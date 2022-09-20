Margot Robbie wore a twee Alessandra Rich in NYC: hideous or hilarious?

Margot Robbie is in New York this week to promote her latest film, Amsterdam. Amsterdam was directed by David O. Russell, who has a long history of being rude, abusive and problematic (and his niece accused him of assaulting her). Considering Margot’s whole professional vibe, I’m really surprised that she signed on to work with Russell, but here we are.

Anyway, I mostly wanted to talk about her fashion. As I stared in horror at this hideous polka-dotted, twee-collared dress, I realized that I was looking at something that reminded me of Princess/Duchess Kate’s go-to style. I thought “I wonder if this is Alessandra Rich.” It is. While Rich arguably designs these monstrosities to be worn with a wink (how Margot is wearing it), it’s really crazy how this has become the default “look” of so much of mass-market women’s clothing these days. Puffy shoulders, weird collars and lapels, polka dots, ruffles, buttons, random pockets (with both buttons and ruffles). Why does everything look like this nowadays?

On Sunday, Margot also went to the New York premiere of Amsterdam. She wore Chanel to the premiere, and it’s one of the better Chanel dresses she’s worn. I like the simplicity of the top of the dress, and the tiered skirt is actually really pretty. It’s a very bridal look, but that’s fine.