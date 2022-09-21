Did the Duchess of Sussex write a letter to King Charles III? Eh.

There’s this self-styled “royal reporter” named Neil Sean. From what I’ve seen, he’s just a YouTuber who talks sh-t about the Sussexes? He’s getting quoted with more regularity in various royal coverage, and he apparently does some on-air commentary for outlets like Fox News. My point is that I seriously doubt he has any sources and I doubt he’s even getting briefed by any palace. But this dude is making a ton of news this week by claiming that the Duchess of Sussex sent King Charles III a letter.
The Duchess of Sussex has alleged to have requested a “one-to-one” meeting with King Charles III in an effort to “clear the air”, a royal reporter has alleged. Entertainment and Royal reporter Neil Sean, who has appeared on NBC News, MSNBC & Access Hollywood, claimed a “very good source” told him Meghan’s request was put into a formal letter.
“She’d now like (to), before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” Mr Sean said in a video posted on YouTube. “That’s right, Meghan one-to-one with King Charles III. You heard correct. And what’s interesting here is. According to that good source, this was made in a formal letter, this is how you write to the King. Now you have to admire Meghan’s self belief, whatever you think.”
Mr Sean said the letter would be “an opportunity to clear the air, put the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years”.
“Truthfully we have no idea if this is going to go forward,” he said. “It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.”
[From Sky News]
Let’s say that this is true, or part of it is true. First thing, if I was in Meghan’s shoes, I would also want a paper trail. She’s clearly been creating a paper trail with these f–king people for years, much to everyone’s dismay. She has receipts, she’s creating and keeping a written record of everything. Secondly, I imagine she expressed her condolences to King Charles III in writing too, probably as a simple, handwritten note. That could be what this is. Thirdly, it’s been clear since 2017 that the entire family has tried to cut her out of everything. She wasn’t allowed to go to Balmoral with Harry, she wasn’t allowed to go to the Sandringham Summit, she knows that the family will do anything to “force” Harry to leave her. So, yes, I could see Meghan – out of frustration more than anything else – offering to speak to Charles directly about these issues. Considering Charles’s first acts as king were to ban her from Balmoral and smear her in the British media, I would say that Charles should probably speak to his daughter-in-law directly.
Nope, not buying this 🙄. Charles left first thing Tuesday morning for balmoral and the Sussex’s left for home, so when was this supposed meeting going to take place?
Im not buying it either. And news outlets are really destroying their credibility further by employing this guy. This trash belongs in a gossip blog like the daily mail.
I don’t know on this one. A letter of condolences is a very respectful to do, I could see her do that and at the same time reach out to clear the air. I think there’s more chance that she did than the contrary.
Charles Kingship will a troubled one, because he has no heart… and Karma is a bitchon the guilty.
The only ones looking for a truce in all of the ugliness the RF has doled out against them, are the Sussexes.
Nah, she’s referred to them many times as her husband’s family and in the Cut article she made it clear that anything that could be preserved with Charles is up to Harry. That family goes out of its way to exclude Meghan. Barring the Oprah interview she returns the favor by not talking about them and only refers to the firm and the press. She knows she would not be allowed to be an effective ambassador for peace. At most a note of condolence was sent because she’s gracious like that. But I could definitely see her encouraging Harry to write to his father when he feels ready.
Plus she already had one letter leak because of them she wouldn’t risk another. This is in line with their desperate Sussex, monarchy in control narrative.
@ B, absolutely. Meghan is wise and has plenty of experience with how this “family” functions. Meghan is also a woman of immense decorum as well as empathy.
IF there was a “letter” it was simply an offer of condolences, nothing more. Plus, this hack in a no body. No one knows who or what he is. Had this actually happened, Charles, as well as loose lips Cam, would have been blasting this on a continuous loop. “Meghan is begging us to forgive Harry…blah, blah, whatever ludicrous lie they attach to the leak…”
Hmmmm….. I’m going back and forth on this.
Let me put it this way – IF there is any truth to this, and IF Meghan does want to talk to Charles one on one and she put that request in writing – then I don’t think there’s any way this person knows about it.
so could it be true? I guess, anything “could” be true, you know? If it is true, we’re not going to hear about it from this person. If Charles leaked it, it would be through one of his usual minions, not this random youtube person.
And it very well might not be true at all.
My guess is that any personal correspondence between her and Charles probably consists of a sympathy note for his loss and nothing more.
@Becks: Yeah, if it was true, Neil Sean, YouTuber, wouldn’t be the one with the exclusive it would have been the Times or the Telegraph as those were the outlets receiving the leaks this last week from the Palace.
Right? If this was from Jobson or Valentine Low or someone then maybe I would think there would be some truth to it (still shitty to leak it obviosuly). But Neal Sean? Someone whose name I’ve had to keep scrolling up into this article to remember? No way.
and like @Chloe said below, even if it WAS true, and it was leaked, then I bet Meghan decided real fast not to go through with it lol.
If she did write to him with an request for a personal audience then I seriously doubt she’d want to now that it leaked that there is a letter. If they can’t even keep this silent then they definitely won’t keep the contents of the meeting silent.
We have absolutely no evidence either way. However, I highly doubt that the Duchess of Sussex, who has a solid sense of decorum and propriety, would DEMAND a face to face conversation with an in-law who has just lost his mother and is going through trying times of intense scrutiny due to his new status. The timing for such settling of scores is so odd that I am inclined to think the dude is lying through his teeth, either regarding the reality of the letter or its contents.
If anything at all was written by Meghan, I envision it as offering sincere condolences and assurances that she and Harry can be reached for help in every circumstance, no matter the distance. This kind of platitudes. But the “Dear Papa, we need to have a word NOW.” is ludicrous as hell.
MTE! I can believe 1. That Meghan is trying to be diplomatic with her in-laws because heck life is easier when you’re not feuding with your in-laws and 2. She’s no fool and knows the value of receipts.
But so many rumors and lies abound that we can’t believe anything.
Considering Meghan and Harry left the UK yesterday when did she want to meet with Charles? Furthermore she knows that Charles has done everything to isolate her in the family would she actually think writing a letter would work? Did Sky News do any follow up with Neil Sean on this story or is it they’re so desperate for news about Harry and Meghan that they just searched for videos on YouTube?
Utter rubbish. I can see her (and Harry) sending a condolence note but if she’s put anything down on paper it’s record-keeping for when she starts dropping truth bombs on the BRF.
If the regular rota who is up Charles’s prostate doesn’t have this info I doubt a random from YouTube would. Meghan tried with them and it’s nothing she can do. They don’t like her they don’t respect her and honestly I’m sure she would have no problem with treating them like she does the Markles now. She wants Harry to still have a relationship with his family but that’s not going to happen because those people aren’t a normal family they all hate each other and only procreated out of necessity. What is a more likely scenario is Meghan sent Charles a condolence card and this fool is trying to turn it into something it’s not.
You’re telling me a YouTuber has inside knowledge of the inner workings of the Sussex camp? Lol. Why is he even being quoted by any newspaper or news outlet???
It’s insane.
But I guess the point is that anyone will believe anything if it confirms their version of reality. Confirmation bias has become the main driver for “news.” We are living out a fascist re-emergence and we’d better get wise to it.
It’s like the news networks who quote stories from Twitter posts as actual journalism. Ridiculous.
I very much doubt she wrote a “we need to talk” letter, if anything she did something formal as a condolence from their family, and best wishes sort of thing. Nothing personal or unusual.
When you have to use the word “alleged” twice in the first sentence…
And the first time not even correctly…
Exactly, who is doing the alleging here?
They already updated that this was ‘unlikely’ ,always quick to run to press without verifying anything as long as it meets their smearing targets.
Not just quick to run to press, but also quick to run opinions and criticism about this unlikely thing.
You can see two things in her stoic presentation throughout: sorrow and grand loathing. Harry too. And when they were close? They held hands with same said faces. All those hours in the public eye and these two gave them NOTHING.
Mabs – this is exactly right. Sorrow and grand loathing. what a perfect description!
One thing I have noticed especially in these past 2 weeks is how this family isolated and continues to isolate Meghan. I have never heard of Charles or William speaking directly to Meghan in any of these briefings even after the Oprah interview when Gayle King reported that they called up Harry and nothing was resolved.
It seems more like they tell Harry what to relay to Meghan like calling up Harry to tell her not to come there.
It’s something I noted also during the church events when Camilla, Kate and Sophie clearly stood as a group with Meghan on the outside.
I felt for Meghan being treated like that so publicly, it must have been many times worse in private.
These people are just so cold and cruel and the way they handled the past 2 weeks must have opened some people’s eyes to what Meghan went through in 2018 to early 2020.
Gleefully briefing the press about snubs, uniforms, rescinding invitations, refusing to give 2 muxed race children their birthright is not the flex they think it is.
Watching a bit of the procession and an aging monarchy that refuses to modernize was the image they presented to the world. They can no longer hide behind the queen and it will soon be clear in the coming months.
Charles is unfit to be king. A man who does that to his own son and grandchildren will never be a good king.
During the Oprah interview things they talked about was never directly expressed to Meghan. It was to Harry they never talked to her directly like she’s a human being. It’s extremely insulting.
I have the misfortune of having similar family dynamics as Meghan and Harry. My in-laws have never accepted me because they feel I am beneath them, and my own family is toxic and abusive. Many toxic families behave similarly, so it is reasonable to assume that the Windsors have completely excluded Meghan privately, as well as what we have seen publicly. My in-laws to this day blame me for ruining their lives for marrying their son/brother. They hate me simply for existing, never mind the fact that I am smart and beautiful. To them, I’m not even human. They hate that I have a place in my husband’s life. They are jealous, entitled, and bitter, and they have taken every measure to hurt me as much as they can, up to excluding our children. That is the day I said no more, I’m out. I cannot imagine that any self-respecting woman would endure racism against her children, and then pursue the people doing the harm. Meghan cut off her father in order to be safe and healthy. I hope for her sake that she is taking measures to cut off her in-laws in every way, as well, because speaking from the inside of a very similar dynamic, it is a deeply painful circumstance.
Also, the fact that she refers to them as “my husband’s family,” says everything.
Inside, do you think another reason for them isolating and othering Meghan is because they hope if Harry returns to the UK for an event that Meghan will not? IF H did go to Chuck’s coronation, would Meghan stay home? Of course, I guess H would have to be invited, but is it the brf’s intent to separate them when in the UK? I don’t know if I’m explaining this very clearly. I’m trying to figure out why they did this with the world watching. What benefit could they have thought they would get?
@Saucy&Sassy Based on my own experience, the Windsors absolutely hope to isolate Harry in order to manipulate him and drive a wedge between him and Meghan. I would not be at all surprised if they haven’t already been attempting to do just that, up to and including wielding security and the children’s titles as weapons to attempt to force compliance. Fortunately, Meghan and Harry seem very much in love, and communicative and respectful of one another. This gives great strength to their union, which of course is part of the reason why the Windsors hate her so much. They can’t get to him because he is devoted to and anchored by their marriage and family. In my own experience which is nearly identical to theirs except that I didn’t marry a literal prince (though try telling that to my mother-in-law), they would love nothing more than to have him re-enter the fold without Meghan. My in-laws outright refused to include me in anything, directly stating they only wanted their son/brother. Their reason for subjecting Meghan to abuse is simple. They hate her — likely because she rescued him, likely because they consider her beneath them in every way (social standing, class, race, wealth), likely because just by being beautiful, intelligent, and confident, she exposes them for all their weaknesses. I wish I didn’t have such extensive insight into this topic, but alas, abusers are nothing if not predictable.
Royal Reporting is such a ridiculous job that even regular degular folks are starting to claim that title. This is the same man that claimed Meghan put out the photo of Lilibet to “get back” at the RF and Meghan “lied” when she said she would never directly hand out photos of her children to people who profit off it 🙄
Literally no stated sources or verifiable assertions. It boggles the mind that so many people accept these fictional fantasies as factual representation of anything that actually happened. It’s disheartening to see how effective propaganda and smear campaigns can be. All we can do is keep probing, questioning, demanding evidence and sources, examining motive, and standing up against corruption and greed and oppression. It’s exhausting, but we can’t give up (because they never will).
I am unsure what the proper etiquette response would be, a note of condolence perhaps??
Why a letter? Meghan is not illogical.
The rift is between the father and son.
After this emotionally exhausting week, they really need to leave Duchess Meghan alone and keep her name out their mouths. I don’t think she even deals with that family on that level except through Harry. She probably sent a condolence note. As a side note, I am just incredibly angry and disgusted with the nastiness directed at Meghan. It is truly scary. The comments are incredibly vicious and the way they have tried to use this week to destroy her is absolutely something I have never seen directed at a public figure. Meanwhile the royals smile and everyone is talking about pearls and hats. War criminals and traitors are treated with more deference and respect. I don’t care what happens with Charles or the rest of that crew. I really hope she can find a way to get through this in a healthy way and be her true self and do what makes her happy.
Not sure if I buy it but writting a letter is very Meghan
He’s the same type of opportunistic troll as the rest of the YouTube scroungers like Body Language guy and Yanky Wally. I guess he got some US suckers to buy his b.s. God, my heart hurts for the Sussexes but I hope they continue to soar above these miserable folks.
I think it’s obviously just more made-up nonsense, but the BM tried it on anyway, just so that there could be a follow-up “snub” when it didn’t happen.
I thought this story had been thoroughly discredited already? That Meghan already has direct access to KC3 herself and obvs through Harry. But I do agree with need to keep some sort of analog or digital paper trail with anything pertaining to H&M
The Daily Mail (or maybe it was The Sun) covered this the other day. Whoever it was mentioned that it’s “customary” to request an audience with the monarch via letter. Who knows.
Did the papers ask him for a copy of said letter? Did they ask him whether he had seen or read the alleged letter? Nope? Just some random guy said something about Meghan and the response is “Who knows” if it’s true or not?
Neil Sean always uses the following words, as he did with this story “a very good source told me” followed by “allegedly”. I don’t know if he has just one very good source of lots of them. What is hard to believe is that Meghan wrote a letter to Charles (which would have been confidential) and someone immediately contacted Sean with the story.
I can see her writing a note of condolence because that’s the appropriate thing to do. She has good manners and is polite. I don’t buy the meeting, though. Nonsense.
These so-called royals disgust me. They should end it now. It’s the absolute height of classism and inequality. If they behaved decently it would help, but it’s still a terrible example for the modern world, even if the are only for show now. Meghan and Harry will never be able to make it work with them without intensive group family counseling, which ain’t gonna happen and probably still wouldn’t succeed. Because just by being supposed “royals” they believe they are better than those of lower rank or commoners. That in itself is atrocious bs.
If Meghan wrote Charles a letter, it would have been leaked to the tabloids in a story about how Charles denied the meeting because he was afraid that she had a hidden camera.
This poor, beautiful woman has been released from hell–that’s what I get from looking at Meghan’s face in the pic. They can never defeat her because of her love, goodness, strength, grace and compassion. She gets to return with her loving husband to her home and children. She won. And they look and are despicable, the tormenters of such a gentle and kind woman.
Sky News hoping to maintain their bonafides by merely quoting YouTube rando, Neil Sean, rather than using him as their own staff reporter? Misdirection noted.
When Meghan started dating Harry, his relationship with Charles was barely amenable. Meghan persuaded him to try mending fences, and he did. However, eventually, Charles shows himself to be the villain Harry knows, and Meghan soon learns. When you hear a wife say, “My husband’s family,” it means the relationship is cordial. Trying to be a part of that herd is no longer on Meghan’s ‘To Do List”!
Meghan is a properly brought up lady, the type of person who, after being invited to someone’s house for a weekend or for dinner, fills out a thank you card and posts it on her way back home. She definitely reached out to Charles after the loss of the Queen, and I 100% believe that she wrote a very kind condolence card to him, and she probably wrote a heartfelt message in it rather than the sort of canned condolences that poured in from the rest of the royal family/aristocracy.
As for whether she requested a one-on-one meeting with him in a letter…I doubt it, although I do think she probably let Charles know that she is always there if he ever decides to grow a spine and actually discuss these matters with her, in person, in good faith. She probably didn’t say it like that, but you know what I mean.