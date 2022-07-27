The Cambridges are hiring yet another digital lead/social media manager

It was no secret that the Duchess of Sussex’s entrance into the royal establishment ruffled feathers across the board. One of the funniest and saddest “ruffled feathers” stories was about social media. When the Sussexes got their own dedicated Instagram page (April 2019), the effect was immediate. SussexRoyal didn’t look like other royal social media accounts, and Meghan gave the audience exclusive content and carefully curated images and statements. The Cambridges immediately copykeened SussexRoyal. Not only that, but they launched a bot-buying campaign to keep their follower numbers just ahead of SussexRoyal. Then, when Harry and Meghan quit that bitch, the Cambridges hired their social media manager, David Watkins. I don’t know if Watkins is still around or if he also quit that bitch, but the Cambridges are absolutely looking for a new “digital lead”:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want someone to boost their social media presence. Prince William and Kate have advertised for a full-time “digital lead” based at Kensington Palace. Candidates must be creative and have the “ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times”. The Cambridges also want a senior HR manager. Deadlines for applications are next month. “This is an exciting opportunity to join the Communications Team to shape and define the Household’s digital strategy,” says the advertisement. “This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The successful candidate will lead the strategy and management of the official social media channels of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook).” The job involves: “Leading the overall strategy and management of The Duke and Duchess’ official social media channels; driving compelling, creative and strategic social media content to communicate Their Royal Highnesses’ work to a wide range of audiences.”

It’s funny because even though they hired the Sussexes’ social media guy, the Cambridges still couldn’t recreate the SussexRoyal magic. Their exclusive content ranges from “look at how we went scuba diving while we were on holiday during the Flop Tour” to “here’s a denim commercial to awkwardly mark our tenth anniversary.” The social media team has been tasked with polishing the turd of Kate’s big, keen Early Years project, to hilarious results like that SNL parody-esque video to celebrate Big Changes Start Small. They think they can just hire their way out of their laziness and incompetence. It’s so funny to watch.

