GOAT Things: Serena Williams rolled back the years & won her second round

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably know I was too stressed out after Serena Williams lost her second set of her second round singles match. I truly thought she was going to lose to Anett Konteveit, the #2 player in the world. Serena Williams WON. She hustled and busted her ass and won the match. Serena is not ready to go. She’s not ready to retire just yet. Either that or she knows this is her last hurrah and she’s giving it all she has. Here are highlights from the three-setter:

It is absolutely incredible to watch Serena play this well, play like she’s back in Serena Slam-mode and it’s 2015 or something. Her movement is stellar and what’s crazy is that… she hasn’t moved like this in years. She prepared for the US Open by basically practicing hard for about ten days with her temp coach Rennae Stubbs and playing practice sets with WTA players. Like, that’s all it took? Girl, you could have been doing that this whole time! Serena’s on-court interview after the match was GOAT-level too, she really said “I’m just Serena” like “don’t you know who I am?”

Tons of people came out for last night’s match too. Zendaya was there! Tiger Woods sat in Serena’s box (they’re old friends and he was cheering so hard for her). Gigi Hadid was there! And Spike Lee, obvs, he never misses Serena’s matches. Dionne Warwick had great seats too. Nothing will beat Bill Clinton & Dr. Ruth sitting together for Serena’s first match though. I wonder who will come out tonight for Venus and Serena’s first doubles match of the tournament? They’re playing on Ashe at 7 pm!!

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

serena williams is the first woman ever, aged 40 years old, to beat a top 3 player in the world pic.twitter.com/lCGJSS6Mek — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) September 1, 2022