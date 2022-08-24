Elser: Prince William will ‘flaunt his statesman credentials’ to make Harry jealous lol

Just in the past 12 months, Prince William’s attempts at royal diplomacy have been disastrous. Flop after flop, mess after mess, catastrophe after catastrophe. The Caribbean Flop Tour, getting fired live on camera by the Jamaican president, flapping his jazz hands in the UAE, complaining (again) about how there are too many Africans, being incredibly stupid about refugee crises in Europe. And now William is keen to bring his dullness to New York in September. Which brings me to list some of the stuff Prince Harry has done over the past 12 months: hosted a massively successful Invictus Games in the Hague, where he glad-handed politicians and King Willem-Alexander. Harry and his wife made three trips to New York in the last year, where they took meetings with United Nations diplomats, New York state officials and spoke at a public vaccine concert. Harry also gave a keynote address at the UN! Harry is currently making his way through several African countries, hosting a delegation of congressmen, philanthropists and conservationists. Oh, and the Sussexes have closely aligned themselves with several global charities, like World Central Kitchen. No wonder William is seething with jealousy. No wonder the Keen PR is that William is trying to… outdo Harry on Harry’s turf?

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship may become “highly combustible” as several major royal events loom on the horizon, according to one commentator. The Duke of Cambridge is preparing to take the Earthshot Prize to Boston in December in the second round of his biggest current project, which gives out £1 million awards to five innovative solutions to the climate crisis. Before then, in September, William will be in New York to promote the 2021 prize winners, in an event which the press release notes will coincide with “NYC Climate Week and 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote in a column for the New Zealand Herald: “This is exactly the turf that Harry and Meghan have been trying, not particularly successfully, to carve out as their own. It was only last month that the duke was at the General Assembly, delivering a speech to mark Nelson Mandela Day that touched on, among other issues, the climate crisis, to an embarrassing number of empty seats.”

She added: “William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further. Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother’s toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry’s bare feet.”

[From Newsweek]

Daniela Elser is kind of whackjob out of Australia, and she’s done this kind of embiggening for the Cambridges before. Elser is a perfect example of a royal commentator who cannot admit the obvious, which is that William and Kate are a couple of desperados trying and failing to “one up” Harry and Meghan by blatantly copying them. William’s New York trip doesn’t look like a statesman flaunting his diplomatic credentials. It looks like an immature man-child, seething with jealousy and incandescent with rage, blatantly attempting to copy his more charismatic and interesting brother. Harry is the one with the credentials. William is the convenient idiot making Michael Bloomberg host a “summit” to make him look important.

Photos courtesy of Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

75 Responses to “Elser: Prince William will ‘flaunt his statesman credentials’ to make Harry jealous lol”

  1. Dee says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:22 am

    William is so embarrassingly pathetic. So WEAK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      August 24, 2022 at 10:31 am

      ???

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        August 24, 2022 at 11:55 am

        What’s confusing about my statement? Chasing your kid brother across the world to make him notice you is another level of strange and sad

      • Hopey says:
        August 24, 2022 at 1:15 pm

        Um…..I think @Dee means that william is embarrassingly pathetic. And weak.

    • MakeEverydayCount says:
      August 24, 2022 at 11:14 am

      William is FFK of England not the USA. THE USA should NEVER be his focus. Revenge and jealously is never a good look. I don’t see how this ends well for William. It’s like Serena said you have to play your game. Unfortunately for William that’s FFK of England i.e. trapped

      Reply
      • Elizabeth Regina says:
        August 24, 2022 at 12:06 pm

        The truth is William is not particularly important or impactful in his home turf. Aside from royalists, words like useless pair, lazy and workshy are used to describe him by normal people. Charles as much as he is disliked is not seen as lazy. William is also seen as boring, dull and not at all charismatic. Kate also brings out the worst in him. Any smart team would have used terra carcas as an opportunity to rebrand in the commonwealth. Chasing the American dream is not for the lazy, those with no originality or for those who have never done the work.

      • Duchcheese says:
        August 24, 2022 at 2:06 pm

        Even if the ONLY thing Harry has done this entire 2022 is to host his 2022 Invictus Games, William would still never EVER one up Harry, even on that one thing. With the Invictus Games, Harry’s legacy is already written. Even if there are never anymore Invictus Games (2 are already in the pipeline so…just think about that for a second dear William), the 5 that already went down have written Harry’s story, they already set him apart from all other royals in history. Prince Harry is “the founder of the Invictus Games, the olympic style of games for wounded and/or sick service men and women”….. with that alone William will never compete. Elser and her ilk can write all the drivel they want but even they know the truth. William is a life failure.

  2. Persephone says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:25 am

    The desperation and thirst is strong with Prince Peggington.

    Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      August 24, 2022 at 10:57 am

      He’s just feeling butt hurt

      about Harry’s many successes and the love he’s receiving across the pond, stateside.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      August 24, 2022 at 11:28 pm

      To me it’s just odd that William even inspires people to write such dog in the manger articles about him. The subject if supposed to be about Earthsh!t yet the talking heads feel they must bring Harry into it for some odd reason. Then, they write about William “flaunting” like it’s a competition rather than concern about the environment and offering solutions. But then again, if someone is flying halfway across the world to give a speech no one asked for, I guess it’s fairly clear it’s not really about the environment, is it?

      Reply
  3. Kittenmom says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Is that an article from The Onion? 😹😹😹😹😹

    Reply
  4. Zoochy says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:26 am

    When this Earthshit thing happens, I hope someone makes Paul Revere jokes to his face, just to see if he understands the reference.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:26 am

    oh no, I’m sure Harry is quaking in his boots. I’m sure all of NYC is on the edge of its seat as this “statesman” prepares for his trip.

    These people. *shakes head*

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      August 24, 2022 at 10:33 am

      Looking forward to see how many news stations will have livestreams set up for william’s speech

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      August 24, 2022 at 11:56 am

      Harry said years ago that no one really wants to be king.
      And he said on Oprah he has seen the business model and wants no part of it.

      Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Ugh, still can’t believe their tone deaf oblivious selves preening in that jalopy on that pathetically empty parade ground in front of those stone-faced soldiers.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      August 24, 2022 at 3:18 pm

      I have come to love this pic so much. I cannot get over the fact that not one person said, “This is a terrible idea, put the camera away.” It is hilarious, especially when juxtaposed with Meghan and Harry being driven in tiny Landrovers by children, a week or so later, at the Invictus Games.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        August 24, 2022 at 3:34 pm

        @Christine: same. It will haunt the Cambridges forever (along with a few other choice photos from that tour…), and I love that for them.

  7. WiththeAmerican says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Billy is basically putting up a fake UN stage at the local Costco and waving his hands around for photo ops.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:35 am

    Again, another example of just saying something in order to make it so. If we say Harry and Meghan are unsuccessful then it must be true. That’s just not the case, but for the portion of people that believe these people at face value, it must be true. In that reality, Harry and Meghan are unsuccessful flops and William is a successful statesman. They are trying to shape a reality that just isn’t there.

    Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Statesmen don’t need to announce/flaunt their statesman credentials. Or make their little brothers jealous.
    Mad Prince Peggington is just ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Flowerlake says:
      August 24, 2022 at 11:37 am

      To involve Mr Hand of the King T. Lannister:

      -Any man who must say, “I am the King”, is no true king.

      Reply
      • Babz says:
        August 24, 2022 at 12:02 pm

        “I drink, and I know things.” Yes you do, Tyrion. Yes, you do.

      • BuzzKell says:
        August 24, 2022 at 1:48 pm

        “Only those who do not seek power are qualified to hold it.” – Pluto

        Prince Peggington of Putzing Around is not qualified to sit among some of those people at the UN.

        All I can hear is him screaming “Get to the chopper” when he’s being chased out of there.

  10. C-Shell says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:36 am

    This reads like SATIRE! Without the explanation, Kaiser, I was struggling with WTF Elser is.

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:38 am

    ‘And now William is keen to bring his dullness to New York in September.’

    bring his dullness made me chuckle at my desk 😁

    He is so incredibly dull, as is his wife. A couple of racist, lazy dullards.

    It’s sad at this age Will is still just not doing more. He has everything laid out to be great and cannot get there. WILL not get there. While Harry is and has always flourished.

    Reply
  12. Miranda says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Let’s say William somehow DID manage to draw attention to any cause that didn’t personally benefit himself and actually created positive change. Harry, no matter his personal feelings about his brother, would UNDOUBTEDLY see that as a good thing. But the BRF has so normalized pettiness and spitefulness that their defenders can’t fathom that Harry chose to be a different kind of man.

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:41 am

    A view from Boston – The Boston Globe has had exactly 2 articles about William during 2022. The first was in June, when he announced that the Earthshot awards were coming to Boston, and which included the statement that there was no confirmation from KP that W&K would even be attending the event. For that article there were maybe 7 comments, ranging from “who cares” to “why do we want royals in Boston.”

    The second article was last week, a reprint from the NYT about Will’s foundation investing in dirty fuels. That garnered zero comments. Even the trolls couldn’t be bothered.

    Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:42 am

    Bill’s attempts at statesmanship have been laughable so it’s stupid to brag about it.
    So far I’ve learned Bill is moving an hour (?) away from his third home and office to his fourth home, plans to drop off/pick up the kids to school and will only show up for work if he looks like a stateman.

    Reply
  15. Mrs. CP says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:42 am

    I don’t think anything William possibly could flaunt would make Harry jealous. He’s been trying so hard to no avail. Harry isn’t bothered, he is too busy living his best life with his beautiful family.

    Reply
  16. tamsin says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:55 am

    The thing is, Harry is not trying to be a statesman. He has pursued his genuine passions and dedicated himself to his chosen causes. Those have given him an international profile, because they require him to deal with governments and countries to get things done. Besides, isn’t trying to develop William as a statesman puts him in the political arena? This constant harping on a one-sided competition is starting to make William look foolish- because anyone trying to win a one-sided competition is foolish.

    Reply
    • Babz says:
      August 24, 2022 at 12:07 pm

      Harry’s authenticity shows in everything he does. That’s why Bill is such a poor shadow of his younger brother. If there’s any authenticity in Bill, it’s well hidden behind all his self-serving attempts to outshine Harry. Just give it a rest, Bill, you started behind, and you’ll always finish behind Harry. You’re going to be King someday – maybe – that’s what you should be concentrating on. Learn the ropes for that role first.

      Reply
  17. C says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:56 am

    It’s remarkable how anti-Sussex and unobjective Newsweek is. I know they’ve been off the wall for awhile but yeah. I remember when they were semi-legit. Long time ago!

    Reply
    • Yvette says:
      August 24, 2022 at 12:44 pm

      @C … I remember those times as well. There was certainly a time when you wanted news reporting from a good source, with excellent reporters, you picked up “Time” magazine or “Newsweek” magazine. Well, that’s no longer true for “Newsweek”. In my opinion (not this Blog’s opinion) the magazine now reads more like Page Six.

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      August 24, 2022 at 3:32 pm

      I used to subscribe to both back in the day. I can’t recall exactly when it changed, both suddenly became much thinner and at a second grade reading level.

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      August 24, 2022 at 4:27 pm

      C, yes I remember when they were a respected source of news. That hasn’t been the case for a while now. They are far to the right, and help the extreme right all of the time. I no longer trust whatever they say.

      By the way, who was the genius who thought BOSTON of all cities in the US was a good choice for a member of the royal family to make an appearance? Every time I think about this, I laugh. I really, really, hope that he finds tea bags all over the place. Just to remind him of one of things Boston stands for.

      Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    August 24, 2022 at 10:57 am

    The thing is before Meghan joined the family there was no interest in the UN. The Palace made Meghan resign from UN Women. The press said that William and Kate had no interest in global matters and wanted to concentrate on the UK. Now all of sudden William wants to be a global statesman.

    Reply
    • Iz_Q says:
      August 24, 2022 at 12:09 pm

      That shows their pettiness. Crown Princess Mary has been involved with UN Women for years including Women Deliver. In addition, other royal women have been involved with the UN including Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Maxima, Queen Mathilde just to name a few. And hasn’t Sophie been involved with UN issues? Huh….interesting that Meghan had to be the one to give up her UN work. She might have been able to give Willie the “in” he seems to desperate for now.

      Reply
    • Yvette says:
      August 24, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      When William visits he might try and pressure American Entities not to pay/give attention to Harry and Meghan. They are trying so hard to convince us all of Harry and Meghan’s irrelevance, but they are terrified of the Sussexes’ popularity.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        August 24, 2022 at 4:30 pm

        Yvette, the ones who don’t like H&M because they’re too “woke” are not going to give to them anyway. The others? I suspect that would not go over very well with them. I think there might be some lines you don’t cross when begging for money. It’s not just the cause you donate to. You also donate because of the person asking.

  19. Moi says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:00 am

    Her articles are increasingly unhinged. She knows William is chasing his brothers footsteps and she is egging it on. Her hate has turned her into a delusional whack job. “Coincidence or not”…..it’s just a competition at this point for W and his followers. This is his purpose, to one up and copy his brother for eternity…

    Reply
  20. windyriver says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:03 am

    My favorite of Will’s “statesman” efforts is still the trip where TQ took him back to Scotland for a do-over after his previous underwhelming tour with Kate.

    Also, Gordon Brown is now a UN special envoy; perhaps he and Will will have another meetup, in NYC this time.

    Reply
  21. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Ahahahahaahahahaha *takes deep breath* ahahahahahahahaha.

    The jokes just write themselves.

    Reply
  22. Snuffles says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:24 am

    At this point, I’m just waiting for the inevitable public temper tantrum that the RRs can’t spin or cover up.

    Reply
    • KFG says:
      August 24, 2022 at 2:53 pm

      It’s going to happen when he does this Bloomberg flop. No one cares about him and in the US, unlike the UAE, his hype people won’t be able to drown out the silence. No one will even recognize him and no one but paid houseless people will fill up the spaces to hear peggs speak. He is also opening himself up to the press in a way he can’t control, so he will lose his shite when they ask about Rose, why he was concerned about Archie’s skin color, and why he’s invested in fossil fuels while claiming to be an eco-warrior. He won’t be able to block the press here. Hell, New Yorkers will say ish to him on the street. I can’t wait for him to stamp and scream and cry that no one is listening to him.

      Reply
  23. L4Frimaire says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:25 am

    This is a big shoulder shrug. If William is focusing more on making Harry jealous ( lol) than the actual purpose of his trip, it just shows he’s not serious about this and just playing with the adults. Whatever works for him I guess.

    Reply
  24. Flowerlake says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:33 am

    An innovative but relatively simple solution for the climate crisis: close golf courses.

    I’ll be waiting for the 1 million that I can then put towards building well-isolated homes for working class families on all that freed up space.

    Thanks, Bill

    Reply
  25. lunchcoma says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:39 am

    This whole thing is ridiculous. William is…not exactly a statesman. But also? Even if he were? There is only so much that exists in the realm of charity work. Even if William had the same amount of talent and drive as Harry, it would be silly to try to block off whole countries for their charitable endeavors. I’m guessing they would prefer to avoid anything that will cause them to bump into each other, but I can promise people who aren’t familiar with US geography that there’s no chance of that happening when one person is in New York and the other is in California.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      August 24, 2022 at 3:42 pm

      The “Will Harry and William meet up when William is in New York?” articles recently absolutely cracked me up. Have these people ever looked at a map? They’d have about the same chance of bumping into each other if Harry was in London when Normal Bill is in NYC.

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      August 24, 2022 at 4:36 pm

      Lorelei, I keep wondering if they have any idea how large Canada is. They clearly think the US is smaller than it is. Canada has TQ as head of state. I really think that they cannot visualize anything bigger than their island. If I’m wrong and they do realize how large Canada is, then don’t they know that we share a border with it? I really think they haven’t got a clue. They obviously don’t bother with the internet which would teach them a thing or two.

      Reply
  26. Well Wisher says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:39 am

    Statesman meaning:
    A skilled, experienced and respected political leader or figure.
    Similar: stateswoman
    “guests included members of the European royal families, diplomats and statesmen.”

    Maybe Ms. Elser had to deliver a column about that particular topic and decided to go with this item due to time constraints.

    Reply
  27. MsIam says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Yeah, lets just not mention Flop Tour 2022, ok? And someone should tell that organization that gave Archewell the humanitarian award to take it back because the Sussexes are not “popular”. *sad face:*

    Reply
  28. Jaded says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:57 am

    No Daniela, Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship will NOT become “highly combustible”. It has already combusted. To paraphrase Monty Python from the dead parrot sketch…”Their relationship has passed on! This relationship is no more! It has ceased to be! It’s expired and gone to meet its maker! It’s a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! Its metabolic processes are now history! It’s off the twig! It’s kicked the bucket, it’s shuffled off its mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!! It’s f*ckin’ snuffed it!….. THIS IS AN EX-RELATIONSHIP!!”

    There, fixed it for you. Now STFU.

    Reply
  29. Mslove says:
    August 24, 2022 at 11:58 am

    Is there anyone on this planet that actually takes Bill seriously? I get the impression Bloomberg is irritated at having to host Bill’s Earthcrap stuff. Bill should stick with what he’s good at, which is having extramarital affairs.

    Reply
  30. tuille says:
    August 24, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Statesman? Only in his own mind.

    Reply
  31. usavgjoe says:
    August 24, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    Prince Harry and Princess Meghan are not even thinking about them two.
    William’s Earthflop gives out five 1million pound prizes– while he keeps 7 million for himself.
    What’s next copykeening Kate plans to host a podcast, child can barely form a coherent sentence.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      August 24, 2022 at 4:41 pm

      usavgjoe, I think that missing 7 mil is the reasons that this is no longer under the Royal Foundation. POP should never have thought that he could pull one over on Bloomberg and not be called on it. The real question I have is how many times has this happened in the past with American donors? I wonder how well this will continue to be funded. Perhaps Bloomberg will be able to assure everyone the money will be used appropriately. Although, we do have Jason Knauf in the mix.

      Reply
  32. katherine says:
    August 24, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    What do we know about Jack Royston (reporter of this article)? Is he a fair reporter? I’ve seen his name around a bit but I don’t really know anything about him/if he’s biased towards a certain way, etc.

    Reply
  33. Nicki says:
    August 24, 2022 at 2:38 pm

    Speaking of one-upmanship, anyone else notice that as soon as the Sussexes let their instagram go dormant, Bill and Kathy’s account stopped buying fake followers? lol

    Reply
  34. topherben says:
    August 24, 2022 at 3:43 pm

    Daily reminder that Will has no more formal a role in the UK government than Harry, and is therefore no more of a “statesman” than anyone else is. The Queen is Head of State. She actually has a formal role in government, though constitutional convention dictates that she remain neutral and not exercise any of her formal powers except in a purely ceremonial sense (BP has caught flak over the years for even the suggestion that Bertie was offering an opinion on a political matter).

    However, none of her children or grandchildren do – the titles they hold have no formal meaning in law including the “Prince of Wales”. Will speaking at the UN is no more significant politically than George Clooney doing so. His titles give him access because people choose to grant it, not because he has any entitlement to it – just like any other celebrity.

    Reply
  35. Carrot says:
    August 24, 2022 at 4:25 pm

    There is plenty of need and suffering to go around. I imagine Meghan and Harry are saying something like, “If you feel you must one up us, by all means, one up us! The more you do, the more people will be helped.”

    Reply
  36. Tessa says:
    August 24, 2022 at 4:28 pm

    I think William really believes his own spin. He probably sees himself as a “statesman.” which is one of the most absurd things I have heard.

    Reply
  37. Beverley says:
    August 24, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    😁😆😂🤣😁😆😂🤣😁😆😂🤣 Man, the RRs are doing the most today. Too bad no one is buying it!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment