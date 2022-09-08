Julia Roberts wore a custom McQueen to the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere: eh or fine?

Last night was the big London premiere for Ticket to Paradise, the by-the-book romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. I enjoy their chemistry together, even if I don’t think they’re particularly HOT together. Like, there’s no smoldering between Julia and George. You know who smoldered with George? Jennifer Lopez. Out of Sight. Always a re-watch. Arguably the sexiest either of them has ever been on-screen. Where’s their reunion action-rom-com? But I digress… Julia and George. They looked nice, but George brought Amal in for photos and I don’t think Julia was happy about that. I also think both George and Julia look like they’ve had some fresh face work?

Fashion notes: Julia wore a custom Alexander McQueen look, probably fresh from the atelier. I never really associate her with McQueen – she’s more Valentino – and this is probably why. This is an okay look in general, but I don’t like it on Julia. It’s not really working – the little jacket is very Laura Bush-in-Oscar-de-la-Renta. As for Amal, she wore a beaded slipdress which no one can ID. Meaning, it’s probably vintage, and she wears a ton of vintage stuff. She paired the look with Cartier jewels.

Amal has such a striking, interesting beauty, and it’s constantly painful to see her bad posture on red carpets. I don’t know if she’s trying not to tower over George while she’s in heels, but it really looks uncomfortable.