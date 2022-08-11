Brooklyn Beckham: ‘I can’t wait to be a dad. I’m ready to have kids’

Brooklyn Beckham covers one of the latest issues of Variety, because the hype train for this guy will go full-throttle for any nepotism career he chooses. I remember when he was going to be a male model. I remember when he was supposed to be a professional photographer. Now he’s a “cook” and of course he was given his own show and he makes appearances on cooking segments on network TV. He’s also on the damn cover of Variety and the interview is slightly bonkers. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham (they both go by that) invited the Variety interviewer to their little place in Mount Kisco, New York. They also have homes in LA, Florida and God knows where else. Brooklyn talks about his plans to expand his “home cook” brand. Nicola pipes up about the widespread rumors that she’s beefing with Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn on British cuisine: “Some Americans find English food kind of gross, which I don’t understand. But I cook fish and chips and pie and mash for my American friends, and at the end they’re like, ‘OK, I understand.’”

He prefers the term “cook” to “chef”: “I’m almost 100% self-taught. Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.”

Nicola on why they’re great together: “The thing that’s great about us, is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.” Both are homebodies, with a willingness to open up their lives enough to let fans see inside. “I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny,” Peltz Beckham says. “And we take the piss out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humor.”

He wants to be a father: “I keep saying to my wife, I can’t wait to be a dad. I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want.” Parenthood is a topic of ongoing conversation, with Brooklyn frequently asking Nicola whether she thinks their first child will be a boy or a girl. (“She thinks we’re going to have a boy first.”) Nicola says, “We don’t plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt.”

Brooklyn’s dream: “I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in L.A., because L.A. needs a pub.”

Brooklyn on the haters: “I always wish them well, the haters. I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is. I hope they like my next video.”

Nicola on the rumors of her feud with Victoria: Nicola tells me that she thinks the rumors began when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding gown, opting for Valentino couture: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Hobbies versus “what he would die for”: “I really enjoyed [photography] for a couple of years… I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies. I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking….I’m going to go to the grocery store. I’m weird like that — I love going to smell different herbs.” (He pronounces this last word Britishly, with a hard “h.”) “I found what I absolutely love to do a little later in my life, but I absolutely love it.”