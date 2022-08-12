Ben Affleck ‘was a little freaked out in Paris,’ it was an ‘almost Princess Diana level’

For one glorious week in July, we were gifted with so many photos of newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoying their honeymoon in Paris. It was partly a honeymoon, partly a birthday trip (for J.Lo) and partly a family vacation with several of their kids. The Lopez-Afflecks visited tons of museums, they went shopping, they went out to fancy restaurants, they dramatically released a solitary turquoise balloon, they wept, they slept on a boat on the Seine. It was a lot! I noted at the start of the honeymoon that Ben looked pretty stressed out. But by the last days of the vacation, he seemed fine. Now a source tells Page Six that Ben was absolutely “freaked out” in Paris.
Ben Affleck, who battled the glare of paparazzi during his first relationship with Jennifer Lopez, struggled with the number of snappers trailing them on their honeymoon, a source tells Page Six.
“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” says the source. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.”
“Ben is used to the flashing lights,” says the source. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.”
While Lopez, 53, looks picture-perfect in every frame shots, Affleck always seems to be made for memes.
I mean… when they first got back together last year, one of their first trips was a pap-friendly yacht vacation around the Mediterranean port cities. They were happily posing for butt-rubbing yacht photos last year. But I get it, it’s different when the paparazzi are up close, on the street, and you’re in the same city where Princess Diana died while being chased by paparazzi. I also think Ben is old enough and experienced enough to know that J.Lo wanted that kind of demonstrative, public honeymoon/vacation. She enjoys it, and Ben gave her that.
No, Affleck. No matter HOW much you think, what happened to you and the missus was nowhere NEAR the level of what Princess Diana endured. So. You and Jennifer can just have several seats in the very back row, thanks
Thank you! massive eye roll inserting PD’s name to their fame. I get it, but PLEASE compare yourself to Diana. Not on the same level. My eyes rolled hard at that statement. Get over yourself Ben.
And I don’t feel sorry for him – he knew what he was getting into.
She’s one of the most famous women in the world, it is Diana level whenever she goes anywhere. The crowds in Europe seemed insane around them. It’s not like it’s insulting to diana.
She’s papped without crowds almost all of the time. Diana comparisons are vulgar and untrue. Until you have daily car chases, hiding in the back under blankets, and sending out fake cars to trick photographers while you smuggle yourself out disguised in another you just haven’t experienced it. JLo pics glut the marketplace and it’s vulgar. That is her brand. That and free-to-view rom coms.
seriously, get help
It was a lot. And they probably wanted to communicate this because so many body language “experts” were saying he looked miserable when to me he just looked tired and yes a bit “freaked out.” Folks should try to stop being negative and let them live.
@ girl_ninja even though I like them, I also thought it was a lot but I also thought to myself « you’re crazy :just stop looking for their photos(I used to do that for Megan and Harry also) so I stopped.). The Kardashians are everywhere but I am ignore them so I don’t look at them . I am not even interested in their stories or pictures… and Ben was tired: he just finished filming his Nike movie,marrying, moving, launching a production company With RedBird Capital,his coparenting with the other Jen….
Same. I was the same with Megs and Harry too. It’s the need for ones interests to be fed too I supposed. That stimulation can be quite the buzz.
He always looks hungover
I’m not say he’s wrong to be freaked out by aggressive paps around his family, but I imagine he’s very moody and high maintenance all the time. Good luck with that JAffleck.
Nice try on the Princess Diana comparison Jlo. For Ben, the honeymoon was over on the honeymoon. It looks as though he realized what he got himself into longterm, a lifetime of endless selfies and posing for the paps.
They were NOT comparing Jlo to Princess Diana, they wanted to get the point across that the level of paparazzi mayhem was out of control and used the Princess Diana situation as a point of reference. Sheesh, people really lack comprehension skills.
um yea thanks but I get what she’s trying to do here… though thanks so much for clarifying that huge difference joey-lo. some people really need to show off how smart they think they are.
Joey-Lo? Grow up, Nope.
It’s one thing to navigate that when it’s just the two of them, public figures who are used to paparazzi. But in this case, the kids were with them, and I can imagine that really multiplying the stress.
Yeah. I feel sorry for the children. They didn’t choose a public lifestyle.
Read the post. Ben Affleck didn’t say anything, a “source” did. Much ado about simply nothing.
@ equality, haven’t you noticed that when they are with Garner their faces are blurred but not here. Why is that? It seems that Garner is much more protective of the kids, to me.
Garner is a lovely woman and she deserves a man that will love her for who she is as well as an equal partner. I think that she is a stand up type of woman. She has had to endure a tremendous, as well as public, messy marriage/relationship with Ben and she is a strong woman.
@Shoesaholic What does it matter what Ben did or did not say? There are plenty of pap pictures from their honeymoon showing the children.
@Both Sides That could also be a difference in laws in different countries.
I do feel bad for the kids. They could’ve easily taken everyone to an island or resort somewhere where paparazzi don’t have this kind of access. JL absolutely wanted to be photographed as much as possible on this trip.
Is it possible that the kids choose Paris? Ben’s oldest daughter was there last year maybe she suggested it for a family vacation ?
Tick flippin tock.
If he doesn’t like pap strolls and paparazzi, he married the wrong woman.
Ben has a very cozy relationship with the paps. please don’t pile on JLo for this. also, it would be kinda tough to go unnoticed in Paris in the summer I think. the whole point is city sidewalk living. generally once the paps have eyes on. the celebs, they just camp out at their hotel at all hours and have runners of all sorts to alert the photogs. there’s not really a way to get around that.
Wow…the audacity. To drag Princess Diana into this vapid delusion is seriously in poor taste. It was clear as day, those photos were taken because paps were tipped off by THEIR people.
Both Jen and Ben live for this foolishness.
You know that Jlo is responsible for all these pap walks🙄 although we know all Ben’s business because of Paparazzi : Ben paps walks with Jennifer Garner and his kids(but those were fine cause it was the good Jen), Ben with Shookus, Ben with the nanny, Ben with Ana,Ben drunk…We can make a collage of Ben’s messy life without Jlo but she is the famewhore. At least he married Jlo, now all his messiness would be put on her unlike the other Jen😒…
Oh come on Ramona JenG has always been blamed here, there and everywhere for pap strolling since everybody always wants to blame all his many women instead of him. Ben looked stressed in Paris yes but Kaiser and everyone who mentioned that got attacked by the Bennifer stans. And if you saw any videos you’d understand it. His hotel name was given out and it wasn’t just paps they were surrounded by fans and tourists waving camera phones at them. They had 3-4 bodyguards which stood out more so maybe they just shouldn’t have gone to Paris at the height of summer. The kids are the only ones I felt sorry for.
The problem that I have is :why Jlo is always blamed? Why Ben who has been papped all his life is blameless? We all know Ben’s messy life because it has been captured by paps, and that was without Jlo. Ben’s kids have been more papped than Jlo’s kids. Why the hotel name given to fans is Jlo’s fault? I saw the videos and Ben and Jen are at Laduree and smiling to people sitting there? Why hasn’t been showed? I also saw Violet at one open window smiling down, did she want attention?Violet also smiled at paps when she was kissing Ben and trying to woke him up .. so you can draw whatever you want from images . I also fell bad about Jennifer Garner when ppl said that she was a doormat and enabling him (I like her also). I think ppl here don’t like her and are biased and it’s ok but just admit it…
@Ramona. This. Ben loves all the publicity he gets with JLO…until he doesn’t.
That’s what happened the first time around. He was a full participant in all the publicity stunts. Until one day he started to feel over-exposed, and then he and his people turned around and blamed her for the circus.
Whatever is going on with the paps, Ben’s a full participant this time around, too. JLO isn’t forcing him to do anything.
I can imagine that it was a lot, but they also decided to go to a major city in the height of summer tourism, not some remote island or a cabin in the woods.
Comparing it to Diana is pretty gross considering what happened to her.
I’m trying to imagine JLo in a cabin in the woods. 🙂
This! Why go to Paris in the height of summer if you don’t want to be followed? Of course this isn’t anything like the Diana frenzy, but that horrible example did demonstrate that the paps there are on a whole other level when it comes to aggressiveness.
Say what you will about Jennifer Garner-she worked the paps well, even when Ben was coming apart. Also, the LA press has a bit of give and take with their celebs, do they not?
Yes, good luck with that. Ben better get a grip on that anxiety so he can maintain his sobriety.
Sure, Jan.
Welcome to his life. Everything she does is a BIG, look-at-me splash. Many celebrities fly under the radar. JLO won’t do that. This is what he signed up for. And this is round two for him. He should know.
X17 is a pap agency who follows Ben everyday.They have Ben’s photos every day:going to the Aquaman’s filming, going to the doctor with his son, going to swim lessons with his son… but yeah you’re right before Jlo, Ben wasn’t followed by paparazzi 🙄 I am sure that there are lot more pap photos of Ben’s kids since birth than Emme’s and Max’s photos
They encourage the attention. How did Jennifer Lawrence manage to have a baby and not make a peep about it? Answer: She isn’t thirsty.
The agency that has taken their pics recently, and all them in Paris, specifically works with celebs and their reps to schedule photos. But sure Ben, go off.
@Bobbie, sorry if I am obtuse but I don’t understand your example: Jennifer Lawrence is quasi daily papped in New York . Everyday she is in the Daily mail.
Matt Damon has been also papped daily in Australia and in Italy… did he also called the paps?
@ Colby What Karisma said
Lawrence doesn’t promote and post about every event in her life.
Ok got it.
It’s ok to be papped everyday but just don’t promote everything in your life: not thirsty
It’s not ok to be papped everyday and to promote yourself ,it’s not good and equals thirsty (although you can skip all her articles and totally ignore her)
Yeah right🙄.
Celebrities promote themselves all the time,that’s why they are celebrities:they want the spotlight and attention.Celebrities are thirsty.
Ben is a grown up guy who has been around the block with JLo before. He knew exactly what to expect. No sympathy here.
I see what you did there 😉
This source is full of it.
My friend is in PR in LA- she told me Backgrid specifically works with celebrities. If you see Backgrid pics, they were called and organized in advance.
This idea that backgrid= fake pr organized photos is totally false. Backgrid is the biggest paparazzis agency.
They cant be big and work with celebs at the same time….?
Also there’s nothing “fake PR” about working with a pap agency. That can be a whole part of a PR strategy, as we have seen many times.
I don’t get why Ben didn’t ever wear sunglasses on this trip! In all these shots where he looks alarmed and very jet lagged, a good pair of sunglasses could have really come in handy.
Colby what I mean is a lot of photos from various celebrities even the more private ones like Dicaprio for example are from backgrid because it’s the biggest agency. Of course some staged photos can be done with or without backgrid, but that notion that every photos from backgrid is staged is absurd
Page 6 at it again and ppl blaming Jlo again: Same old same old…. So Ben’s sources went to talk to Page 6 who published that photo of him napping in the sun and looking worn down,and ppl are making memes of it and mocking him…Page 6 who made up a story about Violet showing support to her mother by not going to her dad’s wedding in Vegas… yeah right😒
EXACTLY
@Ramona, no offense, but Page six wants to make money and the thing with Violet, She literally wasn’t at the wedding, so it left the door wide open for them to make a story about it. It’s a tabloid… But when bad things come out about a celeb, most people don’t want to believe it. A TON of sh*t is made up.
Do I think there is a slight truth to this story? Yes I do, just because Ben may have known about/ been a party-to set up pap shots, doesn’t mean he didn’t think he wasn’t in over his head during. Maybe he didn’t think it would be that bad? He went to Paris back with JG & the kids (I think 2015) on a weekend filming Justice League and paps were everywhere. Were they as bad as this particular trip? I don’t think so.
Add the fans outside the hotel, the paparazzi, body guards, etc. and it would be enough for anyone, except Jlo. She’s so used to having a ton of people around her at all times. Ben is not.
I agree. Ben is used to be papped as we all seen it throughout the years, but I do think the attention with jlo can be overwhelming, she was also doing the let’s go to a public place with our bodyguards during summer and let’s get swarmed by fans with arod, there are videos of it on youtube and he was living for it which isn’t the case for Ben obviously. And Ben has also been open about struggling with anxiety, so it can be triggering
@marietta, I also saw that Ben was overwhelmed and he seemed tense. However, do I need Page 6, property of Murdoch, who always publish misogynistic and racist stories to tell me this? The Violet thing: Max wasn’t also there why nobody did an article about Max didn’t want to be there in support of Marc Anthony? I saw you on another post believing a video that Page 6 posted when that video is completely doctored and saying that you didn’t like how she treated him…. And you even admitted it was doctored. Last year,when Ben and Jen went to Capri, it was the same circus and Ben proposed and married knowing all of that. I hate that narrative that Ben, a 50 year old who is an able man is taken advantage of by Jlo. Ben has endless dating possibilities : he has Raya and he also had the hottest girl in 2020,Ana de Armas so it’s not like he can’t date whoever he wants… but he chooses her. Ben who was half of the pandemic couple in 2020, who was constantly papped in front of his door picking Dunkin’ donuts, or juggling packages looking miserable : there were articles in the WAPO how he and Ana are keeping the business of paps alive during the pandemic , or in Vice and the Cut how Ben is the ‘everyday’ man…
Marietta, Sorry but Ben is not new to this and his life has been so messy that all was folding in tabloïds,and that without Jlo.
Ben and his family were so hounded by paps that his girls had to change schools(police has to be called constantly),a stalker was hiding with paps and Ben has to buy guns, Jennifer Garner was so hounded that she teamed up with Halle Berry for a law.
Ana de Armas just came in an interview and said the paps were too much during her and Ben’s relationship.Lindsay Shookus said the same thing in a podcast.
I would argue with you that Ben brought more paps to Jlo(and not the reverse) and I repeat once again, Ben’s kids have been papped since birth more than Jlo kids. And there are many videos of Jlo snapping at paps but you won’t see those.
@ Karisma There is a photo of Ben and Ana and their dogs and they arrive in front of his house and there is a pack of dozen paps waiting for them… was it Jlo’s fault? Did she make him do paps walks with their dogs during a freaking pandemic when he has a whole backyard?
I think this article is full of sh*t. I do think Ben was annoyed with all the circus but no so call “sources” is needed to see that.
Since they got back together and he changed his PR agency there have been barely any sources of his speaking to the press. And yeah I don’t see him giving that sort of exclu to pagesix which tried to use violet to stir up some drama after the wedding
Ramona read my comment again. I said Ben is used to be papped but going on vacation on a very public destination at the height of summer when they going to get swarmed by paps and a huge crowd is more jlo style and she was doing it with arod too. Like kaiser said Jlo enjoys this kind of thing and he gave her that, doesn’t mean it wasn’t overwhelming for him especially with the kids and as someone who is dealing with anxiety. No need to get defensive
yeah, nah. he knew what he got himself into. also – the comparision to PD is in poor taste.
It’s also way different this time around because they both have kids. I know there have been plenty of pap shots of Ben Affleck and Jen Garner and their kids over the years when they were still together but it doesn’t seem it was ever at a fiasco level like this. They also decided to go to one of the most touristy cities in the world and visit super touristy locations, they could have gone to a private tropical island or something more off grid. They could have arranged for private visits and done stuff after hours (they’re A list enough for that) But J. Lo wanted to be seen in all her amazing outfits and Ben signed off on that. They both made the decision to go to Paris. And if it was Princess Diana level, they’d be following them in cars all over the city which I’m not sure that happened here?
I can’t with Ben. Who did he think he married? And…is he a silent partner in their PR games? I mean…we’ve all seen Ben court press when he’s trying to clean up his image or win an Oscar. They truly didn’t have to go on a public, very public honeymoon. That was a choice they made together. They brought their kids along. I know I’ve never seen Beyonce and JayZ do pap strolls and I’m sure they vacation a lot as well. I’m not touching the Diana reference. It’s tacky.
Yeah this is gonna last. She needs the paps like she needs air.
This is how he backed out of the first wedding. Sabotage, whatever verb you want. Of course both are at fault due to machinations and choices each made. I absolutely could not care about her clothing choices, it’s that there’s no ‘there’ there.
@Jessica
100% agree.
Ben had made the statement that he & his ex ( JG) had signed up for all this paparazzi attention, but not their children. I can’t imagine how stressed out Ben was because of the kids were there as well! If I were JG, I would have been terrified for my children..after seeing all those paparazzi around my children in a foreign country,
Ben was incredibly naive if he didn’t expect all that attention & he had better get used to it because his new wife loves constantly being in the spotlight!!!!
Get used to it, Ben…this is what you signed up for…
Well, I guess now we know what Ben’s excuse will be when they inevitably divorce.
“Ben could no longer tolerate the intense media glare.”
Nope sorry don’t buy it. They had conversations before they got back together on how this would affect them and did it anyway. When Ben was married to Jen garner, they talked about moving up north to get away from paps. He’s not stupid.
They both could have a relationship without the paparazzi, but let’s get real, this is not what they want.
I think some of us missed the point. There was no attempt to compare the level of media attention to that of the late Princess Diana. As Prince Harry stated in “The Me You Can’t See,” the loud clicking of the cameras triggers his anxiety. We only see the photos; we don’t hear the clicks. Ben has not been in a paparazzi frenzy recently and wasn’t mentally prepared for it. That’s all y’all!