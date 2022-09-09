Spencer Pratt called out Lisa Kudrow for being rude to him in 2009

I am not on TikTok. I have nothing against the platform, it’s just that I can barely manage the two I’m on now. One more might push me over the edge. So I don’t really know how it works. It seems, however, that people/celebrities respond to questions asked by other TikTokers on the reg. A common question is “who is the rudest person/celebrity you’ve met?” We know how that went down when JoJo Siwa answered the question. I guess Spencer Pratt is hoping his name makes as many headlines, because The Crystal King of the Palisades came for a castmember of Friends. According to Spencer, he was at his first Big Boy party with wife Heidi Montag, when Lisa Kudrow walked up to the couple and warned Heidi Buyer Beware about Spencer. Lisa told Heidi he was going to murder her, and she needed to get the hell out of there. And then Lisa noped out of the conversation and vanished. Here’s Spencer’s story:

The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first real A-list elite party by the president of NBC. The arty was held in the backyard of then chairman of NBC/Universal’s Malibu mansion. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there…It was almost like we were filming for ‘Punk’d’ and a hidden camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar, beautiful views of the Malibu Ocean. As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe approaches, which was a little shocking since no one had spoken to us at all at the party. She then says, right in front of me, to Heidi… that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder Heidi and that I had the eyes of a serial killer. Heidi waits to see if this is a joke, maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs. She just walks away. And that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being. No human being has ever come up to my wife and said that I was going to murder my wife and thar I look like a serial killer.

[From TikTok via DListed]

“Beautiful Malibu Ocean,” Spencer knows it’s the same ocean he has down in the Palisades, doesn’t h… nevermind. Ultimately, I agree with him, that was rude of Lisa. And there have been stories about Lisa not being the friendliest person on the planet. Not rude, per se, but not friendly. If Lisa had a legitimate concern for Heidi’s safety, she could have it voiced without Spencer present. As presented, it sounds like an intentional F-k Y-u. Why? I don’t know. Maybe Lisa had a beef with Spencer and/or Heidi about something. Possibly because Spencer doesn’t know her name is Lisa and not Phoebe? Or maybe Lisa’s a jerk who liked to remind C-Listers she was one of the highest paid actresses on television. But it was clearly a message.

Do I care, though? I generally don’t like rudeness. But when people like Heidi, but especially Spencer, went out of their way to play punks for notoriety, they had to expect some bad energy coming back to them. We all kind of wondered which section of the newspaper Spencer would end up in at one point. Should Lisa have called him a serial killer to his wife? Probably not. Does he have the right to be upset still? Sure. Will Lisa lose a minute of sleep over this? No.

Guess who inserted herself into the Spencer/Lisa discussion? Bethenny FrankeL. Because there’s nothing the C-List loves more than company. I actually think Lisa might’ve issued a half-hearted statement had it been just Spencer, but with Bethenny in the mix, she’ll leave it alone. So does this elevate it to an official ‘feud?’ Gawd, Spencer must be positively lit up right now thinking he’s found relevance.

Spencer, in his own words Part 1:

Part 2: