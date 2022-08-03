Wharfe: Prince Harry will return to the royal fold & continue his mom’s legacy?

Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s royal protection officers and he’s part of the cottage industry of “people who used to work for Diana who now profit off of that connection.” Wharfe isn’t as sycophantic as most of those people though. Over the years, Wharfe has been extremely critical of Prince William’s “I’m just a normal bloke” stunt-queenery, and Wharfe was one of the first (and only) people saying that William is an arrogant, spoiled and difficult man. In recent years, Wharfe has been critical of Prince Harry too, and he clearly believes Harry “must” come back to the UK. Wharfe acknowledges that Harry has always outshone his older brother though. Anyway, to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death this year, Wharfe and Ros Coward have written Diana: Remembering The Princess. The Mail had some excerpts, most of which were kind of dull, but there were some interesting asides:
Why people still care about Diana: “Because, thanks to these unique traits, she laid the grounds for the changes to the monarchy we see today. The Royal Family is much more open than it ever was, and it was Diana who saw that was the way to go many years ago. She did things that had never been done before, and it is only now that they can see what she knew was right.
William as a father: When you see how William has carved out his life with his children, it’s a replica of the world he had as a child: the same sort of school, the same style of raising his children, keeping them out of the public eye but also introducing them to a way of life that is a combination of some normality and privilege – and Diana laid the foundations for that. On the rare times we see William with his children, there does seem to be a genuine warmth, and he got that from his mother.
Diana came up against a lot of resistance when trying to break down barriers. She came out from one of her regular visits to the Queen crying, after the monarch had expressed her disapproval of her involvement with AIDS charities, wanting her to concentrate on something more pleasant.
Diana knew she was the star: Towards the end of the 1980s and the start of the 1990s, though, Diana felt she’d had enough. She felt she was propping up the popularity of the Prince of Wales, and she was right. Coming back to Kensington Palace from an engagement one afternoon, we passed Charles and his bodyguard, who were leaving. There was an almost Tudor feel to life with them. It was ‘them and us’, what Diana referred to as the ‘A Team’ (naturally, her side) and the ‘B Team’.
Streetwise Diana: So much of that was, of course, predicated around the ‘Camilla issue’. Charles’s relationship with Mrs Parker Bowles was an open secret, although when Diana commented or reacted against it, she was the one who was made to feel she was in the wrong. But it was only Diana who had a grip on the real world. While there’s a lot of good about the Prince of Wales, he is completely disconnected from the real world, or at least he was in the 1980s and 1990s. I can see no reason why it will have changed. Diana, who was very streetwise, would have understood it better. The others don’t. They think they can just move on when they’ve had enough of things, controversial or not.
Wharfe thinks Diana would have understood Harry’s move: There is no doubt in my mind that she would completely understand the position Harry finds himself in and would probably have been jetting across the Atlantic on a regular basis to offer help. She too opted out of the Royal Family, but if she had lived, I am sure she would have been in a very high-profile role in the charity world and I am also sure she would have supported all of the causes Harry fights for.
William & Harry: Although William has perhaps reverted to a world away from the limelight when it comes to his children, he does try to engage and to bring a more modernised approach. But with Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer.
[From The Daily Mail]
“With Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer….” As in, Harry will return to the UK and what? Fulfill Diana’s legacy within the Windsor clan? That makes no sense, especially since Wharfe even acknowledges that Diana would have completely understood Harry’s move and what he’s doing. So many Salt Islanders just can’t get it through their heads that there’s not some kind of magic scenario where they’ll get their charismatic prince back (and he’ll somehow leave his wife and children in America). And all of the talk about how we rarely see the Cambridge children is pretty funny because those kids have been front and center so much over the past year. It’s crazy how much Will and Kate use their kids as shields and as PR. Yet another reason why Harry left – he could never do that to his kids, he could never participate in that “business model.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes' mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes' mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex ahead of the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
172960, James Franco attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party. Los Angeles, California – Saturday January 6, 2018. Photograph: © PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000,Image: 522866131, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
Does Ken w want harry to leave his wife and children
Yes, they all do.
That is the implication to me. There’s no mention of Meghan or his kids returning with him. That’s consistent with any of this blather about “Harry coming home.” It’s always just Harry, no mention of his wife and children, as though by that point they will no longer be relevant, or G-d forbid, exist.
I completely read that as Harry being a package deal (wife and family included). It’s a given. But we all know how these idiots operate.
@Seraphina – I read it the same way, too. Harry’s the important one to the RF – Meghan and the kids are the entourage.
@Seraphina @Eurydice
None of these f*ckers gets the benefit of the doubt from me.
Wharfe was part of Diana’s security, right? So when she WROTE that “theyre planning an accident for me in my car” where was Wharfe? Did he know of these plans? Did he know whether or not Diana had reason to think that such an accident was being planned?
So when he speaks so frighteningly assuredly of “when [Harry] returns into the Royal fold,” as if he knows about plans to make this happen, it is very concerning.
I sincerely hope that Harry is aware of this little shidt’s utterances and that he is being assisted at the highest level, in all countries, with the intelligence he needs to keep his family safe.
I have always felt that Harry’s close relationships with so many Heads of Defence in so many countries, especially in America, has more to it than just Invictus.
@Hopey – I get what you’re saying. It’s not my giving this guy the benefit of the doubt, but my view that wives and kids are of no importance to this supremely patriarchal institution. Unless, of course, the wife is the producer of the heir and spares – and even then, once that’s done, she ceases to have real importance.
100% what @Eurydice wrote. These males don’t give the female a second thought. And Not the kids either.
Add to it this is family business, that makes Harry even more of the important one.
@Hopey, I put nothing past them. Now, I’m sure Meghan is astute enough to know that. I worry that Harry may let his guard down due to being softened by it being “Family” and all.
It’s a tight rope. That’s for damn sure.
Seraphina I don’t think meghan is more astute than Harry especially not on this topic. Harry is the one who lived this life and went through his mother’s death, Harry knows his entire family are vipers and eat (kill? Maybe), Harry drove them leaving the UK and setting up a new life far far away, Harry appears to rightfully loathe his brother, and knows his father throws them under the bus. If anything an outsider would not necessarily believe it but Harry would. He could see what might happen. And I’m so glad he did.
It’s hard to imagine a scenario when he’ll return other than some big events and for private family events unless major changes were made and who’ll do that? It’s bizarre though that all these talking heads assume he’s just having a break and will be back. Geez. He actually IS continuing his mother’s legacy now.
Wharfe is just trying to make more money with another book.
Don’t these former royal protection officers get pensions? Don’t they sign NDA’s?
I don’t know if Harry will fall back into the Royal fold, because he’s far more respected, powerful, and free as a free global citizen and statesman. The Royals need him, not the reverse. And if they want him to do something on their behalf, they can pay him and offer Royal protection for him and his family.
Everybody seems to forget that harry offered to service the monarchy for free. Half in- half out remember? The collective “NO” that came from not only the royal family, but also the British media and part of the public was quite loud. So why are they offering it to hik now?
I don’t think anyone is offering Harry anything – this is just wishful thinking.
They also selectively forget that PH said long ago that he didn’t care for being royal and wanted out. He choose military duty over living in castles.
Hmmm. Ok. I’m old enough to remember that Diana’s actual legacy was leaving the royal fold and doing her own thing on a global scale. Seems to me that Harry is living up to that goal that just fine.
Exactly!
I see that as his model and pattern card as well.
I definitely don’t see him returning to the fold in the subordinate capacity that he was in, despite being the spare, but I do see him perhaps doing infrequent one-off events with his family in the future. Why? No one one can tell what the future will bring. Families fall out and they make up as well. He’d want his children to know something about his life, the things he did as a boy, and the place where he grew up. Finally, I can see philanthropic endeavors bringing him back into the UK and the Commonwealth orbit—not in full capacity but as his work grows I can see paths being crossed.
@Honey: I guess a girl can dream, right? Now that Harry has experience of being on his own and in control of his life, I can’t see him coming back in any capacity. His movements during the Jubilee showed us that he doesn’t want that life.
@ Amy Bee – I don’t harbor any dreams or fantasies of him coming back. Honestly don’t care one way or the other about that. What will be will be.
My point was that “in the course of human events” 🤪 it is possible that some is their projects will cross paths. I was specifically thinking about a future time when his work with veterans and/or mental health with veterans might bring him back to the UK or the Commonwealth. I was also thinking about him visiting aunts on his mother side, Eugenie or even friends. They (Harry & Meghan) could even attend futures state dinners. I’m definitely not talking tomorrow but years into the future. I also do not mean that his so-called re-entry takes the look and form of his pre-marriage position—like the 3rd wheel, hanging out with Kate and Will. That’s dead and gone (as it should have been for a number of reasons). There is no going back to that.
I respect his choice to strike out on his own. However, I also know that age, maturity, perspectives, and opportunities can look differently or present differently over time. He may never forgive his brother or father for personal slights and so forth but a charitable event benefiting his causes may see him playing in the sandbox with them for a one-off event now that the power dynamic has changed. Just saying.
I am going to play devil’s advocate and say that I don’t think he will certainly come back but I do think he may understand the right circumstances. Yes, Diana left but she was a Spencer. Harry was born a Windsor and he has an extreme sense of duty.
Oh for sure Harry certainly has a highly developed sense of duty……….to his wife and children!!!
He knows all the harms (mental and psychological) that would come to them if they should EVAH! fall within the clutches of the BRF and he will NEVAH! allow that to happen.
Popsicle, what “duty” is that? Doing what, exactly? Working on the petty crap the men in gray would force him to do instead of the issues he wants to address? Letting the press tear his wife and kids apart? Letting Willian dictate how he lives his life? Funny how “duty” gets twisted into “doing useless self-destructive crap because family/tradition says you have to.” Harry is doing the good work his mother would be doing, and caring for his family, and that’s all he needs to do.
@deering24 and @hopey
I don’t think he would come back. My argument was only I don’t think he has banished it completely. He said the England is his home. I agree with most, in the current state of affairs, he would not come back. If the all of his demands were met, I think he would.
Exactly and what’s weird is that Wharfe basically says that? he talks about how Diana would have understood Harry, how she also left the royal fold, and how Harry is carrying out Diana’s legacy…..but he’ll do it better if he’s back in the royal fold, you know, the royal fold that diana LEFT.
Harry doesn’t need to return to that hell island to continue his mother’s work. He is doing it right now in the U.S. along side his wife while they raise their children. These people are seriously demented if they think Harry will leave his family behind to go back to that rotting mess.
Every day in every way, Harry’s decision to leave is clearly the best decision he’s ever made in his life. With all of the revelations and shit going down about Charles and William, there is no doubt they would have abused the holy fuck out of the Sussex’s to distract from it and they would have been forced to just take it.
And it’s almost 3 years now since they left, the institution’s inability to accept the situation and move on continues to gob smack me.
@Snuffles I couldn’t have said it any better!
The best decision he ever made! That’s crystal clear.
Yes, it feels like the rise of a new mythology. Harry broke the monarchy by leaving and taking the “Diana magic” with him. Now he must return to restore the magic to its rightful place.
@ Snuffles, well said!!! Harry and Meghan are perfectly happy where they are!!!! They keep thriving as they enjoy their lives free from the shackles of that archaic system that Harry was born into.
Definitely, best decision he’s ever made in his life
I can’t imagine Harry ever wanting to return to the royal fold after tasting real freedom. He makes his own decisions now, he goes where he wants to and he makes his own money.
^^^THIS. Why would anyone at all, let alone Harry, return to a situation in which he was abused, dismissed, and required to seek approval for his every move? Why would he return to forced dependence and begging for funds? And why would he submit his wife, his soulmate, to such egregious treatment?
H&M are such inspirations. Their very lives shout, “You don’t have to take abuse, you don’t have to buckle under the weight of the opprobrium of others. Live your best lives!”
Even if he was ever tempted to return out of loyalty to his Grandmother, those days are dwindling. What’s hilarious is online comments about his “dead eyes” and obvious homesickness. Which Montecito polo match are y’all watching?
bettyrose, I keep wondering how many years must pass before the online derangers decide that he is happy right where he is. I know part of them are just going after Meghan and it makes them feel superior by doing so, but there must be a certain percentage who really believe H is unhappy. I can’t imagine what it will do to them when they discover they are wrong and he’s not going to go back. Just another result in the disinformation highway that is our lives in so many areas today.
Harry and his family will never have real freedom but their life in California right now is better than being hounded daily in the UK. Life for the Cambridge family is going to get much worse.
That anecdote about the queen disapproving of Diana working with HIV/aids patients is awful.
Yeah – and it really encapsulates the Queen’s tendency to ostrich goes way beyond family matters. She really doesn’t want to engage with anything “unpleasant” and she’s privileged enough to be able to ignore the unpleasant stuff. That is one reason why she’s such a weak leader of the family/institution.
Agree. The level of disconnect is real. Living in a place, being escorted into fancy cars and helicopters, and being fawned over does not lend itself to anything good. Although in this case, she kind of didn’t ostrich. She took the action of telling Diana not to do it bc it’s unpleasant. So she’ll ostrich until the unpleasantness gets to close to unsee. Or till a courtier brings it to her attention I guess.
@ Jais, it is. Diana created the message that is wasn’t true and people realized that those suffering were safe to offer a hug, hold their hand or to be with those who were dying.
Of course leave it to QEII to try to stomp out Diana’s activism as long as it didn’t revolve around an uncomfortable conversation within the Monarchy as a whole.
Everyone on that Island of Petty are ill equipped to be a the head of one country, yet alone the others.
Yes. And people forget how Diana was criticized for her landmine work and other things too.
C, IIRC, she got flack for the landmine work because it was “political”. I remember seeing a news clip of her saying something about what she was doing and it didn’t have anything to do with politics.
They wanted her out of sight and out of mind, and she refused.
It is truly gross.
Wharfe also misunderstands that there was actually NO place for Diana in the RF. There was no role someone as influential as her could have possibly filled other than Queen, and Elizabeth clearly wasn’t going to be giving way any time soon. A rivalry with TQ even worse than the one with Charles would have erupted had Diana lived and actually continued to grow in popularity, whether inside the RF or out of it. There was already one brewing before the end of her marriage to Charles. And the Palace wouldn’t have liked the direction Diana would have taken her advocacy next. Can you imagine the backlash from the Daily Mail if FQC Diana were attending trans rights benefits and drag library readings? Wharfe can have nice dreams, but there’s a reality we all must attend to. Harry is never going back, and neither would Diana.
Now you have me sad that we never saw Diana at a drag event. Should would have killed as a judge on Drag Race!
Anyone else hear that story from the 80s when she spent a night hanging out with Freddy Mercury and friends watching Golden Girls and then dressing as a man so she could go with them to a gay night club? Legend!
@Snuffles, me too! I really actually miss her sometimes, like just hearing her voice on some issues or seeing her with some iconic people that came a little later. I totally get why some people never stopped mourning her.
After the massive disappointment that was Bohemian Rhapsody, my brother and I were discussing things we wish had been included in the film, that would’ve better shown the kind of flamboyant, funny man (and incredible friend!) that Freddie Mercury truly was. That story was my #1!
THERE IS ACTUALLY A SHORT FILM, JUST ABOUT THAT! I saw it not long ago, on SHOtime: “One Normal Night”. It was great 😊
Shut up Ken. Go back to your Diana grift. The people who are carrying on Diana’s legacy are people who are helping others and the world. Not people trying to pad their retirement by selling useless books. Or people who are trying to silence her voice.
@ MsIam. Wharfe is utterly clueless in his statements isn’t he?
This statement has me wondering WTF Wharfe is trying to paint….. “she laid the grounds for the changes to the monarchy we see today. The Royal Family is much more open than it ever was, and it was Diana who saw that…”
When did that happen? Does Wharfe actually believe the garbage he is putting out there? Wharfe is within the group of the delusional putting out a statement like THAT!!!!
These folks refuse to accept Harry as being in charge of his own life. He loves his wife and kids and will never sell them to the press or have them used by that God awful family. These folks seem to feel Harry owes this family his life to use as they please. I can not see Harry returning there for life as a scapegoat for a dying monarchy and an evil brother. All the other nonsense about William and his kids is utter foolishness as we all have eyes and brains to see how these kids are used.
They also seem willfully blind to his wife and children. So he will return, and what? Where do his wife and children fit in? The way they constantly and continuously dismiss their existence and value always galls me.
Harry has always been more charming than stuffy William. It doesn’t seem realistic that Harry is going to trade his wife and children and his home in sunny Montecito for the horrible hatred-filled life in the UK.
Nope. Meghan and Harry are all about stability for their children. No picking up and switching schools once they are established just to be near the power center of the monarchy. Harry has made it clear that his kids “aren’t growing up that way.” Wharfe needs his ears cleaned.
Agree, and it’s not just stability. If Harry and Meghan went back (or had stayed) with the RF, there would be demands that they trot out their kids as PR shields, just like W&K do.
Can you imagine? Harry would refuse, and the war between H&M vs. BP/KP would just get uglier.
No, there is no universe where Harry and Meghan could go back.
The way the family keeps self destruction, pretty soon their won’t be a fold to return to, even if Harry wants.
“If you knew what I know”- Harry.
When Harry decided to protect his wife and kids and leave the UK, he lost privileges and patronages in the process. He then immediately proceeded to show that those things were completely unnecessary to be a good humanitarian and successful campaigner. That’s an important and terrifying lesson for the RF and monarchists. That’s why they “need” him to come back, before too many people figure out that the monarchy is a bigoted, archaic waste of resources.
Wharfe is saying the quiet part out loud: William is unfit for office. I hear the incandescence as I type. At this point if Wharfe wants Harry back the throne would have to go sideways and go down Harry’s line. Harry will not accept being William’s workhorse anymore and will not tolerate abuse of Meghan and his children. Until certain pockets of the UK and the BRF accepts a Prince of the Realm has a biracial consort and legitimate children of African American lineage Harry will stay out of the Firm.
The fact that the tabloids will platform a security officer who worked for Diana 30 yrs ago to talk about the actions Harry takes in 2022 and could take in the future makes me understand why they platform a half-brother and half-sister who have no relationship with the person they are discussing.
Why would Harry go back to a family that is funded by the taxpayers? When you want to live a life of service, that does not include taking money from ordinary citizens and calling it taxes.
Why would he need to return? He’s carrying on his mother’s charitable legacy with all the work he’s doing around the world, from his new home in CA.
“With Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer….”
Perhaps what he means here is that there will come a time when he is accepted again by the royals – perhaps after the Queen is dead and Charles understands the asset he has in his second son. Not that he will uproot his life and family and go back to the UK full time, but perhaps he will take on some royal duties because the royals finally understand that they are much better off with him.
@ Kevin, your scenario would NEVER happen! Harry is perfectly happy where he and Meghan are living and the life that they are leading. They wouldn’t come back for all of the money that the entire Crown consists of.
@bothsides: I totally disagree.
I think Harry will do some ‘royal duties’ for the crown.
No matter how he was treated, he was raised and still believes in the monarchy. He would not like it tossed in the rubbish.
If/when things go way off track…..he will be there to help rescue the crown.
But……I really doubt he would go back for any other reason…..and his wife and family will be non negotiable
And, as an aside: that statue of Diana is a disgrace. It looks nothing like her and should be removed and a better likeness put in its place.
Ranae, what if Harry believes that the monarchy has outlived its usefulness? What if Harry sees the institutional racism and white supremacy which is perpetuated by its existence? Harry could never change that. He would, again, be a very small cog in the place (just ask the grey men). I would be surprised if Harry doesn’t see the writing on the wall that the monarchy is slowly dying. How slowly, I don’t know. It’s pretty much a lost cause and making it Harry’s responsibility to revive it and make it something that will last is simply a fool’s errand.
Why would Harry need to come back to the Uk and return to his royal “duties” in order to carry out Diana’s legacy when Diana wasn’t even a working royal in the last few years of her life? Diana became a controversial figure with her work with HIV and landmines because of her independence from the firm.
In that last paragraph, am I reading between the lines that what he was really saying was ” we NEED Harry to come back to the royal fold.” No Meghan, though.
We know Harry feels comfortable enough to go to the UK to visit his grandmother. I think he probably would be ok visiting his father in the UK on occasion. But honestly, WHY would he ever come back when W is king? Harry can never truly trust him again after all the terrible things W did to him during his life before Meghan and it’s been far worse since Meghan entered the picture. If I were Harry, I’d be afraid W and his lackeys would be actively plotting my demise upon returning. It would be insanity to go back.
Agreed. His life would be in danger—maybe even while Charles is king.
Right, this is what I don’t really understand. For the last two years, it has seemed to me that H&M have a better relationship with the Queen than with Charles, and a better relationship with Charles than they do with William (“Space”lol). If Harry is avoiding the royal court now and only pops in to see his beloved grandmother on very special occasions, it makes no sense to assume that he’ll come back to the fold when his father is king. Harry’s “official role” in the royal pecking order will change once Charles is monarch. But Harry lives in the real world now, not the royalist world where HRH status and “who is where” on the balcony are apparently so important. William and Kate are vicious, jealous, unhappy, and awkward. Why would Harry ever want to be under his brother’s thumb after everything that has happened? It’s not as if he would be some sort of royal free agent if he were to return. No, going back would mean his brother would be in charge of his security, his finances, and everything else, and that would be a nightmare scenario. Why would he trade his affluent, relatively private life in Montecito in order to turn into another Prince Andrew? They’re trying to wrap all of this into some genetic/Windsor dedication to duty, but I’ve never known quite what that was supposed to mean anyway. Will and Kate certainly aren’t dutiful, and Charles has always put his own personal needs ahead of The Crown, so why would Harry be so driven to serve or whatever? It’s also notable that these royalists always mention “serving The Crown” but never say “serving the people.”
What you said is well put. Somehow Harry must be the bigger person and subject to abuse for the sake of crown and country. Judging from all the activities the Sussexes are engaged in it is clear they have moved on and wish to still be a royal family member but not a working royal fool. Clearly the remainder royals are not up to the job at hand …hence the query of Harry returning to the fold.
When Meghan described her suicidal ideation while pregnant, I was so sad for her and so relieved they left that wretched royal family. If I, as a complete stranger, felt so deeply for her, I cannot imagine that someone as loyal and protective as her husband would ever choose to go back to the family full time. That one night alone would be burned in his soul.
I’ve said this before, but I don’t think Harry returning to the Royal fold is 100% off the table. I’d say more like 85%-90%. That being said, it would only be while Charles is King, he’d be out again once W ascended.
Harry really has no incentive to rejoin the fold right now. There’s nothing more the RF can do for him. While it initially gave him his platform and rss at this point it would just be holding him back. His pursuits would be limited to what the RF finds acceptable. He wouldn’t be able to take on any issues deemed political or unpleasant regardless of how passionate he is about it.
The Fact That this people continued to insist that Harry would come back or should come back is Ridiculously the press the royals are still smearing and lying about Meghan and Harry . Just couple days ago the U.K. press decided to have Thomas on the tv . Why in the world would Harry and Meghan come back to that toxicity of a mess of a family .
Even in the incredibly unlikely event Harry and Meghan were to divorce, I still don’t see Harry returning to the fold. He’d sooner stay in CA and co-parent his children from there and continue his new life. There is absolutely no way Meghan will allow her children anywhere near Windsor under any circumstances and no way she will return to work for them under any circumstance. Harry returning is just never going to happen.
Agreed. I just can’t see him going back after everything that’s happened now. I think if he’d walked away years ago, in the pre-Meghan days, there would have at least been a way for him to return to royal life in a decade or two. But after the hell they’ve put his family through, I think the royal family expansion-pack options for the next fifteen years are limited to Beatrice, Louise, and James. And William and Kate have done their best to alienate all three of them, so that’s never going to happen. They never should have let H&M go–they’ll be paying the price for their mistake for many, many years.
I don’t see that Di changed the RF at all. If she had H&M wouldn’t have been driven out. And I don’t know that I would call Di “streetwise”. She was just sincere and empathetic. Something none of the rest of the “working” royals were. And how would PH returning to “the fold” continue his mom’s legacy? The older PW’s children get, the less important PH would be considered to the RF. All their interests would be funded ahead of his.
Saying that Diana was being “streetwise” about Camilla’s effect on Charles’s reputation is very different from the normal royalist line, which is that she was naive and strangely un-aristocratic in her intolerance of cheating. Interesting.
Diana’s legacy was to walk your own path, to be involved in public service of all stripes, not just ribbon-cutting and tea parties. She put herself out there despite the battles with grey men and her rapidly crumbling marriage. Once she was free of the Firm’s restrictions she blossomed. So yes, Harry IS continuing his mother’s legacy and doing a fine job I might add. It’s TOB and his stick wife who seem to be ignoring it.
Ken Wharfe lacks integrity. He’s willing to say anything for attention and money. How are these people not ashamed of themselves?
He worked for the royals nearly 30 years ago and has not shut up since. He’s a lazy grifter.
Seeing how much Wharfe has talked, is it any wonder Diana thought her security was indiscreet and spying on her? Where is this man’s sense of professionalism or integrity?
It is not clear in what context Mr. Warfe meant that Prince Harry will return as a part of the Royal Family.
Would it be due to a sense of duty due to unfit future, future? To help his father? His love of monarchy? He can serve without the trappings of the toxic media and equally toxic working environment due to insecurity and vain glory.
I assume that any return will be from a position of strength but?
What about the predictable, unstable Cambridge(s)?
Future, future views his brother Harry, as supply, whom he will quickly re-idealized and accept into the fold to be able to continue to mistreat him, not to mention his extended family.
It is unfortunate that the Cambridges were prematurely promoted, what would happen when the Sussexes continue to outshine them?
A repeat of 2018 to 2021 from the media is highly unacceptable. Mr. Edward Young of BP does not seem to be on good terms with Harry.
It is wishful thinking on Ken’s part, it seems impossible although not improbable.
If ever there is a scenario where Harry is needed, his decision will be probably based on love- the varying types (personal family, RF, country, to continue to offer public service etc.), a deep sense of responsibility and an ability to do his job without having to be sold as a celebrity.
A tall order, indeed.
Interesting how he states Harry will return so certainly. Is he today plugged in enough to know what is going on behind the scenes? Seems like he’s projecting what he remembers from the past onto the future.
Also, IIRC Diana didn’t opt out of royal life, the queen told her and Charles to divorce. Diana had wanted a separation.
Well. This won’t be popular. I must say his natal chart screams heading up or leading something. Harry is triple earth. He has sun moon and rising signs in earth signs- Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn respectively with a north node in the fourth house of home, family ancestry, and mother looking at the 10th house of career and reputation. Many kings had heavy earth placements. “Good King Henry,” Not my words but Diana’s an astrology enthusiast herself -I would bet my right arm she had her son’s chart analyzed and the astrologist informed her.
We need a separate post on the natal charts of the UK royals especially Willnot. Fascinating.
Will’s chart is very much like -wait for it- The Duke of Windors chart. Shocker. I know.
I think after HMQ dies, there will be a push to bring H back into the fold. Notice the Windsors are on their best behavior when he shows up for Royal events by himself. I don’t know if their plan is for M to stay in the states while H Carrie’s out his Royal duties or if their hoping for something darker….
All I know is that BP and KP don’t want M or the kids.
I get sick and tired of stories whether fake or not about Prince Harry’s possible working status-these men wearing depends diapers are really living in a deluded world not in reality-they tend to keep living in the past and can’t see the future if it jumped up and bit them-the queen came from and different era-Prince Charles era is very similiar to his mother’s-Harry is in a different era and does not view the monarchy as the be all to end all-being a part of the monarchy is not what Harry wants his life to be about 24/7-and he certainly does not want it for his family 24/7-the statement by that lady that visited Harry and Meghan after Archie was born stated it best-she suggested Archie will soon learn the royal wave-Harry quickly stated he won’t be doing that or learning that-Harry knows how he wants his children be to raised and it is not with the monarchy front and center 24/7 in their family life.
I propose that Harry and Meghan buy a wonderful ‘retreat/palace’ in the Sussex countryside and call it Duchy of Sussex. They can help all the local wilding initiatives for nature conservation and the projects for supporting families/women/children which Meghan already visited on their tour of the county. Now who could object to that? Once he gets his security back of course.