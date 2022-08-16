Wait, will Prince Andrew & Fergie give Royal Lodge to the Cambridges?

The story about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s desire to move to Windsor started in the summer of 2021. The story happened suddenly, out of nowhere – the Cambridges were seemingly negotiating with Prince Charles and the Queen publicly about how they wanted another royal property, this time in the country. Early in that speculation, a story came out about how Prince William was especially keen on forcing Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, the lavish mansion Andrew and Sarah Ferguson inhabit on the Windsor estate. William wanted Royal Lodge for himself. William did not get his way, probably because the Queen would obviously not want to force her favorite son out of his generous lease. Well, Fergie recently purchased that luxury home in Mayfair, remember? So now people are speculating that the Cambridges’ move to Adelaide Cottage will be brief, and that a relocation to Royal Lodge is perhaps in the cards after all?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering taking over the Windsor home currently occupied by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, according to a royal commentator. Rachel Bowie says that W illiam and Kate are looking at a move to Adelaide Cottage, which incorporates parts of the original Royal Lodge, to be closer to the Queen and give themselves more living space.
The re-erected version of Royal Lodge is currently home to Andrew and Fergie, and the Royally Obsessed host says it could be available after Fergie bought a new property in Mayfair. Ms Bowie said that Fergie’s new home is on the Grosvenor Estate owned by the Duke of Westminster, who is a friend of William and Kate, and godfather to Prince George.
She said: “The speculation is they didn’t pay full price for this and they got a good deal because, ‘Hey, help my aunt, she needs a house’. It is interesting because there’s a lot of talk about the Cambridges moving into Royal Lodge. Supposedly, Andrew and Fergie are staying at Royal Lodge for now, but if they had this other home is the plan maybe they can move into this Mayfair place and the Cambridges could move into Royal Lodge? Who knows.”
Royal Lodge was the official residence of the Queen Mother from the death of King George VI in 1952 until her own death in 2002, the Express reports.
I don’t believe this and it sounds like idle speculation. I think Andrew is going to cling onto Royal Lodge until the bitter end. In this case, the bitter end will be the Queen’s passing and Prince Charles explicitly kicking out Andrew, if it happens. Whatever Fergie’s scheme with the Mayfair real estate is, it doesn’t affect Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge. Now, I totally believe that William wanted Royal Lodge and probably still wants it. I totally believe that William wanted to be given a much fancier home in Windsor, even if the home was mostly just for Kate and the children.
i think they have agreed to leave Royal Lodge and as compensation Charles arranged for the Mayfair deal under the guise of Fergie buying it. The Keens have young kids and they need the space more than Andy and Fergie, however they had to make it look like they didnt just get the boot.
W&K already have two massive homes, one in the city one in the country. They do not NEED more space or more houses, they’re just damn greedy. Like when they demanded Apartment 1A, which was already occupied, and refused three smaller available properties at KP.
There is a 100 year lease paid for and so this isn’t just screwing over Andrew and Fergie but the York sisters who will inherit the lease. There is no way they are breaking this lease because Billy wants more space. He will inherit everything else anyway.
This is just someone trying to make William look like he’s being tough about Andrew when in reality he has no say until charles and the queen are not in the picture.
@ Nic919, absolutely!! Bullyiam is in desperate need of looking as he is a well respected within the Monarchy. That his own thoughts or opinions are welcome, when it’s apparent that he is not invited nor involved with regards to the Crown. He hasn’t realized that his own inactions created his current standing. He is unwelcome due to his own laziness in addition to his ongoing rages and temper tantrums.
Who in their right mind would want to put up with his incandescent anger while he screams and stomps his feet all about unless he gets his way every damn time?
No way are Fergie & Andrew going to live in a tiny little mews flat in Mayfair. No way. And Kate & William NEED nothing, certainly not more living space, not with that huge place in a palace & a huge country estate.
W&K fighting for their lives over Royal Lodge will never not be funny to me. Does Kate need a grand property to keep up with the Joneses that badly? It makes no sense for William to fight for it, as he will eventually inherit everything if he becomes monarch. The only thing that makes sense is what @Nic919 said upthread. He wants to come across as tough when he’s dealing with Andrew, but it falls on deaf ears every single time. Egg has a tendency to want to appear to be strong and tough when we all know he’s far from it. Just look at how obsessed he is with trying to outdo Harry!
He inherits the private property eventually, he does not inherit the Crown Estate properties like Royal Lodge. Those are separate entities, controlled by legal leases out of William’s control.
I think this flat was purchased with inheritance money from Prince Philip and Fergie has safeguarded it by buying a property as an investment for her daughters. Reports say it is going to be let out.
PA can only be kicked out if he fails to live up to the terms of the lease. They can buy him out, but I’m sure he will hold out for top dollar. It’s funny how nobody wants to give up their crown leases for FFK.
Only–ONLY if they pay him up the wazoo, an exponent of what the lease is worth. Then maybe Andrew will lift his lazy ass up and out of there. But I doubt it. Now they have two places to call home (wasn’t it reported that the Mayfair place was essentially so Fergie could AirBNB the hell out of it to others?). I don’t for one second think Andrew and Fergie think about what they will be leaving their daughters when they pass, except that’s how they’d frame it to the Queen when begging for more, More, MORE! It’s all about them.
Fergie, Beatrice, and Eugenie inherit that lease too for the duration. That’s the only way Andrew (and QEII) can guarantee B&E ongoing access to a secured home on royal property in the future. I would be *very surprised* if Andrew gave up Royal Lodge, or if Charles pushed for it. Charles has to keep Andrew close, fed, and under control. Forcing Andrew out of Royal Lodge would only made Andrew more dangerous.
I agree. PA likely knows way too much to just turn loose. And, anything he does will reflect back on the RF wherever he is.
B&E will inherit it, but will Fergie? Wasn’t the deal that children (and grandchildren) and wife could inherit it? If that’s correct it’s the daughters who take over, unless he marries Fergie again. Not 4hat I think the daughters would kick their mother out, but keeping a place like that is expencive.
FFK is not respected and just as disregarded from others family members because between they all know deep down, prince or FK or FFK, they are all just common peasants randomly born into privilege with nothing really truly outstanding about them. It’s all make believe that they are special – special as in special idiots.
I agree with Kaiser that Andrew is going to hold onto Royal Lodge for dear life. And I think this is just William trying to lay claim to it again.
I knew there was something different about yeaterday’s narrative: they added about adelaide “until they possibly relocate in winsdor in the future”. So Kate will be pushed out in adelaide, williewoodpegger will push uncle pedo out of the lodge and the split family will all live close by under privacy and Kate will be closer to her family. The nanny will be at the lodge with her costume from during the war at royal lodge with williewoodpegger.
This makes sense to me, because if the idea was that the entire Cambridge family would all move in to Royal Lodge after Andrew is forced to give it up (or into Windsor Castle after the queen passes), then why the need/rush to move to Adelaide in the interim? Like if they’re one big happy family with two giant properties to live in already, what would make them HAVE to move right now, especially when the children could have continued at their current schools? (It’s not like they had aged out like moving from elementary to middle school, which would be a good time to switch.)
It makes much more sense that Kate has been moved to Adelaide and what you’ve laid out is the goal for the future: Will will get Royal Lodge for himself, the children and staff, with Kate 10 minutes away for easy co-parenting.
I love that the person quoted just says “who knows” at the end. Exactly…no one knows anything lol. This story is so weird and has been weird for the past year.
Do i think the Cambridges wanted royal lodge? Yes. Even if just for Kate, she and her mother would think she deserved something grander than Adelaide Cottage. I also think that the Middletons probably realize that Kate being sent to Adelaide Cottage makes it clear where she ranks in the royal family and they don’t like that. So yes, I think the Cambridges as an entity wanted royal lodge, thinking it would probably be less obvious of a separation home for Kate.
Do I think Andrew is going to give up his lease? No, not unless he’s paid a lot of money for it, and I don’t see the Queen or charles paying to break his lease just so Kate can have Royal Lodge for her separation home. And Andrew isn’t giving up Royal Lodge to move into Mayfair with Fergie.
Anyway, like I said, this story is SO weird. It’s been going on for a year now and its still not done.
@Becks: Kate being assigned Adelaide Cottage has to feel like a slap in the face to her. I suspect that the Royal Family has never respected her and that’s why there are so embiggening pieces about her the press. I’d have sympathy for her if she wasn’t such an awful person.
Agreed. Sending her to Adelaide Cottage is probably pretty embarrassing for her and that’s why we’re getting so much weird spin about how this is just temporary until she moves into Windsor Castle or that this is about wanting a “normal” life for the kids or whatever. It’s clear that this is a sign that she was never respected in the royal family and like you said, it explains all the embiggening pieces about her every year. she’s been trying to convince the royals she’s valuable.
@Amy Bee and @Becks — you have perfectly summed up Khate’s position, and it’s not great, no matter what Tatler puts on its cover.
I think the chickens have come home to roost from all of those”future KWEEEEN ” and “crown jewel of the monarchy” stories. As vengeful and cruel as the royals are I’m not sure what Keen &Co thought they were accomplishing. If she and William are still together then she will be POW and QC eventually but man they are going to make her pay for it.
Not that I want him to have anything other than a prison cell to live in, but doesn’t A have a 99-year lease or something? I don’t see how they can just take it from him. Maybe it’s some sort of trade for his mother paying his $12mil settlement…? So the understanding (that he’s agreed to) is that he’ll lose the lodge when the queen dies in exchange for someone else paying that settlement for him? Somehow I don’t see him giving up the Lodge.
I also definitely don’t see The Other Brother caring that Keen has a huge mansion to live in when he moves on from her. I’d guess he’d be happy to stick her in a cottage somewhere.
but he DOES care about where his heir lives. Could be that they have it ready for George when he’s old enough …. just a theory.
For George, definitely (I’m assuming you meant when he’s an adult?). But I can’t see them putting that in place 25 years in advance (plus A will probably be gone then anyway). Plus is seems harder to move Keen out later than move George into a royal property when the times comes. It’s all so confusing but I guess we’ll find out for sure by the end of the month when school starts.
Looking at everyone’s ages, Highgrove House may be empty by the time George is 35. That is in play for William too. When QEII passes, Charles doesn’t get to stay at Highgrove without the Duchy board (and William) agreeing. Charles would have to waste nearly a million a year in taxpayer funding to keeping living there part part time. Vs moving to Windsor Castle and having Sandringham and Balmoral as his private country homes. If QEII passes soon? Kate at Adelaide, kids in boarding school in Berkshire, William at Highgrove as Duke of Cornwall. The puts both parents within an hour’s drive (or quick helo trip) of the kids.
Charles has a life tenancy for highgrove. It was granted when the property was bought. He will have to pay William rent though.
PA will have mayfair with Fergie. They couldn’t buy it for him under his name! Beaides he doesnt have a choice really to make arrangements now while mama’s still alive or they will rip him apart after her death. It was said this morning how he loves Balmoral. Guess he’s gonna spend all his summers and longer there.
DuchessOfCambridge, I can’t see this happening. Wouldn’t they have to provide more security for PA if he leaves Windsor Castle grounds? That would be pricey year after year. I think PA is going to stay right where he is. Can you imagine what the cost of the least–at current rents–would cost? Nope, I’m not buying it. This sounds like someone’s wishful thinking.
Andrew will not be living in London that is for sure.
I will LOL forever if after aaaaaall this talk about wanting a humble, “normal” home for the rest of the kids school years they hop on over to Royal Lodge. Shameless.
I was shocked to see Daniela Elser, who is a giant Cambridge stan and generally super snarky about the Sussexes, wrote an article adding up Kate’s excessive wardrobe in the last 3 months (excluding multiple custom pieces which she said would push the total over $100 000) to over $83 000. Even taking Adelaide Cottage as true, royal defenders are done trying to make the Cambridge’s relatable.
Elser has been critical of the Cambridges before but she does it in 1% of her articles to pretend that she is balanced and neutral.
The amounts she’s using are likely guessed and underestimates. Kate has spent millions on her clothes since her marriage. She rarely repeats things and she always has multiples of things that look the same but are slightly different. And you know she spends a lot when they project onto Meghan and still itemize the cost of her non tax payer funded clothing.
As usual, “could” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. Idle speculation is right, and it’s the Daily Mirror and a royal “expert” (🤡) I’ve never heard of — they really crawl out of the woodwork , don’t they? Who knows what Charles will do when the Queen passes, but there’s no way in hell Paedrew will leave Royal Lodge/Windsor while she’s alive, and we probably won’t know what Betty will negotiate with Charles for to get Royal Lodge protected.
My first reaction seeing this “expert’s” name was ‘who’? Must’ve been pulled out from the ever spacious clown car their fellow “royal experts” occupy.
“Ever spacious clown car” is making my day! I’m still laughing 😂😂😂 Perfection.
Rachel Bowie is a podcaster with barely the same knowledge as your average royal fan. AND SHE OPENLY SAYS THAT!
She doesn’t claim to have insider info, sources, *anything*. She’s just spitballing like the rest of us.
I enjoy the podcast (although the previous hosts were better), but neither host has ever claimed to be more than a commentator. I’ve never heard anything there that I didn’t already know from here.
What a strange life to show up on the Daily Mail like this.
Thank you! I’m late to the conversation but wanted to say she’s a podcast host, not really a “commentator.” And I agree with you that the former hosts were better. I miss them!
Yeah, I don’t believe this story. I’m sure Andrew got Charles to agree to him staying at Royal Lodge for his lifetime. I also think that part of that agreement was Andrew getting to keep his security.
Keeping Andrew in Windsor with Royal security also means they can keep an eye on him and make sure he doesn’t commit more crimes.
Never worked before….
yeah they need to start sucking up to Will so that he won’t take away all their money; make them pay back things; will give them somewhere to live for free. they are so pathetic and just leeches
Anything is possible I guess but I would have a very hard time believing that Andrew will leave Royal Lodge without kicking and screaming. He needs proximity to mommy to keep whispering to her. Although all bets will be off once she dies
Awhile ago I thought Andrew would sell the lease back to RF (either forced (most likely) or “voluntarily” as a trade). He and his wife are in constant need of money. Have they been able to keep the house maintained? I doubt it.
My theory is they are leaving, the word will go out the Royal Lodge is under renovations but still Andrew’s. When the renos are done, Andy will ‘discover’ living w/his wife in where ever is delightful, so much cozier than the lodge and he’ll “give” (sell) it back.
I don’t know MUCH but I DO KNOW that the FUTURE KING of England will not STAND for his family to stay in a 4-bedroom cottage…NO. FRIGGIN. WAY.! Not coming from the social indoctrination they are BOTH steeped in…☹
So THIS scenario regarding Fergie getting the property & how Charles financed it…so POS Andrew can move after they Mama dies…
Makes sense😒
Fergie bought a mews house in Mayfair. Pricey for most of us at $5 million but that’s peanuts for central London housing. Andrew is not living there in that small of square footage with no grounds; where would he ride his horse? As long as Betty is alive Andrew is safe inside the Royal Lodge. She could have another five years of life ahead of her to mess with everyone’s heads.
Yeah, she got a deal. I was only just window shopping London property today and found a five bed APARTMENT for £8.5million – well out of the centre.
The Royal Lodge looks like a hospital from the outside. He’s going to stay there as long as he can because he also invested a lot refurbishing the place.
@Matilda, I just Googled it after reading your comment and you’re right, it does! It’s awful! IMO Adelaide is much prettier, but I guess all these people care about is size and having the largest estate possible.
Also, I don’t care how “grand” it is, who would want to move into the home where that disgusting pervert has lived (and done god knows what there) for decades? And bring their children to live there as well? No amount of deep-cleaning would ever make it not completely nauseating to me to sleep in the bedroom that used to be Andrew’s.
Nope. He might want Royal Lodge, have helped his aunt get a sweet deal, and think Andrew will be happy in Mayfair, but this is a man who had to be bullied out of appearing at that fancy dress awards ceremony a few months back because it’s so important to him people know he’s a prince.
Living in Mayfair is just something a wealthy Brit can do – it doesn’t in any way scream I’m royalty, and if anything is clear, it’s that Andrew still wants everyone to know he’s a royal. And I doubt Charles will pitch him out because if anyone knows the full financial shadiness of the crown… it’s Andrew. No one wants him going scorched earth because he’s losing his royal estate.
Also, looking at the neighborhood where she bought (one article mentioned a specific pub on the corner, so I took a look at Google Maps), these are all mews houses. They’re not huge. They’re not grand – posh, yes. But not Prince Andrew-type grand. I can’t see him tolerating being demoted to a regular house not on royal property. Not enough room for his teddy bears.
Andrew is not going to live in a flat in central London.
Regardless of what the truth is, I wish the whole lot of them would spend way less time and energy trying to grab as many luxury homes as possible and instead, you know, did some work … cared an iota about a single human being less fortunate themselves.
Definitely unlikely. That man will cling to Royal Lodge for as long as he is able, and I’m not sure Charles can even kick him out with that lease.
It seems to me that the press is struggling to ‘sell’ Adelaide Cottage as this great, completely logical move, and totally the first-choice home for Will and Kate. Ever since AC was deemed the new place, there’s been commentary like this and speculation that AC is a temporary spot to transition to Windsor Castle. There’s only so much they can do to cover for these two and the increasingly obvious hints of separation. What’s worse for them is that Will and Kate aren’t giving them much material to work with.
Great comment. I think this is exactly what’s going on and why this has all been so weird for the past year (I know I keep saying that, but its true!)
AC only makes sense as Kate’s separation house. Period. As LaLa11 said above, there’s no way William is going to stand for his family living there. but he’ll stand for his ex wife living there. Maybe (despite what I said below) he and the kids will move into the castle itself and he and Kate will switch out who stays with them (so Kate gets a week, William gets a week) or something like that, IDK.
So we’re seeing this weird scramble and all these weird excuses about how AC is temporary or whatever, but its not holding up.
Kate looks like a straight up serial killer in the cover photo. I just came here to say that, now I’m going to actually read the post.
The botox has frozen her eyebrows with an upward tilt at the ends and so it makes her look a bit devilish. She didn’t always look like this but continuous use of botox and fillers does take its toll.
Mm, yeah, a little Jack Nicholson in The Shining.
I had the same thing happen to my eyebrows many years ago when I first got botox and they did my entire forehead. Whenever I tried to raise my eyebrows only that outside wing could move. I was very self conscious and didn’t tell anyone I did it. Went out to dinner and my daughter stared at me and finally said ‘I’m fascinated by your eyebrows’. LOL.
Now they are more strategic and don’t do my entire forehead and it doesn’t look frozen. Sorry for TMI.
It’s perfectly clear to me that this is a temporary move until the Queen passes away and they make Windsor Castle their permanent home. They’re moving now to get the kids settled in the local school, because QEII could live for another 5 years. Nobody wants to talk about the Queen dying.
Why would they move into Windsor Castle when the Queen dies? Charles will be living there as the monarch.
Is not Windsor castle absolutely huge like Buckingham Palace?????
Oh it is, and I’m sure there are apartments that they could all live in that are separate, but why would W&K want to move to WC with Charles and Camilla in residence when they have a perfectly nice, fully renovated and decorated, large mansion in the heart of London with a large country home in Norfolk? and would Charles and camilla WANT to live at Windsor with W&K??
If you look at the Windsor Castle floor plan, the private apartment spaces aren’t that large or numerous. There’s the monarch’s apartment, spouse apartment, and the small set of nursery rooms. It isn’t like BP with a rabbit-warren of suites or KP/SJP with all the hidden townhomes, apartments, standalone houses.
Nope. You, (other?) Cambridge fans, and the British press can keep pushing this excuse, but it makes absolutely NO sense when you consider the fact that they were fishing for far larger properties that were already occupied or not eligible for other reasons. And they were doing this begging/cajoling for a whole year too. If they had truly wanted AC, especially as a “temporary move”, its name would’ve been among their preferred options months ago instead of being a last-minute surprise “choice”. In fact, they could’ve outright pushed for AC and drastically shortened this strange “where will they move?” speculation.
Also, saying “Nobody wants to talk about the Queen dying” is quite rich, considering all William and Kate’s PR can talk about and have talked about for YEARS is how they’ll be the perfect FFK and FFQ(C) and their plans for those roles. They’ve been and continue to be quite carelessly macabre in salivating at being the top dogs.
Good catch on the name, Beach Dreams. Variations of that poster’s name are all over the place on Meghan hate forums.
I thought that Andrew had something like a 100 year lease? Can he even be kicked out unwillingly?
75 years. He’s used 19 of those already. see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Lodge
And since he “supposedly” put money into the renovations, I doubt he’s leaving.
This supports my theory from yesterday that the Cambridges may have simply played themselves. They tried to muscle their way into fancier housing through PR, and someone called their bluff and they got stuck with Adelaide. But they’re still trying to PR their way into a better house.
Alternatively, this article might be an indication that they’ve heard the jokes and theories about separation (Adelaide makes too much sense as a house for the ex) and are trying to squash that by saying, “see, everyone loves them and everything is cool in their marriage ” because Adelaide is just temporary.
There is no way Andrew is going to move to a tiny house in Mayfair. That man’s whole identity is tied to being the son of the monarch. I don’t see Charles throwing Andrew out either unless it’s to give Andrew the use of Sandringham during his (Andrew’s) lifetime.
Phillip use to manage the Windsor estate and from comments I’ve read on it, Phillip did a good job. If Andrew wasn’t so inept, that would have been a good job for him. A job that is royal related, gives him something to do to keep busy and provides a reason to pay him an income. He might take some pride in that and surprise everyone by doing a good job.
As an aside, I was at Barnes and Noble yesterday and Fergie’s book both’s hard and soft copy were prominently displayed. I even saw it recently in my local library, so perhaps it’s doing well. Regarding her property, I would have expected the purchase to be in the name of a trust or LLC.
Andrew lost access to the apartment in Buckingham Palace due to the renovation and I doubt he’ll get it back after the renovation but they still need a London property, so this purchase is not to replace Royal Lodge but an addition to.
ANOTHER home for the Keenbridges. That’s some great optics there.
This keen desire to cosplay middle class and hands on parenting without a living nanny is WILLIAM. Kkkate PR is all about Future Queen- and futures queens ( or future mothers to future Kings) would not live at Adelaide Cottage!
William PR: Kate is just a middle class mom of three who does school runs- Adelaide Cottage is great. If the children want more space, there is always Anmer ( with me) or Middleton Mannor ( with you)
KKKate: HOW ABOUT ROYAL LODGE? Give Andrew some money and make HIM live at Adelaide Cottage!
i commented a day or so ago I found it puzzling that Kate would accept Adelaide Cottage (even despite it being short term with a move to Windsor Castle later). Don’t know where A. would go with his ex-wife but Royal Lodge being up for grabs makes more sense…George is, after all, a future king so…
sophie, George could always live with his dad in fancier houses. If they’re co-parenting, then the kids are going to be with him 1/2 of the time anyway. George may be a future, future, future King, but I doubt that W sees past himself becoming King. I think the Mids got played. You told everyone that that KHate’s like any other middleclass mother raising her kids, so this house will work quite well for you. Trust me, I doubt there is a middleclass Mom out there who would turn down AC.
I can see that security will cost less this way, too.
Most unlikely that she had a choice, they were given two large estates upon their marriage, it was to have remained so until Prince Charles became the reigning monarch.
Now they have four? homes including Adelaide cottage.
This Royal Lodge is being once more used as a trial balloon, since Pippa has moved into a grand estate also located in Windsor.
Kate wants grander, needs grander than Pippa.
I think the posters saying they demanded a larger home and were told this is it are correct. At the time of the KP move in and renovations, a royal spoesperson officially, on the record, stated that the expense (over 5 million before decorating) was justified because “this is the Duke and Duchess’ one and only official residence. It is there they play to stay for many, many years to come.” That was a clear lie. Even Richard Palmer has made noise about that comments and how it is belied by this move.
It must burn Kate to realize that Adelaide Cottage is smaller than Frogmore cottage which is the spares home… I am doubting that Adelaide Cottage is supposedly the new home for Kate and the heirs… it is definitely Kates divorce home