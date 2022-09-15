The Sussexes & Waleses had dinner together after the palace viewing on Tuesday

Whenever royal commentators start breathlessly discussing Prince William and Prince Harry’s “need” to reconcile, one of the stories I immediately remember is when Prince William ran to Robert Lacey and had Lacey update his Battle of Brothers book with “unnamed sources” calling the Duchess of Sussex a “complete narcissist and sociopath — basically unhinged” and that William considers Meghan and Harry alike in the sense that they’re “both damaged goods.” Seriously, go back and read that piece. Obviously, William and Kate both did a lot to smear, gaslight and attack Meghan over the course of the past six years. It’s not water under the bridge, for Meghan or Harry or their fans. So take this however you want – Tuesday evening, when the Windsors gathered at Buckingham Palace for a private viewing of QEII, the Sussexes and Waleses sat down and had dinner together.
Prince William and Prince Harry sat down for dinner together, along with other royal family members, after receiving Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Tuesday evening. Page Six confirmed Wednesday that the estranged brothers attended the family meal inside Buckingham Palace in London. We’re told their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, were also present for the intimate sit-down.
Prior to the dinner, the Sussexes joined the royal family in meeting the Queen’s coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace from Scotland, where the longest-reigning British monarch died at the age of 96 last week.
Markle, 41, and Harry, 37, looked somber as they pulled up to the palace gates in a black car, as thousands of people gathered outside to watch the motorcade where the Queen’s coffin was being transported in a hearse.
In many cultures, food and the symbolism of breaking bread are very important to the grieving process. I have no idea if that’s the case in British culture, although I think it was probably wise for King Charles III to order a dinner for the family after the viewing. I suspect that’s what it was too, not just the Sussexes and Waleses, I think it was probably like a buffet for all of the visiting family after the viewing. From what I’m getting from both brothers is that they’re making efforts to be civil with one another for the length of this mourning/funeral process. I said before, I think the best case scenario here is that the two couples aren’t in open warfare with each other. I’m definitely curious to see the after-the-funeral reporting though, because y’all know the new Prince of Wales leaks sh-t about his brother constantly.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722640025, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris J Ratcliffe / Avalon
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I mean death has a way of bringing people together but I can also see how a lot of this is strategy. They can’t have all the same drama with the queen gone because people loved the queen, people don’t care that much about Chucky3. If the Royal family gets to looking like a racist mess that will cause an even bigger public rift it is in his best interest to make things look pretty.
I actually laughed out loud multiple times at the thought of how awkward that sit down would be. You could make a movie based off that dinner.
A campy, Spencer like one please. Lots of dramatic running and laying about 😂
Lol as soon as I saw the headline I thought LIE. The Sussexes and the Ws are not having dinner together. Then the article explained it was a large family dinner which makes WAY more sense. I’m sure Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack were able to comfort and enjoy each other. If they couldn’t sit together than @Mel you are correct it was a extremely awkward dinner.
I’ve seen my dad three times in the last 20 years and two of those times were at funerals. I sat down and had dinner with him because it was an f’n funeral and people need to mind their manners. The royal reporters seem to be confusing good manners with reconciliation.
Knives Out: Windsor Edition
I wish they had written for clarity and accuracy (silly, I know) because it sounded like this was an after ceremony dinner with many other family members, where for once the Windsors tried to behave like human beings. That’s all it seemed to be, not some big make up session between W and H.
Six days down and just four more to go!!!
The menu for this meal was probably thought and preapproved by chucky3 (lol) before the queen even died. I dont think they do buffet style and operation dinner-after-private-viewing’s seating was probably also pre-arranged and preappproved before hand, with in mind the scenarios of with and without the “american rejects”.
Buffet dinner or not, I certainly hope the chefs and servers did not recently receive redundancy letters. Just sayin’.
Gosh so Meghan was at an intimate dinner with the likes of Kate Zara, Camilla and all the arse lickers. Poor thing ,i hope she was seated besides Harry and Eugenie and not their weird seating arrangements where they reshuffle spouses.
My heart really goes out to her because i don’t know how she does it. Let us not forget that she is grieving too. And then to have to be surrounded by these snakes. My goodness
There for a minute I thought it was just the four of them. Probably would have led to a food fight.
Yeah. It was just your typical family gathering after a viewing. It’s likely they didn’t interact at all.
They sat down at the same table and ate food with a large group of family. Doesn’t say they say next to each other.
Yeah it was definitely probably all of QE’s children and grandchildren, so while they would have been there together, my guess is W&K avoided H&M, or just shot daggers at them with their eyes the whole time.
Deaths of a beloved one tends to bring families together. It would be great if that happened here. They are royals, but they are brothers in the end, and I like to think that’s a bond much stronger than their recent troubles.
Their “recent troubles” were a coordinated kingdom wide smear campaign attacking Harry’s wife to either make her leave him or take her own life. That campaign extended to their children.
They are still attacking her, even on this day.
I don’t see it as kittens and rainbows if all that is overlooked for a brothers reunited narrative. Least of all, when the Windsors refuse to acknowledge the great harm they have done.
You’re right, and although it’s bad enough to have hostilities with family members and argue face to face, when those same people run to the press or authors to malign you or air dirty laundry — that’s more permanent because it forms a record against you.
@MMC: Their troubles started long before Meghan came on the scene.
As soon as William and Kate offer a sincere apology for their behavior towards the Sussexes (the big crying lie, allowing staff to interfere in the Daily Fail lawsuit, leaking constantly to the media to drum up hate, etc.), then perhaps the couples could work toward “getting over their recent troubles.”
Yeah, I don’t like this minimization of what Harry and Meghan went through. They caused her suicidal ideation through their inaction on false media smears, and then actively prevented them from getting her help because of “optics”. It should not in any case be water under the bridge because granny died. I feel like too many people are realizing that this campaign is getting worldwide attention now from non-royal watchers and realize how absolutely terrible they look, and want it all to go away. Harry and Meghan don’t need to hold a grudge, but they absolutely should not be expected to forgive and forget. Screw that.
Forgiving does not require forgetting.
They are not the same thing.
Fool me once, shame on thee.
Fool me twice, shame on me.
Quite a way to understate a full-blown smear campaign that started against a newlywed woman going through her first pregnancy and continues with attacks after the beloved matriarch’s death as “recent troubles”.
There’s a sudden influx of comments like this suggesting they will or should reunite. Why? Would you suggest Harry forgive his brother and his brothers wife for leaking nasty things about his own wife to the press for years? That’s something that needs an apology and a promise to never repeat before reconciliation.
For Harry and Meghan’s sake, I hope things are more peaceful and civil. I don’t know that they can ever come back from how his family treated Meghan, unless certain family members have a huge moment of awakening and sincerely apologize, but it would be easier for H&M if there was civil detachment rather than open hostility.
@MMC
Their “recent troubles” also include Mr & Mrs “TO2Rs” took great pains to let the whole world and her uncle know that they were ignoring a little girl’s first birthday party. Not so recent but, equally pertinent is Mr “TO2R” had “concerns” about the skin colour of the little girl’s brother. Also, Mr “TO2R” said he already had a nephew when asked about little Archie.
Yes, it would be lovely if the two brothers could build bridges. However, let’s not trivialise the nastiness and bile Harry and his family have been subjected to by Mr & Mrs “TO2Rs” just because they could.
A sibling that tried to orchestrate a nation wide campaign to cause the potential suicide of my spouse is no loving blood relative. I doubt Abel still wants to make good with Cain after all has settled.
Death doesn’t always bring families closer. Sometimes, especially when the matriarch dies, it pulls them apart. All the pettiness and bickering that was below the surface in the presence of “Grandma” comes bubbling out and people fight over money and what’s left.
Er, no. William racially abused Meghan and used the media to do it. If Harry’s bond with William is strong enough to withstand that, then Meghan should divorce Harry because Harry is a monster.
Did you guys notice on every,single.royal.article MMC’s comments are always pro-William and pro-Kate? We are all entitled to our opinions of course but it a curious observation I have noticed in ALL royal articles
I like Harry and Meghan too, I don’t think I ever said anything bad about them?
I have to say I don’t follow the royals that much apart from Meghan/Kate’s fashion and occasional event, so I’m not that deep into the whole thing the way you guys are.
William literally sent on of his senior staff to testify against Meghan in her suit against the Daily Mail for publishing her private letter to her father. With heavily edited evidence – thankfully Meghan had the entire text/email thread that proved her argument.
This is just ONE action that Harry’s brother took against Harry’s wife – and that’s a pretty big one. Incidentally, that trial was so stressful for her that she miscarried.
Then there’s another of William’s staff leaking an email to the press about Meghan’s alleged bullying behaviour (right before the Oprah interview). Harry said that made Meghan cry herself to sleep.
I actually find this pretty horrifying – if you love your sibling but don’t like their spouse then the reasonable response is to be silent (unless said spouse is abusive), it is not reasonable to try to destroy your beloved siblings spouse at all cost. William’s actions in just these two well-documented cases are just so vicious and vengeful, especially when it is clear that Harry adores his wife.
How do you reconcile after that? Especially is there is no apology? According to sources, William want’s an apology from Harry but there are no noise about him apologizing himself.
MMC was perfectly civil and gracious in this comment. And differing opinions (of which this isn’t necessarily) are supposedly welcome. But sure, pile on. I think some would feel personally burned if there was indeed a reconciliation. And that, to me, is sick.
But I must add-in my own experience, death actually has torn many of my loved ones apart unfortunately. We were already a bit of a dysfunctional lot, though (shrug)
Death in my family has made my family much more aware of how much some ppl are willing to fight for money and to re-write their own history. So reconciliation was not in my family cards at all.
I don’t agree that death of a loved one tends to bring families together. They may join together, briefly, for the funeral arrangements, but that’s about it.
One would hope that now that William and Kate have the big titles they’ve been coveting and the wealth that accompanies it: the Duchy of Cornwall, they can let Harry and Meghan live in peace, but I’m not getting my hopes up. We’ve seen the virulent campaign that’s been waged already and I don’t have faith in their pettiness not getting the better of them. The only people W. and K. have to bow to are Charles and Camilla. Everyone else will have to bow to them and sooner rather than later, they will be top dogs….unless the monarchy ends with Charles. Harry and Meghan are so much better off in the States.
I have also seen deaths bring out the worst in family relations. And while Betty didn’t take a very active hand in family management (that was Prince Phil’s job), her very existence made for the semblance of politeness much of the time. (obviously not entirely). Now she is gone, and I am thinking whoever said “knives out: royal edition” has got it right. There is a lot (of land and loot and naked power) to fight about — and no one is going to give the same deference to Chuck III that they did to Betty.
Presumably they won’t go after Harry today because it’s his birthday, right?
They have continued their vile attacks during the mourning period for the freaking Queen,whats a birthday!? They stop at nothing.
I don’t want to thread jack, but isn’t Harry’s birthday today?
Yes. Probably there was cake. Probably H&M were treated like outcasts just the same. But I really hope they were treated well and how they deserve because H&M are good people
God, I hope it wasn’t total suck for him.
The headline should read, The Sussexes and the Wales’s were in the same room together with other family members for dinner. They probably barely spoke to each other beyond small talk. The Sussex’s probably spent their time catching up with the York girls and their husbands.
Exactly. They probably didn’t speak at all to each other.
And sat together for dinner at a very very very long table.
Yeah, no. The whole family was not sat at a formal dinner table making awkward, polite conversation with their seat neighbors after such a long day. Much more inclined to think it went the way you suggest. Food was laid out for whatever people wanted, people caught up with who they wanted to catch up with, or went to bed early or left to go home straight away because I imagine they were all exhausted, and the Waleses and Sussexes being civil and in the same room while this was happening is being framed as “had an intimate family dinner together”.
Sounds like a family meal that will sell better when posed as dinner for just the two couples.
Somehow I suspect the Sussexes are supposed to be grateful that the Wails are in their presence…
As long as that evil woman didn’t have prior access to the food so as not to try and poison Meghan I suppose this is fine. If this is true, I don’t know how Meghan sits with these people and makes conversation. They are the worst of the worst.
Food was served; the Sussexes and Cornbridges were there. The End.
I think people forget at the heart of this is a family that their whole life is entertainment for tabloid , ridiculous rumours , being mocked e.t.c. no amount of privilege is worth half of this nonsense , hopefully one day they can come back together and have a relationship again. Damn I missed the time my only interest in the royal family was when they had a new baby, wedding, e.t.c.
@EA:There’s always been scandal in this family it didn’t just start with Harry and Meghan. Diana came before and before it was Fergie and before that it was Margaret and before that it was Edward VIII.
of course but its obvious things “settled” for a while since Charles got married to Camilla, nothing else “story worthy” like I said apart from wedding babies .
I don’t think this family know how to be a family. We are talking about generations upon generations of familial dysfunction. Hell, their dynasty is famous for hating each other throughout the centuries.
Nothing except wedding babies? Seriously? Virginia Giuffre says “Hello” and Oprah says “Hi” That very privilege has allowed innocent people to be mocked, abused and stomped upon. The privileged few have used their status advantageously for centuries, and will continue to do. Especially when others turn a blind eye to their wrong doings and allow the charges of their accusers to be dismissed as “nonsense.” SMH
Oh my God my point exactly all of this has happened the last 4-5 years, I like clothing, wedding e.t.c. I just think all of this is a shame no argument, good luck to them all.
I’m sorry I don’t understand. Andrew first met Epstein in 1999 that’s a LOT longer than five years ago. Are you saying that it would have been better to keep it all hidden? These people are kept in their elevated position because we are told from the get go they are the epitome of good manners and faith. Yet, time and time again we find out this is not the case. Charles carrying carrier bags full of cash from unsuitable donators is glossed over because he lives a life of unquestionable privilege. TQ and Charles have using the royal consent to protect their wealth has been going on for a lot longer than four or five years. If anything it can be argued they’ve been protected because of the “wedding baby stories.”
Finally you’re far more magnanimous than I, because I cannot find it in my heart to wish someone luck who used his privilege and power to abuse young girls. If anything it strengthens the point the BRF are allowed to get away with these types of atrocities because, others “wish them luck” for being who they are and not on the actions for which they’re guilty.
Did the Sun give page six this scoop? It seems so to me. It says that Cambridges and Sussexes were at a Royal Family meal aka a wake not that they spoke to other at the gathering. I think there has been no change in the relationship and KP is just waiting for the mourning period to end to start smearing Harry and Meghan again.
There’s definitely no change in the relationship. Harry barely even acknowledged William at the Windsor walkabout and basically ignored Kate. He and Meghan stayed away from them besides the few times it was necessary to be/walk near them.
That’s one thing that isn’t mentioned much – Harry’s obvious change in his behavior towards Kate. He welcomed her into the family, was kind, supportive, and sweet to her. In return, we have many photos of her obvious flirty interest in him, with him becoming equally obvious in his discomfort.
Then he introduces his soulmate, the woman he adores, and in return, Kate trashes her. She lies about her, she snubs her, and she makes no effort to befriend her. Harry has zero use for her now, and while he isn’t overt in his treatment of her, he ignores her and avoids her whenever possible. I have seen the occasional picture, though, where his expression when around her was enough to let anyone know that he’s so done with her. And maybe she knows it, too, which is a part of her horrid behavior. I think she had more to do with creating this rift than we realize, and part of it is because she looks at Meghan as having stolen “her” Harry, and partly because she knows she has no one but herself to blame for alienating him. Her jealousy poisoned their relationship and she feels guilty, but because she’s Kate, she’ll never admit it to herself so she takes it out on Meg. Whatever is really behind the rift between him and his brother, there’s a better chance of achieving some sort of reconciliation with William than there is with Kate. She’s dead to him, and she knows it.
@Babz – Great post 🙂
*curtsies*
The walkabout provides evidence to back you up @babz. Harry did not acknowledge Kate once. Not once. If he looked at her, it was an accident. When he noticed himself standing beside her, he walked behind William to reach Meghan and take her hand. He made a concerted effort not to have any photos that could cut Meghan out. At the last funeral, it was her that spoke to him first and he was polite, as he will always be, but no more than that.
Thanks, Laura D and Jais! 😊😊
Pics or it didn’t happen. I mean, seriously, I can see them at a larger family meal, but the ability to be in the same room together doesn’t mean anything other than the Sussexes are better people than I.
Maybe this stuff has given Will a new perspective for the moment, but he’s got too much muscle memory of being an absolute pr*ck. Meghan should be alone with none of them, ideally, ever.
Lucy – “he’s got too much muscle memory of being an absolute pr*ck.” 😂😂😂👏
Agree about Meghan not being alone with them.
Somewhat misleading for them to report it like this. They said that her children and grandchildren met her coffin, and assuming spouses were all there, that’s like 20 people. I’m sure it was perfectly possible for everyone to be civil and make small polite conversation.
It shouldn’t be framed like an intimate 4 person dinner.
They had a dinner with all the other family members. For all we know they might have not communicated at all.
Considering how big a part William, Kate and his staff played in dehumanizing and harassing Meghan I don’t think anything will change.
Unless the leaking/lies stops none of these “dinners” will matter. And we know the leaking won’t stop especially as we get closer to Harry’s memoir.
But to be honest I would rather read these type of stories than those calling Meghan and Harry names/harassing them.
I hate that people assume a death will bring family together. Just because people are blood related it does not mean they have to get along and be friends. When there has been this much public mud slinging it is ok to just be civil and part ways again.
All I see when I read this is Harry and Meghan sat for a dinner with all the people that attended the viewing. I don’t see where the intimate part comes from. How do these people expect Harry and Meghan to get over all the hurt and pain that those demons cause them every chance they get between crab cakes and toffee pudding
Yeah…I am not going to pick sides here but speaking from experience, I think this is unfortunately probably just a temporary truce. Although,
I hope I am wrong. My brother and I were never particularly close but we didn’t have any major feuds or issues, he’s just an asshole to everyone. Well, he played real nice for about 4 months around my mom’s death/funeral. Eventually, the real personalities come back out and the bullshit starts right back up again. Sadly, I think once a relationship becomes toxic and dysfunctional, it just requires soooooo much effort to overcome it. I just don’t think any of the people involved in this particular situation is willing to put in that kind of effort. I know I wasn’t/aren’t with my brother and like I said, we didn’t/don’t have near the issues this group does. I find it sad for everyone involved.
I still maintain this is a quid pro quo thing. I think King Chuck said “I won’t make you wait for the Prince of Wales title if you do x,y,z” & I think one of the conditions has to do with the Sussexes. William and Kate wanted those titles & that Duchy of Cornwall money & Charles knew it. And I think he leveraged the shit out of it. If he didn’t, he’s even dumber than I thought.
He absolutely did. Charles can be so bumbling and act like a spoiled five year old and make horrible decisions, but we tend to forget that that old man has a really canny side to him, too. That comes out when it comes to making things safe and secure for himself and Camilla, and pressing his advantage in a situation. He knew he needed help after he ascended the throne, to secure his monarchy, and he knew how grasping and greedy the now-Waleses are, so he cut a deal. Make the Sussexes miserable, run them out of the country, and you get the big prize. He just failed to see how much he really needs H&M, how much better they make that family look, and now they’re gone for good. Bill and the Mrs. overplayed their hand as usual, and they blew it for everyone. Harry and Meg will never come back now, except for the very rare occasion, if at all. The only upside for him giving Will and Kate the PoW titles right now is that it stopped – temporarily – Wales’ objections to that title continuing. He’d better enjoy his bargain while he can, because Wales just became more determined to become independent. And Harry and Meg are only going to become more and more successful on their own.
Babz, interesting take on things. I will never believe that Fails and Wails were not the ones who started this and have continued on with it. Do I think C3PO also put stuff out there? More than likely he did. What none of them expected was that the entire thing would get out of their power to control. The bm has been extraordinarily vitriolic and they show no signs of stopping. I frankly don’t think Fails and Wails want to stop. The only thing they have left in common is smearing the Sussexes. As much as I believe Harry when he says the bm will not stop until Meghan dies, I think Fails and Wails wants that, too. They don’t even consider for one moment what would happen after that. Do they think he will abandon his children and go back to the bosom of his family? Do they think he would allow his children to be in the midst of the vipers to use them to make others look good? Critical thinking is clearly lacking in the brf.
Hope they were able to catch up with E&J. I’m not gonna pretend to know how M feels at all. If I were her I’d miles away mentally.
They’re really trying to present this as the two couples having dinner when it looks like it was one of those ‘all family on a looooong table’ dinner. If I had to bet, those four were sat on opposite sides of said long table and their interactions, at most, consisted of passing the salt.
Well a lot of disfuntional families are forced to sit together for a meal every so often – Thanksgiving anyone?
I’m sure HM are counting the minutes until they can leave.
It sounds like many of them were there not just the four. And it Eugenie was there then it was likely easy to avoid certain people.
I’m imagining Khate with her Commonwealth church service face at this dinner. Khate pushes a lettuce leaf around her plate while steak knives are coming out of her eyes.
Unless they kicked them out after the casket arrived, it was a lot more than just the Queen’s immediate family. Her cousins, their children and grandchildren as well as Margaret’s children and grandchildren—plus spouses were there. There are photos of the larger group.
Edit—don’t know why this posted here 🤷♀️
The way some people will try to minimize what Meghan went through is so disgusting and cruel to actually suggest that Harry and Meghan could possibly forgive and forget what William and Kate did to them . William and Kate plot and plan with help for the press to drive a vulnerable woman who was pregnant at time to suicide they send their racist lackeys to press to leak horrible untrue rumors about Meghan come up with names such as Me gain label Meghan a bully using racist trope to undermine her at every turn . Kate lied about Meghan saying she made her cry kate continued to repeat this untrue story’s for years even when Meghan finally got to set the record straight Kate and her people continue to lie and make up different versions of the story . William and Kate haven’t not taken any responsibility for their abuse behavior towards Meghan they still trying to break up Meghan and Harry marriage still to this day . I’m sick and tired as black woman that we are always asked to turn the other cheek to forgive being mistreated. Meghan and Harry life’s and their children’s lives are constantly under threat because of what the Cambridge’s did .
Exactly this, Vanessa.
And William and Kate would need to do more than apologize — they’d need to publicly apologize and make amends. Given their shallowness and self-importance, that’s never going to happen so, as soon as possible, we’ll likely see S P A C E between the brothers again.
I just want Harry and Meghan to emerge from all this unscathed further.
I wonder if KC does like TQ and makes everyone stop eating when he is through.
Probably. If he has the privilege, he’s gonna execute it now.
Stupid rule, though.
When we lose a family member, I can confirm there’s a get together and we all break bread and then gossip about said deceased. Roast them, actually, but that’s my particular tribe.
The article makes it sound like it was a candlelight, table for 4 and as a poster said above it was a looonnnng table
When you sup with the devil, you need a long spoon.
Tabloid journalists are masters at creating misleading but eye-catching headlines. Everyone who witnessed Kate’s behavior toward Meghan during the walkabout and the viewing knows that Wales and Sussex did not sit down for dinner together. In the same room, yes, but seated together, absolutely not. I will need to see a photo.
Since they announced their relationship, William and Kate have been toxic to Harry and Meghan. As the relationship progressed, so did the hatred from the Cambridge camp.
I don’t see much reconciliation soon. Harry said with a hand gesture space. From the walkabout, I noticed that William wanted to be near Harry, and this event triggered him as much as it did Harry, but he likes to be the stronger one. I also noticed that once Harry realized he was standing near Kate, he quickly corrected his position and went to Meghan’s side.
During the Oprah interview, Harry said he loves his brother and will always be there for him, but they’re on different paths now. People can’t seem to get over that they have grown and are men now, not cute little boys.
Anyway, catch, Kaiser.
a black woman commentator from the UK was on Cnn Wednesday night-she have covered the royals for many years-her statement is this-unless king charles does something about the tabloid press covering and smearing Harry and Meghan-letting bygones be bygones will never happen.she said the UK press has been dowright brutal to the Sussexes from day one in 2016. I wish people would look at Harry’s documentary-the me you can’t see-it tells you lot about Harry’s thoughts and feelings and the royal family-someone showed a video of Harry talking about not wanting to be in England and sitting around in a castle all day-this was way before Meghan came on the scene.