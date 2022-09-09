Peter Morgan is pausing production on ‘The Crown’ after QEII’s passing

The Crown’s Season 5 will premiere on Netflix in November. Season 5 focuses on the John Major years, the 1990s, when then-Prince Charles was at war with Princess Diana. The Charles-Diana “war of the Waleses” will be a huge focus this season, and then Season 6 will reportedly deal with the aftermath of Diana’s death, the Tony Blair years, William going off to St. Andrews, etc. They’re currently filming Season 6, which was supposed to be the last season of The Crown. Now Peter Morgan says that they’ll likely halt production? I think he means that they’re pausing the production out of respect though.
Netflix’s drama The Crown, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly expected to halt production on its fifth season in the wake of the queen’s death. The queen, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old.
The Hollywood Reporter has asked Netflix and The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures for comment on the likely stoppage. In an email to THR’s sister site Deadline, series creator Peter Morgan called the show “a love letter” to the queen and added, “I expect we will stop filming out of respect.”
The Crown is in production on its sixth season; its fifth installment, which is slated to premiere in November, will star Imelda Staunton as the queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. They’re taking over the roles played by Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin in season four.
The wording keeps changing in the trade papers, from “stop” to “halt” to “pause,” but I genuinely think Peter Morgan is merely saying that they’re pausing the production for a week or so. Probably so he can rewrite some scenes, but who even knows. What I appreciate is that there’s zero talk of pushing back Season 5’s release date. By all accounts, Netflix will drop Season 5 in November. It will be like leaving a gift-wrapped turd on King Charles III’s doorstep.
I think they’re pausing as well, because I saw a comment in Variety that this was always the plan for “any major royal death” (meaning if they had been actively filming when Philip passed, they would have paused, or if by chance Charles had died before his mother, they would have paused.) They’re not just going to pull the plug on what’s basically Netflix’s flagship show because the Queen died. My guess is they’ll just pause on filming through her funeral, maybe a week or so after.
Isn’t the UK in an official mourning period? They are probably pausing for that and will resume after the funeral.
King Charles’ birthday is 14 November. So kind of “The Crown” to drop season 5 in November…
Well, the wording is super vague. But as much as he views the show as a love letter to the Queen, it is first and foremost a business. I have no idea how much control he has over the show but from Netflix’s perspective, it would be insane to push back season 5.
I imagine they’re pausing for the mourning period?
It must be a pause out of respect to the subject matter, because why would they be worried about their show offending (can’t think of the right word) QEII after her death if they weren’t worried about doing it while she was alive? And if they film in the UK, a lot of the crew might be observing the mourning period.
I am guessing some things will pause,i am think even Meghans next podcast might be paused also.
The Queen really did decide to peace out before season 5 drops and all hell breaks loose lol
I know they keep saying that they don’t want to cover recent history, but there’s no way that they won’t end the series with her death now to cover her whole reign.
Waiting for Season 5! King Chuck and Queen Cowmilla’s meltdowns are going to be epic 😀
Can’t think of her as queen 🙁
Yep, this is where the wheels start to get wobbly. They’re not coming off yet but the monarchy suddenly looks very different. Perfect timing for season five.
The UK will be in an official mourning period until a week after the funeral and many things are going to be shut down. Since they film this in the UK they are following that convention.
I thought filming was almost done ?
I don’t think this delay will last long otherwise they could run unto continuity issues – especially with younger cast members such as young William and Harry.
They are currently filming season 6, not season 5. Season 5 is all done.
I didn’t want to ask because it’s like, “oh, an old lady died and her family are sad, and she was a cultural institution for millions of people and they are sad, but how does this effect The Crown’s release schedule?” is such a sheepish, crass thing to do even though it was all I was really thinking about yesterday, lol.
That season 5 release date tweet from filmupdates was hysterical. But also, as an American with no particular feelings about QE2 herself one way or another but who is very invested in this upcoming dramatization of the War of the Wales’s, how her death effected the release schedule or any impact on future production of The Crown was one of the only questions I had yesterday that I wanted to know the answer, so it was genuinely informative was well as hilarious.
I wondered too! The world keeps turning and she had a ceremonial role for this country, that doesn’t stop business and given the current state of the economy we can’t afford to slow down on anything. Let people show respect as they want to/feel obliged to and let’s get on with things.
My birthday is the 3rd November so S5 will be a nice treat to look forward to!
I think if Season 5 was meant to premiere next week, they would delay it by a few weeks. I think with the November premiere its full steam ahead for that debut and I think that makes sense. The world doesn’t stop bc the queen died but Netflix would want the mourning period to pass and for some of the dust to settle before releasing the next season.
Wonder if they’ll release it on Charles’ birthday lol.
They’re going to push this back a year. I can’t see them scheduling this for release whilst the Royals are in mourning.
This period of history paints the Royal Family and particularly the Queen in a very bad light.
But it will eventually be scheduled because inevitably people like mess.
I don’t see them pushing it back a whole year. The premiere isn’t for another 2 months, the official mourning period will be over even for the royals (talking about the official mourning period aka the number of days they’ll be wearing black etc NOT talking about feelings/grief they will all still, no doubt, have).
I remember them saying they would pause filming if the queen died while filming back in 2016 so they’re just following through on that. I assume it’ll resume filming after the funeral.
A gift wrapped tied on KC palace steps. 🤣. I can’t help but picture that and laughing my ass off.