunning.
It reminds me of Cinderella’s dress after her stepsisters ripped it apart.
She’s certainly an attractive woman and the color looks great against her skin, but she looks like she has a slight frame and that’s a lot of fabric. There’s a lot going on: one shoulder is covered, one not, the sad bow hanging down, the texture, the pleating, and God only knows what’s going on with the extra fabric hanging in the back. All those elements just look unresolved.
She’s cute, dress not so much.
Gugu looks amazing! I only know her from Loki, so I’m used to her being gorgeous in a very buttoned-up, serious kind of way. This artistic dress (and smiling!) is such a change of pace but soooo pretty.
Gugu is indeed amazing. I discovered her in an episode of Black mirror.Her and Hiddleston did RADA together.
LOVE that green dress. That is a statement dress and it works for her. Surface looks interesting, i’ll definitely watch it. I feel like such an Apple Plus fan girl lol but everything I’ve seen on there is excellent, even the Social Security lawyer documentary the Big Conn lol.
You will not regret giving in and watching The Boys!!! It is excellent.
I second that – it can be pretty gory, but it’s really interesting and different.
Gugu is so gorgeous and I do love the color of the dress but the cut not so much.
Jeopardy producers are ignorant and awful and tone-deaf. Will never watch that show again.
Wowza! Drop dead gorgeous!
Don’t like the dress or hair, but she’s gorgeous so she could probably wear a sack and look good.
That jezebel story is horrifying
Yes! Really, really disturbing. Such a horrific crime committed against those women. I hope they get justice.
It’s horrifying, but I get the sense prison officials were counting on a code of silence to protect them. This is making the rounds now, so hopefully there’s going to be justice.
Currently binging Homelander. It’s compelling.
“The Boys” is really good overall, but also kind of a bummer depending on how you view the world. And as others have already said, it is graphically violent and bloody to an almost shocking degree.
I can only watch one episode at a time. It’s a lot.
Thought for sure that it was going to have something to do with cherry stems.
Gugu is always completely gorgeous and you all should see her in her earlier film “Belle”
The Jezebel story is heartbreaking.
Giant thumbs down on Miyam and Ken. Boooo, tomato, tomato.
The Boys is some of the best goddamn television EVER MADE.
Gugu looks stunning even if I am not the biggest fan of the dress. What is Reese wearing though? Looks like she and her dressed barely escaped Freddy Krueger.