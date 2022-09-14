Howard Stern to the American media: ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen’

It was a very big deal when Queen Elizabeth II passed away. All of the British media and international media did breaking-news coverage for days. There was a lot of news and new footage over the weekend too, with the Waleses and Sussexes doing a walkabout outside of Windsor Castle, and King Charles III having a televised Accession Council. It was a lot. But even over the weekend, American outlets began phasing out some of the royal coverage. Even the BBC started updating people on Ukraine’s military successes rather than commit to wall-to-wall coverage. That being said, American outlets still sent people to London to cover the lead up to the funeral and the funeral. But again, we aren’t focusing on that full-time. On his show, Howard Stern was complaining about the coverage:

Howard Stern has had enough of Queen Elizabeth II. The outspoken radio personality slammed the wall-to-wall US media coverage of the monarch’s death in a tirade during Monday’s segment of The Howard Stern Show. “It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!” he told co-host Robin Quivers when her death was brought up. “I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen.” “I mean, I get it,” he continued. “The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.” When Quivers interjected and asked if he didn’t “like the distraction of the Queen,” he shot back, “No, it’s annoying!”

[From Page Six]

Stern was also talking about how Trump needs to be indicted and how the American media needs to keep the focus on how some of the top-secret information Trump stole was about nuclear weapons. Which is true – that should be the bigger focus, especially this week. I get why the American media had so much coverage over the weekend and why we’ll cover everything related to QEII’s funeral, but there should absolutely be more political stuff.