Us Weekly: Brad Pitt ‘pushes to see’ three of his kids ‘as often as possible’

A few years ago, while Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were fighting in court over custody, I remember Pitt’s legal team finally admitting that Angelina wasn’t the one determining the kind of visitation Brad got with the kids. If you only followed Pitt’s crisis-managed smears on Angelina, you might believe that Jolie has solely made those visitation determinations. But Brad had to admit in court that he was still being monitored by the family court, and visitation was still being determined by the children’s therapists and the court itself. After Jolie got the “unethical” Judge Ouderkirk thrown off their divorce case, custodial issues reverted back to the old way for the most part, meaning that Angelina has primary custody and Pitt’s time with the kids is pretty limited (once again, by the court). People are talking about all of this yet again because Brad has a movie out. Thus, little Pitt elves had to run to Us Weekly for another “poor Brad” story.
Making it work. Brad Pitt is still battling it out with Angelina Jolie over their winery, but he’s trying not to let it affect his relationship with their kids, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th.”
The Oscar winner and the Unbroken director, 47, share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. (Jolie adopted Maddox before she began her romance with Pitt; the Babel actor later adopted him in 2006.)
“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” the insider adds. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”
There were people wondering that in July, whether Pitt flew into Rome specifically to see Knox and Vivienne on their birthday. I guess he did. And… he “made a big fuss” for Shiloh’s birthday, huh. Guess he doesn’t have anything to do with the adopted children? We’ve heard the rumors plenty of times that Pax and Maddox want nothing to do with him. Zahara has gone with her mom to Washington to advocate for abused women and children too, which I think says a lot. And of course, Brad has been nowhere for Zahara’s move to Atlanta to attend Spelman.
Lends credence to the idea that he said something horrible to Maddox about not even being his kid (because he’s adopted). He doesn’t see his adopted children, and they clearly want nothing to do with him. The twins don’t have a choice yet. Who knows what happened, but his actions now are only making it all worse for his Ronald McDonald-looking ass.
It makes you wonder if he made a difference all the time besides just the comment.
Seriously? I never heard this before. I’m not a big fan but no one really knows what happened and custody battles have been going on for years so he must have some interest in his children.
Well Pitt’s pr put out a story that he went toe to toe with Maddox but didn’t punch him in the face so something happened on that flight and by Pitt’s own account it was ugly.
@MAHALIA BLUE
The custody battle hasn’t been going on for years. He only tried in 2020 and was caught using harmful strategies with his lawyer. More custody = less child support. That’s why he hasn’t asked for a new modification
Actually, the twins do have a choice. They turned fourteen last month.
Before I even read the article, I knew which three children he was pushing to spend time with. Everything I read about him is so disappointing.
Totally agree! 😏
Yeah, it could have been the excuse that he is pushing to see the ones who aren’t adults yet, since they will stilll be affected by custody issues.
Zahara isn’t 18 either though, so that doesn’t work.
Literally, I read the headline and said to myself: just the bio kids, not the adopted ones. Father of the year right here, folks. *sarcasm font, in case it wasn’t clear.
To be fair, I am sure A. had something to do with his relationship with the adopted kids. She’s trying to appear innocent, but I bet she’s instigated many an incident in order to stay in that victim role she’s assigned herself.
@ French Hen
Hi Brad.
I can promise you that adoptees can physically feel when family members view them as less than the biological children. It’s not subtle, and the fact that the three oldest Jolie children want nothing to do with Pitt says everything, to me.
@ French Hen
You know that adding “To be fair” at the start of a baseless accusation doesn’t fool people, right?
I think Zaharah is old enough though to decide if she wants to see Brad? If she doesn’t want to see him, she can’t be forced. Of course, Brad could be refusing to see her too but I thought I had seen somewhere that Zaharah had chosen to stop seeing her dad once she was allowed to make that decision for herself.
@ French Hen, sure she was the one in an alcoholic rage on an airplane smacking a teenager, when she was not smoking a brick, according to Quentin Tarantino.
Yeah, as an adoptee, I find Brad Pitt abhorrent now. He’s at celebrity scientologists levels of gross, and I was starting to think no one but Mel Gibson would pierce that particular veil. I actually hate him.
Gross.
*nods*
Yep. I’ve always said this, and I’ll say it until Angie or one of the kids says otherwise: the incident on the plane involved Brad saying the adopted kids weren’t really his kids. He probably also said he never wanted adopted children.
He clearly doesn’t care about them.
It also involved him hitting his son, just “not in the face”.
I’m so sick of seeing abusers retain a platform. Shia, Brad, Jared, James. Crawl into a hole and go away.
Sorry, who’s Jared?
Jared Leto?
It’s gotta be that Subway Jared, right?
The way he doesn’t even mention the adopted kids? I can’t even.
Eurgh, the pass agg-ness of the ‘The Oscar Winner and the Unbroken Director’ – she has an Oscar too, and got it long before he did.
I would hope this isn’t an adopted vs bio kids things, and it’s just because the 3 who happened to be adopted have aged out of having to see him, but who knows with him.
When they first split up, I had hoped for the kids sake everyone would be amicable, he’d get sober, and they’d all have decent relationships, but his relentless self pitying and attacks have made it clear that won’t be happening. It’ll be telling when the younger 3 are old enough to choose if they want to see him.
I can no longer not see his name “Brad Self-Pity Pitt” – abusing narcissists never learn.
From the video last week he didn’t seem to know about Shiloh dancing so it looks like she chooses not to see him or else he would’ve known.
The twin declined to see him at the hotel in Italy which is very telling.
What made his PR team think this article was a good idea. I mean really it comes off like he is a closet racist and doesn’t see the older 3 as his kids because they are adopted.
who the hell is this guy’s PR person? Does nobody have the common sense to shut him up? Does this asshole think talking about the 3 biological children makes him look better? What a loser!
TBF the three biological kids are in the age range he can try to leverage while the three adopted kids no longer are.
That being said, let’s remember it wasn’t that long ago that Zahara was in the age range he could try to leverage and there is no evidence that he even tried.
I fully believe he differentiates between the biological kids and the adopted kids in ways that are hurtful and damaging….he also disregards the relationships between all the kids. One example is Shiloh(bio) and Zahara (adopted) are extremely close. He seems too stupid to realize that trying to other Zahara out of the family would only drive Shiloh further from him.
Just another entitled privileged white guy trying to control the narrative and all he claims are his through deceptive PR and abusive legal strategies. I wish he would just go away.
Exactly! looks like all the the kids have an extremely close relationship with each other. For years they made sure the kids had a tight bond and now he’s doing everything in his power to break it. Thankfully it looks like the kids are going to stick together regardless of all the tricks he pulls.
I believe Shiloh and the twins are the only ones under 18 now. The others get to choose when they see him. In 2 years we might see how Shiloh feels about it.
All kids are now old enough (14 is the age for this) to choose if they want to see him. From what I know it seems all six including the twins have chosen to not see him.
@Rkw – excellent!! Glad CA gives minors some choice.
Zahara will be 18 in January.
This is going to be a long, two part comment:
Brad saw the youngest kids- twins/shiloh (probably) for about four hours when he flew to Rome. This was the day before their birthday. He wanted to have dinner but they told him no and left early than he intended. We know this because he was hoping to get pap pics of them going to the hotel with him. We also know the entire timeline of every event that happened that day because had everything gone to plan, he would’ve had them post the article with photos. (Someone managed to get the disposed of article that wasn’t posted)
He also hasn’t been seen with the oldest 3 children. But I would assume because of what people have already said. He wanted bio kids but Angelina already had Maddox, was in the process of adopting Zahara (when she and Pitt started dating) & she wanted to adopt Pax when she found him two years later. There were rumors he didn’t want to adopt Pax and there was an argument. Everything he’s done makes it seem to be true. Now for a guy who wanted bio kids so much you’d think he’d at least show up to their milestones. But nope. He just insinuates that he shows up but that his showing up is being prohibited by Angelina. That’s why we never see him with the kids. Because she refuses. Nothing is ever his fault. It’s not even his fault that these children he and his fans claim she manipulating are almost all adults now and have their own choice in the matter. They’ve chosen her.
There’s some things I insinuated abt but for privacy reasons I can’t post about.
Funny enough he didn’t see shiloh in Rome either. Shiloh and her friends were on instagram live during his visit. She has a lot of fans on tiktok that saw it and there are some pictures/videos floating around. Leaking the detailed timeline ended up backfiring on him immensely
Hang on, they found the disposes article he would’ve had published had the kids agreed to be seen with him publicly??? Do share!
Another deflection, another lies. He is currently in court battle with Stoli/ Nouvel. The judge will make his judgement in a few days time so expect fakes narrative from his PR machines via laid Tabloids.
I wanted to say Zahara might be president one day, but I guess she can’t because she wasn’t born in the US?
True but she can be a senator or congressperson. 💙
Fingers crossed America still exists!
Thanks for explaining.
Wouldn’t be surprised if she goes into politics
One more thing to add. Everything he does is for the purpose of segregating the adopted children and the bio kids. It’s obvious. He leaves out the adopted ones unless he is asked about them. As we saw with Zahara last week. He didn’t know. But he loves talking about Shiloh despite the fact it was also obvious he doesn’t know anything about her either. And someone mentioned that these kids, especially Zahara and shiloh are close. And it’s got to hurt when they see him doing this. They’re not going to turn on each other because Angelina raised them as a family unit and they will always take care of each other. Whatever game he thinks he’s playing it will backfire badly when they get older.
Shiloh has always been his golden child. I’m glad she’s looking at his actions carefully and not hero worshiping him.
There was clearly a physical altercation/incident with Maddox and Brad and this is pure speculation but while I do think he said something re: adopted kids, I do think he said something racial related as well.
There’s a behind the scenes of Malificent or however you spell the name, where Brad scoops up Vivienne and Zahara wanted his attention too but Brad ignored her so Angie went and hugged her and picked her up instead. Now this could be a total one off but considering his adopted kids cut him out cold and hard, I don’t think so.
Yes! Thank you. That scene always bothered me, i’m glad i’m not the only one noticed that. There was another one in pet store in France i think, but it included Shiloh and Zahara, same pattern, and then in LA on soccer game, Shiloh jumped into his hands, he had no attn to Zahara so she was hugged by Angelina.
Didn’t know any of this. Makes me both sad and angry. What a complete a**hole for a father.
For sure bothered me in the Maleficent takes. Anyone can go look at the first movie and look at the out takes. It never set well with me nor the way Z looks when he ignores her.
What a weird thing to put out for PR…no wonder Angelina is so protective of those kids.
It’s really hard to get consensus between 6 people. Do you know how much of a scuzz a father has to be for ALL 6 of his kids to want nuthin to do with him?? Not even the youngest boy???
This. For reasons not remotely related to Brad Pitt, I cut my father entirely out of my life when I was 34. One of my 2 brothers has half-heartedly tried to keep a relationship with him, the other maybe calls him on his birthday, his birthday is a national holiday, so impossible to forget.
SIX KIDS reaching the same conclusion about a parent? Yeesh, nothing good is happening here on Brad Pitt’s side.
ETA: This photo choice is delicious, per usual. My God, did his stylist say out loud, “Let’s see if we can make you completely unattractive today!”
Brad Pitt is looking like a fool in his PR for this new movie.
Pitt is acting as odd as Tom Cruise did in his Oprah couch jumping days.
Brad Pitt, IMO, would benefit from keeping a low profile from here on out.
He has lost a lot of his popularity now that we know about his personal life.
He’s older, never going to win an Oscar for acting, newer and younger leading men are coming up everyday.
Time to move into producing, IMO.
And yes, I knew which 3 kids he wants to see as soon as I read the headline.
What a jackass he has turned out to be regarding his children.
Does he really think his bio kids don’t find his attitude about their brothers and sister disgusting?
WHAT is he wearing?!! So awful,
Fool on the inside matches the Fool on the outside with that outfit. What a jackass.
Perfect header photo, Kaiser! 😉
He pushes to see his white kids? Such a f*cking loser.
@French Hen play victim? I am sorry but AJ has not done that! That comment was crazy! We all see that she’s the only taking care of her kids. He pushes to see his kids, but they don’t want to see him.
The last thing, dude, didn’t even know where Z was going to college. All he could say was beautiful. You can see that he plays no role in their lives. Meanwhile, AJ is in my city shopping for Z’S dorm room. Aj had Maddox and was adopting Zaharah when they met; what didn’t he say that he didn’t want adopted kids then? He does everything to speak ill of AJ; meanwhile, she just lives and ignores him. She started looking a bit tired when she was with him, she’s coming back and looks carefree, and I am here for it!
To me it’s obvious he was a distant parent who was hardly ever there even before they separated. The last two or whatever years before the divorce he was always away doing his own thing. Very immature.
I’m not having myself because of climate change and the resource crunch and because I know the level of commitment and self-sacrifice you need to have as a parent.
He admitted himself to being distant for some time so you’re on to something. Kids know when your mind is preoccupied elsewhere.
Love brad. It is great you did your best and not care after. You cannot deny fatherhood but the checks . Just bc he is notdoing it in your way…
That comment makes no sense, and he’s not doing anything….. period. You will not get any sympathy over her. Run over to page 6
When I click on your images they’re distorted, sorry to be off topic but someone needs to look into this on your web team? It’s been going on for a long time – thanks
If indeed this is a matter of Pitt being more interested in his bio kids than his adopted kids, that’s reprehensible and also so perplexing to me. I have a bio kid and an adopted kid. There is NO difference in how much I love them. None. It isn’t genetics that makes you a parent (if you’re a good parent) – it’s walking the floor with them when they’re sick, consoling them when they’re sad, helping them with their schoolwork, supporting them in everything they do, cheering for their accomplishments… the list is endless. I didn’t carry my son in my body but he is 100% my son. Full stop. Also, many adopted kids have attachment issues and insecurity about whether their adoptive parents really love them unconditionally, so it’s exceptionally cruel to toss them aside or favor their bio-kid siblings.