“Gugu Mbatha-Raw looked gorgeous at the ‘Surface’ premiere” links
  • July 27, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gugu Mbatha-Raw looks gorgeous in this strange sheet-dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Are you ready for Cate Blanchett in TAR? [Gawker]
Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings are staying on as Jeopardy hosts. [Dlisted]
Beyonce’s album comes out in three days!! [LaineyGossip]
Julianne Hough reveals a secret talent. [Seriously OMG]
The Rock is giving away puppies?! [Just Jared]
I’m very close to giving in and starting The Boys. [Pajiba]
This answers so many questions about the Great Resignation. [Buzzfeed]
New Jersey resident Mehmet Oz talks about how he would vote on marriage equality if he won the Pennsylvania senate race. [Towleroad]
Doja Cat is a muse. [Egotastic]
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee broke up with her husband again. [Starcasm]
This story is completely horrific. [Jezebel]

32 Responses to ““Gugu Mbatha-Raw looked gorgeous at the ‘Surface’ premiere” links”

  1. Cha Cha Slide says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Love the hair, the gown, the color, all of it.

    Reply
  2. Lucía says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Do it!!! (give in and start watching The Boys)

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw is really beautiful and I actually like this gown. I could just be blinded by her beauty though. Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings are awful people and bad hosts and Dr’ Oz is a fraud.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      July 27, 2022 at 8:02 pm

      How is she in everything? I guess mostly on Apple + but I remember her first from Black Mirror and now Apple has her cast in everything .

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        July 28, 2022 at 1:20 am

        I think I first saw her with Jessica Chastain in ‘Miss Sloane’ on Netflix. That episode on Black Mirror was one of the best; love sci-fi, but didn’t like a lot of the Black Mirror episodes.

  4. Tiffany:) says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    She looks amazing! That gown is a work of art, it is like sculpture.

    Reply
  5. lucy2 says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    The dress isn’t my fave, but she’s always stunning.

    Reply
    • Guest says:
      July 27, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      It reminds me of Cinderella’s dress after her stepsisters ripped it apart.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      July 28, 2022 at 9:59 am

      She’s certainly an attractive woman and the color looks great against her skin, but she looks like she has a slight frame and that’s a lot of fabric. There’s a lot going on: one shoulder is covered, one not, the sad bow hanging down, the texture, the pleating, and God only knows what’s going on with the extra fabric hanging in the back. All those elements just look unresolved.

      Reply
  6. death by bacon says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    She’s cute, dress not so much.

    Reply
  7. Lila says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    Gugu looks amazing! I only know her from Loki, so I’m used to her being gorgeous in a very buttoned-up, serious kind of way. This artistic dress (and smiling!) is such a change of pace but soooo pretty.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 27, 2022 at 2:05 pm

      Gugu is indeed amazing. I discovered her in an episode of Black mirror.Her and Hiddleston did RADA together.

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    July 27, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    LOVE that green dress. That is a statement dress and it works for her. Surface looks interesting, i’ll definitely watch it. I feel like such an Apple Plus fan girl lol but everything I’ve seen on there is excellent, even the Social Security lawyer documentary the Big Conn lol.

    Reply
  9. CJW says:
    July 27, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    You will not regret giving in and watching The Boys!!! It is excellent.

    Reply
  10. K says:
    July 27, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Gugu is so gorgeous and I do love the color of the dress but the cut not so much.

    Reply
  11. Josephine says:
    July 27, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    Jeopardy producers are ignorant and awful and tone-deaf. Will never watch that show again.

    Reply
  12. Jferber says:
    July 27, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    Wowza! Drop dead gorgeous!

    Reply
  13. Thelma says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    Don’t like the dress or hair, but she’s gorgeous so she could probably wear a sack and look good.

    Reply
  14. Lisa says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    That jezebel story is horrifying

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      July 27, 2022 at 5:03 pm

      Yes! Really, really disturbing. Such a horrific crime committed against those women. I hope they get justice.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      July 27, 2022 at 8:06 pm

      It’s horrifying, but I get the sense prison officials were counting on a code of silence to protect them. This is making the rounds now, so hopefully there’s going to be justice.

      Reply
  15. Lady D says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:33 pm

    Currently binging Homelander. It’s compelling.

    Reply
  16. FilmTurtle says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:35 pm

    “The Boys” is really good overall, but also kind of a bummer depending on how you view the world. And as others have already said, it is graphically violent and bloody to an almost shocking degree.

    Reply
  17. pocket litter says:
    July 27, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    Thought for sure that it was going to have something to do with cherry stems.

    Reply
  18. Stacey Dresden says:
    July 27, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    Gugu is always completely gorgeous and you all should see her in her earlier film “Belle”

    Reply
  19. Well Wisher says:
    July 27, 2022 at 6:17 pm

    The Jezebel story is heartbreaking.

    Reply
  20. Unicorn with a Sweet Tooth says:
    July 27, 2022 at 8:58 pm

    Giant thumbs down on Miyam and Ken. Boooo, tomato, tomato.

    Reply
  21. Trillion says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:29 pm

    The Boys is some of the best goddamn television EVER MADE.

    Reply
  22. greenmonster says:
    July 28, 2022 at 6:52 am

    Gugu looks stunning even if I am not the biggest fan of the dress. What is Reese wearing though? Looks like she and her dressed barely escaped Freddy Krueger.

    Reply

