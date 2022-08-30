“The Weird Al Yankovic movie looks amazing, actually” links

Here’s the full-length trailer for the Weird Al Yankovic movie. [Egotastic]
Weird Al! I’ll watch it!
Weird Al was unabashedly the most joyful concert I have ever attended. From the man himself, to the crowd there to see him, to his parents traveling with him and introducing him onstage. It was a pleasure to be there. I have so much goodwill for this guy, plus I adore DR… I can’t wait for this movie!
He came to my city a few years back and I took my husband for his birthday. BEST SHOW EVER. He was so much fun and so entertaining to watch. I’ve heard that the guys in his band are the same guys he’s been with since way back when. He seems like such a solid, good guy.
I had to watch it a couple times to get it. Well done, Weird Al. Well done.
Is it meant to be a parody? I couldn’t decide.
Absolutely. It is a parody on music bio pics.
Al’s family and life is loving, supportive and pretty straight forward. Everyone who knows and has worked with him adores him.
Okay, lol, that makes more sense then. I had always thought about his family and life (loving, supportive, etc) so I was watching it and thinking, wait, Madonna? really? but some parts were so over the top that it finally clicked lol.
You really couldn’t tell? It’s so over the top I have a hard time understanding how anyone doesn’t realize from the get it’s extreme parody (your name is too long and difficult, how about we add a “weird” on top of it).
@florencia I mean, I could tell, thats why I said “some parts were so over the top that it finally clicked”, but it took me a few minutes. @Tiffany said she had to watch it a few times to get it so I don’t think its just me. I had never heard that it was going to be a parody so was surprised by that.
But in general, I take things very literally and can’t always tell when someone is being sarcastic or making a joke or is telling the truth. I’m also very gullible lol.
I flipping love Weird Al. Can’t wait for it!
I saw a still from the movie a few days ago and really wasn’t sure if it was Weird Al or Daniel Radcliffe. He’s going to be *amazing* in this. I don’t think he’s a particular strong dramatic actor, but I suspect he’s found his true calling with this film.
Daniel Rad makes me want to watch this
I love that Daniel Radcliffe just seems to be doing projects that interest him- not seeking awards, or big blockbuster pictures. Highly recommend Miracle Workers
He has enough money to spend his life doing nothing on an island, if he works it’s because he wants to, and he can chose to do whatever he wants.
He has proved to be a good actor.
And thank you for mentioning Miracle workers!!!!!
After seeing the dancing scene I want him to be Frank’s furter in my hypothetical Rocky horror remake.
I’m so in love with the fact that DR even did this movie. Took me a few watches to get the parody within the parody too. So cool.
We found your son at a *polka party*
OMG LOL
Can you explain it to me? I’m not getting it…
Really???
@wordnerd Weird Al is a notoriously clean cut nice guy. He was never a strung out rock star or a guy who smokes in someone’s office and puts it out in someone’s hand. It’s a send up of the Rock Doc/ “Behind the Music” genre.
@Tealily – You explained that perfectly! For anyone who needs a primer to really “get” the Weird Al movie, watch This is Spinal Tap. You’re gonna die laughing and get a total education on rock mockumentaries. I’m sure they’ll be great companion movies.
I don’t know why someone from Pitchfork didn’t reach out to anyone in New Orleans about Win Butler, because that dude is a menace.
NOLA Twitter has been in flames over this – especially hospitality workers.
He lives in my neighborhood in New Orleans, and I see him fairly often. Hospitality workers know so much dirt, because they see everything.
The sad thing is that a few Mtl journalists have been trying to pitch this story for years and all the Canadian publications were nope! Not doing doing it. It sucks, could have protected a lot of girls
I really appreciate Lainey’s views on The Cut interview with Meghan. She is able to get to the point I think a lot of us were trying to articulate yesterday, which is that Meghan finally gets to use her voice, and even if we don’t love everything single thing she says, that’s how it should be. Finally.
Agreed!
Yeah I think she did a good job covering the interview. Of course Harry and Meghan are cheesy sometimes, that’s part of their appeal for some of us, lol. But in general, Meghan isn’t a person or a saint and its okay for someone to mention that she seems rehearsed or like she has thought about everything she’s going to say (whatever the exact wording was), especially if that person acknowledges the reason behind that.
I thought it was a really interesting look at Meghan in part because it wasn’t fawning.
sorry meant to say meghan isn’t a PERFECT person…because none of us are.
Becks, Harry and Meghan’s dorkiness is one of my favorite parts of them. I nearly died at the part about them breaking out the dance moves while Harry beat boxed, to make Lili smile. It’s the most relatable part of Harry, for me.
I know I have a sort of Pavlovian reaction to anything about Harry and Meghan that is not on CB. I feel an instant need to defend them, and I really need to let that go, since they both get to speak for themselves now.
LaineyGossip, especially if an article written by Lainey when it comes to the Sussexes is always meh to me. The site doesn’t do hate for profit but it stays nitpicking / negative about them about trivial stuff.
We as women are taught to be polite and humor jerks. These women on Buzzfeed need to learn to block and lock it down from the beginning of these communications because obviously as the article illustrates they do not learn and become better men by communicating with women. These men do not deserve the time of day.
Weird Al seems like such a genuinely nice, talented, funny guy. I’ve enjoyed all of his music videos and his vibe is so normal. Wish more guys were “weird” like him!
Moab police—right up there, with Uvalde police. #ACAB
I was so sickened by that article. That poor girl.
Did they post about the Britney audio video on you tube last night? I listened to it and thought for sure it would be all over the gossip blogs today but I can only find reference to it on People. I thought CB would have an opinion (unless I missed it which is totally possible)