Brooklyn Beckham: ‘I can’t wait to be a dad. I’m ready to have kids’

Brooklyn Beckham covers one of the latest issues of Variety, because the hype train for this guy will go full-throttle for any nepotism career he chooses. I remember when he was going to be a male model. I remember when he was supposed to be a professional photographer. Now he’s a “cook” and of course he was given his own show and he makes appearances on cooking segments on network TV. He’s also on the damn cover of Variety and the interview is slightly bonkers. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham (they both go by that) invited the Variety interviewer to their little place in Mount Kisco, New York. They also have homes in LA, Florida and God knows where else. Brooklyn talks about his plans to expand his “home cook” brand. Nicola pipes up about the widespread rumors that she’s beefing with Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn on British cuisine: “Some Americans find English food kind of gross, which I don’t understand. But I cook fish and chips and pie and mash for my American friends, and at the end they’re like, ‘OK, I understand.’”
He prefers the term “cook” to “chef”: “I’m almost 100% self-taught. Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.”
Nicola on why they’re great together: “The thing that’s great about us, is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.” Both are homebodies, with a willingness to open up their lives enough to let fans see inside. “I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny,” Peltz Beckham says. “And we take the piss out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humor.”
He wants to be a father: “I keep saying to my wife, I can’t wait to be a dad. I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want.” Parenthood is a topic of ongoing conversation, with Brooklyn frequently asking Nicola whether she thinks their first child will be a boy or a girl. (“She thinks we’re going to have a boy first.”) Nicola says, “We don’t plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt.”
Brooklyn’s dream: “I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in L.A., because L.A. needs a pub.”
Brooklyn on the haters: “I always wish them well, the haters. I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is. I hope they like my next video.”
Nicola on the rumors of her feud with Victoria: Nicola tells me that she thinks the rumors began when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding gown, opting for Valentino couture: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
Hobbies versus “what he would die for”: “I really enjoyed [photography] for a couple of years… I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies. I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking….I’m going to go to the grocery store. I’m weird like that — I love going to smell different herbs.” (He pronounces this last word Britishly, with a hard “h.”) “I found what I absolutely love to do a little later in my life, but I absolutely love it.”
I mean, on one side, I think Brooklyn is like a lot of people in their early 20s – trying out different things to figure out what they’re passionate about. If his last name wasn’t Beckham, we wouldn’t give any of it a second thought. What has always bugged me is that no one ever said to him “you can like doing something without making a career out of it.” Additionally, no one ever said to him “you can like doing something and actually seek out a formal education in that interest.” Brooklyn is passionate about cooking and food – okay. Go to culinary school. Work in a food truck. Work as a sous chef for a month. He operates with such hazy privilege and unearned success. Some genuine struggle would do him a world of good.
As for Nicola’s theory on why people think she’s beefing with Victoria… that’s not really an explanation. If anything, the whole “people thought I would wear a VB dress” excuse makes me think that there is something there. Oh, and she does NOT want to have a baby any time soon.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram, cover courtesy of Variety.
Those two are a destined for divorce. I give it three years. My guess is that Brooklyn was looking for a romance like his parents’, but this woman is not it.
I think he was looking to recreate the Bieber relationship/marriage magic, but it all falls flat because these two are nothing-burgers outside of their parents’ accomplishments.
@ Lemons, when I read the title, my first question was whether his wife knew of his intentions. This marriage is on course for an enormous crash and burn scenario.
As for the stressful relationship with her MIL, the fact that her family placed the Beckhams into Siberia during the wedding reception doesn’t bode well for a marriage of both parents. The Peltz family seems to want to show how the Beckhams where they are in regards to the pecking order of this union, and it’s all to favor the Peltz family, not the Beckhams.
As for Nicola’s story of their supposed rift to be based solely on her wedding dress needing to be designed by Victoria, I don’t buy that bullshit.
They both sound entitled, spoiled and incredibly insecure in their position of the realm of adulthood, yet alone parenthood.
Stick him in a busy restaurant kitchen for six months, chopping onions and deboning chickens. That should shut him up.
Lol 😂
Thank you for this! The title of chef is earned and a sous chef position is earned after years of late nights, early mornings and working your ass off in a hot kitchen. This is what I do and I’ve been at it for almost ten years now. F this little nepotism brat for acting like a serious career is just a hat he can try on and dispose of twenty minutes later.
That headline “yes, chef” is gross. He’s not a chef.
No, he is not a chef in any type of capacity. Brooklyn only has a show based on his parents, not his talent OR his education, nothing more! I would love for him to be plopped down into an actual professional kitchen as he falls flat on his face! As for his “own” line of pots, WTF?
Though the idea of a reality show with these two twits sounds like a delightful exposure to show how incredibly inept they are in the real world, as opposed to living off of their parents wealth and exposure.
He just reeks of entitlement and unearned privilege – what a classic example of nepotism
Best of luck to the newlyweds. How can we do anything but wish a bright future for any young, newlywed couple
It’s a shame this young man and his wife don’t have to do a thing to provide for themselves. They don’t need skills or even ambition. It’s quite pathetic and I would be sad if this was my childs existence.
they have love. Love. Love. Love. They don’t need anything from each other but love. Not one mention about common sense but that would be too common.
I know this article is supposed to be flattering and I’m sure they did what they could..but man, he sounds insufferable and not very bright.
This^^. I winced that this article was released to the world at large. I know they’re privileged kids in their 20s, but whoo boy do they sound out of touch and like they’re playing acting at being adults. The second-hand cringe is intense.
Anners and Jessica I second your second-hand cringe. Yikes
Yup, it’s giving Veruca Salt.
Dumb as a box of rocks, the pair of them.
News for Nicola: if you adopt a child it is “your own”.
👌🏼
💯 %
Okay, if I didn’t think there was beef between them and Victoria/David, I certainly do now. “Everyone gets along” – talk about damning with faint praise.
Pop! Pop! Hear that? Two of my brain cells gone after reading this.
The divorce is going to be epic!! I can’t wait for the MIL’s to come out swinging.
Yup, and I wouldn’t put it past Victoria, along with David, not to pull out all of the punches….
They don’t need anything from each other? Then why are they together, FFS? Publicity?
Yep, you got it. There have been SO many stories about nothing much at all on these two in the past few weeks.
Publicity for Nicola, not Brooklyn! Nicola had never been on the front page of the local paper yet alone worldwide coverage. With ties to the Beckhams, she has achieved that goal. No I wonder how long she will live with this charade?
Omg I can’t even imagine the nepotism upon nepotism that would occur for his would be kids at this rate. It will be on the magnitude of “I pooped in the potty like a big boy, therefore I am now qualified start practicing gastroenterology.” The universe might explode and collapse in on itself.
this kid is the male equivalent of those girls who don’t have any talent or even a personality, nothing at all interesting about them. they just out here constantly musing about nothing, really – ‘i can’t wait to be a dad/mum’, ‘oh my god i had chicken for the first time last week’, ‘being the kid of a famous person is actually really hard, you know’…
yada yada
Hmmm, every picture I see of her it’s all about she and the camera, that’s it. She doesn’t even seem to be aware of his presence.
He’s doing what he loves thanks to his mummy and daddy’s money and fame.
Entitled and spoiled.
And no one is hating on you when they call you out for what you are.
What is it with Gen Z and “haters”. Really. Not everybody who criticizes you or doesn’t like what you do is a hater. That’s a good way to end a conversation, just call the other person a hater.
Maybe listen to what someone has to say – within reason – and then decide if it has merit. It’s great to not care about strangers’ opinions, especially if they are just bitchy judgments. But this attitude is a great way to become a d*ck. Guess it doesn’t matter if that doesn’t stand in your way because said way is paved with your parents’ money and success.
These two are so boring. No amount of their parents’ money will give them long careers.
Well ask your wife if she’s ready to have kids since it’s her body and all. Easy for the man to say he’s ready.
They should wait a few years to have children. The marriage may not last that long and you’re right, she is a model and she may not want to ruin her body with motherhood. They could use surrogacy and hire Nannies to help with the kid(s). Being rich can really make your life a lot easier doesn’t? Btw, the children will be gorgeous with that set of parents.
Considering all the work she has had done , and Brooklyn never looking as good as David in his prime at all ever. The kids will look okay .
Brooklyn has his mum’s face. Unless David’s genes somehow torpedo through, I’m not optimistic.
On cooking: ” I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.”
Gosh…didn’t think you had a mind.
I don’t about him, but I’ve been cooking every day (almost) and it definitely doesn’t take my mind off anything. In fact, it makes me think even more about everything I have to do if I weren’t having to cook for a family of 4. But I’m a working mom. And well, he’s not.
That’s exactly where my mind went. I have lists, lists, lists in my mind when I am cooking twice a day for 6 people and the only way to shut the inner cranky voice is to beg Alexa to play a podcast!
Me too Seraphina — I find cooking and cleaning conducive to my thought processes — solving issues, future planning, and yes, making mental lists!
He wants a tv show sooo bad.
Perfect show would for this kid would be him cooking the shit he thinks makes him a star, and having Gordon Ramsey yell at him for 45 minutes about how shite it is. Now that I would watch.
His parents are friends of Ramsay’s. If Ramsay took him at all seriously, he’d have cashed in every connection he had to help him. The fact that he hasn’t speaks volumes to me. He might have helped get the show Brooklyn’s on now. But that’s a fraction of what Ramsay does for promising talent.
Wow. Where to start?
1) He must have said some version of, ‘I always say to my wife…’ a dozen times. They sound like two spoiled, vapid children playing at being grown ups.
2) This boy has grown up without a single obstacle in his way. He sounds like a kindergartener. “I would love to…” , on and on. He has no vision, just airy fantasies that he expects someone to fulfill for him. A pub, tv shows, knives, pots…aaarrrgh!
3) What exactly did he need to keep his mind off? Seems pretty empty in there to me.
4) She’s definitely not as into him as he thinks he is to her.
5) I give it 2 years. Max.
I watched a couple of his cooking segments. The breakfast sandwich he made was a p*ss-poor effort. As a person from the UK, I feel like people need to know that our breakfast sandwiches are so much better than the dry, flaccid thing he made
It’s a shame he doesn’t enrol in a proper cookery school. Like, why doesn’t he?? If it’s such a passion then why not hone your craft from the basics up. With his money and connections he could have access to the best people to teach him and actually *maybe* become genuinely good at cooking. Bah.
Maybe on some level he actually knows he isn’t willing to learn he’s bad at something/be held to any accountable standards.
Bless his heart though at finding what he loves “a little later” in life like he’s a 50 something divorcee instead of in his early 20s. In some ways I feel really bad for him – his mum was a global pop star by his age; his dad found football as a child and was internationally known by his 20s. Wonder if he’s grown up thinking that’s the norm rather than just being one of the millions who don’t get handed a clear life path while in a single digit age.
One of the campuses for The Culinary Institute of America is about an hour away from him! He gushes about his “interests” and hobbies to sound smart but he is so incurious that it hurts to watch him.
@Sasha, this is something I respect about Chrissy Teigen. She had an interest and obviously wanted to market herself in that space so she went and did a cookery course and a pastry course. It’s like 3 months out of their silly lives!
I mean, he’s a spoiled nepotism kid, but to be fair, he didn’t spoil himself. I don’t know how they parented their kids, but it’s clear they didn’t push them to pursue higher education or make their own way without lots of $$$ from Mom and Dad. He doesn’t seem particularly bright or curious, so maybe university didn’t make sense in his case anyway.
His privilege is glaring which is annoying in and of itself. But in general, he seems pretty harmless. I might change my tune on that if he continues to try so hard to make Fetch happen.
As for her and their marriage? Yeah, I don’t see it lasting that long. If the three year itch doesn’t get them, the seven year itch probably will.
When I think of all the people who would love to pursue a higher education- whether technical school, trades or university- but can’t afford to, I just shake my head at this type of parenting. If can afford to send your kids to the schools of their choice (or at least buy them a place at university, lol) , why wouldn’t you? This young man’s life seems to be completely lacking in purpose, and yes, I blame the parents to no small extent. You can’t force a child to continue their education, but you can make it very clear that they need to be prepared to stand on their own feet, however they choose to do so. I pity him, even though I am most assuredly A Poor.
In our family it was go to college or get a job, those are your options. This kid is just mind-numbingly privileged. The modeling, the photography–just hobbies. They weren’t treated as such at the time, I don’t recall. And imagine being able to buy all the fancy-schmancy film cameras you want to dabble with with zero concern for cost. VB & DB worked their butts off & their kids? Worse than the Middleton trio. Here’s hoping the younger ones do differently, but it’s doubtful.
She is going to HURT this boy, especially if they have kids and split. The Beckham’s are verrrrry rich, but these people are LUDICROUS rich and can tie his ass up forever. She doesn’t strike me as someone who acknowledges the word NO in any way, shape, or form.
Realized I kind of just dumped on her, but I honestly believe this kid is very sheltered and has absolutely no idea what he’s doing. You’d think he’d learn some basic culinary practices, but I’m betting everyone around him is doing nothing but telling him how wonderful and amazing and innovative is cooking is. I can practically see all the smoke coming out of his mouth, the smoke that’s being blown up his ass.
His culinary efforts to impress his friends with ‘British cooking’ were, in his own words, ‘fish and chips and pie and mash’. Like, I’m sorry but those are SO basic. Also, nobody actually makes fish and chips at home. The WHOLE point of them is to go to the chippy and have the proper battered, fried stuff. I call bs on this.
Also – as a cook with, presumably, his own house – how the hell does he not already have his own pots, pans etc? Or is this another vague wish to have his own line of cookery ware along with ‘lots’ of TV shows?
It’s not his fault he is basically dim, uneducated and untalented by why oh why are publications continuing to write about him? So boring.
I know is he living off his parent’s money, but he needs to get a job first and financially take care of himself before having kids living off of his parent’s and in-laws’ money.
Can you imagine if they had a kid and got divorced his parents will be paying any child support since he wouldn’t be able to afford it on his own. Honestly
He’s not even good at being a nepotism kid as in, he has not been able to get a career based off his family’s name and connections. I’m really starting to think he just doesn’t want to work even a little.
I’m just here for the VB rumor. You’re telling me if Nicola really wanted to wear a VB dress, that VB wouldn’t have personally stepped in to make it happen? For her beloved son’s wedding? COME ON!
I read this as Nicola publicly putting it out there that Victoria couldn’t do something that she would be easily expected to do. It’s a nasty dig at Victoria — that will be very difficult for Victoria to address. So Baby Beckham married a mean girl, who has no problem attacking his Mom in print — just for the fun of it.
Brooklyn seems sweet but limited, and perhaps hampered by high and public expectations.
I hope this goes —or ends — as well as it possibly can for all concerned.
Yes, @Christine. I went WTF? at that too. VB couldn’t get her own atelier to fit in making a WEDDING DRESS for her son’s bride to be?? Come on now.
The fact that she’s publicly starting rumours about his mother says everything about her and him (that he lets her speak about his mother like that) – this will crash and burn sooner than anyone things. It’s clear that she’s not getting what she wants from the marriage and Beckham name so is creating drama with Victoria to get some media attention.
This marriage will be lucky to last a full year. She will chew him up and spit him out and the poor boy will be crushed.
He said “my wife” so many times. He seems way more into to her than she is into him. Nicola, feud rumors didn’t start because you didn’t wear a VB dress. They started because people started noticing an Instagram freeze after the wedding. I definitely think there is something to it.
That annoyed me and saddened me at the same time. Either he’s besotted or is trying to convince one or both of them that this is real. Time will tell, I suppose.
What does he DO? I mean, really. What does he live off of? Does he have an allowance? Does he invest money? I would be embarrassed if I was married and my money came from my parents. It seems that, unlike her, he does not have a career or any job to speak of. How can you live your life without earning money or at least putting something out into the world?! A charity, an art foundation, grants for chefs, photographers etc…
To earn some credibility about being a cook, he should have graduated from a culinary school with a 3-5 month mandatory internship at a restaurant working 8 hours a day and then he would get a taste of what the real world is for everyone else not being born in a rich family.
The privilege is just so blatant with Brooklyn. He’ll eventually realise being a cook is not for him and he’ll move on to something else. Btw, before he wanted to be a photographer, he joined a football academy to try to be a professional footballer. That didn’t last long.
Exactly. Go to culinary school and/or work in kitchens and gain real experience and skills. What he and his parents want for him is fame. What he actually does doesn’t matter so long as it requires him to be seen. So he doesn’t want to work in kitchens for a decade and then open up a string of restaurants. He wants a tv show and restaurants like Jaime Oliver without putting in the work. I bet this kid hasn’t done any home study on the subject at all. He made fish and chips for a few friends a couple of times so now he’s a “cook” who deserves a show. Ridiculous. His parents certainly didn’t pass on their work ethic at all.
Brooklyn wants to use the Kardashian handbook and be the british/american but with “class” (i.e. all white) and do a tv show on his family. However Nicola I think is still trying to cultivate her “acting career” in part its not thriving b/c she’s had no training and with all the work she gets done it limits her facial expressions.
However I think by the time she’s 30 if it doesn’t pan out then a TV show will def happen.
Do you know what would be nice to see? These two newlyweds doing charity work. Brooklyn could cook food at a food kitchen, and I promise, the folks won’t care if he is a trained chef or not.
It’s not charity if he cooks inedible food or the recipients get food poisoning because he doesn’t know the basics of cooking hygiene. Let’s not wish that on these folks, now.
I am so tired of these nepotism babies and their so called careers. Now we have Kelly Ripa’s daughter doing a record single and we’re all supposed to think she cut the deal all on her own fabulous singing voice. These “children” are all so entitled.
Dear TV gods, please don’t give these two dimwits a reality show.
I watch Beat Bobby Flay. They have all sorts of people on there to act as first-round judges, not just chefs. But when I saw this kid’s name in the list for an upcoming show, I took it off my to-record list. I just couldn’t do it.
So there’s not a pub in all of LA?
He seems like a 4 year old. If he hasn’t seen it, or had it brought to his attention, it doesn’t exist. He also seems too dim and/or lazy to do any research. So.much.privilege.
Digital Unicorn, I thought about what you said and you are right. It’s not enough to have married him because he is not the big name– his parents are. It makes sense that she would go after Victoria because the media loves fights or faux fights between women. I bet this never happened at all about the wedding dresses. If Victoria was going to dress Nicola, she would dress her. Period. The B.S. that Victoria couldn’t get it together or didn’t have enough pull with her own atelier to get it done is nonsense. It’s deliberately insulting. She’s throwing down the gauntlet. The Beckhams are not new to this game and I’m sure Victoria will play this just right. Also, in the Variety cover, what is going on with Brooklyn’s eyes? What, exactly, is he looking at? Surely not the camera. His eyes are weirdly unfocused. But in the pic with both wearing red and white T shirts, they are both looking squarely at the camera. She’s teaching him, alright.