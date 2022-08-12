Nicola Peltz Beckham got bangs & darker hair: love it or hate it?

Here are photos from last night’s Variety event, the 2022 Power of Young Hollywood. There were multiple Variety covers for the next-generation Hollywood stars, and those cover subjects came out for the Variety event. I guess the stars of the red carpet were Brooklyn Peltz Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham, two of the most vapid and useless people you’d ever want to meet. I covered Brooklyn’s Variety cover this week – this young man is deep as a puddle, and he’s met his match in Nicola. I kind of doubt their marriage will even make it to the one-year anniversary. I guess the news is that Nicola is now a brunette. Usually, I’m all about blondes going darker, but wow, I think the blonde hair suits her better. Plus, the bangs trauma. I CANNOT. It is so bad.
Halle Bailey is adorable and beautiful. A real star!
Saniyya Sidney, star of King Richard, attended this event too. She is lovely and I hope we see more of her.
Angus Cloud, star of Euphoria. That’s quite an ensemble.
Rebecca Black!! And it’s “Friday”!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Hopefully it’s a wig because this look is quite unfortunate.
Halle looks absolutely lovely. Superstar indeed 🙌
She does!! Halle Bailey as well as Saniyya Sidney will both be ones that I will enjoy seeing in many more projects!!!
I just can’t with Beckham and Beckham. I am still nauseous over their name choices…….🤢
That’s just a bad wig. Happy Friday!
Anyone else getting Nicole Sullivan from MadTV vibes? 😅
Yes! That was my exact first thought when I saw the thumbnail!
YES!
I was trying to figure out who she reminded me of. that’s it.
and I agree that the dark hair DOES NOT suit her. she is by NO MEANS ugly, but she’s the kind of pretty that’s helped IMMENSELY by having blond hair.
also agree that I don’t think this will last.
YES! and I couldn’t figure it out. It was like, Florence Pugh and SOMEONE had a baby…now I know who.
You nailed it
LOL! They are just not photogenic. she always looks like she smelled a fart.
She frequently appears to be sneering and he looks like nary a thought scuttles about in his dome.
The two of them just give me …..very weird vibes, especially her.
Oddly enough, Nicola is naturally a brunette.
honestly, if the color was a softer/lighter brown, it might look a lot better. this color is just so harsh on her.
I agree with what WHAT? Light brown would be lovely on her. The bangs are just… very bad. Look like they were hacked out with dull safety scissors.
@ tealily, 🤣🤣🤣🤣
maybe she isn’t allowed adult scissors yet. though I understand why……
What did Nicola do to her hairdresser that this act of revenge was taken on her head? Awful is an understatement.
The hair dresser must be friends with Victoria
Maybe it was Meghan McCain’s hairdresser
I think it might be a wig? Their body language is weird, especially in second pic. He’s leaning in and she’s leaning back. Or maybe she just needs his hand support because they both look stoned out of their minds.
he looks stoned, she looks pained.
She constantly looks as if she smelled something bad. Every photo.
I kinda like/hate Nicola’s outfit? Her hair is tragic though. Hailey and Saniyya look cute.
Her plastic surgery gave her Smelling a Fart Resting Face.
totally. I said above she looked pained but your take applies for sure.
Ha, yes! Was just thinking that when I saw a pick the other day: she’s got perpetual fart smelling face!
Haha I apologize for my meanness, but Nicole just isn’t cute in the face. Was she really a model or just an influencer? Aside from,her family name, how is she famous?
I totally agree and yes feels a bit mean but they are both very homely looking. She always looks so grossed out by him/leaning away, it’s so odd.
Those bangs are horrific and they aren’t even the worst part of the ensemble. Good luck to them.
She always looks dead behind the eyes…especially compared to other gals who look so happy. Or this is what I tell myself as consolation for her having more money than God having done zero to earn it. Insanely weathly but unhappy.
Halle looked gorgeous
She looks like a discount bin Dakota Johnson. I do kind of like her outfit though..on someone else
Those bangs are giving Quarantine Season 1. Terrible.
You called it! Lol
I was thinking of The Fifth Element, and even she could rock blonde/orange hair!!
The brown makes her look a bit like Marion Cotillard imo
That has got to be a wig. Yikes.
I haven’t watched Euphoria and when I see pics of Angus Cloud I keep thinking it’s Sam Smith. I’m going to blame the current heatwave for melting my brain (which ironicallyI keep mis-spelling today).
Halle is perfection . Saniyya is adorable but the old lady purse has to go
looks like bad Posh Spice Cosplay.
That was my first thought. Trolling her mother-in-law.
Ha – in the first picture she actually used the exact same pose V. Beckham always uses 😂
That was my first thought too. They look like a downgraded version of his parents.
Oy these two look so completely over it after what, a month of marriage. Yikes they are shallow. Halle and Saniyya look gorgeous. Ha I even think the “Friday” girl is giving it a bit more effort.
Wow, she looks terrible! Just say not to bad bangs.
Looking forward to reading a post about these two that is actually about some sort of talent, charity work, or something that isn’t vapid and/or shallow. It’s a big ask but I’m holding out hope!
I don’t like like that Nicola chick, she always has a stinkface or a bored, I’m so superior to this sort of face on. Also that red dress is absolutely fantastic on Saniya.
Think she went brunette in prep for getting pregnant and not wanting to keep up blond for the duration of pregnancy and breast feeding?
Please no. Just no. Babies are precious and deserve parents who will devote their lives to raising good humans. Why is there not a license required to procreate?
Continuing to hear sh*t about “bangs trauma” is tired AF. Her body, her choice. (And I don’t even like this woman/couple/family.)
Also, this is the time in her life to try different things, crazy hairstyles. Some will work, some won’t, and she will move on. You should have seen what I looked like when I tried “blue black” hair in my early 20s ***shudder***
Exactly! 🙂
For her sake, I hope it’s a wig. Growing out those bangs would be a bear!
The hair color is God awful. The bangs are tragic and the overall cut is some kind of bad joke. It’s as if each stringy section of her hair has its own agenda. Someone above stated that blonde hair helps her looks tremendously and I agree. It reminds me of the time years ago when Gwyneth Paltrow sued her hair a dark brunette, yikes, she showed us she can only look good with blonde hair.
Sorry, but Nicole’s outfit is one of the ugliest things I’ve seen lately. Yikes.
Wow, every other attendee posted here looks stunning. These two just do not “have it”.
I’m loving seeing male celebs wearing wild outfits on awards red carpets that Lewis Hamilton has already worn just on a random Thursday.
I don’t know who Angus Cloud is, but my boys had hot wheels pajamas when they were little that looked like that.
Also : Rebecca Black is divine! She has such a classy look these days.
For Nicola, I’m getting wannabe Billie Eilish x the seductive personal assistant in Love Actually.
The hair colour and outfit look like a piss poor attempt at early 2000s Posh cos play