People: Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen ‘are hitting a rough patch,’ ‘he’s trying’

The Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen situation kind of got overshadowed by all of the royal news this week, but I still have my eye on it. Basically, they’ve separated and it looks like there are no moves to reconcile. Brady mysteriously missed eleven days of preseason training and we can now surmise that his absence was about trying to convince Gisele not to leave him. She still left him, flying alone to Costa Rica for a week and making him deal with their kids’ back-to-school stuff. Gisele then returned to Florida but she still hasn’t moved back in with Tom – she was seen taking the kids to a water park, embracing the “fun parent” trope while Tom is the one doing the school drop-offs and the kids’ extracurricular activities. What’s fascinating is that this is all happening pretty publicly. Gisele isn’t hiding. Tom is publicly going through this and trying to convince Gisele to come back. She isn’t budging.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are in disagreement about the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback decision to play another season in the NFL — and the choice has led to “a lot of tension” between the longtime couple, sources tell PEOPLE.
The 42-year-old Bündchen “wasn’t thrilled” with her husband’s decision to end his retirement from professional football earlier this year after only two months, a source close to Brady tells PEOPLE.
“There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.”
“They’re hitting a rough patch,” the insider continues. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”
In addition to updating People Mag about the situation – which is as official as it gets – Gisele and Tom didn’t spend Labor Day weekend together. She was with the kids in Florida and he was in New York with his son Jack Moynahan. Marca also says that divorce is on the table, and the Spanish outlet suggests that there could be a battle royale over money. I wonder if Gisele would really pull the trigger on filing for divorce though? I don’t know. Oh, and reportedly she’s going to miss Tom’s first game with the Buccaneers too, on Sunday.
The 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitin Museum of Art at the opening of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'. New York City, New York – Monday May 7, 2018.
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – FEBRUARY 21: Model Gisele Bundchen wearing a dress by Stella McCartney and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala held at a Private Estate on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Quarterback Tom Brady (12) listens as United States President Joe Biden makes remarks welcoming the 2021 the Super Bowl LV (Super Bowl 55) Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 20, 2021.
Cambridge, MA – Tom Brady plays football with his sons John and Benjamin at the Harvard University Best Buddies event. Tom caught a pass for a touchdown from fellow Patriot Julian Edelman. Michael Chiklis played football too. Tom was very affectionate with his kids on the field. Brady was once again the star of the weekend, raising a lot of money for Best Buddies during his downtime with a new football season just around the corner.
Pictured: Tom Brady
Cambridge, MA – Tom Brady plays football with his sons John and Benjamin at the Harvard University Best Buddies event. Tom caught a pass for a touchdown from fellow Patriot Julian Edelman. Michael Chiklis played football too. Tom was very affectionate with his kids on the field. Brady was once again the star of the weekend, raising a lot of money for Best Buddies during his downtime with a new football season just around the corner.
Pictured: Tom Brady
I do not see how there would be a huge battle over money when she has more wealth than he does. They are both super rich and from what I read years ago she does not spend her money and he supports the family financially so she should be golden. He is too as he will have massive opportunities for sponsorships
And I’m sure they have a pretty strong prenup? I’m confused about that comment as well, but we shall see I guess.
And he has a 10-year, $375 million contract waiting for him from FOX to be a game analyst when he does finally decide to retire.
The reason for separation/divorce is not likely to be his decision to play football one more year.
Exactly, people dont separate bc one spouse decides to come out of retirement.
Michael, you are correct. I had heard many times she doesn’t spend her money.
Team Gisele. He should have just stayed retired.
yup. however, being the guy that he is, he wanted one more shot at glory. I think he really wanted one more ring and isn’t satisfied that he didn’t get one in his last year.
all he has to do is step back and I would bet $$$ to donuts that she’d come back. I mean, she may not because he made it clear HIS wants/needs for another season of football were a higher priority than HER needs for him to be present and healthy, and higher priority than his kids. and that might just be unforgivable to her.
if she doesn’t ever come back, well…I sure hope those rings, the glory, and the brain damage were worth it, Tommy Boy.
I actually don’t think this is only about him refusing to retire. IMO she’s probably rightfully angry over his previous Trump support (I know he later sort of backtracked on it). She might have stuck it out, as the kids were so young, back in 2016…but now….
I recall back in the day-when Trump first ran for president-a few fashion journos were speculating about Gisele and Tom because apparently Gisele is pretty progressive and was openly disgusted with Trump. In addition, on her instagram she often advocated for progressive causes and said she did not like Trump. And while I’m hardly a Gisele fan, to her credit she has apparently done a lot of great charity for the Brazilian environmental causes…and Bolsonaro, Trump’s buddy, is destroying the Brazilian environment.
So for her husband to then go around and be buddy buddy with him….I feel like she could bury her head in the sand over his previous connection to Trump as it’s hardly like they hung out a lot…but at some point she had to face reality.
@Div, please no more!!! You are going to make me actually like her!!!
This is a very good point, particularly with the Bolsonaro issue. And Trump just went and endorsed Bolsonaro again in the past couple of days.
I mean, if there’s anything I could see being a deal breaker in a marriage, at least for me, it would be finding out my spouse supported Trump (and, if I were a progressive Brazilian, the “Trump” of Brazil). I don’t doubt she always knew he had somewhat conservative politics. But Trump is a whole other ballgame of awful. The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade adds to the awful.
Also, she is south american. Imagine your husband supporting someone who hates you just because of where you come from. Brady’s children are half-south american. I guess that didn’t sit well with Giselle – she is a proud brazilian.
Promises were made and broken, and not the first time I’ll bet. This is the final straw and she’s done.
Yeah this feels like a too much water under the bridge moment. Sometimes you’re just done. She can find someone better. But let’s acknowledge dating sucks too. I wouldn’t be surprised if she goes back either.
I wonder if in the time since he un-retired there hav been (more) signs of cognitive impairment with Tom, perhaps even some tests. That could explain why she didn’t take such strong action is she is taking now.
Brady earned this. Gisele was tired of being a football wife and Brady broke his promise. I think they may reconcile when the football season is over with and Brady will have to retire for good if he wants to remain married. She will give him a chance to make it right this off-season.
Other than the reduction in injury risk, I don’t see how retirement it going to make Brady a more present husband and father. He’s got more than a third of a billion waiting him from a TV career after he retires. As an analyst, Cris Collinsworth notoriously spends 8-10 hours a day or more studying film of the teams he covers that week, Brady won’t be any different. During the season he will be gone 3-4 days a week doing interviews and production meetings. FOX is going to try and get their money’s worth out of him, so he’ll do interviews and make other appearances in the off-season. I don’t believe he’ll pull back on his workout schedule (gotta look good for TV) or stop trying to build his brand. He might have more time to pick up the kids or watch their extracurriculars, but he’s still going to be doing very much his own thing and won’t have the idle time one expects from someone who is “retired.”
Not that it should matter, but Tom and Gisele are both devout Catholics. I genuinely believe that Catholicism’s stance on divorce is what is keeping Gisele from filing for divorce right now and has kept her from filing for divorce in the past. They will make every effort to make the marriage work and they may not even divorce. They may even just separate and never divorce. I think even if she hates his guts Gisele will try to stay in the marriage. So if he meets her a quarter of the way, I think she will stay in the marriage. But I don’t disagree with you in the slightest. Now that Madden is gone, Brady can easily take his place.
Wonder if he’ll go all bro culture and Brad Pitt it. Some of the most glamorous women on the planet empowering themselves and leaving their toxic spouses. Love to see it.
He’s not “trying” IMO. It’s clear what he agreed to and what she wanted, and he broke his promise. “Trying” would be retiring for good to be with his family over his own ego. Now he’s just panicking because she’s really leaving, or at least really taking time to think about it all.
This. He’s not “trying” he’s panicking. This isn’t a spontaneous issue they’re working through, it’s an accumulation of promises HE made and HE broke.
I think she’s been annoyed with him since the whole Ben Affleck- baby sitter thing. I think she got further annoyed during his Trump phase and now she’s tired of him and his nonsense. Look, if you made an agreement with your spouse that you would stop doing X at a certain time because you will then devote that time to your family, it’s not fair to go back on that. She wants some help at home, heck, maybe she wants to do some more work and now it’s her time. Stop putting yourself first and do what you promised.
Any further details or a link to the Ben thing?
Brady, Affleck and Affleck’s ex-nanny who he was dating at the time flew in Brady’s private jet to a poker tournament in Vegas in 2015. She posed wearing Brady’s Super Bowl rings and posted it to socials.
https://www.celebitchy.com/441920/ben_affleck_claims_nanny_came_to_help_at_poker_tournament_she_has_a_new_lexus/
it was covered on this site, you can look at archives.
short story: before Ben’s divorce from Garner (my timing might be slightly off), he flew to Vegas on a private plane for some charity poker thing, and he took the BABYSITTER on the private plane with him and his bros, including one Tom Brady. there was a pic of the babysitter in her stocking feet, sitting comfortably on said private plane with Brady’s five superbowl rings on. story is that he brought them to show off at the charity thing, but it was SKETCHY when it happened.
Oh man Nannygate was a BIG story. Ben was boinking the nanny (rumored to be the reason for divorcing Jen G), bought her a Lexus, and flew her on Tom’s plane where she had a pic wearing his Super Bowl rings. Rumor was she was passed around.
Team Gisele. He promised to retire years ago. He’s still playing, while she’s raising their kids with his partial participation. I actually love that she’s skipped out of doing the heavy lifting. Let him experience what she’s been going through while he’s immersed in his process.
I think it’s more than just helping shuttle kids to soccer practices too. They have plenty of help for that.
It’s his mental, physical, and emotional health for the rest of his life. All for purely selfish reasons.
My biggest interest in this story is that it’s so public. Why?
That being said, they’re both assholes. They can enjoy eating each other.
Team Gisele all the way even though I’ve never liked her. You can’t proclaim that you are retiring to spend time with your family and then go back on that 40 days later and expect zero consequences. it’s not like he has anything left to prove on the field.
Yep, I bet in those 40 days he saw what being much more involved with his family in the day to day entailed and he didn’t like that. From my experience many men who work and have a stay at home spouse don’t understand that day to day grind of parenthood until they are thrown into it no matter how much you try and tell them. If I were her I’d be out of there too, she has her own money and I’m sure could start up working right away if she wanted. Most stay at home moms don’t have those safety nets that would make it easier to leave.
He obviously promised her that he would retire, and then went back on his promise, possibly without telling her too. It should be a family decision and he clearly decided on his own to reverse it. She must be sick and tired of parenting those kids alone, while he pretends to be a good dad when Gisele brings the kids to his games. His career will have dominated their lives and she saw retirement as a chance for them to finally be a family and maybe give Gisele a chance to do something for herself. I don’t blame her – he’s being incredibly selfish.
I hope Bridget is sitting on a lounger somewhere, fresh off her 13th season of a popular show, sipping a toddy, with her hot brokerage firm husband and thanking her lucky stars life worked out the way it did.
“He’s trying.” No kidding. Obviously he’s very trying and that’s why she left.
Love this! Perfectly said!
First of all, this is just for comeuppance. She deserves every single bit of this. He showed who he was and she thought she could change him or do better or whatever. You marry a guy who has a baby pregnant with an ex and you think that it’s just gonna play out all hunky-dory overtime because “something something im à supermodel” . Not a fan of Gisele.All the women in San Mateo county remain unsurprised. She thought she could change him. There’s no white male more selfish than those who hail from San Mateo county and all the San Mateo county women will agree with me. Peace out
Ps young girlfriend will be in the picture the minute she files that’s what they do suck out all the beauty and pick another younger version
Run Giselle I don’t like you but run
Gisele wanted him to retire for years so the fact that he finally did and then went and unretired was probably her final straw. I bet she threatened this so many times too and he never thought she was serious about it
Hmm, going back after promising to retire, especially in a sport that’s known to cause major health issues, would be a big violation of partner trust in my book. Between the two of them, she’s worth more. It’s not like she’s sticking around to be a trophy wife through thick and thin just for the money.
This being said, God, I’ll never get over how awful that MET Gala dress was. That’s a fashion crime that deserved a jail sentence.
A sad story, and I hope they come to a happy conclusion with it, so I’ll just say she looks amazing in that gold outfit in the header photo, and he looks really great in that suit too.