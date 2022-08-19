“Taylor Lautner’s fiancee Taylor Dome will take his name when they marry” links

Taylor Lautner is engaged to Taylor Dome, and she plans to take his name so they’ll both be Taylor Lautner. How about TL Squared? [OMG Blog]
Bennifer’s wedding officiant is some kind of self-help podcaster? Hm. [Gawker]
Did Drag Race’s Shannel steal from an audience member? [Dlisted]
On Brad Pitt, his crisis expert Matthew Hiltzik and Pitt’s media connections. [LaineyGossip]
Major demographics are flocking to the Democratic Party over abortion rights. [Jezebel]
Alison Brie wore an odd one-armed dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Captain America got laid at least once, She Hulk reveals. [Just Jared]
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her Montecito home-spa. [Egotastic]
A post-mortem on Irma Vep, a show that sounds needlessly complicated and self-referential, but sure. Pajiba makes it sound okay. [Pajiba]
This story about Utah parents is completely disgusting. [Buzzfeed]
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan looks completely adorable here. [RCFA]
Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, cuts a deal to testify for the prosecution. [Towleroad]
That is C.O.R.N.Y
Wasn’t he dating TAYLOR Swift at some point. A good psychiatrist could look into it.
LOL !
It’s kinda funny. My mom dated like 6 guys named “Bob”, and one named “Beauford” Two of them she married lol
I guess that keeps things nice and easy! “Hey Beauford, may I call you Bob?”
One of my sisters dated several Oete’s, and married the last one. 😀
Yes! Just came here to say this. Does he only date women named Taylor?
A Taylor fetisch 😂. Harmless, after all.
Jay Shetty is much more than a self-help podcaster. I don’t follow him but I do know a bit about him. He used to be a monk. He is popular with celebs but also with non-celebs. Anyways, I thought Bennifer was just having a wedding party. So they are actually having a full-on wedding? What was the point of Vegas then? I don’t get it. Was the Vegas weddng to ensure no one got cold feet for their actual wedding happening tomorrow lol? Don’t want history repeating itself I guess.
I though Jay Shetty was a fraud.
I don’t know much about him, but I have heard that too @ Northerngirl_20
Haven’t heard anything about him being a fraud but like I said, I don’t follow him. I’ve only heard a bit about him and know he is very popular. If he’s a fraud then that’s horrible and he should be stopped. Ok I just googled him…wow seems like he’s been caught doing some plagiarism and people are questioning if he was actually a monk. Interesting…
Rumor has it Jen had to make sure Ben would actually go through with it. Now, with this “huge celebration” makes more sense. Ben possibly woulda ran (just like he did last time she tried this.) She had to ensure he would not run lol
LOL seems that way doesn’t it?
At first it was kind of the joke., but with a big second wedding that has already been planned for the last four months it certainly does look like the Vegas wedding was only for Ben to settle down snd not freak out and bolt the closer they got to the big hoopla. And I really liked irma vep something a little different and I thought Alicia was mesmerizing.
No evidence, but I have watched a bit of his stuff and he just gives me ‘off’ vibes. He comes across as fake to me.
Jay Shetty is a complete fraud and my already low opinion of J-Low Affleck just went even lower:
Nicole Arbour exposes him in a video https://www.instagram.com/tv/B1XxWUYHZJ4/?igshid=111q7c4bywzzf
I usually assume the phrase Gwynyth Paltrow is about to be followed by something absurd and possibly medically risky, but having a home spa/pampering routine is nice. I don’t have a spa, just a decent tub, but I love taking time for home pampering. Self care makes you a better human.
I remember being super jealous of her spa room when she did that home tour video. It’s kind of nice to see it in use! I would use the hell out of that room. I have a really nice tub that was in the house when we moved in, and I don’t use it nearly enough!
TBH, IDK what I’d do with a huge house. I get that I’d have staff to take care of everything, but I’m used to being creative with multi purpose spaces. If I had 14 bathrooms and a private spa, I’d be so confused.
steve and bucky are in love send tweet
Obviously not since Steve left him for Peggy.
Why? That’s ridiculous.
I didn’t catch on at first that her name is also Taylor, so I was like ok and. Lol. Anyway if she likes it I love it 😆. He looks really small now, has he dropped muscle or is it the angle of the picture?
I don’t know Shannel/Brian at all, but that video seems earnest, professional and straight-forward. This sounds like a situation where the person involved has no experience with drag performance and is kind of a sh–ty person. She probably should have done something else for her birthday.
Both my parents are named Chris. As a kid, I got a kick out of phone calls that started like this:
Hello?
Hello. Can I speak to Chris?
Which one?
Chris Molee.
Which one?
Ummm…?
*tween snicker*
Mr. or Mrs.?
Oh! *sheepish laugh* Mr.
*eyeroll*
DAAADD!!
Pre-teen Mollee prank called the people who called me! hee hee hee *snicker*
I had a friend named Rob in school whose dad was also named Rob. If you called their house, the sisters would ask “the boy or the man?”
I read Jay Shetty’s book. I work in a bookstore and have access and time to flip through a lot of wellness type books. His Think Like a Monk has been one of my favorite titles. Typically I buy books on my ereader, but I bought a hard copy so I could highlight and make notes in the margin. (Which I can also do on a reader, I know)
I hope the rumors aren’t true, but even if they are, I still got a lot out of the book.
I love bookstores. It must be awesome to work in one ! That’s great his book helped you. I hope the rumors aren’t true either.
I think it’s kind of adorable that she is taking Lautner’s last name. But I am also one of those weirdos that likes names like Tom Thompson or David Davidson etc.
Maybe they literally want to be “Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner”
I met someone once whose parents had the same name and she said when she was a kid she thought you had to find someone with the same name to marry
That’s hilarious and really cute !
The piece on the Utah parents was disgusting (the subject, not the write up)
Basically the parents were big mad their kids just weren’t good enough to beat the young woman who won first place. The poor kid, I hope she doesn’t develop body and esteem issues…basically their reasons for raising a stink were their kids lost to someone who was “too good” and didn’t “look feminine” enough.
As one of the commenters on the Buzzfeed piece said
Florida: We are awful people
Utah: Hold my milk.
It’s cheesy but cute. I like that they’re leaning into it.
I know a Tony and Toni who married. It’s adorable and rarely confusing.
When I worked at a church, there was an affordable elderly couple named Bill and Billie 😂
One of my sisters dated several Pete’s, and married the last one. 😀
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is adorable in everything she wears! She seems like such a thoughtful and smart young woman. Definitely one of my favorite young actresses. Looking forward to seeing her career grow.