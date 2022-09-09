People: Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen ‘are hitting a rough patch,’ ‘he’s trying’

The Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen situation kind of got overshadowed by all of the royal news this week, but I still have my eye on it. Basically, they’ve separated and it looks like there are no moves to reconcile. Brady mysteriously missed eleven days of preseason training and we can now surmise that his absence was about trying to convince Gisele not to leave him. She still left him, flying alone to Costa Rica for a week and making him deal with their kids’ back-to-school stuff. Gisele then returned to Florida but she still hasn’t moved back in with Tom – she was seen taking the kids to a water park, embracing the “fun parent” trope while Tom is the one doing the school drop-offs and the kids’ extracurricular activities. What’s fascinating is that this is all happening pretty publicly. Gisele isn’t hiding. Tom is publicly going through this and trying to convince Gisele to come back. She isn’t budging.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are in disagreement about the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback decision to play another season in the NFL — and the choice has led to “a lot of tension” between the longtime couple, sources tell PEOPLE. The 42-year-old Bündchen “wasn’t thrilled” with her husband’s decision to end his retirement from professional football earlier this year after only two months, a source close to Brady tells PEOPLE. “There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.” “They’re hitting a rough patch,” the insider continues. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

[From People]

In addition to updating People Mag about the situation – which is as official as it gets – Gisele and Tom didn’t spend Labor Day weekend together. She was with the kids in Florida and he was in New York with his son Jack Moynahan. Marca also says that divorce is on the table, and the Spanish outlet suggests that there could be a battle royale over money. I wonder if Gisele would really pull the trigger on filing for divorce though? I don’t know. Oh, and reportedly she’s going to miss Tom’s first game with the Buccaneers too, on Sunday.