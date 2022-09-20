Margot Robbie wore a twee Alessandra Rich in NYC: hideous or hilarious?

Margot Robbie is in New York this week to promote her latest film, Amsterdam. Amsterdam was directed by David O. Russell, who has a long history of being rude, abusive and problematic (and his niece accused him of assaulting her). Considering Margot’s whole professional vibe, I’m really surprised that she signed on to work with Russell, but here we are.

Anyway, I mostly wanted to talk about her fashion. As I stared in horror at this hideous polka-dotted, twee-collared dress, I realized that I was looking at something that reminded me of Princess/Duchess Kate’s go-to style. I thought “I wonder if this is Alessandra Rich.” It is. While Rich arguably designs these monstrosities to be worn with a wink (how Margot is wearing it), it’s really crazy how this has become the default “look” of so much of mass-market women’s clothing these days. Puffy shoulders, weird collars and lapels, polka dots, ruffles, buttons, random pockets (with both buttons and ruffles). Why does everything look like this nowadays?

On Sunday, Margot also went to the New York premiere of Amsterdam. She wore Chanel to the premiere, and it’s one of the better Chanel dresses she’s worn. I like the simplicity of the top of the dress, and the tiered skirt is actually really pretty. It’s a very bridal look, but that’s fine.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

14 Responses to “Margot Robbie wore a twee Alessandra Rich in NYC: hideous or hilarious?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:37 am

    That blue dress looks like a Kate Middleton special. What in the world. Both of those dresses are not cute and Margot is such a beauty. Terrible.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Hideous. Alessandra Rich has terrible designs.

    Reply
  3. karkopolo says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:42 am

    Yeah, I will never understand the Alessandra Rich dresses. I mean Kitty would never wear the neckline on this number, but it’s still horrible even with a slight edge. I don’t mind the Chanel, though.

    Reply
  4. Saba says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Wow, she’s really embracing the 80s. Is that the next trend? Are we really going there?

    Reply
  5. Sumodo1 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Wearing ugly clothes for a laugh is like dating a guy nobody likes. All you hear is: you can do better.

    Reply
  6. Lurker25 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Everything looks like this nowadays bc women are getting more powerful and these clothes infantilize them. As I get older the more aware I am that cultural misogyny is deeply deeply entrenched. Women want equality, but the fear is that on a level playing field? Women will beat men every time.

    Look at the recent stats for childless single women. They are OUT EARNING men are a rapid clip. Single women with children, however, make so much less than *everyone* else. So what happens? Laws are changed so women who get pregnant, stay pregnant, no matter what.

    Gotta kneecap the dames and keep ’em in line!

    Same thing with these fugly fugly clothes. You can’t take a grown women who is your boss at work or applying for business loan or taking her rapist to court or any adult human activity at all seriously if she looks like she’s cosplaying Lolita.

    These clothes kneecap a woman’s ability to be seen as someone with authority, someone who should be respected, someone who knows what to do and how to do it, someone who can lead.

    Hard pass.
    /Cis het woman here btw. Adding so trans lesbian nonbinary people know they’re not shouldering this load alone.

    Reply
  7. Kate says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:50 am

    I feel like maybe Margot just doesn’t have great style, I rarely care for her outfits. Not sure she is wearing the polka dot dress with a wink either, but who knows.

    Reply
  8. Cecil says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:50 am

    Amanda Mull wrote a very interesting article on the Atlantic titled “Fashion has Abandoned Human Taste”, which discusses exactly why every item of clothing nowadays seems to have puff sleeves or weird collars, even at the consumer level (not just the celebs)!

    Reply
  9. tamsin says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:57 am

    I don’t generally like peplum pockets, shiny buttons and lace, but I quite like this dress. It’s strike me as kind of fun. I can imagine Kate choosing this dress in a heartbeat. She’d have the neckline raised, of course, and thereby lose the whole point of the design. I don’t think think those white pumps work, though. Also losing the whole point of the design. A pair of buttoned booties with a Queen Anne heel would look fun!

    Reply
    • Same says:
      September 20, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      My people! I don’t hate it either, I prefer the blue to the bleh bridal look — agree that the white pumps take it to 80’s mall stroll level . I actually can’t think of a single time stark white pumps are the choice. A bootie would be perfect and maybe a touch higher on the neckline to take it to a day dress.

      Reply
  10. LeaTheFrench says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    Why, oh why?

    Reply
  11. Trish says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    She’s very much into the cottagecore aesthetic. You can tell if you follow her street wear as well. I love Margot and think she could probably make a trash bag look good.

    Reply

