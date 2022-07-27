Bower: The Queen chose to snub the Sussexes with the Jubbly seating

So much of Tom Bower’s book and promotional book tour is stupid, weak and painfully nitpicky. It’s clear that Bower blatantly lied throughout the book, just as it’s clear that Bower’s main goal is to put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “in their place.” It’s not just that he’s biased, it’s that he’s a fantasist and he’s actively defaming them in print. While it’s funny to watch the daily receipts come out on various lies from Bower, it’s also really funny to think that this is all he got. He spent years working on this ramshackle mess and all he’s got to show for it are nitpicky stories which are easily disproven. Well, Bower now has an “impeccable source” who gave him all the tea about the one public event done by the Sussexes at the Jubbly. Harry and Meghan went to St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Jubbly service, and they were seated with the Wessexes and Yorks. Royal reporters have tried to turn this seating arrangement into the snub of the century. Bower’s impeccable source claims that the Queen decided to snub Harry and Meghan with the seating arrangement. How perfectly stupid.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seating snub at the service marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June was authorized by the queen herself, royal biographer Tom Bower recounted in a recent interview.
Speaking to GB News in connection with the release of his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Bower told anchor Dan Wootton that the queen’s direction as to where the Sussexes should sit during the national service of thanksgiving—away from Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton—was made to prevent Harry and Meghan from “diverting attention” from the event.
Bower’s comments come as the release of his book has been widely reported on for a number of spectacular claims about Harry and Meghan, most notable of which is that the queen told a group of her closest aides “thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming” to the funeral of Prince Philip. The author told Wootton that the monarch’s impetus for stating this was because she feared that Meghan would distract from the focus of the day, which was Philip. Bower claims the same concern prompted the jubilee seating sanction.
“She didn’t want to have Meghan diverting attention from her husband, and the ceremony, and knew that if Meghan had come that’s what was going to happen” he said of the April 2021 funeral.
“I think that then expressed itself again in the jubilee,” he continued. “I mean what was a really remarkable story I heard, was that Meghan and Harry were late to get to St Paul’s Cathedral deliberately so that they could make their own grand entrance. As they’re walking down the aisle and they get to their seats nine and ten, they say ‘well everyone should move up so that we can be on the aisle itself.’ ‘No’ says the usher,” Bower explained. “‘No, you’re to sit [in] nine and ten.'”
“‘Who told you to tell me where to sit?,'” the author claims was Harry’s response. “‘Your grandmother,’ says the usher.”
The implication was that the queen authorized the usher to ensure that the Sussexes sat in their assigned seats. When contacted by Newsweek, Bower stated that he had repeated information told to him by an “impeccable source.”
[From Newsweek]
Given what we know of that day, the Sussexes went to Clarence House first and had some kind of meeting or brunch with Prince Charles and Camilla. The Sussexes left Clarence House and went straight to St. Paul’s Cathedral, where they arrived perfectly on cue, rather than late. There’s an order to how these people arrive at church, because that’s how anal retentive these people are. My theory is that instead of “arriving late,” Harry and Meghan were held back by the usher so they could get their own procession through the church, because the Queen wanted them to have that. As for the seating arrangement… everything was set up particularly so that Harry and William would have zero interaction throughout the Jubbly. As much as the royal reporters want to make the seating arrangement into some massive snub, it was always clear that Harry and William would be kept apart.
LOL, and then the Sussexes snubbed the after-church lunch reception too, remember?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696627138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul’s cathedral for the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.,Image: 696641183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678455, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Yeah, because if Meghan had been at Philip’s funeral, it would have pulled focus from Kate….these people….{shakes head, rolls eyes}
Yeah, it was apparently okay for Kate to publicly display her obsession with PH.
And that unfortunate fashion shoot Kate had at the funeral.
Meghan looked great. Keep being salty Brits!
Please! The queen gave them their own procession only to snub them by having them sit with the fun royals, and to keep them happy and away from the main problematic ones (Cambridges)?! Yeah…makes (no) sense!!😒
Bowe(L movement) is so desperate, he was hoping Meghan would sue him, and is getting nothing but being exposed as the POS he is!!😂
Haters believe the procession was to single them out and shame them. They claim Harry’s face was angry. I wish the Queen would put out a statement to refute that but we know Betty is useless.
Kate had the angry face. And she muttered some comment to William. Of course Bower ignores it.
He is such a liar cos no usher will ever refer to HM as ” your grandmother ” , especially during an event like that
Right. He would have said the Queen or her majesty.
He really has a bad case of mouth diarrhea. It’s quite clear in the video Harry didn’t have that exchange with the usher when they arrived at their row of seats. There were papers on the seats with names. Bea was on the aisle seat and they (Bea, Edo, Eugenie and Jack) started moving over and you can see Harry pointing to where he Meghan were to sit. It’s obvious Harry was going to sit in their assigned seats.
Around the 1:53:03 mark.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcmGqasW0uE
@Osty I died laughing at how that exchange absolutely never happened. Bower always goes too far and makes his stories so ludicrous that they’re literally unbelievable
Granny wants to seat you at the kids’ table, your Royal Highnesses.
@Feeshalori, Harry’s response:
Thank goodness Granny made our request happen.
Exactly, they’re crazy mad because Meghan couldn’t care less about all this Monarchy nonsense😁As a fan I know Megs is more interested in her Down Dog Yoga😀than sitting second row in a cathedral.
My thoughts exactly. Meg and Harry don’t care. It’s just gross watching Bower try to turn little details that no one cares about into the next big royal scandal. He’s so desperate to be THE ONE with all the tea, too bad he doesn’t have any tea bags.
What Bower has done is shown himself to be a lying idiot and Meghan has lived a squeaky clean life. Most if his vitriol has been debunked in real time with receipts and he has been hawking this book on endless sites who hate the Sussexes as much as he does. It must be painful for this old man to have to try to rewrite history when his history is debunked.
There was no good reason for the Sussexes to sit behind Charles and company because they are not working for this family. Pretty sure Harry’s grandmother prearranged everything with the Sussexes consent. To Try to make an issue out of seating arrangements shows his desperation and the lack of depth of this book. This old man has been grasping at straws for this book with lie after lie debunked. The best he can hope for at this point is for the publishers ro recoup the cost for printing this mess.
I imagine his fellow haters in the UK media are very disappointed with this book because he either regurgitated old gutter media talking points or he is desperately trying unsuccessfully to rewrite Meghan’s well documented public philanthropic life. I have been laughing daily re the clown he is making of himself over such minor insignificant details. A sad end for a very angry old man. He risked whatever credibility he had on a “take down” that is not happening.
Bowers book is already free on Kindle Unlimited.
That usually doesn’t happen that quickly. There are books that only become *free* after 10 years. Not this one. Its already in the bargain bin after what? three weeks?
omg, you’re right. It is on Kindle Unlimited. I looked for it last week and it wasnt available at all on Amazon in the US (maybe it just hadn’t been released yet), now its available in hardcover and KU. LOL. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a major release(since that’s what they were trying to hype this book as) moved SO FAST to KU. Wow.
@Maxine Branch – Actually, I think Harry and Meghan might normally have been expected to sit behind Charles, going by the seating of the other family members. The children of the monarch (plus Will) were in the front row. Zara and Peter were seated behind Anne. On the other side, Andrew would normally have been in the front row, just in front of where Bea and Eugenie were sitting, with Edward and Sophie and family moving down a seat.
There was obviously a good reason for the seating arrangements, including why Harry and Meghan weren’t on the end of the aisle, but snubbing the Sussexes had nothing to do with it – as was made clear by the TV commentators who noted they wouldn’t have been give the solo church entrance unless that’s what TQ (and Charles?) wanted.
@Becks1 – still not available on Amazon US that I saw except for a third party seller based in NZ, hardcopy only, delivery in 2-4 weeks. Not on B&N either. Didn’t see the Kindle Unlimited – is that Amazon UK?
@Windyriver – its weird bc I just searched for it and it was available in hardcover but now its not anymore. But, still definitely available on Kindle Unlimited and yes, that’s on Amazon US.
@Becks1 – That’s so odd as I’m just the opposite. On the US site I see two third party vendors showing availability of the hard copy, but I can’t find it on Kindle Unlimited. In any event, believe we can say it’s not destined to be a runaway bestseller here!
@ windyriver, I made those same claims regarding the BBC reporters. If the BBC reporters claim that their entrance was fully choreographed by QEII. When it’s apparent to the reporters during the event, it’s an admission of the facts.
As Kaiser stated they were not late.
My gawd, Bowers has become the laughing stock of all of Britain, yet he is still trying to convince us otherwise. As for his “impeccable source” that is a blatant lie as well.
I…wait…what?! These things are planned down to the very last second. The entrance by themselves was planned. There was NO WAY that they didn’t know where they were sitting ahead of time and that THAT was carefully planned. Lord what has this man been smoking and who is stupid enough to believe what he’s trying to sell?!
Gosh, I loathe that man. What a disgusting prick. But I don’t believe he has any kind of grand source. Well I mean besides the derangers on twitter who he clearly got so much from.
Bower and the people who tot this book will bring her down are so foolish. This book after days once again showed people why they had to leave. Meghan the bad person and kate the angle is tired , no one except the derangers believe it . And even them were disappointed with this book cos they went in hoping for surrogate news, bullying news etc and they got nothing except unknown sources nonsense thar they themselves made up or made up by a royal clown already in the news
Bower went to the Sam Markle school of writing apparently. LOL.
that last photo, the way he is checking on her and she is reassuring him!! my HEART
Yep-it’s always projection with these people, they’re super predictable now. This tidbit probably means that H&M got exactly what they wanted/needed+ from the queen that day. Remember Kate’s snide glance-over and bitter mumbling? She wishes they’d been somehow snubbed and for whatever reason, their very presence, seating, procession irked her. The asinine things these people decide to care about…
So i’m starting to almost directly believe the opposite is true with each of these idiotic stories since these people have become so narcissistically predictable.
If Bower is still flogging this mess a week after release it can’t be selling well. This steaming pile has been fact checked in real time on Twitter and has received push back allegedly from BP and CH. Although there are people who hate Meghan are willing to buy this crap, that has to sting.
@aquarius64 On the Amazon uk best sellers list – it’s languishing at #97.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar is at #47. He’s being outsold by a children’s book written more than 50 years ago.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️
I don’t think the queen invited the Sussexes to the jubbly just to snub them at church. Also, Tom Bower makes the RF seem juvenile with the made-up seating drama.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Bowel is good for comedic value.
Anyone keeping track of this book in the best seller list?
I just have the impression it’s not selling that well and the review section is populated by bots and “derangers” who say how “brilliant” and “well researched” (LOL) this book is along with the put downs of Meghan. They probably did not buy it, just my impression.
Interestingly, Amazon US still doesn’t have it, except for the hardcopy available via a third party seller based in NZ with delivery expected in 2-4:weeks. Not available on B&N here either.
Amazon US knows this book is a chock full of lies. Bower quoted Kristen Meinzer, a US royal correspendent , in this hit job and claimed she’s friends with Meghan. Meinzer came out and said Bower lied on her (her words); that she never said she’s friends with Meghan and he never interviewed her. Whoops.
Amazon has it FREE on kindle unlimited. And yes, in the US
Someone pointed this out above but Amazon US does have it now….for free on Kindle Unlimited LOLOLOL.
@Tessa #97 in UK Amazon list. Bower WANTS to be sued. I hope H&M ignore him.
They always make their royals look bad in their quest to smear Meghan. How is snubbing a family member who came to support you after inviting them a good look, how is being Petty at your husband’s funeral a good look , how is showing the world how insecure you are after pretending you are significant and relevant a good look ?
It’s not. And the RF, including the Queen, show exactly who they are when they don’t bother to defend “much loved family members”.
It seems there is no one with a working brain cell there
So they supposedly had this conversation with the usher and nobody saw it and had lip readers trying to decipher it? If the idea was to avoid H&M being the focus, they failed. They are just proving Meghan’s version that she was asked to be less when she was a “working” royal.
And the ” usher ” who was clearly a royalist referred to queenie as ” your grandmother ” not Her majesty 😂😂😂😂..Liar bowel lies so much he can’t keep up
I’m not British and even I know that in public the usher would say ” her Majesty” or ” the Queen”. He can’t even lie well. OMG.
Then the usher yelled ‘GOT ‘EM’, high-fived the Archbishop, and everyone clapped.
I immediately pictured that Usher meme going around of him going “Watch This! Uh! Uh!” 😂
YES exactly lol
LOL 😂😂😂
I really don’t think the Queen was out to snub them.
Measures were probably taken to avoid a confrontation of any kind with the Cambridges (including an ‘angry’ look of any of them, that would have been all over their papers), and I think that was the main priority.
This is a deranger talking point so I’m not surprised that Bower has picked it up. His impeccable source is probably one of those hate accounts, like Angela Levin.
Meghan was still the main focus of the service (especially since the Queen wasn’t there) so any attempt to dilute her power or appeal failed, lol. But I don’t believe there was any such attempt. They walked down the aisle separately bc the Queen arranged it. The one thing I was surprised at was why they were put in the middle of a row, bc that meant people had to move when they arrived, but I think that was about separating them as much as possible from W&K and their line of sight. Harry and Meghan looked fine at that ceremony. No annoyance, no anger. there was no “snubbing”.
Being seated in the middle of the row also meant that they wouldn’t be seated directly behind Edward and Sophie. I can’t imagine H&M would have wanted to sit behind the Witch of Wessex given her rudeness at the 2020 Commonwealth Day church service.
Let me get this straight, queenie seated them there so they will not divert attention but her own staff and family couldn’t stop talking about the Sussexes diring and weeks after thereby giving them to attention their queen didn’t want on them in the first place? Do these fools hear themselves when they talk ?
The “bots” are already on Amazon giving this awful book high ratings with the usual put downs of Meghan. What a joke. I think the Queen and Sussexes worked things out and planned before the event, it was not as if Meghan and Harry walked in and thought, oh she’s putting us here instead. It was all orchestrated.
I didn’t see many reviews. I reported some of them and marked the one that pointed out lies as helpful.
The hardcover book has more reviews than the Kindle edition so far.
I thought Amazon only allowed reviews from buyers or has that changed? Or I was mistaken? I thought I read something like that when the Brown book came our
I think they only can point out on Amazon if it was purchased through Amazon. If the book was purchased somewhere else or borrowed from a Library there would be no way for Amazon to know that unless the reviewer says how he or she got a copy of the book.
When this book flops, this Tom Bower guy should definitely go into fan-fiction writing. I couldn’t even read all that mess with a straight face!
So what we get from this tool’s book makes the royals look bad, petty and ignorant and himself out to be a massive liar. Giant fail.
I swear to god it feels like we’re living in Groundhog Day. The exact same bullshit just keeps cycling over and over, with only the dates ever changing.
I mean what these sources are saying about M&H ‘pulling focus’ is not wrong. They do and they always will – not only because they have proper star charisma in the vacuum that is the RF but because the RF and the BM have made such a FUSS about their every move that they’ve created a rabid curiosity about them. So, er, well done.
But I look at these photos from the Jubbly service and – unlike the ones from the Commonwealth service where Harry looked fit to kill someone – what I see here is relaxed, smiling, joking, chilled Sussexes. Calling BS on this story.
Maybe the seating arrangement were exactly suited to the Sussexes request, they sat next to the Queen’s niece on one side and Jack and Eugenie on the other.
This is simple to decipher, why would the Queen invite the Sussexes to the jubilee to snub them?
If the Queen was so inclined, she would not have extended an invitation just to exhibit bad manners.
The Princess Royal also did not attend the ceremony after the service, she opted to feed the pigeons at the Edinburgh Zoo.
The level of unprofessionalism in the writing of this book is appalling.
That niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, is also one of H’s godmothers.
I was unaware of that fact, so they were in good hands. Once more, thanks for sharing.
If you watch the video you will see Beatrice offering to move down, and Harry says no and points to their seats. The usher says nothing.
The Duke and Duchess must be laughing at the fiction and Bower’s disappointment that they are not taking any legal action. Kaiser sums Bower up perfectly as a complete liar and his book is a ramshackle mess, and yes this is the rubbish he has produced after years of research, and is only useful as toilet paper.
The video of them arriving and being taken to their seats clearly show that there was no extended exchange with the usher. 🤷🏻♀️
Right. There was no drama as they were seated.
Exactly when exactly was this convo with the usher supposed to have happened.
Of course Kate’s true persona being shown again, when she had that look on her face turned around and said something to William. Of course Bower ignores that.
The Queen likely said something like, “Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming so I don’t have to leave out Penny Knatchbull.”
The Queen didn’t snub H&M. They were right on schedule and made zero fuss going to their seats. Bower needs to stop with the lies.
Why oh why are these morons still talking about this? The jubbly seating arrangements were obvious! There was no snub as much as these idiots want there to be.. Also every posh neck in that whole church craned when the Sussexes walked in. I assume the London chiropractors were on double duty afterwards.
So many lies in this book, so many questionable statements. I’m at a point where I wouldn’t believe this man if he said the sky is blue. So much fodder for a law suit. What is Harry waiting for?
Harry and Meghan have never sued over lies in a book why would they start now? Bower would love the attention and increased book sales that would give him. Lady Colin Campbell insinuated that Meghan was born a man in her book and they didn’t sue. I hope Harry and Meghan continue to ignore this awful man.
That’s hilarious that “lady” CC would make that claim.
Considering HER circumstance? LOLOL. She should talk!
I believe that Lady Campbell related in one of her earlier books that she (Lady Campbell) may have been born with man bits. Perhaps she confused herself with Meghan?
@Emily, excuse me? She insinuated WHAT about Meghan? Somehow I missed that one. JFC
It looks like he knows that this is exactly what the author is angling for and isn’t about to give him the airtime.
Harry would have to sue for each individual lie in the book. Do you know how much time and money that would take? It’s not worth it. And the one lie he doesn’t sue for, Bower would claim that it must be true since he didn’t sue for that one. It’s not worth it. Harry has his own book that is coming out. And it will sell REALLY well. That’s his revenge for all of these royal books.
This book is even less credible and more stupid than Tina Brown’s and that’s saying a lot.
I have read Tina Brown’s book and it was not stupid. Tina’s book was not just about the Sussexes. I was rather disappointed with it because it did not give many new insights and she seemed to want to keep her sources happy by not saying anything controversial. I was left feeling that Tina left a lot of things unsaid.
The only things worthy of comment were new details to me about Camilla’s children who were very badly affected by their mother’s affair and also Tina did a thorough job exposing the dirty depths journalists go to in getting royal stories.
It is wrong to compare slimeball Bower to Tina Brown.
This makes no sense. The best way to avoid them pulling focus would have been not to personally invite them in the first place.
Then of course Bower could write about how terrible Harry and Meghan were to “snub” the Queen’s Jubilee much like the weeks and weeks of complaints by DM that they “snubbed” Philip’s memorial service even though Harry had gone to the funeral.
They don’t want them to pull focus but they want them to bring focus to royal events.
why is Sophie wearing a glitter cocktail dress to a church. not to mention a flower pot on her head
It’s what Philip would have wanted.
LOL
Never mind the glitter, there is a good deal of her pasty unappealing back exposed.
It’s such a tacky outfit.
Bower sounds like unhinged Royal stan. It’s clear it was arranged that Harry and Meghan would not sit on the same side as William and Kate. On the video of their arrival you see they knew exactly where they were going to sit. When is the media going to admit that Harry only agreed to go to the Jubilee if certain arrangements were made?
I wonder how the other royals feel about being seated in the “snub section”?
Did this man really write this book to help the Royals or what? The Sussex Squad is bringing the receipts. I have never seen so many rude photos of Kate. Duchess Meghan or Princess Meghan has been trending on my timeline in Australia for days. Huge mistake KP, BM! Huge!
People are tired of Meghan being demonized and Kate being canonized. That’s why the pics on Twitter came out: to show Meghan’s history so not to rewrite it and Kate’s history to stop sanitizing it.
The Cambridge team can’t get the story straight. First it was Kate is the peacemaker by slow walking, then it’s William is incandescent with rage then it’s William and Harry are having weekly FaceTime visits to William and Kate snubbed them and their children to the Queen invited them to snub them. The Queen will be very disappointed if the Sussex team leaks so that Charles and his team leak their meeting, The narrative is a mess.
Never in a million years would an usher talk back like that and refer to The Queen as “your grandmother”. This is pure shite. Tina Brown’s book is high literature compared to this. He’s a lying, loathsome pile of snot who specialises in hit jobs. He’s been successfully sued before and I suspect at some point he will be again.
Let’s see … Bower talking to Wootton on GB “News” about his tome of lies … why ever would anyone look askance at this drivel?! Sales of this thing are so bad they’ve slashed the price (I think £10 for hardcover). Gotta love that for him.
Any “snubbing” story involving the queen and the Sussexes coming out of the UK is a lie. There, I said it. And what I said is true.
At this point, now that the book and author have been (further) thoroughly discredited, does continuing to post snippets or reporting of it (even under the umbrella of mockery) count as promoting misinformation?
JULIBEE*
It’s a joke we use here because some of the official tat made for the Jubilee spelled it “Jubbly” by mistake. For us, it’s been Jubbly ever since.
Even better @Kitty Sama misspelled it herself.
Well it would be JUBILEE anyway but the Jubbly is a joke.
Kitty’s misspelling has to be on purpose, right? Or should I say, rite?
I read the book and it’s trash. I looked at the footnotes as I went along and half of the references are to the Daily Mail. So reliable! /s He also gets a lot of easily verifiable things wrong, like saying “Fringe” was a movie (it’s a TV show) and that Meghan’s part was cut (it wasn’t).
The Guardian’s scathing review also said he calls Omid “Omar Scobie,” and it’s hard not to read that as racist. Strange mistake to make. Almost like “any Muslim-sounding name will do,” especially when he pointedly refers to him as “British-Iranian” (he can’t just be “British”), which also seems like a way to otherise him. The Guardian’s review also pointed out other glaring errors, like the vicious way he described Meghan’s appearance in one passage describing her talking to Larry King or someone.
If this mess is offered up on certain sites for free or a deep discount after nearly one week of release, the publishing house and possibly Bower are losing money. It’s the publishing house’s fault for not having the fact checkers do their job. And apparently the Sussexes see Bower wants to use a lawsuit as a marketing tool.
According to one Guardian article, Bower has lucrative serialization contract with Daily Fail; know nothing about book advance from publisher. Was watching an author interview (sry, don’t recall which) and he said the publishing houses don’t provide much, if anything, in the way of fact checking anymore; if author wants it, they provide their own. Publishers might deviate from standard operating routine if they expect they will have a high profile book that could be challenged like Prince Harry’s.
This must just refer to trash royal “biographies.”
It doesn’t surprise me that people write this rubbish. But does anyone, even the haters, believe it? I mean, there’s literally video of the Sussexes being seated, right? Wouldn’t a heated exchange between Harry and an usher have been caught on tape and shared with the world within minutes?
Kate’s covert stink eye and muttered slight to William gave the whole thing away. She couldn’t even contain her jealousy and anger long enough to get through an important church service. The Sussexes did everything by the book. They were ushered in appropriately as the Queen requested, and the seating was deliberately far enough away so that Egg and Stick wouldn’t behave like spoiled brats. But Stick still couldn’t let it go. What a pair of nasty, small-minded vipers they are.
That stink eye look said all I need to know about how Kate feels about Meghan. No amount of exaggerated facial expressions or tonsil exposing fake laughter, fashion parades or meaningless chit chat via zoom or talking down to a nation of parents who already know that the early years are important, will erase that diabolical look on her face. Rant over.
I don’t understand the interest in even a freebie from kindle. After hearing all the distortions, I have to decline. I have enough trash, and legitimate books, and I am well stocked up on toilet paper. I truely believe this book deserves crickets. Less discussed the better. Plus he is one ugly old fossil.
Due to Meghan not completing her usual curtsy, it seems obvious that the Royals do meet up, even briefly (15 minutes 😉) before certain public events so as to not have to curtsy publicly. This would explain the supposed brief meeting the Sussexes are reported, (by certain outlets) to have met with Charles before the service at the Church. Taaadaaa!
They make up ridiculous rules and then have to make up even more ridiculous workarounds to circumvent the ridiculous rules…
Exactly!
All of this boils down to what the press and the public want. The royals are treated and act like they are part of a cast in a sitcom. Charles and his siblings accepted this with gusto. William and Kate are keen to do it because their role is to be the perfect people. Harry and Meghan were supposed to be Andrew and Fergie part II but they weren’t willing to play along and made that clear by leaving. Now you have these folks writing stuff about them to try to drag H&M back into the toxic mess because people need their fix. It’s all very obvious and disgusting.
One of the prime reasons that reads like absolute bullsh*t is this… There was a famous incident on Australian TV where Molly Meldrum, interviewing Prince Charles asked, “How’s your mum?” and was awkwardly corrected by the Prince, “You mean Her Majesty.” There is no way an usher at a significant royal event would break protocol and say to Prince Harry “Your grandmother”. It would definitely be “Her Majesty” and it seems most likely this never happened at all! I think we would hear more stories about even the mildest whiff of diva attitude from Harry if there was any.
If they were late then wouldn’t W&K have already been there and going in?
Another day and another story from Tom Bower. It is not the 1960s where the print journalism reign supreme. In today’s social media where you have citizen journalists armed with twitter, they outshout the book. Tom wrote about quarrels over tights , the backlash on twitter is horrendous for Kate.
This account about snub at the jubilee, the world see an iconic couple happily seated and settled amongst their cousins.
Are they admitting that the collective “star power” (*snort*) of the senior royals, is not enough to withstand the attention that Meghan would likely get? That is extremely unflattering to the royals, that Meghan’s mere presence would make everyone forget about the future- and future-future kings and queens!
That’s what they are trying to not admit by claiming that H&M “stole” the attention by deliberately arriving late.
This man Bower is Pinnochio personified. Such a gross old man. Hope your book rots in hell.