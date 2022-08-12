Nicola Peltz Beckham got bangs & darker hair: love it or hate it?

Here are photos from last night’s Variety event, the 2022 Power of Young Hollywood. There were multiple Variety covers for the next-generation Hollywood stars, and those cover subjects came out for the Variety event. I guess the stars of the red carpet were Brooklyn Peltz Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham, two of the most vapid and useless people you’d ever want to meet. I covered Brooklyn’s Variety cover this week – this young man is deep as a puddle, and he’s met his match in Nicola. I kind of doubt their marriage will even make it to the one-year anniversary. I guess the news is that Nicola is now a brunette. Usually, I’m all about blondes going darker, but wow, I think the blonde hair suits her better. Plus, the bangs trauma. I CANNOT. It is so bad.

Halle Bailey is adorable and beautiful. A real star!

Saniyya Sidney, star of King Richard, attended this event too. She is lovely and I hope we see more of her.

Angus Cloud, star of Euphoria. That’s quite an ensemble.

Rebecca Black!! And it’s “Friday”!