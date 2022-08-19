“Taylor Lautner’s fiancee Taylor Dome will take his name when they marry” links

Taylor Lautner is engaged to Taylor Dome, and she plans to take his name so they’ll both be Taylor Lautner. How about TL Squared? [OMG Blog]

Bennifer’s wedding officiant is some kind of self-help podcaster? Hm. [Gawker]

Did Drag Race’s Shannel steal from an audience member? [Dlisted]

On Brad Pitt, his crisis expert Matthew Hiltzik and Pitt’s media connections. [LaineyGossip]

Major demographics are flocking to the Democratic Party over abortion rights. [Jezebel]

Alison Brie wore an odd one-armed dress. [Go Fug Yourself]

Captain America got laid at least once, She Hulk reveals. [Just Jared]

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her Montecito home-spa. [Egotastic]

A post-mortem on Irma Vep, a show that sounds needlessly complicated and self-referential, but sure. Pajiba makes it sound okay. [Pajiba]

This story about Utah parents is completely disgusting. [Buzzfeed]

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan looks completely adorable here. [RCFA]

Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, cuts a deal to testify for the prosecution. [Towleroad]