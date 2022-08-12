Nicola Peltz Beckham got bangs & darker hair: love it or hate it?

Here are photos from last night’s Variety event, the 2022 Power of Young Hollywood. There were multiple Variety covers for the next-generation Hollywood stars, and those cover subjects came out for the Variety event. I guess the stars of the red carpet were Brooklyn Peltz Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham, two of the most vapid and useless people you’d ever want to meet. I covered Brooklyn’s Variety cover this week – this young man is deep as a puddle, and he’s met his match in Nicola. I kind of doubt their marriage will even make it to the one-year anniversary. I guess the news is that Nicola is now a brunette. Usually, I’m all about blondes going darker, but wow, I think the blonde hair suits her better. Plus, the bangs trauma. I CANNOT. It is so bad.

Halle Bailey is adorable and beautiful. A real star!

Saniyya Sidney, star of King Richard, attended this event too. She is lovely and I hope we see more of her.

Angus Cloud, star of Euphoria. That’s quite an ensemble.

Rebecca Black!! And it’s “Friday”!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

56 Responses to “Nicola Peltz Beckham got bangs & darker hair: love it or hate it?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Hopefully it’s a wig because this look is quite unfortunate.

    Halle looks absolutely lovely. Superstar indeed 🙌

    Reply
    • Both Sides Nowt says:
      August 12, 2022 at 11:41 am

      She does!! Halle Bailey as well as Saniyya Sidney will both be ones that I will enjoy seeing in many more projects!!!

      I just can’t with Beckham and Beckham. I am still nauseous over their name choices…….🤢

      Reply
  2. K says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:04 am

    That’s just a bad wig. Happy Friday!

    Reply
    • cimorene says:
      August 12, 2022 at 10:11 am

      Anyone else getting Nicole Sullivan from MadTV vibes? 😅

      Reply
      • GreenBunny says:
        August 12, 2022 at 10:21 am

        Yes! That was my exact first thought when I saw the thumbnail!

      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 12, 2022 at 10:24 am

        YES!

        I was trying to figure out who she reminded me of. that’s it.

        and I agree that the dark hair DOES NOT suit her. she is by NO MEANS ugly, but she’s the kind of pretty that’s helped IMMENSELY by having blond hair.

        also agree that I don’t think this will last.

      • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
        August 12, 2022 at 10:49 am

        YES! and I couldn’t figure it out. It was like, Florence Pugh and SOMEONE had a baby…now I know who.

      • Mar says:
        August 12, 2022 at 11:04 am

        You nailed it

    • Kaye says:
      August 12, 2022 at 5:05 pm

      LOL! They are just not photogenic. she always looks like she smelled a fart.

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        August 12, 2022 at 10:27 pm

        She frequently appears to be sneering and he looks like nary a thought scuttles about in his dome.

  3. dina says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:04 am

    The two of them just give me …..very weird vibes, especially her.

    Reply
    • CoffeeBeanz says:
      August 12, 2022 at 10:26 am

      Oddly enough, Nicola is naturally a brunette.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 12, 2022 at 10:30 am

        honestly, if the color was a softer/lighter brown, it might look a lot better. this color is just so harsh on her.

      • tealily says:
        August 12, 2022 at 10:53 am

        I agree with what WHAT? Light brown would be lovely on her. The bangs are just… very bad. Look like they were hacked out with dull safety scissors.

      • Both Sides Nowt says:
        August 12, 2022 at 11:43 am

        @ tealily, 🤣🤣🤣🤣

        maybe she isn’t allowed adult scissors yet. though I understand why……

  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:07 am

    What did Nicola do to her hairdresser that this act of revenge was taken on her head? Awful is an understatement.

    Reply
  5. Christine says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:07 am

    I think it might be a wig? Their body language is weird, especially in second pic. He’s leaning in and she’s leaning back. Or maybe she just needs his hand support because they both look stoned out of their minds.

    Reply
  6. MsIam says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:12 am

    I kinda like/hate Nicola’s outfit? Her hair is tragic though. Hailey and Saniyya look cute.

    Reply
  7. Jo says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:13 am

    Her plastic surgery gave her Smelling a Fart Resting Face.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 12, 2022 at 10:27 am

      totally. I said above she looked pained but your take applies for sure.

      Reply
    • Stef says:
      August 12, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Ha, yes! Was just thinking that when I saw a pick the other day: she’s got perpetual fart smelling face!

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      August 12, 2022 at 12:18 pm

      Haha I apologize for my meanness, but Nicole just isn’t cute in the face. Was she really a model or just an influencer? Aside from,her family name, how is she famous?

      Reply
      • Philly says:
        August 12, 2022 at 8:14 pm

        I totally agree and yes feels a bit mean but they are both very homely looking. She always looks so grossed out by him/leaning away, it’s so odd.

  8. Lucy says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Those bangs are horrific and they aren’t even the worst part of the ensemble. Good luck to them.

    Reply
  9. GoldenMom says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:21 am

    She always looks dead behind the eyes…especially compared to other gals who look so happy. Or this is what I tell myself as consolation for her having more money than God having done zero to earn it. Insanely weathly but unhappy.

    Reply
  10. Karisma says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:22 am

    Halle looked gorgeous

    Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:30 am

    She looks like a discount bin Dakota Johnson. I do kind of like her outfit though..on someone else

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Those bangs are giving Quarantine Season 1. Terrible.

    Reply
  13. Robyn says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:36 am

    The brown makes her look a bit like Marion Cotillard imo

    Reply
  14. SarahCS says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:44 am

    That has got to be a wig. Yikes.

    I haven’t watched Euphoria and when I see pics of Angus Cloud I keep thinking it’s Sam Smith. I’m going to blame the current heatwave for melting my brain (which ironicallyI keep mis-spelling today).

    Reply
  15. Mar says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Halle is perfection . Saniyya is adorable but the old lady purse has to go

    Reply
  16. Christine says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

    looks like bad Posh Spice Cosplay.

    Reply
  17. Liz Version 700k says:
    August 12, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Oy these two look so completely over it after what, a month of marriage. Yikes they are shallow. Halle and Saniyya look gorgeous. Ha I even think the “Friday” girl is giving it a bit more effort.

    Reply
  18. Stef says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:02 am

    Wow, she looks terrible! Just say not to bad bangs.

    Looking forward to reading a post about these two that is actually about some sort of talent, charity work, or something that isn’t vapid and/or shallow. It’s a big ask but I’m holding out hope!

    Reply
  19. elfie says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:19 am

    I don’t like like that Nicola chick, she always has a stinkface or a bored, I’m so superior to this sort of face on. Also that red dress is absolutely fantastic on Saniya.

    Reply
  20. B says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:25 am

    Think she went brunette in prep for getting pregnant and not wanting to keep up blond for the duration of pregnancy and breast feeding?

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      August 12, 2022 at 12:29 pm

      Please no. Just no. Babies are precious and deserve parents who will devote their lives to raising good humans. Why is there not a license required to procreate?

      Reply
  21. kate says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:35 am

    Continuing to hear sh*t about “bangs trauma” is tired AF. Her body, her choice. (And I don’t even like this woman/couple/family.)

    Reply
    • TikiChica says:
      August 12, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      Also, this is the time in her life to try different things, crazy hairstyles. Some will work, some won’t, and she will move on. You should have seen what I looked like when I tried “blue black” hair in my early 20s ***shudder***

      Reply
  22. Lila says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:54 am

    For her sake, I hope it’s a wig. Growing out those bangs would be a bear!

    Reply
  23. Pork Chops and Applesauce says:
    August 12, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    The hair color is God awful. The bangs are tragic and the overall cut is some kind of bad joke. It’s as if each stringy section of her hair has its own agenda. Someone above stated that blonde hair helps her looks tremendously and I agree. It reminds me of the time years ago when Gwyneth Paltrow sued her hair a dark brunette, yikes, she showed us she can only look good with blonde hair.

    Reply
  24. kelleybelle says:
    August 12, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    Sorry, but Nicole’s outfit is one of the ugliest things I’ve seen lately. Yikes.

    Reply
  25. SAS says:
    August 12, 2022 at 9:10 pm

    Wow, every other attendee posted here looks stunning. These two just do not “have it”.

    I’m loving seeing male celebs wearing wild outfits on awards red carpets that Lewis Hamilton has already worn just on a random Thursday.

    Reply
  26. Silent Star says:
    August 12, 2022 at 9:46 pm

    I don’t know who Angus Cloud is, but my boys had hot wheels pajamas when they were little that looked like that.

    Also : Rebecca Black is divine! She has such a classy look these days.

    Reply
  27. LHP says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:48 pm

    For Nicola, I’m getting wannabe Billie Eilish x the seductive personal assistant in Love Actually.

    Reply
  28. Missjo says:
    August 13, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    The hair colour and outfit look like a piss poor attempt at early 2000s Posh cos play

    Reply

