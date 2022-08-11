Us Weekly: Brad Pitt ‘pushes to see’ three of his kids ‘as often as possible’

A few years ago, while Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were fighting in court over custody, I remember Pitt’s legal team finally admitting that Angelina wasn’t the one determining the kind of visitation Brad got with the kids. If you only followed Pitt’s crisis-managed smears on Angelina, you might believe that Jolie has solely made those visitation determinations. But Brad had to admit in court that he was still being monitored by the family court, and visitation was still being determined by the children’s therapists and the court itself. After Jolie got the “unethical” Judge Ouderkirk thrown off their divorce case, custodial issues reverted back to the old way for the most part, meaning that Angelina has primary custody and Pitt’s time with the kids is pretty limited (once again, by the court). People are talking about all of this yet again because Brad has a movie out. Thus, little Pitt elves had to run to Us Weekly for another “poor Brad” story.

Making it work. Brad Pitt is still battling it out with Angelina Jolie over their winery, but he’s trying not to let it affect his relationship with their kids, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th.” The Oscar winner and the Unbroken director, 47, share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. (Jolie adopted Maddox before she began her romance with Pitt; the Babel actor later adopted him in 2006.) “Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” the insider adds. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

[From Us Weekly]

There were people wondering that in July, whether Pitt flew into Rome specifically to see Knox and Vivienne on their birthday. I guess he did. And… he “made a big fuss” for Shiloh’s birthday, huh. Guess he doesn’t have anything to do with the adopted children? We’ve heard the rumors plenty of times that Pax and Maddox want nothing to do with him. Zahara has gone with her mom to Washington to advocate for abused women and children too, which I think says a lot. And of course, Brad has been nowhere for Zahara’s move to Atlanta to attend Spelman.