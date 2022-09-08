Julia Roberts wore a custom McQueen to the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere: eh or fine?

Last night was the big London premiere for Ticket to Paradise, the by-the-book romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. I enjoy their chemistry together, even if I don’t think they’re particularly HOT together. Like, there’s no smoldering between Julia and George. You know who smoldered with George? Jennifer Lopez. Out of Sight. Always a re-watch. Arguably the sexiest either of them has ever been on-screen. Where’s their reunion action-rom-com? But I digress… Julia and George. They looked nice, but George brought Amal in for photos and I don’t think Julia was happy about that. I also think both George and Julia look like they’ve had some fresh face work?
Fashion notes: Julia wore a custom Alexander McQueen look, probably fresh from the atelier. I never really associate her with McQueen – she’s more Valentino – and this is probably why. This is an okay look in general, but I don’t like it on Julia. It’s not really working – the little jacket is very Laura Bush-in-Oscar-de-la-Renta. As for Amal, she wore a beaded slipdress which no one can ID. Meaning, it’s probably vintage, and she wears a ton of vintage stuff. She paired the look with Cartier jewels.
Amal has such a striking, interesting beauty, and it’s constantly painful to see her bad posture on red carpets. I don’t know if she’s trying not to tower over George while she’s in heels, but it really looks uncomfortable.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Amal Clooney and George Clooney seen at the
World Premiere of Ticket to Paradise on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022 held at Odeon Leicester Square .,Image: 720338140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Julia Roberts seen at the
World Premiere of Ticket to Paradise on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022 held at Odeon Leicester Square .,Image: 720341627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney attend The World Premiere of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 September, 2022.,Image: 720376028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/LFI/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney attend The World Premiere of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 September, 2022.,Image: 720376050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/LFI/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
(L-R) – Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The World Premiere of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 September, 2022.,Image: 720376123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/LFI/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
(L-R) – Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The World Premiere of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 September, 2022.,Image: 720376141, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/LFI/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend The World Premiere of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 September, 2022.,Image: 720376239, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/LFI/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Ticket To Paradise’ film premiere, London, UK,Image: 720390927, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Ticket To Paradise’ film premiere, London, UK,Image: 720391158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
I feel like if you put a gun to my head I wouldn’t have been able to identify Julia Roberts here. This person is very beautiful, they just don’t look remotely like Julia Roberts to me.
It looks like Julia can barely keep her eyes open, because her cheeks (full of fillers) are trying to migrate upwards.
I can’t see the face work on George. Is it really obvious? I never knew what everyone sees in him, but I do find him more attractive as he ages for some reason.
Amal looks lovely as always, but I’m a fan and probably biased.
I think George has had work but definitely more subtle. I have always thought this Lainey Gossip blind from years ago was George Clooney asking Brad Pitt for plastic surgery recommendations and then Brad got pissy (lol). http://www.blinditemsexposed.com/2012/08/lainey-who-did-your-eyes.html?m=1
Amal is a smoke show.
In one of the shots she’s giving me Caitlin Jenner vibes. Her eyes look so different in all of them.
Oh, I’m so glad you said that, because that’s all I see…Caitlyn Jenner. …
Don’t see G’s work as much, if it’s there. But hers? YIKES!!!
They all had work done. Julia cant keep hers eyes opened, george lokks like a real life doll and my eyes sees that Amal had her nose job done and right after she went public with george. She looks lovely and definitely outshines julia. Julia is not gonna like it, it’s HER premiere
I can understand why JR might not have been happy about Amal joining them on the carpet. Julia is a beautiful woman but Amal just seems to suck the light away from her when she’s in shot. Also that navy blue is not doing JR any favours at all. She looks washed out.
I was just thinking to myself how beautiful Amal looks. Wow! I really never noticed before.
Amal is definitely outshining Julia.
Aww, Julia used to have one of the more expressive faces as an actress. So sorry to see she has decided to go the Botox and filler route. I’m sure it may look OK in certain angles for still photos, but the moment a person begins to talk and that forehead doesn’t move and those cheeks don’t stretch, the person just looks humanoid. My sister did her lips lightly once, and the change to the way her mouth moved (or didn’t, as it turned out) was so strange. She saw it, too, and never repeated the procedure.
I consume way too many British shows via PBS, but one thing I always appreciate is that the actors look like humans, beautiful, bumpy, wrinkly, warts and all. Turning on US network TV these days is downright jarring, so I seldom do.
I, too, consume too many British shows. The other thing I notice is that some of the actresses look like they do their own hair. Unless a character is supposed to be posh, her hair does not look professionally done.
I think it’s more fillers than Botox. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a video on Instagram of her from this event and when she raises her eyebrows her forehead gets that lined notebook paper look (several deep lines across her forehead) so her forehead at least isn’t frozen.
It’s a hard pass from me. I love Amal’s whole look, I don’t even care about the bad posture. McQueen has been a bit of a doozy lately (see Sadie Sink in McQueen https://graziamagazine.com/articles/sadie-sink-venice-film-festival-2022/)
Julia’s dress has her children’s initials and birth years and her husband’s initials and the year they married.
Is “A low Vera” embroidered on it anywhere? (Ah vintage gossip)
Thank you for this reminder, may pop culture NEVER forget “a low vera”!!
I understood that reference! LOL!
@Zapp Brannigan – ooh! A round of applause for apposite gossip history applied beautifully! I salute you.
I actually like Julia’s dress, not wild about the jacket but I like the actual dress. She has had too much work done at this point, she needs to back off a little bit.
I’m excited for this movie bc I love a good rom com and I don’t think we get that many with big names anymore. But I’ll watch it at home, not a theater.
What’s Julia’s dress mean, say? I hate it. It reminds me of the beach dresses Publix sells only the images are of shells and the words beach and sand.
lmao “and the words beach and sand”
I like Julia’s dress but the jacket is definitely a “no”. It looks like an afterthought and the shades of black don’t match. Maybe she was cold and just grabbed a jacket to wear? Amal looks gorgeous, I like her and George together.
I think Amal strikes those poses because she’s trying to be a bit coquettish. And maybe not draw too much attention to herself. Julia looks pretty, not really liking that dress but it fits her well.
Amal looked more like the movie star at the premiere than Julia did so I can imagine Julia wasn’t happy about it. She is JULIA!! after all. I don’t hate Julia’s outfit but she needed a red lip or something to make her face pop.
I really dislike Julia’s entire look here, it’s not flattering at all. She usually looks wonderful on the red carpet but something’s off. Or maybe it really is the fact that next to Amal, most people would look a little anemic. Jesus, she’s gorgeous and photogenic. And paired with the knowledge that she’s an accomplished attorney and Julia is a bit of a … well, an abrasive person at times … eh. Still going to watch the hell out of that movie, love me some George and Julia on screen.
Finally a not stupid sounding rom com coming? Yes! And Julia and George played exes with a smolder before in the Oceans movie and they both can be funny so I’m there. And I don’t know what everyone’s talking about how they can’t recognize her. Julia’s had some work but no one else has that smile. I remember seeing her in Secret in her Eyes after not seeing her in anything for awhile and thinking wow she’s gotten wrinkled. And that was a while ago so I know I’ve been affected by what we as Americans expect from our stars so I can’t fault them for trying to live up to their younger image. And further my opinion is Mrs. Clooney is not in the movie she needs to stop clinging to her man and give up the spotlight to those who are. Maybe she knows that and that’s why she’s hunched over. She does look a little embarrassed.