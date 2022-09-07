Prince Harry spoke German & asked about the quality of Dusseldorf beer

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Dusseldorf on Tuesday. They did an outdoor “One Year to Go” event for the Invictus Games, then Harry made a speech. I mentioned in yesterday’s posts that unlike so many princes of the realm, Harry completely embraces his wife’s star power and glamour. He’s proud of Meghan and he’s not jealous when she makes speeches or gets attention. Harry knows he has his own star power, plus he’s comfortable in his own skin and he knows his own accomplishments. I bring this up because the British tabloids have been trying to emasculate Harry because Meghan made a speech and because her podcast is out, etc. They’re trying so hard to make him sound weak and henpecked by “dominant” Meghan. I mean… that says more about the other royal marriages, no? That the entire royal ecosystem is this threatened by a man who isn’t jealous of his pretty, glamorous wife?
As for Harry’s Invictus speech, he tried his hand at speaking some German (a language which rolls off the Queen’s tongue) and he thanked the German government and local Dusseldorf officials for hosting next year’s event. He also joked about beer, saying: “Before I go any further, there is something that I must ask, and something that I must know. I hear that the beer here is better than in Cologne. Is this true? Is this true? We’ll have to find out. On this hot day I couldn’t think of a better reason. I’m glad that’s settled.” Germans are very proud of their beers and local breweries! I don’t know if Dusseldorf beer is better than Cologne beer, but I’m sure Harry will find out in a hurry. The Daily Beast’s Royalist used Harry’s beer comment to pontificate about how Harry was showing people that he can still be a “party prince” sometimes. Because these people were completely knocked sideways when the party prince grew up, got therapy, fell in love and began behaving like a loving and mature husband and father.
The British press was trying to make it into an issue that Harry didn’t “take questions.” Like, it’s a promotional event for Invictus? I’m sure he’ll answer questions from journalists when he’s promoting his memoir!! LMAO.
Harry and Meghan did a little walkabout in Dusseldorf too. Meghan even took selfies with fans and I think some of the German women were telling her they got her kids’ book? Or maybe they were talking about Suits, whatever it was, they were big Meg fans!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
It must really chafe their asses to see their Prince do it all so well and also excel at it. And all with his his wife beside him.
I hope it curdles William’s milk this fine morning:)
I still can’t get over how nationalistic the English peopl are when it comes to their monarchy, even though the BM is all German!
I love the mellow tones of Harry’s speaking voice making it a pleasure to listen to him. Meghan has an equally soothing and lyrical way of speaking.
Shame the same can’t be said of Peggy and Jeggy.
When your lives are bleak, your voices reflect it. M&H are clearly happy.
LMAO at how the BM sees everything in black and white. harry is an adult now, a father of two, he’s no longer the party prince. It doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy a beer once in a while! And if I were in Germany, I’d try out some local German beers as well. Wasn’t there a lot of press when he was in the Netherlands and had a beer at a bar? It just tells me that Harry grew up.
Anyway love that he spoke German and made an effort. He really is secure in his own skin, its why his popular wife isn’t a threat to him. If anything, he loves her popularity, he loves when people see her as he sees her, you know? he WANTS people to love her and be excited to see her.
+1 to all of this
Yes to everything you said, Becks! Harry’s pride in Meghan is so apparent. The look he has when she gives speeches (his hand clasping and lit up face when she made some (notes-free) comments at the Together cookbook release was everything), his appreciation that the crowds love her, his excitement over her solo projects, and on and on. Harry and Meghan are true partners who want the other to succeed.
Chuck and Sir Peggington are so insecure that they need their partners to be less than them. It’s so pathetic.
On top of all of their apparent support to each other’s causes their beautiful live story still continues to shine!! The way in which they look at each other is the epitome of their deep love and devotion to each other!!
There is a deep rooted rivalry between the cities Cologne and Düsseldorf extending to almost everything including carnaval, beer, music groups, and Football Teams. Hence the remark about the „better“ beer.
Karla, I wonder if we’ll hear something from Cologne about this beer challenge!
Love to see it! H&M proving once again that they are international stars.
Can’t wait for Harry’s book to come out. It’ll go straight to the top of the bestseller list and the Rota will loose their minds.
I must confess that I spent a majority of watching every interview and video that was available last night. I was smiling so hard that my cheeks began to hurt!! Their welcome in Germany was beautiful and everyone was so welcoming and I watched as so many women told Meghan that they had bought her book and were astoundingly pleased and happy!! As they effortlessly spoke with the public, taking selfies as well as the cheers that eclipsed at their very presence!!
I am incredibly happy to see them as they continue to live their lives free from the chains that once bound them!
LMAO Düsseldorf and Cologne both have very distinct local beers, Alt and Kölsch. They couldn’t be more different. It also ties into a weird rivalry between the cities (at this point not taken seriously anymore but all in good fun – mostly). I like neither beer, I prefer a Bavarian “Helles” but this was cute. There really is nothing better than a nice, cold (German) beer on a hot day.
Ooh, I’ve never tried an Alt style beer. I’ve enjoyed Kolsch and Helles beers before, I’ll have to seek out Alt next time I’m shopping.
Lmao I see what you did there Kaiser, I’m here for it: “(a language which rolls off the Queen’s tongue”)
Ditto!!!
Kudos on him for trying the language. I think Prince Phillip spoke it. Supposedly the Queen and Prince Charles speak fluent French. Which is why I was astonished that Will and Harry didn’t speak a foreign language (although it’s rumoured that the latter tries to speak Spanish).
It will forever astonish me that the younger royals weren’t taught languages other than English as children – I was raised trilingual (English, French, Italian) and as an adult I’ve taken courses in Hebrew, Russian and Arabic and can muddle my way through simple sentences in each…and we were just boring middle class immigrants in Canada…
Especially when the European royals all speak at least 2 languages. It really does highlight how lazy the younger royals are.
@ Original LaLa, I saw it with my cousins in Argentina. They were required to learn 2 languages in primary school, each language requiring 4 solid years of each. Here in America, when I was as student, it was an elective.
Yet as BF royals, their interactions of so many different countries should require at least a few additional languages. Other royals take it upon themselves and they are all the better for it as well.
Phillip’s German was excellent. I only head it a few years ago in an old interview. Really good.
That’s because he was from Germany
@Lia — Prince Philip’s ethnicity is German, Greek and Danish. He was born in Greece into the Greek and Danish royal families.
This is no joke, but the Greek monarchy is also largely German. Philip’s father was of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg and his mother was Princess Victoria Alice Elizabeth Julia Marie of Battenberg (that is in southern Germany)
@Lia Philip’s mother Pr Alice of Battenburg was born at Windsor Castle, yes her father was Pr Louis of Battenburg(of German descent) but they seemed to spend much time in England as PrLouis was in British Royal Navy. Pr Philip’s father was born a prince of Greece & Denmark. Philip’s paternal grandfather was born in Copenhagen as a danish prince but ‘elected’ by Greece to be their King. Philip’s paternal grandmother was Grand Duchess Olga of Russia. Philips sisters all married into German aristocracy/royalty so that’s perhaps where the ‘he was German’ label comes from. Part of his education was in Germany and he spent time with his sisters so no doubt learned German. He was also fluent in French as his early education took place in Paris. Considering his childhood he was remarkably accomplished in my eyes.
His “German” is adorable, lol. But the fact that he’ll try and he’s so charming is fun to watch. He’s really good at this. For what it’s worth, I don’t like beer. Germans also make wine.
@ML.
I’m going on a trip to the Rhine Valley. I am a Reisling superfan, what other German wines should I try/experience?
Spätburgunder
https://www.seriouseats.com/german-wine-introduction
I hope this helps!
If you have a car, the Rhine and Mosel areas aren’t that far from each other—both areas have decent vinyards. Have a nice trip:)
Tom Sykes does the “Royalist” for the Daily Beast and he is an old school aristo hack. Even when he acknowledges how ridiculous the monarchy is or that PW is having affairs, he goes after the Sussexes. Always with a weird – they are horrible people – slant. Yep, they are people, and have flaws. Leaving the royal family isn’t one of them.
Question, why is this trip on the Royal Family YouTube channel? Don’t get me wrong, I love that it is but I thought that the Sussex’s aren’t working royals anymore so why would the BRF be promoting their work? Or is this channel not actually run by the BRF?
That YouTube channel is run by ITV not the Royal Family. I think the bigger question is why is the Royal rota covering Harry and Meghan events when they said that will stop after they left in 2020. Harry and Meghan no longer represent the Queen so there’s no reason for the Royal rota to be covering their events.
It’s on the royal pages because they need some of the Sussex shine. What have the remainders done lately? The royals love to claim the success of others in the absence of their own noteworthy contributions.
No it’s not an official channel run by the royal family
I too was questioning that choice of publicity….
I guess that due to their own lame ducks they had to use Harry and Meghan as the rest of the RF are useless.
I want to know what the press will say when Harry brings out his own podcast.
@ Amy Bee, it will certainly be much more over the top than his book. They are so predictable…..
His hair is like a perpetual optical illusion. One minute it looks fuller, the next he looks to be headed towards Willileaks-level baldness. What is the TRUTH, Harry?
Feel like it’s the amount of light that’s shining on it?
I’ve given an extensive amount of thought on this. His bald spot isn’t completely bald, it’s just where his hair is thinnest. It’s similar to Charles. And depending on how the light hits it at any given moment it can appear completely bald or you can still see a thin amount of hair there. William on the other hand is as bald as an eagle.
Charles appears to have thicker and more hair than his sons, even though he has a bald patch, his hair always looks nice.
Okay, I’m officially ready to start planning a trip to Düsseldorf. Maybe for the IG? Seeing a city be so welcoming and lovely rather than petty is refreshing. It’s really good PR for the city and it looks adorable. I’m ready to taste test the beers.
Watching the games would be so fun. Or volunteering. I don’t care for beer or wine much but still plenty to see and do in Düsseldorf. Harry and Meghan are amazing and it’s wonderful to watch them succeed in spite of the royal family and British media’s numerous years long smear campaign. It only make themselves look petty, hateful and racist.
I noticed yesterday that Meghan looked like she was exhausted. I hope she is okay.
Well the weather was hot and so many fans wanted to see her.
Over the past 2.5 years, Harry has been FAR more prominent and doing speaking engagements than Meghan. Meghan was laying low, having babies and working on her projects. It’s only in the past month that Meghan has stepped it it up and now the BM are screeching “In the name of the Queen, why won’t she SHUT UP!?”
BM needs to pace themselves because they’ve got 9 more weeks of this podcast. And I suspect from now on we will be seeing more of Meghan now that she’s quite settled in her new home and the children’s routines. The press is gonna gives themselves strokes at this rate.
@ Snuffles, yes!! Everything that you said!! I find it quite vile that even when Meghan doesn’t speak, their vitriolic claims are devoured by Brits that eat up every claim.
I hope that they all suffer from stroke for the next 9 weeks. I hope that they are all given a massive dish of karma, as they certainly deserve it. Along with everyone that has played a part in their unhinged articles.
Let me say it again. Could of had two bad bitches tour part 3. Now all your stuck with is two lazy, petty, incandescent bitches.
‘…he tried his hand at speaking some German (a language which rolls off the Queen’s tongue)…’
Oh how I cackled when I read that. Those Saxe-Coburg-Gothas don’t fool us!
It is a myth of emasculation that they tried to drum each time Meghan makes an appearance with Prince Harry by her side. Very Toxic.
Poor thing, that was a terrible German accent 🤣🤣🤣
Good on him for trying, that was nice for the hosts.
Party prince is a tabloid lie to cover for William. Harry partied the same amount any guy his age at the time. Naturally as he got older clubbing became less of a thing. Why would Harry be affected by Meghan’s fame? He gets the same amount of attention she does, not all princes can say the same.
Now, now. Even Harry admitted his partying was out of control. The cover up is that so was William’s but the press was directed to only cover Harry’s wild youth and present William as the dutiful, sensible future King.
Harry’s voice has such a beautiful tone, and I suspect that it will get a little deeper with age. I think his voice is lovely and natural, and after Charles the best royal at delivering speeches with ease and charm.
Just had to say that top is SO flattering on Meg. Her arms/shoulders look AMAZING!
Way better than you-know-who admitting that she’d learnt German at high school but forgotten it, and then asking a child in the crowd how to say “My name is Catherine”.