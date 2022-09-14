Howard Stern to the American media: ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen’

It was a very big deal when Queen Elizabeth II passed away. All of the British media and international media did breaking-news coverage for days. There was a lot of news and new footage over the weekend too, with the Waleses and Sussexes doing a walkabout outside of Windsor Castle, and King Charles III having a televised Accession Council. It was a lot. But even over the weekend, American outlets began phasing out some of the royal coverage. Even the BBC started updating people on Ukraine’s military successes rather than commit to wall-to-wall coverage. That being said, American outlets still sent people to London to cover the lead up to the funeral and the funeral. But again, we aren’t focusing on that full-time. On his show, Howard Stern was complaining about the coverage:
Howard Stern has had enough of Queen Elizabeth II. The outspoken radio personality slammed the wall-to-wall US media coverage of the monarch’s death in a tirade during Monday’s segment of The Howard Stern Show.
“It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!” he told co-host Robin Quivers when her death was brought up. “I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen.”
“I mean, I get it,” he continued. “The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”
When Quivers interjected and asked if he didn’t “like the distraction of the Queen,” he shot back, “No, it’s annoying!”
Stern was also talking about how Trump needs to be indicted and how the American media needs to keep the focus on how some of the top-secret information Trump stole was about nuclear weapons. Which is true – that should be the bigger focus, especially this week. I get why the American media had so much coverage over the weekend and why we’ll cover everything related to QEII’s funeral, but there should absolutely be more political stuff.
An ex-POTUS was illegally keeping nuclear secrets and is on the verge of being indicted. The midterms are just weeks away. The GOP is floating the idea of a national abortion ban (Mitch can say what he likes, but he'll pass Lindsey's bill if they regain the Senate). There are serious issues happening right here at home that deserve the media's attention.
CNN was bought by some conservative billionaire who wanted to make the news (in his eyes) more "fair and balanced."
https://www.vox.com/2022/8/26/23322761/cnn-john-malone-david-zaslav-chris-licht-brian-stelter-fox-peter-kafka-column
I’m American and have barely seen anything? Then again I don’t watch broadcast television anymore. The only people who do are old.
Yikes! You do realize, @sonia, that there are people out there that can’t afford cable, right? You do realize that there are also people that choose to not pay for cable because they see it as a waste of money, right? Geeez
It doesn’t even have to be cable @Mary. A lot of people get their news from the internet, like where we are right now? I can’t tell you the last time I watched a broadcast nightly news program. And I’m old btw. One good thing about the internet is that you can pick the stories you want to focus on and skip the rest. So no queen for me, unless it involves the Sussexes.
@msiam, there are also a lot of people out there that can’t afford to have internet as well. Heck, some even make the sane decision to not have internet access when they would otherwise have difficulty paying their food bills. We saw this during the pandemic shutdown, that not all children had adequate internet access, or equipment, to continue their education online. I just find it galling that someone would dismiss an entire segment of the population, many that may be economically disadvantaged, as “old.’
@Mary Agree. And that is the reason many “old” people do also because of economics.
I’m in my 30s. Not an infant, but not quite the crypt keeper, either. I still watch broadcast television.
It’s also been all over cable news practically 24/7. So I’m not sure how you managed to miss the coverage, unless you’re the sort of person who just doesn’t watch the news.
It’s been all over online news sources, though. I don’t agree that this was just a story covered by “broadcast” news.
You are not wrong. Most demographic for cable and broadcast news are older people, maybe over 50.
I’m ok with Stern saying it’s over the top. You don’t hear Stern unless you pay for Sirius. The one channel I’ll be spending less time on is BBC after all their wacky Sussex coverage.
Speaking of dead people, is anybody else out there feeling a bit lighter after hearing Ken Starr died? There’s been good news on the Ukraine front also.
I’m french and It’s too much here too. I’m tired of the propaganda. There was a mayor on the news the other day interviewed because he refused to put the flag at half mast as a signe of mourning. He said It’s sad she’s dead but we are a republic. I was glad to see a bit of sanity!
You nailed it with the propoganda remark. the royals need to milk the queen’s death for as long as possible because they know they are in uncharted and uneasy territory without her. they are also using it to attack meghan and harry again in a bid to push off or discredit their voices. so much of this feels like a marketing campaign. it’s really gross.
I live in the UK and I have had enough! I have made a complaint to the BBC about its over the top coverage.
To me, it's not JUST that the coverage is excessive and that it draws attention away from far more consequential news (which it very much does), but that it's all so excessively positive. There's no mention of how she enabled her sick old man son, or how she never offered even a phony apology to the victims of colonialism, or how she refused to say or do anything to help her grandson and granddaughter-in-law in their hour of need…
I'm British and live in the U.K. and I wish it would be dialled down too. Every single channel, 24 hour coverage, interviews with people who were tangentially in the orbit of the Queen decades ago. Meanwhile our horrible government is completely awol on the cost of energy crisis but is using the lack of scrutiny to pass measures in support of fracking. And Andrew is being rehabilitated under the guise of respect for the Queen and royal family!
I actually stopped watching the news and reading Twitter when she died. I only went back to T yesterday but am still not watching the news. Yea she did her duties but I dont admire her. I’ll watch her funeral maybe 2 months later.
I’m glad I’m an American living in Holland. The news of QE’s passing never bumped the other news away except on the day she died. Which, to support Howard Stern who I find to be problematic at times, is a good thing. On the other hand, the slightly conservative leaning news site nu.nl led with this headline on the queen this morning:
https://www.nu.nl/buitenland/6223718/elizabeth-ii-was-onlosmakelijk-verbonden-met-britse-koloniale-misdaden.html
Unless you speak Dutch, you probably can't read it, but it's a dive into the queen being unable to be separated from Britain's colonial past. They have some great pictures that illustrate the news article if you want to look. So yes, I agree that the pomp and circumstance and "monarchy advertising" is in overdrive and should be stopped. However, articles like these are absolutely necessary.
I’ve seen a couple of similar articles in English.
Btw, my daughter told me the video at the end of that Dutch news article is from the children’s news. You won’t understand the Dutch, but they interviewed a few English speakers who aren’t thrilled with the monarchy. And the included images are not what the British royal family wants to emphasize.
I didn’t understand the Dutch, that’s true, but the video at the end was great ….thanks for sharing this.
You can copy and paste the text into Google Translate (translate.google.com).
I don't mind it on this site, since that's obviously a big component of Celebitchy in general, but I don't need constant updates from the New York Times or Washington Post bc the coffin is now in X location, or its being loaded onto a plane, or what all the Queen's military uniforms meant, or why the Queen loved doing X more than anything, or why the Queen's favorite food was Y, etc.
It’s excessive and yes, its verging on propaganda at this point even in the US. I will give NYT props for running a few stories about Charles’ wealth and inheritance.
Our flags are flying half-mast until the funeral and I can’t remember when we’ve flown them at half mast for this long for a non-American.
My government is a bit hung up over our colonial past so govt building flags will be at half mast on her funeral. I’m not too pleased with that as I thought the minute silence during Parliament was enough. Anyway at least it’s one day at half mast.
YUP. Like we had a moment of silence before the NFL games on Sunday which, fine I guess, with a big picture of the Queen (which just seemed kind of…North Korea-esque) and it definitely took away from the 9/11 tributes since it was, you know, actually September 11th and we were watching a game with a NY team (Jets).
I didn’t realize that it was that bad in the States—that gave me an extra dimension to Howard Stern’s complaints. Yikes!
And I’d rather see something of different parts of the world than just the passing away of one queen in a country that is not mine for more than a limited amount of time.
Also, I’d like to see more good news in the media. There is plenty of that too around the world, but we almost exlusively get the bad, making everyone angry, depressed and on edge.
Examples:
The good news network.
The good newshub.
And several accounts on social media like Instagram.
Great tip @FlowerLake! We try to read (if not watch) the good news sites here, too.
You’re welcome, ML 🙂
Glad more people are enjoying the more positive news.
I stopped watching CNN (except for Jim Acosta) totally over this excessive, sycophantic, wall to wall coverage. They've gone almost totally over to the dark side, even some of their personalities that I thought would never flip. Don Lemon is the biggest disappointment, as he had some hack on his show spouting lies about H/M and W/K ("the Sussexes are failing in the US where W/K are so special, Archtypes is a failure") and Lemon just let it ride.
MSNBC has been my only source for quite a while now. I gave up on the NYT. My husband sometimes likes to switch it to CNN but they usually let us down after about ten minutes.
It has never been easier to consume a huge variety of news sources than it is now, so I’m always perplexed at people complaining about the coverage of particular sources. If viewers and readers don’t tune in when those sources cover certain issues ad nauseum, they will pivot. Ad revenue is their life blood, and advertisers won’t pay for slots where audience eyeballs aren’t.
And it feels elitist to write, but…don’t *watch* your news? The format has always necessitated being too brief to give important nuance, and has now been edited, soundtracked, and infographic’ed to a manipulative degree. It’s exhausting to consume and anemic in its content. The best televised news sources, I’ve found, are the foreign ones in the US available for free, such as NHK World out of Japan provided by PBS. Just the stories, no emoting, and really broad coverage of news across all continents.
But otherwise, I have found that news I can read, choosing sources with a critical eye toward what veers too much into a particular slant or opinion, is better for my soul.
Some of it is good for amusement value. Like W&K being called “the other royals” behind H&M. The show of KC being a jerk about pens and ink wells. What gets me is one channel did a montage about TQ and her “inspiring” speeches, starting as a teen. Basically, what she does is a grandmotherly “there, there, things will be okay” type thing in all. Is that what the monarchists want in a leader?
I am so sick of seeing articles about this shitty family. I recognize the Queen’s death is a historic moment, but enough already! None of the royals are worth a damn and I will never understand America’s obsession with them.
Canada now has a federal holiday next Monday.
I wonder if the same will be imposed on other C/W countries where the Queen was HoS.
All the fourteen Commonwealth states, including Canada are in mourning for the death of Queen was our the head of state, represented by the Governor General & Lieutenant General.
The respective heads of state were informed of her death before the public.
All flags on government buildings are now half masted. Some are actually flying the Union Jack.
The Queen has been our head of state for almost half of the lifespan of this country.
The bedrock of the Commonwealth nations’ democracy is the Magna Carta, the head of the government is the Prime Minister, Barbados on the other hand retained the similar system of government but replaced the monarch with a president. This is replicated by all the other republics.
The president is not as powerful as the US president.
I think it’s deliberate. The main American cheerleaders of the white royals and Elizabeth are MAGA, who have a vested interest in minimizing Trump’s crimes. They are deliberately trying to distract the American people from the investigation.
I am a Brit who finds coverage excessive and overwhelming so I actually yelped when a Superfan sat next to me on the bus and confided that a fortune teller “on the news” predicted KC would die in 2026! I don’t want another 11 days of enforced mournography in 4 years time! KC needs to live to be 100 to give everyone a chance to recover!
It's way OTT. Thousands of people costumed up, walking slowly or standing still for days is an incredible waste of time and manpower. Streets blocked, businesses closed, 5 mile long queues of people waiting to look at a closed box with a body inside – just nuts.
Yep, QE II had a largely ceremonial job accompanied with extraordinary wealth and privilege. She lived a very long, colorful, unique life. She died at 96 without any dreadful or hideous illness. She was basically a living fairy-tale but how will daily life for her so-called “subjects” change?
The mint will have to make new coins and print new currency & postage stamps with new pictures. The citizenry will easily adapt. Her numerous offspring will jealously jockey for wealth and/or prestige.
