The Cambridges are hiring yet another digital lead/social media manager

It was no secret that the Duchess of Sussex’s entrance into the royal establishment ruffled feathers across the board. One of the funniest and saddest “ruffled feathers” stories was about social media. When the Sussexes got their own dedicated Instagram page (April 2019), the effect was immediate. SussexRoyal didn’t look like other royal social media accounts, and Meghan gave the audience exclusive content and carefully curated images and statements. The Cambridges immediately copykeened SussexRoyal. Not only that, but they launched a bot-buying campaign to keep their follower numbers just ahead of SussexRoyal. Then, when Harry and Meghan quit that bitch, the Cambridges hired their social media manager, David Watkins. I don’t know if Watkins is still around or if he also quit that bitch, but the Cambridges are absolutely looking for a new “digital lead”:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want someone to boost their social media presence.
Prince William and Kate have advertised for a full-time “digital lead” based at Kensington Palace. Candidates must be creative and have the “ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times”.
The Cambridges also want a senior HR manager. Deadlines for applications are next month.
“This is an exciting opportunity to join the Communications Team to shape and define the Household’s digital strategy,” says the advertisement.
“This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The successful candidate will lead the strategy and management of the official social media channels of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook).”
The job involves: “Leading the overall strategy and management of The Duke and Duchess’ official social media channels; driving compelling, creative and strategic social media content to communicate Their Royal Highnesses’ work to a wide range of audiences.”
[From The Sun]
It’s funny because even though they hired the Sussexes’ social media guy, the Cambridges still couldn’t recreate the SussexRoyal magic. Their exclusive content ranges from “look at how we went scuba diving while we were on holiday during the Flop Tour” to “here’s a denim commercial to awkwardly mark our tenth anniversary.” The social media team has been tasked with polishing the turd of Kate’s big, keen Early Years project, to hilarious results like that SNL parody-esque video to celebrate Big Changes Start Small. They think they can just hire their way out of their laziness and incompetence. It’s so funny to watch.
Photos courtesy of the Instar, Cover Images, the Cambridges' social media.
They are really lucky the Sussexes quit social media.
If you want to judge the popularity of the Keens just take a look at the likes for George’s 9th Birthday photo on their IG. For his 8th birthday he had over 1.3 million likes for his 9th only 550,000. This after the worldwide PR campaign to celebrate his birthday. Goes to show you that BOTS can only do so much for you.
Probably because of the Instagram block in Russia. The bots were probably mostly Russian.
You really can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
Boomeranging boring people still means they’re boring.
November 2021 there were stories about KP hiring a new social media person. The end of Nov. 2021. it was said applications were closed. Jan. 2022, KP was advertising again for a social medial/digital communications person. March 2022. the same thing. Now the same thing. Who is all/have been exiting? And what is being asked of them outside of the job duties in the initial hires? Do people accept the job and then are told, “Oh, by the way, you need to implement a burner account for other reasons.”.
This isn’t a job for bored aristos anymore. It seems to want applicants to have experience at an unexperienced applicant pay scale. Working for the BRF is no longer the step forward it used to be.imo
I still want to know who paid for the bots. Taxpayer funds probably went to that vanity play. The people deserve to know.
It’s probably under that “other” budget line. Buying bots to fake popularity and to smear the Sussex’s is a huge part of KPs operation.
Charles paid for them, just like he pays for everything in their life. I guess that’s why the BRF couldn’t “afford” to support Meghan and wanted her to keep working.
In other news – I wore a polka-dot top today & felt jolly keen!
The bot buying will never not be hilarious to me. It was so obvious as soon as H&M left and stopped posting because the Cambridge numbers just came to a dead stop.
Hi this is bradley Warren Todd I want to join your company 😊 me bradley Warren Todd
Can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
Exactly this. They want someone to create content out of nothing.
Perhaps the Cambridges should hire Larry David & Jerry Seinfeld. They were very successful creating a show about nothing.
@MSLOVE lol, burn.
“This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”
Okay so what will this person be doing when the Cambridges are doing no work, which is always?
Not much there to “communicate.”
@Mslove, lmao
That’s why they have to do these endless announcements to about things that at to be announced at some point.
@ ArtHistorian, they do!!!! I am still waiting for the exciting new project that CopyKeen was going to drop 18 months ago……..
instead it’s crickets as usual.
Yeah @ArtHistorian. W&K’s p.r. talk is always about telling the public, never about showing based on real work, original ideas, and actual worthwhile accomplishments.
William: “I’ve always believed in using my platform to help bring attention and action to those who are struggling…”
^^ Huh! Really Willileaks TOB?? 😂🤪 Isn’t it more that you’re suddenly trying and failing to play catch-up to the passionate, beneficial body of work your little brother Harry has created, initially all by himself, and more recently with his soul mate, Meghan? You aren’t foolin’ anyone Baldy, except for those flunkies and sycophants who want to be fooled and who enjoy drinking stale, past the sell-by-date kool-aid.
Psst Cain, btw, will you never learn that showing by doing is what matters? Your constant talking and telling rather than simply showing by busting your butt walking the walk, let’s every sensible, rational person know that you’re nothing but a full of hot air flakey fake. We already know you’re a petulant leaker, an ‘incandescent’ rage-a-holic, and a jealous bully.
If this is mainly to highlight the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, this will be a part-time job,
So they are hiring for 2 positions yet again? So where are all the vitriolic articles about how they are difficult and can’t keep staff?
The Cambridges have lost so much staff in these past 2 years i have honestly lost count. Meanwhile harry and meghan seems to have a very tight bond with theirs and it seems like they are finally surrounded by people that are loyal.
There have been little leaks. For a time there were articles targeting Carole. Carole managing the household and staff because Kate can’t or won’t. Carole bossing around staff. Carole demanding staff make her food for her private use or parties at her residence. It was always shade, but never what the Sussex got.
@equality: I noticed the neutral headline in the Sun’s article too, as well as straight-forward content of the article itself. No innuendo about the Cambridges being unable to keep staff and having high turnover numbers. No adding in the names or positions of other staff members who’ve left them and speculating about what could be wrong with the Cambridge household.
I also noticed the action words they used for the new digital lead, such as “create, driving, and lead strategy and management.” None of this “observe” or “keen to learn” jazz they use for the Cambridges all the time. It’s like night and day.
Even with the Sussexes not being on SM. They are not an interesting couple, no amount of SM will help 🤣🤣🤣🤣
You can’t polish a….
They can hire a dozen social media managers but it won’t change the fact they they are a pair of very unlikable people.
It’s been so hard for the Cambridges! With the Sussexes not on any social media platform, and with none of their main work (Spotify, Netflix, etc.) have been debut yet, the Cambridges have nothing to copy, and they are struggling real bad! I love that for them.
I know, right?
Soooo, expanding the bot farm again eh?
It doesn’t matter who they hire for their social media, It will never land. Kate and Will are boring and dull, nothing will change that. Even their kids birthday photos don’t get the attention they once did. It’s funny that their Instagram has millions and millions of followers but the engagement on their posts are pathetic. Plus, their follower growth hasn’t grown since Harry and Meghan left. I wonder how much they spent on their bots?
Apparently, their Instagram account grew dramatically from 3 million to about 10 million when Meghan came on the scene. Then, when H & M left to form SussexRoyal, the Cambridges had to start buying to save face in order to keep up with what engagement numbers H & M received organically. Then, when SussexRoyal stopped, the Cambridges stopped the social media competition. The funny thing is that, without the Sussex social media presence, it leads to lower curiosity about what the Cambridges are doing too. Yet another unexpected consequence of the Cambridges’ actions in driving out the Sussexes, but I agree with the others who’ve said that a social media person can only do so much – he can’t do the work for you or create interest in uninspiring people. Sad.
From what I recall they weren’t even at a million when it was revealed that Harry and Meghan were dating. Then the growth started and after the engagement the Lamebridge SM accounts and all the other royal SM accounts started skyrocketing. Meghan helped that ratchet family out in so many ways and look how they thanked her.
a fool at forty is a fool forever
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
They can hire the best of the best and their social media presence will be boring as thump. You can’t fake it if you don’t have it.
They really tot employing David made them interesting but they forgot he works with what he has and isn’t a miracle worker
So what’s happening with their YouTube channel that was supposed to be this next big thing? We have heard zilch about that apparent flop.
If they were trying to be “young and hip” they should get in on the TikTok action but even that is losing its edge and cache a bit with every other celebrity jumping on for clout (I’m looking at you, Awkward Justin Timberlake.)
I guess it’s about time for a new evolution in social media. Maybe a new digital lead will help them actually keep their finger on the pulse and they can jump in on it in its “Early Years.”
Same thing that happens with all of their busy work, they’re bored of it and don’t want to do it anymore. I bet the former digital guy was like yall are embarrassing me and lazy and have to do things for content. I feel like they became incandescent with the lack of engagement and blamed him. They’re so basic.
their social media is just so boring. There’s little engagement or interaction, so that tells me that even their fans find it boring (I know that probably half their followers are bots, but even accounting for that, their engagement numbers are super low.) I find it the most boring out of the royal social media accounts, and I don’t know if that’s my general dislike and bias peeking through, or if they really are that boring, or if its a combo of the two.
Like when I compare it to Clarence house social media, that’s just more interesting to me. Maybe because there’s less of a vibe of “hey look! We can be important too!” IDK.
So my guess is David Watkins tried, couldn’t make the cambridges interesting or their social media successful out of the bot followers, so now they need someone else.
Also David worked with what he got, he can’t photoshop happiness , engaging etc into a pic or video. And yes Clarence house’ s IG page is more interesting cos even with all their faults , Charles and Cam always enjoy themselves in their engagements, they engage n don’t appear to be stiff . And their expressions are not forced like buttons and her boss.
C&C actually look as if they belong together and are at the same event. W&K are usually opposite in expression (one grinning madly and the other looking sour) and standing as far apart as they can get. PC can give a speech and sound natural and engaging and not like PW who seems to be reading something that is boring him to tears. The RF sneers at actors but PC actually had some acting training and that likely helped him. C&C also are fairly consistent in covering their interests so you don’t just feel like it’s an event out of nowhere and nothing more on it ever.
When Charles and Camilla are the more interesting ones……
(not saying they’re better people or even good people, just that their social media is more interesting for some reason. Charles especially comes off more genuine at events than W&K do.)
People don’t engage because they instinctively know the Keens are shallow af.
It really is boring. Because the entire Cambridge “brand” is boring and all over the place. Do they want to be modern? Traditional? Fit in with the old royalist crowd? They have no idea. That’s why their social media will always be a clown show because W&K are not genuine, not caring, phony AF, and have no clue who they even are.
They want to do as little as possible that could be classed as ‘work’ and be the most popular and beloved of all. They think they deserve that for existing.
When you hate your lot in life, it shows in your social media. Burger King doesn’t want to be the King or even a working royal and it shows in everything he does. I imagine he spends his summer vacations sitting on the beach, plotting ways he can accidentally disappear and never have to return to life as a royal. Probably figuring out what jungle would be remote enough to hide in yet still have access to televised sports matches.
Why don’t W&K just quit and go be useless toffs? They’d be happier, and it’s plain that is all they are cut out for?
I guess they are only TWO types of people who want to work for the royals. The aristos that are bored and dont need the money and the ones who toil and suffer for a few years to get some kind of ‘reference’. No serious professional last within those walls it seems.
We’ve heard this before – the palaces don’t pay well, people work for the prestige of being associated with the RF, etc. etc. Assume there’s some truth to that, which would explain why staff at the palaces seem to leak like a sieve to the media.
I’m curious though, what they paid someone like Jason Knauf as CEO of the Royal Foundation, which like the Cambridges themselves, appears to do little or nothing; even the foundation website shows little of substance going on. That CEO position was just filled by Amanda Berry, CEO of BAFTA for 20+ years, so you know she didn’t come cheap. The finances of that operation must be quite something. Not hard to fathom why Meghan made sure the money from the cookbook sales went elsewhere.
In these instances I am going to guess a ‘sponsor’ steps in to cover ‘expenses’ and any employment contract is drafted so that the pittance of a wage which shows up in the annual report appears to be all they’re paid.
There are so many ways to ‘pay’ a Govt official or RF staff member whilst keeping numbers off the books. Boris Johnson is case in point.
@ Flower, well we know how shady that both Knauf the Knife as well as W&K are, so that wouldn’t be a stretch by any imagination!!
Considering the job consists of copying the Sussexes, it shouldn’t be too difficult.
Let’s try this again…With no content from the Sussexes in term of their Spotify and Netflix work as of yet, the Cambridges have been struggling to compete, because they have nothing to copy. They’re probably hiring this new social media manager because they know Meghan’s Spotify podcast, (and Harry’s book) is coming out soon, and they need to copy/paste her/their work for relevancy, cause nothing they’ve come up with since competing with Sussex has been a hit…nothing!!!
truthSF, maybe they should hire a PR person. That’s really what they want. The same problem exists, because they still aren’t going to change what they do or how they do it. I cannot understand how a 40-year-old couple can look back over the last 10 years and not understand that the problem is themselves.
How can you “communicate the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” if no work exists?
Are all the communications people they previously hired still there? They must have an enormous staff by now.
Yes, these new hires are going to have to be super creative. It’s not just that W&K are dull in and of themselves but also that they don’t DO anything either. What’s your role when the central function of your job is to, and I quote, “communicate the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”???
I suspect any genuinely competent person who goes to work for the Keens will tap out due to the lack of true passion and creative energy.
The ‘Big Changes Start Small’ campaign was started because Kate wants to work with small children due to being constantly baby-crazy and not good at adult interactions. So that whole campaign was created pretending to be about impacting later generations, when it was just Kate’s excuse to visit nurseries and children’s centres. Whoever is managing their online presence has just one job: Make not very much work and activity look like lots of work and activity.
I think you are right, Kate is almost always shielded from public adult interactions. The Jill Biden round table was awkward and that Fab Four panel they did with the Sussexes was also a telling instance. When she is meeting with other females like the other European royals its behind closed doors and we only see superficial pictures.
@Noki We did see K with Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary. It was not behind closed doors though perhaps it should have been as the Danish royals looked like they were babysitting K.
It was over a year ago that it was supposedly started. Has there been anything else on it since then?
That’s what I was wondering when I saw the pic of that post.
How is the SM manager supposed to increase/improve the Cambridge’s SM presence when they don’t do anything to report on?
Agreed. Social media presence is built on the party/parties and their content. One, or both need to be sufficiently interesting, and this in turn drives engagement. They have neither of either. They are not evocative, provocative, or even mildly pleasing. They have no passions or real interests. They are two flounderers flopping around, gawping, while phishing for identities. They don’t need a ‘digital lead’, they need a metaverse Rumpelstiltkin.
That picture! Kate’s open mouthed gaping and the child next to her looking bored.
This is what drives me crazy. She’s not good with kids, they can’t stand being around her, she’s okay around her own kids but that’s it, not any of her nieces and nephews, nothing.
Whenever she goes to an engagement the children are bored out of their minds. So the level of sycophancy in everyone talking about her with kids continues to irritate me so much. God knows I’m not exactly the Child Whisperer either but I’m not claiming that’s one of my skills?
@C: “she’s okay around her own kids but that’s it…”
Ummm, I think those pix of restless, sugared-up, temper-tantrumy Louis aggressively pushing Momager Khate’s face and mouth out-of-his-headspace demonstrates that she’s not that ‘okey-dokey’ around her own kids. At the very least, Khate’s ‘Airly Years’ expert fakery has been further exposed. Also, remember that Zoom confession Kate made about so much time spent in lockdown with her kids having been “frustrating” for her.
The Cambridges are hiring again? It shows who the real bullies are. I bet the ex staffers know the real tea about the “bullying” investigation in Meghan. When BP decided not to release the results, allegedly to “protect” the staff that participated, I would not be surprised if those former staff were forced to sign NDAs by KP so they won’t go on CNN and tell all.
When an institution like the royal house depends on public support for their survival and that support is mediated through the press, they need a huge public relations teams to support them. I wonder how much each palace spends on PR related efforts which in the end does not contribute to the real economy of the country.
This really cements something I’ve been aware of but not seen quite so clearly until now. I’m not sure how clearly I can say it but here goes.
This to me reflects a fundamental difference in age/maturity between the two duchesses. Living in the real world for most of her life has absolutely given Meghan significantly more maturity. At the same time, while she is slightly older in years, she is also MUCH better at connecting with a same age/younger audience through social media, again, in part due to her time here in the real world (and her character more broadly).
It really emphasises how shallow and empty Kate and William are, they have every privilege and opportunity to learn about anything they want and zero interest in doing it. Over the pond, Meghan and Harry used their life experiences to explore and learn, all underpinned by a fundamental interest in other people. The difference in output is stark, even with M&H long gone from social media, their shadow lingers and they don’t need their own accounts to get out there and be seen, they just work with partners to make those partners the star of the show.
Well said SARAHCS! And you said everything clearly enough!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
^^ Oh, exactly @SarahCS! Bullseye 🎯 Thanks for expressing these truths so well! 👏💯
That’s pretty clear and I think it makes sense. William and Kate spent their 20s in a privileged bubble. Meghan didn’t – she worked, got jobs, earned a living – harry joined the military and went to Afghanistan, traveled the world on behalf of the royal family but in a very different way than W&K travel for the Firm, etc.
I think that’s made them both more mature and given them a very different viewpoint on the world. Meghan can talk to college students about how stressful working and studying can be because she did that, as an easy example. Kate can’t do that. She has no “rea life” experience to draw from when interacting with others and it shows.
@ SarahCS, I believe that you have expressed clearly why W&K lack any type of attention or interests in their “duties”.
Which brings us to the problem with W&K. If they spent a fraction of their time trying to create admiration they might actually do some actual work.
But H&M bring more than just maturity, they also invest in educating themselves with all of their projects, or duties, that they are involved in. In addition to an empathetic ear and an atmosphere of inclusion.
You can’t fake empathy or genuine care, which is what W&K have completely refused to do and still refuse to attempt the bare minimum. And children can feel the if you are sincere as well!!
@SarahCS: Actually, both Kate and Meghan are the same age. I think Kate’s birthday is a few months earlier than Meg’s but that’s it.
^^ @Debbie, Kate was born five months later (Jan 1982) than Meghan (Aug 1981), not ‘earlier.’
Meg’s b’day is a few days away. I wonder whether she will celebrate it with her podcast debut? 🤞
There is only a five month age difference between Meghan and Kate. It’s the same age difference as between kate and William.
Kate and William have lived the life of spoiled brats for decades now. Kate was never a commoner but a rich girl so neither understands what non rich people go through. And neither of them actually care to find out.
^^ The definition and usage of “commoner” in the U.K. is different than your interpretation. Commoner equals anyone who does not hold a title, and thus is not a member of nobility. Kate most definitely grew up as a commoner, despite her parents gradually accumulating wealth. For CarolE, Mike Middleton was a ‘stepping-up’ catch since he grew up in a well-to-do, upper-middle-class family (still commoner). CarolE grew up in a working class family. CarolE’s mother’s family roots were poor, working class.
For e.g., Camilla’s family was gentry, which means upper-class landowning, but without noble rank. So while Camilla had a carefree childhood that was aristocrat adjacent, she was technically still a commoner.
Lady Diana was from an aristocratic family. She received the ‘Lady’ honorific when her father inherited the Spencer earldom. But since Diana herself did not have a peerage title (duchess, baroness, countess, marchioness, etc), some sources indicate she was technically a commoner until she became royal after marrying Charles. To me that doesn’t make a lot of sense because of Diana’s father’s inherited ancestral nobility. Apparently the honorific ‘Lady’ does not connote nobility, despite Diana also being related to ancestral royalty. The commoner ‘technicality’ seems like such hairsplitting. None of this British class speak makes a lot of sense to me. It’s easy to get confused. Some sources suggest if you’re gentry like Camilla, or nobility adjacent like Diana, commoner designation is less precise and more fluid.
Bottom line: Kate is definitely of commoner origins.
They need to hire someone out of the trump organisation who has experience gold-leafing a turd.
Bwahahaha! That wins the comment of the day!
@sarah I think you nail it with this comment:
“Meghan and Harry used their life experiences to explore and learn, all underpinned by a fundamental interest in other people.“
That’s the central difference between Harry and Meghan vs the entire RF (save Eugenie): they have no interest in other people. They are all raised in a system that teaches them that they’re above everyone else. When you think everyone else is below you you’re unlikely to expend any curiosity or interest in them. It’s a self-replicating disaster that continues with each generation. Harry managed to break the mold but he’s the exception.
It’s not specific to the RF of course. We see a lot of the same ignorant superiority in MAGA politicians and their followers. It’s an attitude that has been encouraged by the likes of Trump, the Tory government, social media and Russian interference in western institutions. It’s all gross and the RF gladly sits at the top of this pyramid of white supremacist narcissism.
David Watkins is still the Digital Lead but the wording of his bio on his website suggests that he’s leaving KP. William and Kate really thought that hiring Harry and Meghan’s social media manager would make them more popular or interesting. The stans have been complaining about their social media months. They refuse to admit it but all the changes they’ve been calling for sound like they want the Cambridges social media to be more like Sussex Royal. Which tells you the real reason why the royalists bashed Harry and Meghan’s Instagram was because it was better than William and Kate’s.
The fundamental problem is that they’re shrinking fish in a shrinking pond. The RF isn’t important to the world and whatever work they do isn’t important to the world. Plus, the limits put on the RF mean that they can’t think big even if they wanted to or were able to, not to mention the politics and jealousies within the RF. Increased social media presence will only highlight W&K’s irrelevance.
@Eurydice, this is spot on w/re: the reason the Lamebridges will ALWAYS fall short when compared to the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan have been brilliant at building a globally significant juggernaut and using media (NOT social media) effectively to advance all of their interests, causes and initiatives. Willnot and Cannot have no interests and no ability to even fake it; they make zero impact even on a local level. Coming to Boston for an 🌎💩 party does not make them global.
Yes, the monarchy is a perfect place for people with no talent and no drive – W&K’s apathy and laziness should be an asset. Their jobs are ceremonial and performative and when people say they should do more work, they mean more appearances at local events and patronages, not flying to Boston to give an award to people who most likely are not from the UK at all. If W&K could get over their jealousy of H&M, they could have a relatively contented life, just pottering around the various castles, wearing new outfits, attending this and that, photo ops with pensioners and little kids, and generally pandering to the tabloids.
I agree with you @C-SHELL, but M&H have also used social media, albeit strategically and wisely, especially via collaborating with and highlighting the charities they support.
I also wanted to comment on M&H hiring David Watkins in 2019. I believe Watkins worked in collaboration with Meghan, assisting her in the smooth execution of her creative ideas for @SussexRoyal. Meghan, by that point, was very much a skilled pro at social media account development and curation.
+1
Proof once again that having everything is nothing if you don’t have the sense/character to either do good with it…or enjoy it without hurting other people.
You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig. No one they hire can manufacture personalities and charisma for two people who have neither of those things. And also very clearly hate each other.
That pie chart picture gets funnier each time I see it.
I agree, and I always think how crazy we would look at work if we setup something similarly inane. Our bosses would have serious concerns about our competency.
They really thought making the Sussexes abandon their instagram and scooping up their sm manager would work but H&M were why their engagements were so good. W&K are boring, uninspiring and no amount of reels is gonna change that.
I know they won’t and understand why they won’t but part of me still wants them to create an IG account so bad. Idc about Twitter, I’m distancing myself as well.
I differ with you somewhat @S808. There are so many Sussex-related fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter. I don’t think the Sussexes ever need to return to social media. It’s social media that seems to seek after them. They are the charismatic leaders and pioneers. They have the charities they can release information and messages to via social media (e.g., their Christmas Cards since leaving the royal firm were all posted by charities that received cards from them, with the approval to post in order to help highlight and increase interest in those organizations).
M&H also have their p.r. who answer press queries and release statements, as necessary. And, they have their Archewell website. They also have a lot of irons in the fire and have been staying quite busy raising their children, and working hard on ongoing projects that will soon be released. Not to mention Invictus Games; their collaboration with World Central Kitchen, et al, via Archewell; Intrepid Awards; Image Awards; fundraising for Vaxx Live; the Central Park fundraising event; Meg’s book; Harry’s Better-Up promotional work; and so much more, including Times 100 Talk hosting; becoming Times 100 honorees; and most recently Harry’s speech at the U.N., celebrating Nelson Mandela Day.
The Sussexes have achieved an amazing amount of significant and beneficial work in a short period of time. While we don’t see them publicly on the regular, when we do see them, it’s always refreshing and enlivening. The Sussexes are all about living life well and giving back with intention, purpose, and creative drive. The future holds a great deal of promise. I don’t want more from them than what they are already giving and steadily working on producing and soon releasing. I feel that they will give us more as time passes. They are just very busy, especially with nurturing Archie and Lili!! 😍
They still think working for them is some kind of honor and the best people will jump at the chance. SMDH.
The best ones want to work for tech companies because that’s where the money and perks are at. What they want, they gonna have to pay for it. They will have to settle for Johnny Humdrum again.
I’m more interested in the Cambridges hiring a senior HR manager. Did they have one before? Could it be due to the infamous bullying report?
Yes, and I wonder what “senior HR manager” means, as opposed to just a regular HR manager.
Honestly, Clarence House’s IG is one I kind of enjoy. It definitely is helping thaw the ice with Camilla and it makes Charles seem kind of fun. The fact the Cambridges can’t make themselves look better on social media is all on them. No social media manager will ever make them look better. They did this to themselves.
I have never understood why W is so bad at the PR piece of being a Royal given how prolific his father has been in using PR for all sorts of reasons, not least of all the fallout from Diana’s death and Cam’s promotion from mistress to future Consort.
So in the end it must come down to a lack of intelligence, maturity, curiosity, laziness or all of the above.
To be lacking this much in charisma is truly a talent all by itself.
The Cambridges are aware that they cannot be their authentic selves if they want to be admired.
Kate in particular stated, something to the effect, that she wants to be somewhat of a mystery, instead one sees “blah”..
Even the pretty images seem inauthentic.
Hiring a new Senior HR Manager? Isn’t this closing the barn door after the horse has gone? In my experience if an employee complains, the HR department is responsible for investigating that claim. Another interesting thing is that the the royal household has five departments, which encompass sub-departments including finance, property services, IT and HR. The palace’s excuse for ignoring Meghan’s cry for help was that she wasn’t an *employee* therefore they did not respond to her. The Palace also has a doctor who likewise wasn’t alerted to her fragile state of mental health. Because requests like this have to go through the Royal Household, likely via Edward Young who had his fangs out for her, well the whole fucking system is a biased, useless mess and they did NOTHING while Meghan was struggling with suicidal ideation…with a new baby. Whoever the palace decides to hire as the new SHR, they’re going to have their work cut out for them because the whole damn system from top to bottom needs to be overhauled and you can bet Edward Young will never allow that.
You know what Kate could do if she was intelligent and interested in history and …well had competence and charisma like Harry. She could tour the royal houses that the public can tour and do (some not so serious) posts on the history of people and the furniture. It could be really fun and it could drive traffic to royal coffers as well. Think the nun who did all the Italian paintings. I am serious, it would be a big hit done right.
It would be a big hit if we knew of someone with an art history degree who had a good work ethic and had enough sustained interest to be committed to a project such as this. Great idea.
I know and completed wasted on them. Maybe one of their kids will have the smarts and drive to do something like that (assuming the monarchy is still around them).
I’ve said it before on here and I’ll say it again, that is Rose Hanbury’s Instagram in a nutshell!
It highlights the art, restoration, and grounds of Houghton House (which is open to visitors) with a clear interest of the subject and a touch of warmth and personality. Kate wishes she could!
Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath’s Instagram is also worth checking out. Along with her husband, she’s the caretaker of Longleat mansion and estate which contains a well-established animal preserve and safari park.
A social media user provided a timely reminder as to how the limelight works. There are two years just after the initial nuptials. Based on this theory, the Cambridges peaked in 2011 to 2013, but during that time they did nothing of interest, my initial generous feeling is that they did not wish to engage in the ‘spectacle’ as news.
By the time the Sussexes had their moment in the sun, they were expected to have the same – two year interest as the spotlight once more emerged on the future and future,future. They were themselves and interesting.
It then become apparent that the Cambridges’ were hunger for attention is bottomless which add to Meghan’s discomfort and mental anguish. They are afraid to show their true nature, so they come across as bland and boring.
They understand enough to know that to feed the spectacle of the English tabloid press, they have to trend so they tried to add value by buying bots, if one enters Sussex in Twitter – there they are the account of the uninspiring and lazy Cambridges.
This is more of the same, it has never occurred to these dunces that at least 67% of the British population do not care for “spectacle as news” while another 10% remain undecided.
Off the 23% most of the labelled consumers, the ones that are engaging are in the “do not like” Meghan or have/had blogs to support.
This remains unsustainable as a profit motivate, so they should commit to being their true despicable selves.
That way they will trend, get all of the attention available from the commited whingers and ranters who love spectacle. The tabloids will get their American audience from the “do not like” Meghan British blogs.
Thus creating a natural fit. No need for fictional characters from the RR nor Tom Bower.
Meanwhile the Sussexes will be the grown ups, and be left to live their lives and continue to serve as they see fit.
Although she is, Meghan will be all human and humane.
William believes he deserves to be more popular than Harry because he is the next in line. He does not understand that he does not have Harry’s charisma and that you can’t force people to like you due to rank. He has been surrounded by way too many lackeys because he’s never been told this truth. And the Middletons including kate enabled this delusion to grow for their own mercenary purposes.
And while he can control the UK media to some extent, he won’t control the world media. The US trip won’t go the way they believe. In 2014 no one cared much about them. In 2022 most Americans still won’t care, but a segment will be annoyed that he treated his American sister in law like garbage. There will be media questions he won’t like. This is going to be another flop tour like the Caribbean because Americans as a whole don’t care about monarchy or rank. It’s the entire purpose of the creation of the country. This is a wasteful ego trip, nothing more.
The only thing the lamebridges do is photo op’s. Keen has her face in the fail multiple times each day, no need to go to her sm to see her guffawing.
Boring and dull couple those Cambridges
Lipstick on a pig.
This is especially hilarious, considering the hashtags that have been trending about them on Twitter—particularly, the latest NSFW one about William (please, @Kaiser, do an article about that!). Who would want this job?