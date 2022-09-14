No, the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t wearing a ‘mic pack’ in Windsor

During the Jubbly this year, various Daily Mail columnists and deranged royal biographers were spreading the insane conspiracy that the Duchess of Sussex “wore a microphone” underneath her Dior coat. Their theory was very specific – they claimed that when she got out of the car, she adjusted her collar in a particular way as to indicate she was making an adjustment to the mic. These people are completely bonkers. Well, the nutters are at it again. They’re currently commenting from their padded cell, “but Netflix, but Netflix” as they suggest that Meghan wore a mic pack during her last-minute outing with William and Kate on Saturday. The deranged “evidence” is a shadowy “square” in the fabric of her ensemble. A “source close to Meghan” actually bothered to say something:
Just call her Meghan Mic-le. Critics speculated that Meghan Markle had a secret microphone under her dress while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle on Saturday in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, but an insider exclusively tells Page Six the accusation is baseless.
“This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic,” a source close to Markle told Page Six Tuesday.
The questions came after Twitter users spotted a mysterious square-shaped crease in the former “Suits” actress’s dress as she walked beside Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton to view tributes left for the late Queen. Several people posted theories as to why Markle, 41, might be wearing a mic pack, with some suggesting she could be gathering material for her Netflix docuseries.
[From Page Six]
Do these people actually know what a mic pack looks like and how mic packs are usually worn? Even the smallest, most expensive and most elite mic packs would be more noticeable than a shadowy ripple in her dress, and most people would wear their mic packs in the small of their back anyway. Playing devil’s advocate: say Meghan did want to secretly “record” conversations with William and Kate “for Netflix.” Wouldn’t she find it a lot easier to hide a camera and microphone in a purse? Or she would wear a coat or jacket which would hide a mic pack and wiring?
I also think this is a massive case of projection – not only is the media doing too much to “surveil” the Sussexes, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Windsors and royal protection officers are surveilling them too, including monitoring them in Frogmore Cottage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex shakes hands and speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657669, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Anyone with an ounce of common sense could see that was the indentation from her seat-belt.
Unfortunately its not about common sense @Flower. Its about maligning Meghan by any means necessary. Fortunately its 2022 and these people are just dogs braying at the gate. They have no access and can’t affect her life. If something really bothers Meghan and Harry they can sue or she can refute it publicly. Fortunately her words carry more weight.
God! I can see if Meghan had stayed in that country with that family… Prince Harry would’ve been a widower because I can see the stress being put upon her by a unforgiving, unrelenting RF, RR and BM. God protect and save Meghan.
Prayers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, and I really am very serious about this. Personally, I strongly believe Meghan, Archie and Lili’s lives are in danger. I believe what prince Harry said in TMYCS, his family, their RR and their BM will not rest till Meghan and their babies are dead. I am so afraid for Meg right now. I can’t even imagine the stress and the triggers she is going through right now; I hope and pray Harry is with her at all times, this vitriol is way too much it’s scary. There was a guy that I saw on Oprah show that said suicide ideation never leaves you, it’s always there on your shoulder telling you how it’s better for you to go. This guy was saying that luckily, every time he thought of harming himself, he would think about his children and said “I would never do this to them”. I’m really praying for Meg and the babies and for Harry too. No wonder Harry is never at ease whenever they’re out in public, my goodness!! The triggers are around the both of them everywhere. The next week can’t go fast enough, and I am sure they feel the same we all feel.
And this is the reason Harry is not smiling like he’s on cloud-9 when he is out and about in the UK. That deranged Devila Levin bleating about how she spent so much time with Harry in the past and he never looks happy anymore. I mean seriously, you old bat? Who would be smiling knowing how much hatred and ill will is hurled at the woman he loves. He doesn’t want anything to happen to Meghan and will only be at ease when they leave.
Sadly, I agree. When they attended the church service for the Jubilee, it is my belief that what she was wearing under that white coat, if anything other than normal clothing, was a kevlar vest.
I agree with you. I truly worry that there will be an attempt on her life if this continues. the amount of hatred and false accusations that are flinging at her will, at some point, make some unbalanced person snap.
I have looked twice at the pictures and cannot see anything resembling what Page Six is talking about.
BayTampaBay–me either. And mics like that are way smaller than a cigarette box, anyway…
Yep. And anyone with an ounce of common sense would also remember that it is the departed queen herself who started the fashion of tapping her entourage: it is widely known that all the bouquets at Saint-George’s Chapel at Windsor, were equipped with discrete recording devices so that the chit chats of the Sussex guests could be spied on by the Palace. Jeez, the propensity of these people to project their own twisted tactics onto others is formidable.
But is it? I don’t have seatbelt indents that stay with me after getting out of the car. It’s definitely something, just not a mic pack.
If your dress is made of an especially fine wool or other natural fiber you will get a seatbelt indentation.
Posted this in another thread but it actually belongs here:
Something has shifted press wise. After tons of “Netflix cameras!!” alarmism re: the Sussexes, the Fail actually had the following headline:
“Conspiracy theorists make bizarre claim that Meghan Markle wore a microphone to the Queen’s memorial – before a source dismisses it as ‘insane’”
This is wild. They literally started this conspiracy theory. Someone has done something to soften the vitriol, at least for now.
I wonder if this is for PR and/or a deal was made. Or if the Sussexes have made it clear they’re gonna sue again if certain demonstrably false stories continue.
And it’s gonna be interesting to see if this is a permanent shift.
Ooh, interesting. Depending on laws about recording in the UK, this claim could certainly be something her lawyers have ground for strongly stamping down on the Fail. Don’t give them a minute’s peace, Meg!
More likely because the World is watching and following media stories. They are beginning to realize that articles like this prove exactly what Harry/Meghan told us. I believe it is a temporary pause but trust and believe it with be 100% back to their crazy pettiness once The Queen is laid to rest. I believe that Charles and Wiliam will start leaking all kinds of stories to take the focus off them
Yeah, I think its because the world is watching and every crazy story and headline just proves Meghan right. Those clips that are all over twitter from TMYCS with Harry talking about the press intrusion and Meghan being suicidal etc – all you have to do is look at the DM headlines from this week to get an idea of what he’s talking about. They’re just proving why the Sussexes left.
I said this last week, but i think a lot of middle of the road people (i.e. not Sussex fans, not big royal watchers, not derangers) might have watched the Oprah interview and thought, why are they whining, it could not have been that bad. And now they’re seeing these headlines and paying more attention bc of the queen’s death and probably thinking “holy crap! it WAS that bad!”
I don’t think this is permanent, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
I noticed the same thing. Someone somewhere seems to have cracked the whip. First, Angela Levin getting thrown under the bus by people who also have been on the record attacking Meghan for breathing, now this softening of the Fail? I’m not sure if this is a sign of things to come, or if it is a temporary ceasefire during the mourning period, but something has definitely changed.
I noticed a shift a few weeks ago when Meghan’s podcast shot to #1 and then the Germany Invictus success and the reception they got there. I noticed the coverage shifted a little bit. The media wants access and the royals need proximity because as you can clearly see after the Queen passed and the Caribbean Tour, the Windsors are failing with young people and diverse, minority populations. Who’s the popular with those two groups the most: The Sussexes. Also, more attention is put on them now more than ever with the Queens passing and questions about colonialism and it’s place in society. Ironically, Harry and Meghan warned them this would happen and they didn’t listen.
This is shameless behaviour, for all the criticism lobbed at Twitter, it is an oasis of sanity if you know where to look, in comparison to the fail.
Their coverage has been pumped up since the Sussexes’ communication person replied to the daily express, it is now peak bullying with a disclaimer.
It is over the top dangerous, Meghan look so stressed.
I hope she wears a plain dress and hardly any jewelry so it would be clear that she does not want the title “best dressed at a funeral “ .
No selling of her clothes nor image.
Just it is a decent time, the Sussexes should leave.
grifters going to grift…
meeagain was caught out again..
okra going to be sorely disappointed $$$
Time cannot fly by quick enough. The sooner they’re out of there the better. This is ridiculous.
Exactly @S808. This story is horrifying! Looking at the above pictures where the nonexistent mic disappears, it also makes no sense. I really hope they stay safe, because it feels like this whole event is too dangerous for them. Especially Meghan.
I can’t wait until this is all over so that they can comeback home away from the AWFUL British Media, petty Royals and petty Brits
Not all Brits are petty, c’mon people. Stop painting an entire nation with a broad brush!!
Seriously I said petty Brits. If you’re a Brit and not petty about Meghan it doesn’t apply to you. STOP being so DRAMATIC
Actually, I’m Afro-Canadian but..sure…..I suppose.
As a black American it certainly does come across to me that Britain is a deeply racist nation. My god, even the US tabloids didn’t treat the Obamas like this – and the Obamas were strongly despised by racists. It’s triggering and downright terrifying to see the vitriol and blind rage directed at Duchess Meghan. I do believe there would be widespread elation and celebrations in England if – god forbid – something unthinkable happened to Meghan and her children.
The quicker M&H return to America, the better.
@Beverly, just because the racists are the loudest doesn’t mean Britain is deeply racists. Just the same as in the US, just because the MAGAts are the loudest doesn’t mean y’all are racists. It’s a few people, just that those few are the loudest, it makes it seem like an entire nation is like that. And there is pushback, from Brits, about the horrendous treatment the Sussexes are subjected to. It’s just that, that pushback in never amplified by the racists tabloids so it makes people think that every person in Britain is complacent. Just from the crowds that came out to meet the Sussexes at OYW, the people that weren’t expecting them in Windsor and greeted them with such affection, tells you that the Sussexes are not as hated in the UK as the tabloids would like you to believe. And don’t forget that a large number of online trolls ARE AMERICAN so let’s also take that into consideration.
I would seriously donate an obscene amount of money on a padded cell for these demented nut jobs. It’s really gotten out of hand to the point of serious harm coming to Harry and Meghan with the way these dumb f are behaving.
I feel so desperately sorry for her.
I’m also increasingly concerned for her safety.
I’m terrified for H&M, and their children. I am seriously praying for their safe return HOME, here in America where the majority of us love them.
And I’m also enraged by those f*ckers who put that look on Meghan’s face. 😡💔 Thank God Harry is right by her side, and helping each other get through this. Take a look, Peg & Jeg–this is what a *real* marriage is supposed to be!
Anyone who watches QVC or HSN knows how bulky those mic packs are. This is so stupid and ridiculous, but its even more stupid that these issues have to be addressed. And the Sussexes seemed to go out of their way to avoid the Wails so what exactly would they be recording?
Why would she need a mic pack when the entire walkabout was filmed and broadcasted to the entire world? Someone please make it make sense!
That’s what I was thinking. What’s the point of being mic’d when there were dozens if cameras and reporters? The BM’s fascination with Netflix is bizarre. Especially considering they were only shown filming twice.
The Netflix deal was the “oh shit!” moment for the British media and The Firm that forced them to realize that not only were Harry and Meghan weren’t coming back, but they were going to be financially sound enough to never ever need them again. A bitter pill that they are still choking on 2 years later.
@snuffles: This. The hubris of that family and press has always been their problem. That’s why they were freaking about Meghan’s podcast reaching #1. Their success wasn’t supposed to be a reality.
@Brit That hubris proves they never really got to know Meghan. Meghan was a successful self made adult when she met Harry. Did they actually think she wouldn’t be successful again just two years after she gave all that up?
This is stupid.
Do these people understand that Netflix is a streaming service, that acts as a distributor for production companies? “Netflix” isn’t trying to get anything other than a finished product. Also, this is 100% a case of projection. They don’t have anything to provide these media sources anymore and they are hoping and praying they can catch a stray comment, a mention of a business meeting, see from the corner of their eyes the kids on a Zoom call, anything that they can sell for 50 stories to be centered around for speculation. It’s pathetic and sad. I hope once this entire endeavor is over, they break their lease on Frogmore find them a home elsewhere in England for their charity endeavors/visits and never have to step on a Crown estate again.
dee(2), the crown estate is the only place they have proper security–not for themselves, but because of the location of Frogmore Cottage.
Frankly, I think they’ve all made a huge mistake. When Harry gets to see how the decision was made to deny him and his family security, he’ll likely see how many threats they got, too. I have no doubt that the threats against Sussex family are WAY more than any other member of that family. All of the vitriol against Meghan-Sussexes since TQ died will increase those numbers.
Women wear mic packs taped to their legs when on stage, with the wire running up their backs into their hair, so there is no outline of it. May I please get paid to be an idiot too?
LOL! The Deranged were also zeroing in on the outline of her bra strap on her shoulder and claiming that was the wire to her ear, over which, they posit, she kept arranging her hair to hide her ear piece. IT’S CRAZYPANTS!
I guess, Netflix appreciates the free advertising? Otherwise you would think that they would have their lawyers putting out a letter and explaining that they don’t secretly film or record people. It is illegal in the UK to sell recorded conversations without the consent of all parties. The tabloids don’t know (or ignore) their own countries laws.
Nothing but liars and vultures surrounding the Sussex’s. I just want them safe and off that island at home with their babies.
Wouldn’t it be illegal to use anything recorded from the royals without their knowledge in any type of media project anyway? The royals have deep pockets–they could sue Netflix, the Sussexes, their production company with ease.
This is just the same-old same-old bullshit. They’re looking for a reason, any reason, to bash Meghan. The reasons need not be logical, or even within the realm of possibility. The goal is to stir up hate. They’re no different from the ex-boyfriend stalker who sows fear for the sake of sowing fear. They want the power to make her afraid because that’s the only power they can get over her. This is standard, garden-variety abusive spouse tactics. The most dangerous time for a victim is when she tries to leave. The tabloid media are proving that to be true. This is their last chance to get a reaction out of her, any reaction. It’s become a sexual thing for the British media, I think. There’s an entire series of books to be written about how the tabloids have treated Meghan. Someone ought to get their hands on the interoffice communications of these stalkers. I’ll bet it makes for chilling, sickening reading. 9/19, or 9/26 if they stay that long, can’t come soon enough. The length of this mourning period is absolutely perverse.
There was nothing “mysterious” about the crease! It was a crease in her dress! It happens!
I saw a comment that was like, yes, Meghan wore a mic to an event where everyone had their phones out and was recording and there were 20 cameras and mics on her anyway to secretly record…..what? What she said to the baby? It’s so ridiculous.
So we actually now have wackos on crease watch desperately hoping to expose Meghan’s nefarious behavior? SMDH
Well, come to think of it, at one point as the four stood outside of the car, I spotted an odd, bulgy crease in the crotch area of Khate’s dress. Omg, was she still wearing pegging gear? Quick, get the Mail on line 1…
HAHAHAHHHAA… packing pegging gear. Stop, you making me laugh like I’m in middle school again
I am baffled at how deranged these people are. It was a wrinkle/crease in her dress. That happens to women daily. Like wtf?
Omg, if anyone was secretly wearing a mic pack, it would have been Harry. He could have hidden it much better. But no, the BM go out of their way to be racist to Meghan and people are getting sick of it.
We all know Kate was hiding a mic in her wiglet.
This ticks me off so much. The sudden backtracking will never make up for the years long abuse and hatred they have stirred against this little family, particularly Meghan. That’s why Angela Levin is being a coward and deleting her Twitter likes and retweets. That family and media literally made Meghan a target of radicalized conspiracies and a hate figure for people who are off the deep end. No wonder Harry fears for her. It’s idiots like Angela Levin and these unhinged losers that are doing the most. Netflix better start suing these people because they’ve been allowed to do too much defamation.
I wonder if she is having to delete them because of being reported on twitter.
I don’t think so. She got embarrassed and the story trended with people calling her out and the people who she thought were allies threw her under the bus. The Queen consort is having her biography written by a conspiracy theorist troll. I think someone told her to delete those tweets. She’s been pushing this nonsense the most. It’s what she deserves.
Jesus! What’s going on this UK media? They hate her too much… DISGUSTING
I don’t know how she’s doing it. She must have an iron constitution because I’d be long gone. I’m not even married to a Royal and am over it, currently checking if their flights out of here on Monday. LOL
Sure, Meghan wore a Mic pack to record the walkabout (after allegedly taking 45 min to get ready) that was being recorded and televised all over the world! /s That Netflix deal has them big mad! Still!
Anywho I saw the photos and its truly concerning that there are a lot of people who apparently don’t know what a bra strap looks like. Anything for clicks. I can’t with these people! Hurry home Sussexes!
Angela Levin was the one who started the mic pack BS on Meghan. She’s going to lose her gig as Camilla’s biographer at this rate.
They found a perfect scapegoat in that loser. Now people will be questioning Camilla about why she’s letting a troll write her biography. However thought of that little plan is actually genius because it’s the unhinged like her that really needs to dial it back.
I think I read that her book is supposed to come out around September 28th. It would be poetic justice if the publisher pulled it, or if the sales completely tank like Bower’s did.
1) This is shallow AF but I love that dress, it’d be the perfect all-occasions fall/winter dress to keep in my closet. I also love her watch/jewelry but that’s very much out of my price range.
2) I was wondering what today’s CRAZY would be and here we are. I’m choosing to move on immediately, it’s too dumb.
3) They keep mentioning the docuseries which I keep forgetting so thank you crazies! I can’t wait for that to come out.
The shadow, to me, looks like a security device. The need for a security device is partly because of of the derangers. I also read a few Meghan is an international spy stories and the comments are out of control
PS Thank you Kaiser for all you hard work!
God forbid this poor lady gets creases in the fabric.
This reminds me of all the trolls picking at Amber Heard and implying this and that about her testimony, and snorting cocaine on the stand. You are grasping for straws people. Take up crochet or something. Go stare at a pine tree.
Just to play devils advocate, let’s say that Meghan is wearing a mic to record conversation from the car ride over, there is absolutely no way Netflix or anyone else would use that footage as it would open them up to a raft of lawsuits. Plus in the course of walking around the mic suddenly vanishes? It was there one minute and gone the next? Is Meghan a magician and we never knew that? Can these people not see how stupid they appear to just about everyone else in the world?!
Lol. I am 99% sure the car ride was very quiet. Why would anyone want to record mumblings of Kate? We don’t understand what she is saying even when her face is on camera. William probably only said “hello”.
My petty self hopes she and Harry do record some of the horsesh*t that gets thrown at them. I also hope they have a team sweep Frogmore and the vehicles they use for recording devices. Would the royals try to hack their phones? I put not much past them since the determination to crush H&M only rises.
Here’s a fun new game: How many times are each of these names mentioned on the DailyMail home page today?
Harry … 37
Meghan … 32
…
Charles … 31
William … 22
Kate … 9! :0 :0
I don’t know what the mark was but yesterday on Twitter, I saw multiple people suggest it might be her panic button. They said whenever Kate doesn’t have pockets, hers is tucked in the same place and that with the crowds and number of nutjobs out there, they all had one hidden somewhere in the event of an emergency/kidnapping.
The people that should be wearing mic packs are Catherine and Andrew.
Angela f***ing Levin is one of the trash heaps that retweeted this nonsense. If she got hit by a bus I would just shrug and carry on with my day.
I said what I said.
I cannot fathom what it must be like to be in Meghan’s shoes. This is gang stalking on a global scale. They want to destroy her because she is good. What an impossible position to be in.
Its is getting relly worrysome to witness.
Those picture in this blog, I mean they both look stressed and vulnerable.
I feel sorry for them.
I’m almost positive the photo they’re using to justify their insanity has been doctored anyway. Why would we trust a deranger account or Angela Levin? They’ve doctored photos of Meghan before that have made it into media circulation (like in the red dress in the car at the Marines event during the you could’ve had a bad bitch tour, photos of her baby bump, etc.). And then that reporter Laura McCallen was saying how she saw the tv crew for a prominent UK channel photoshopping Meghan’s photos basically in real time.
I also think that video of her interacting with the Wails’ new Knauf has been slightly sped up to make her movements and speech look more animated to try and make it look like she’s snapping at him. Just a millisecond or two faster than normal speed (i.e. not fast enough for chipmunk voices), but it does change the entire effect of the video.
Rather than amplify the edited photos and videos, which just creates more speculation amongst a wider audience, we should be pushing back on the images/videos themselves because they’re completely fraudulent and intentionally misleading.
That video of Meghan interacting with the aide made me so sad. She practically curtseyed to him to make it clear that she appreciated his offer to help, but she had promised to deliver someone’s flowers to the tribute site herself.
It would have been perfectly fine, in my view, for her to have said simply, “No thanks,” but it was as if she felt she couldn’t do that.
I hate how the BRF and the BM have tried to diminish her. She’s a strong, gracious, elegant and smart woman and she shouldn’t have to dim her light for anyone.
The rota makes Britain a laughingstock of the world. Lol, these fools.
I’m sure they had their private security sweep Frogmore for bugs and any other threats
JFC! The BM needs to get several grips! She’s over there, putting herself in danger to honour QE2, and this is how you treat her! Everyone in Emgland needs to take the media back from Charles asap! If you can speculate on a wrinkle in a dress for the sole purpose of why an entire country should hate on one person to the point of suicidal ideation, you have lost the entire potential of a plot!
Every time I see these pictures I think Meghan looks like a modern Snow White. The hair, make up and innocent look on her face is priceless. She just got it right, down to the opaque tights. And Kate looks like an evil step sister who is going to get a runner in her panty hose.