Peter Morgan is pausing production on ‘The Crown’ after QEII’s passing

The Crown’s Season 5 will premiere on Netflix in November. Season 5 focuses on the John Major years, the 1990s, when then-Prince Charles was at war with Princess Diana. The Charles-Diana “war of the Waleses” will be a huge focus this season, and then Season 6 will reportedly deal with the aftermath of Diana’s death, the Tony Blair years, William going off to St. Andrews, etc. They’re currently filming Season 6, which was supposed to be the last season of The Crown. Now Peter Morgan says that they’ll likely halt production? I think he means that they’re pausing the production out of respect though.

Netflix’s drama The Crown, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly expected to halt production on its fifth season in the wake of the queen’s death. The queen, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old. The Hollywood Reporter has asked Netflix and The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures for comment on the likely stoppage. In an email to THR’s sister site Deadline, series creator Peter Morgan called the show “a love letter” to the queen and added, “I expect we will stop filming out of respect.” The Crown is in production on its sixth season; its fifth installment, which is slated to premiere in November, will star Imelda Staunton as the queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. They’re taking over the roles played by Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin in season four.

The wording keeps changing in the trade papers, from “stop” to “halt” to “pause,” but I genuinely think Peter Morgan is merely saying that they’re pausing the production for a week or so. Probably so he can rewrite some scenes, but who even knows. What I appreciate is that there’s zero talk of pushing back Season 5’s release date. By all accounts, Netflix will drop Season 5 in November. It will be like leaving a gift-wrapped turd on King Charles III’s doorstep.

