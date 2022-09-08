Prince William can pull rank on the Sussexes if they try to walk in Windsor gardens

I actually believe that Omid Scobie wrote one of the definitive accounts of the post-Sussexit relations between Prince William and Prince Harry. According to Scobie’s Yahoo UK column, Harry “is waiting for…accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.” Meanwhile, Scobie’s sources say that William is waiting for an “apology” from Harry because Harry dared to speak out about how the institution treated them. So… at least now we don’t have to hear endless stories about how William and Kate are “snubbing” Harry and Meghan during the Sussexes’ visit, right? It’s absolutely clear that the Sussexes want nothing to do with the Cambridges. Now Page Six claims that the Cambridge staff is “in hysterics” because William and Kate don’t want to run into the Sussexes in Windsor.
There’s dysfunctional families — and then there is the British royal family. Normally, their tensions can be alleviated by distance: With palatial homes all over the British Isles, there is enough room for them to avoid relatives they’d rather not speak to or see. But this week has presented a huge challenge for the security detail at Windsor Great Park, as they work to avoid an unwanted run-in. Royal employees have gone to great lengths to make sure the Sussexes and Cambridges, who famously have a frosty relationship at the moment, don’t run into each other.
“Staff are in hysterics because they literally live a stone’s throw from each other and they don’t get along,” one palace insider told Page Six.
Also nearby? Royal Lodge, the $35 million mansion occupied by the princes’ disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew — who has been jettisoned from public view after getting caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-abuse scandal — and his ex-wife and constant companion, Sarah Ferguson.
“Adelaide Cottage, Royal Lodge and Frogmore traditionally share gardens within the estate,” the palace insider said. “However, it is unlikely that they will be used by all three families at once due to the animosity. If [any of them] do plan on using the gardens, then they will need to be scheduled through private secretaries and security. The Yorks’ diary secretary will have to liaise with the Cambridges’ secretary and coordinate schedules with the Sussex secretary.”
And William can squash the others’ garden walk, it seems. “There is very much a hierarchy — with William and Kate at the top — and they don’t get along with either of the others,” the palace insider added.
According to royal journalist and commentator Joshua Rom, William sees both his brother and uncle as dangers to the institution of the monarchy.
“Prince William has an immense sense of duty and I think that is really impacting his mindset,” Rom said. “The Queen is stepping down from a lot of engagements and while Prince Charles looks forward to becoming the future king, Prince William knows he has to step up — which means protecting the monarchy at all costs. That is the mantra going forward for him. He has these two separate problems: Harry criticizing the monarchy and Andrew, who wants to be back on public duty, but there is so much public dislike of him that it could cause a huge backlash. There is danger in both.”
While this current situation will be short-lived, with Harry and Meghan returning to the States by the weekend, that doesn’t mean it’s over.
“Harry is particularly keen on spending more time in the UK,” said the palace insider. “He wants his children to be part of the royal family’s legacy.”
[From Page Six]
It feels like William’s version of “stepping up” simply involves seething and trying to boss around his uncle and his brother. “Stepping up” is “throwing a tantrum about Harry and Meghan going for a walk in the Windsor gardens during their brief visit.” This too is why William and Kate “moved” into Adelaide Cottage – the desperate stalkers are watching Frogmore Cottage like hawks and they’re ready to call the cops on the Sussexes if they take one step in the Hierarchy Garden! Jesus H.
As for Harry wanting to spend more time in the UK… I think the pandemic changed his plans and he’s generally fine in California, but I do think some interesting things are happening quietly behind-the-scenes between Charles and Harry. Harry will want to come to the Queen’s funeral (whenever it happens, I’m not trying to be macabre) and Charles will want Harry at his coronation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home.,Image: 720535494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Megan and Harry were seen arriving at Manchester Piccadilly for the train back to London after being in Manchester all day for the ONe Young World Summit.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: AARON PARFITT / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2453366 – STRICTLY NO MAIL ON LINE USAGE
Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the townhall in Dusseldorf, to give the kick-off of the One Year to Go event of the Invictus Games DUSSELDORF 2023
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pay attention to your country, William, not your lawn, FFS. So he’s really guarding his garden? Sick bitch.
Is this William though? I think we can all agree that the “humble cottage” in Windsor is a separation home for Kate. Plus we know Kate likes to try to pull rank. She did it at the flower girl dress fitting and was apparently so unpleasant during that stressful time she made Meghan cry.
Kate obsessively dresses like Meghan and now has a house next to her. Kate’s title and rank is all she has to lord over the more fashionable, articulate, smarter, popular, prettier, with a husband who loves her Meghan. This petty nonsense screams Kate.
Joshua Rom? Is this a new royal “commentator?” I don’t recognize that name. They seem to sprout up like weeds.
William is such a prick that he probably would pull rank about something so petty. He has no real power so he has to grasp at nonsense like this to feel kingly.
I wish they’d stop trying to make all of William’s actions about “duty.” They’re about jealousy and anger and pettiness and lots of other issues, but not “duty.”
Too late to edit but absolutely lmfao at:
“Staff are in hysterics because they literally live a stone’s throw from each other and they don’t get along.”
HYSTERICS? Please.
Given what they constitutes as ‘bullying’ to them this sounds about right.
Well I would also be in hysterics if I witnessed the FFK jumping out from behind the curtains screaming “Get off my lawn.” I would imagine the hysterics should have read hysterical laughter. 😉
They really need better staff. How on earth does this fit into ‘normal family life’ if one couple wants to police who can walk where at what time on a 13-ac estate?
Doodie. Not duty.
he’s the Dook of Doody! fume on, TOB. fume on.
“Prince William knows he has to step up…”
How many times will this be written? Will knows he has to step up but never does. He is a lazy, miserable man who is desperately unhappy and jealous of his younger brother. He hates that Harry took a stand, backed and protected his wife and moved on from that toxic island.
Pull rank. Please.
@ girl_ninja, yes, exactly!! Stepping up? When? Where? I haven’t seen any stepping up except when it is try and control his brothers access. When will his stepping up happen? If it hasn’t happened by now, it never will.
Plus he isn’t king and he doesn’t have the power to oversee who and who may not walk amongst the grounds. William is purely a simpleton with nothing but pettiness and jealousy that is keeping him going.
Duty is code for control. Those gardens are massive and there is plenty of room for everyone to enjoy.
William needs more to do. He’s got too much time on his hands if he is actually thinking of doing this.
Sadly this is the sort of stuff he lives for, proof of his power and might (in his mind). He has none of the qualities to be desired in a modern monarch. Not that we need them at all and hopefully Charles III will be the last here in the UK.
Who knows what will be the timing here, but if Chuck tries to throw a giant expensive coronation when people can’t heat their houses, he may not just be the last but it might end the whole damn thing altogether. The young feel none of their parents loyalty and fealty to the monarchy, and the tide HAS turned. So MANY people want to abolish the monarchy and as you can see by the talk surrounding Chucks bags of cash from despots, Andrews pay out to his sex trafficking victim, and the Cambridge’s 4th (Or 5th?) house people are incensed and dont want to pay for this crap anymore. They have continued to be SO tone deaf (colonialist Flop tour anyone?) that it would not surprise me if they pomp and circumstance themselves into extinction. I’ll be here with the weed, and the popcorn waiting gleefully.
I’d be really interested to see if Harry would respect this hierarchy nonsense and defer a walk with his kids to Jeggings’s or Peggings’s whims. Because they would absolutely veto any and every stroll Harry or Meghan wanted to take.
Of course they would. Why should Harry and Meghan be subjected to these made up rules by William? They are free to travel every part of the gardens, he isn’t in control of Windsor, though he wants it to be seen as he is.
Yeah, I mean, what is William going to do about it anyway? Andrew may depend on family hand-outs, but the Sussexes have their own fortune and don’t care if they are invited to William’s social gatherings, so what “hold” does William have over them? None.
Harry has to find another home away from Adelaide.
Andrew is another matter, due to the lease and the expensive repairs that he paid for.
William is spoiling for a quarrel, he feels entitled to his “supply”. This is the second article about what Harry needs to do, the daily fail has one too. That was about the interview and upcoming memoirs.
Is it noticeable that he is going after the spares?
Why should Harry and Meghan be forced to find a different home base in Britain? This is not a rule that he can just create out of his arse. IF Peggington takes this to task, he will be perch as the most insufferable jealous and pettiest person.
Harry and Meghan made FC their home. They paid for all of the renovations and have a lease. Peggington has no control of who and who may not walk amongst the gardens.
You are being rational in your thinking, but does the behaviour ascribed to William indicated?
There is a need for confrontation and ranting, all be it not on Harry’s side.
It is about peace, freedom and someone who is unable to grasp the significance of healthy boundaries.
One must always assert boundaries in unhealthy relationships to continue to thrive.
On a moral basis, you are correct but we are dealing with altered reality.
If the Sussexes have to sign in to use the Windsor grounds, he will have access to their itinerary.
That is unacceptable, I say, Move.
You nailed it. Willy just wants to be a tyrant, his idea of stepping up. How he would hate seeing Harry and Meghan hosting friends and influential people at Frogmore. Kate would hurt herself trying to spy,
Does anyone think Andrew will not ride his horse if the ‘dook’ books the gardens 24/7 for his family?
Andrew and PH both had houses there before PW decided to move into the neighborhood. If he were so anxious to avoid them, that was a stupid move. If it was to flex and show how he is the important one by squashing their plans to take a walk, it would make more sense. Since the gardens at Windsor are open to the public in some areas, how does that work anyway?
William is becoming more petty and tyrannical as he approaches the throne. It’s really something the UK should be worried about.
“Get off my lawn!”
Really? REALLY?
Is this where we are now? Is this where we have sunk to? Pulling rank on garden walks? This is William’s comeback to back-to-back blowout international appearances by the Sussexes? These reporters are really the RF’s biggest enemies IMO. I would be so upset if I were William and I read this. Meghan just addressed thousands of young people from around the world to thunderous applause. Harry just caused a literal fanfare in Dusseldorf, and we’re getting awkward drop-off videos (where Louis once again telegraphs domestic discord) and THIS? Please no, it’s giving Midsomer Murders after they changed Barnaby.
“it’s giving Midsomer Murders after they changed Barnaby.”
AMAZING. And yes, perfect comparison. I’m still bitter about that and refuse to watch the ones with ‘fake Barnaby’.
Harry has 5 acres in Montecito and plenty of space near him to hike.
Peggy looks desperate talking about walking in Windsor park, with the rest of country worrying about when shit is going in their drinking water and paying heating bills.
This proves KP was leaking all those stories, now the BM got Pegs by the nuts because he have no info to leak about the Sussexes.
Pegleg needs to actually be there to pull rank. Me thinks he’s gardening elsewhere.
In order to “pull rank”, wouldn’t William have to be living there? And just how small is this garden that they need to schedule who is going to be there?
OT: My local news just announced Prince Harry and Meaghan Markle are on their way to Balmoral to be with the queen, amid concerns for her health. “Other members of the royal family” are on their way there as well.
I just thought that was funny Harry and Meaghan were named and everyone else was lumped in with “other members” lol. Tell us again that William is more important to us Americans?
I though Windsor park was huge? There’s not enough room for the three of them to not bump into each other? There enough room for Andrew and the Queen to ride horses in. What a petty space filler article. And its not like Harry and Meghan will be there every week although the tabloids would love that. They are convinced the Sussexes are sending their kids to school in the UK.
Wikipedia says there are about 13 acres at Windsor. That’s not a lot of acreage for all those large dwellings and people.
I’ve come to realise that being a royal really warps the mind.
I keep trying to imagine having to defer to, curtsy to, pander to my a$$hole older brother and all that comes to mind is a cold day in hell.
Props to Harry for getting out from under Will’s thumb.
“Prince William has an immense sense of duty…” O Rly? I think he has an immense sense of entitlement and does jack all for it.
Things that won’t happen but I would find funny if they did: if, when Prince Charles accedes to the throne, he makes Harry the Prince of Wales and William just remains the spare. I think Charles and Harry are patching things up to an extent and it doesn’t take a genius to note that Harry keeps working and William keeps not.
What a small, petty man William is!
I wonder if Will and Kate will up and relocate to a larger house now that they have been suddenly, massively promoted due to QEII’s death.
Bill’s “job” is to get everything for nothing. Period. He will never lift a finger to help, but will fulfill all his petty-ass rages and jealousies with petty-ass, vindictive actions. The Lawn King. It’s Harry that’s the Lion King!
I avoid commenting on articles involving Kate because I intensely dislike her. It seems I may have to add William to the list, and he is immature for a man his age.
Why move into a minority neighborhood if you don’t like minorities? The Yorks and Sussexes have co-existed without warring. Along comes the Cambridges, and suddenly there are trespassing issues (deep sign). I’m tired of William and his infantile behavior, and he’s itching for a confrontation with Harry. Still, I don’t think he wants any of that smoke because I believe Harry is at zero tolerance for William and his petty child play.
The drama will escalate as the funeral arrangements are near.
I despised Kate early on as she seemed to be an A-One Royal Gold digger.
A year or so into the marriage I thought I was mistaken and the marriage was in good shape.
Now I just have the utmost pity for her. Through various leaks it seems she has always been controlled by an Evil Mother,and then an AH husband.
It also seems as if she was frightfully ” fond” of Harry who made Royal Life acceptable.
She should take the ” cottage” and the ” Mother of a future king” accolade and kick Wills to the curb. She certainly looks more at ease when taking different transportation modes.