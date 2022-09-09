What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s four dogs now?

Queen Elizabeth II was such an avid dog-lover and dog-breeder that “Corgis” trended for hours on Twitter following the monarch’s passing. QEII had so many dogs throughout her life, many of them corgis, although she did breed corgi-dachshund mixes (dorgis) too. At one point, the Queen was a dog-mom to something like eight or nine corgis. As she got older, she didn’t want to leave a lot of dogs behind when she passed, and she made a conscious choice to not have a house full of corgis in her last years. When Prince Philip was in extremely poor health, Prince Andrew did try to cheer her up by giving her two corgi puppies, one of which died under mysterious circumstances a few months later. So at the time of her passing, the Queen only had four dogs. What will become of them?
What will come of the Queen’s beloved dogs after her passing Thursday at the age of 96? Britain’s longest-serving monarch leaves behind four royal canines – two corgis, Candy and Muick, a corgi-dachshund cross – or ‘dorgi’ – named Sandy, and her most recent addition, Lissy, a cocker spaniel she named after herself.
The future of a royal dog dynasty remains unclear – but a royal biographer says she thinks they may end up with the monarch’s ‘favorite son,’ Prince Andrew – or will be given to members of the royal family’s longtime staff, who have looked after the animals for decades.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Newsweek that the Queen’s love for her dogs has been unmatched over the years and it’s likely they’ll find a home among the royal family.
‘She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has, they were her first love and they will be her last,’ said Seward. ‘I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her. They’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.’
The author of the book All The Queen’s Corgis, Penny Junor, also suggested that the dogs may be cared for by the Queen’s staff.
‘Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof,’ she wrote in her 2018 book. ‘Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen and are said to be very close to her.’
At first I was like “oh no, they might split up the dogs?” But I can see why that might be okay, especially if they’re splitting them up in pairs? Like, Prince Andrew could get two, maybe Angela Kelly gets two. Or some other staffer. I didn’t know that QEII adopted a cocker spaniel recently too – that’s news to me. Anyway, I’m sure that the dogs will find loving homes. Just not with King Charles III, who prefers Jack Russell terriers.
They’ll be taken care of better than Harry and Meg.
What a bizarre comment when Harry and Meghan live in a multimillion dollar home and are just fine. The dogs will be cared for as they should be since THEY CANNOT TAKE CARE OF themselves. SMH.
There is a family member who is *very* into rescuing dogs…..
A source tells me this family member “loves rescuing things.”
Andrew probably gets them. It will be interesting to see what happens to Angela Kelly after the funeral.
Lol about AK, yes.
Yes, who will get AK47?🤪
One wonders if Lillibet watched the YouTube Bubblebutt /corgi video.
Was thinking that today too. Wonder if Camilla will keep her on. OTOH, Angela is 64… she may well decide to retire anyway?
I have read elsewhere that Charles hates Angela Kelly. I think she’ll be gone very soon. Camilla probably has her own wardrobe team, her own jewelry team, and all she’ll need AK for is the key to the royal vault, bc you KNOW Camilla is going to wear some big ass royal jewelry as QC.
@Becks1? My Lord save me, I CANNOT wait to see Cams wear those jewels. I am HERE for it. I hope your prediction is correct and happens soon!!!
Apparently after a royal dies, all their staff gets the boot pretty much immediately.
It was a minor scandal after the Queen Mother died. All of her staff were basically persona non grata to the other royals and were let go immediately. Each court has their own complete staff, and they feel no need to take care of each other’s staffs in any way.
“The person you were serving is no longer here, so you’re not needed. Scooch on out of here!”
@harpervalleypta: a bit morbid but… makes sense to me? Something similar happens too when a new President/Prime Minister is elected: new staff are brought in even if the outgoing leader and incoming leader belong to the same party. Yes there are some staff who stay but a lot of the time, they get moved to different roles.
My first thought after condolences was to hope that Camilla will waste no time opening The Vault and pulling out some new stuff. Say what you will about her, but the woman can wear jewelry like nobody’s business.
I can see Andrew taking the dogs as a way to try and squeeze a stipend out of his brother.
True! but imo Paedrew should be kept far, far away from every living defenseless creature.
Oh god, Andrew trying to emotionally blackmail Charles into giving him Dog Support for Mummy’s Last Dogs. This family would do it, too.
Fire her crunchy ass!
I read yesterday they were planning to put the dogs down and bury them IN the casket with her. I can’t believe they’d do something that cruel…. The Egg, sure. He only knows rage, so there’s no heart there. Tampon King, sure. He only knows what HE wants and/or it impacts HIM. Can’t see either of them taking on the dogs,
But Meghan would sure take them to play with her dogs. In a heartbeat. Or set them up with Mayhew Charity, to find a solid placement. Then again, mere peasants probably couldn’t afford to keep those pups in the hand crafted kibbles and meats they’re used to. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
They’re not going to do that. They’ll be returned to the person who gave them to her, Andrew.
Right now I am dealing with two dogs that belonged to family members who have passed. I did not want two extra dogs. We are a one dog family. How could I put two older dogs into a shelter? One isn’t socialized very well and is 11 years old. He would be euthanized.
When my own dog dies, I will not get another. I will not burden my daughter with extra animals to care for. It is so self centered.
Your a good person to take in the pets.
IIRC the queen’s corgis had all passed and she did not plan to replace them because she didn’t want to outlive them. Andrew gave the new dogs to her after Philip died.
I feel for you, StellainNH, but the circumstances of the queen’s dogs and the gigantic-ass multiple palaces and grounds where they could be kept and the huge numbers of staff who have already been caring for them who could easily continue is not quite the same.
I’m glad she had dogs. Her dogs were by far the best part of that crappy family.
Personally, if it’s smaller than a beagle I don’t consider it a dog. 😄
I’m sure her dogs will continue to be very well taken care of by the people who have been caring for them already. We know the Queen hasn’t been walking feeding, or cleaning up after them all this time anyway.
I know she loved corgis, but I didn’t know she had a cocker spaniel, too. They’re really sweet dogs!
I read an article on this today and found the history really interesting on how it all started – with her first corgi Dookie.
I will say this, I find hilarious that even in death QEII is will have Kelly cleaning up after her – through the dogs.
I’m pretty certain that she gave those dogs more physical affection than she did to her children, and that those dogs loved her for herself, not her power or title. I have very mixed feelings about the queen and her dogs.
Also–she named a dog after herself? I’m going to have to think about that for a while.
I agree with all you wrote there Merricat.
This has always made me think of how horrible the palaces and Queen herself (may she RIP and God Bless Her Soul) must have smelled between dogs and horses.
Agreed with all of this. I bet that was one of the appeals of a dog for her though – it was just about her, not power or title. But yeah, they got all her physical affection.
My grandma named her dog after herself (she was Antoinette, dog was Annie) and I also worked with a girl who named her dog after herself (Sarah, although my coworker was known as Sally.) I don’t think it would work for me!
I do get my dog’s name mixed up with my younger child’s on occasion, though. They have a similar energy. 😂
Learning that the King loves JRTs may be my favorite fact about him. Best of luck to those furry friends.
I am thinking he is insane. I just adopted a Jack Russell Terrier/Whippet Mix. There are only two modes- Play and Exhaustion, lol.
I love my girl. She is the best. Terrier/Whippets keep you on your toes.
I know QE dogs will be treated better than everyone else in the family, except for her horses. I will miss seeing her Corgi’s. I always loved the photo’s she took with the family and dogs. The dogs were always front and center. The family was on the side.
I’d be willing to bet that those dogs have “god-parents” specifically mentioned in her will. Hell, the dogs probably come with some spending cash of their own. I’m sure they’ll be well cared for. If she had her way she’d probably leave more of her wealth to her dogs than her kids….
I just hope whoever takes them will love them the way she did………….they deserve that.
I was googling “King Charles” yesterday because my kids were asking what he looks like, and I kept getting images of King Charles Spaniels. LOLS. That made me happy. 🙂
I hope these pups find good homes! Corgis have the happiest faces.
I had no idea Charles had or has a Jack Russell. I thought he only had a rottweiler. 😂
In any event, here’s hoping the corgies/dorgies/cockers find loving homes. All dogs deserve to be loved.
I have to imagine there was a plan in place for this, people that wealthy have staff specifically to care for their dogs (I knew someone who did that for an insanely wealthy woman), and I’m sure a plan and finances were left to cover it.
I’m a normal person in my 30s, and we have made agreements with family members and friends who will take our dogs should something happen to us. They’ll also be provided for (dogs are expensive!). We also have human children, btw.
Makes sense to give them to Andrew and 1-2 other loyal staffers.