Monica Lewinsky wants Beyonce to change the 2013 ‘Partition’ lyric too, sigh

Beyonce released Renaissance Act i last Friday. Every single day since, the Beyhive has been going to war. I don’t remember Lemonade’s release being this chaotic? But that was six years ago, and the Beyhive decided that they have time. They had time for Kelis. They had time for Diane Warren. And currently, they have time for Monica Lewinsky. Back in 2013, Beyonce had a song called “Partition” on her self-titled album. The lyric in question: “He popped all my buttons, he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown/Oh there daddy, daddy didn’t bring the towel.” Monica complained about it shortly after the song was released, pointing out that technically, it should be “he Bill Clinton’d all on my gown.” But Beyonce ignored her.

Well, now Beyonce is changing sh-t on Renaissance because of complaints. She removed the ableist slur and as of Tuesday evening, Beyonce is removing the short sample of Kelis’s “Milkshake” from “Energy” too. For some reason, Monica decided this was her moment to complain about the “Partition” lyric from 2013.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

I know some people have sympathy for Monica Lewinsky, but I am not one of them. Monica’s name has been referenced in many songs over the years, why does she solely have agitation about a 2013 song? Beyonce isn’t going to change it either. I hope Bey ignores Monica’s thirsty ass. The Beyhive is beyond pissed off about it too. But hey, I’m so glad that Monica is getting all of the attention she wanted.

The Hive been battling leakers, blogs, kelis, diane warren, crying activists and monica lewinsky and the week isn’t even over.. pic.twitter.com/En7MpNZSiq — renaissance rogue (@soleanddta) August 1, 2022