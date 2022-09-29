Jennifer Flavin & Sly Stallone reconciled for the sake of their $400 million fortune

Would you divorce your 76-year-old husband if your worth, as a couple, was $400 million? Or would you just wait around and live somewhat separate lives? This is Jennifer Flavin’s dilemma. Or it was her dilemma, because I think she’s come to her decision. About five weeks ago, Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. Then, late last week, they reconciled and the divorce is now on hold. Some said Flavin’s divorce filing woke Stallone up and made him eager to work out their differences. Some said that perhaps the whole thing was a stunt for their daughters’ reality show. Some said, to People Magazine, that Flavin and Stallone merely reconciled for the sake of their fortune. LMAO.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are back together, but there’s still work to be done in their relationship, a source reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE.
The couple — who reconciled in September a month after Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone, 76, her husband of 25 years — have “a better channel of communication,” says a Hollywood insider, who adds it’s not all “bliss” between the couple.
“They have their differences, but in a longterm marriage like theirs, ending it and dividing up their assets would be difficult,” continues the source.
Indeed, their fortune — which some estimates peg around $400 million — was a point of contention in Flavin’s Aug. 19 divorce filing. In the court documents submitted in Palm Beach, Florida, where the couple have a $36 million mansion, the Serious Skincare founder accused the Rocky star of “intentional dissipation of marital assets,” which, under Florida divorce law, relates to excessive spending or borrowing by a spouse.
Stallone, who had no prenuptial agreement with Flavin, denied any wrongdoing in his Aug. 29 response to her filing. On Sept. 21, the court granted an abatement, which pauses divorce proceedings.
Stallone and Flavin — who have been filming an upcoming Paramount+ reality series with their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — were also thinking about their girls as they discussed reconciling.
“They are both family-oriented,” says a source who knows the couple from the social scene in Palm Beach. “That had a lot to do with their efforts to stay together.”
Imagine not getting a divorce because “dividing up your assets would be difficult.” Staying together for the sake of the $400 million fortune! So Flavin and Stallone don’t have a prenup, which wouldn’t have mattered anyway given the length of time they’ve been married anyway. Flavin would have likely been entitled legally to half their assets. Why accept $200 million when chances are, you’ll probably get $400 million eventually? Plus, I would think that Flavin has gotten something out of the reconciliation – perhaps they’ll put the Florida home in her name alone, or she’ll get a nice cash bonus as a 25th anniversary present.
When people marry younger with such a big age difference, in this case it’s a chasm, eventually, most pairs will begin living seperate lives. There’s a big difference between a 50 something year old’s needs and lifestyle choices and a 70 something year old’s, especially when you factor in basic physicality.
Plus, older men often take their younger wives for granted and I’ll bet her filing was a huge wake up call for him.
Not sure this was a stunt for their kid’s reality show as there are far better stunts they could, and still may, pull….
If it were me, I’d take my half and go. I married a much older man (not this much older but a generation older) and after a few years, I felt like I was living two lives: mine and his. We divorced not because of the age difference but as time goes on, I see the age difference would have eventually been a HUGE issue for us both, especially when he retired.
People tried to warn me but I was too in love. He’s now married to his 4th (or maybe 5th wife. He can’t be single and overlaps most of his relationships) who is much more age appropriate and I’m living my best life without a controlling partner – we both won i guess…
Trying to remember which blind gossip site (AGC, CDAN, DeuxMoi?) said he got his side piece pregnant, and Flavin only agreed to reconcile after the mistress agreed to terminate the pregnancy. Who knows.
Yes indeed. Why accept such a pittance of 200 million. Unfkcing believable. They deserve each other.
It’s all relative. Take your standard of living, cut it by 75%, and ask yourself if being divorced is worth it?
Because she won’t get half, women almost never do especially when they aren’t the main breadwinner, and going forward she’ll have to support herself and as it’s been pointed out, she’s much younger than he is.
If it’s not abusive and they’ve worked something out that’s mutually beneficial, it doesn’t seem crazy to me that they’ve put it on hold even if it’s just to avoid a financial hassle.
I was not expecting to be plunged into deep philosophical angst this morning but now I’m genuinely trying to work out whether I AM the kind of person who’d stay married for $400 million….
The best conclusion I have come to so far is that I’d *like* not to be….
But seriously, yeah, however much the hassle, it’s not like the woman is going to be short of money even if she gets less than half is it?
True love always prevails I see 🙄
I can’t even comprehend the difference between 200 and 400m, what is the lifestyle difference here? These are numbers that are kind of the same to me as a peasant.
But would I stay married? I don’t know! The kids are grown so … there is no custody battle on the horizon. I don’t know the law but here in Germany, even if you stay married, you can leave some of your half to your kids, not your spouse. I guess it really depends on how much of a hassle the divorce would be. If you can agree to stay married and leave each other alone, can’t you just go half and half with your assets and be really quick about the divorce?
I have so many questions.
Did I read all the articles incorrectly…. so basically they are getting back together because of the difficulties for splitting the money? Is that right? To me that is just plain sad and pathetic. How about they are staying together because they truly do love each other?
Years ago, when their relationship was new, Jennifer said in an interview that Stallone would point out the flaws in her body. It was implied that he meant to be helpful at keeping her on track with her fitness. 🙄 That would have been my cue to leave, but after all these years, might as well stay, right? 😆
Now, was he ages, I guess she can return the favor and point his flaws out.
Wow, her eyes. Her face is pulled so tight she can barely see.
They both look so bizarre compared to their former selves.
With that much money you can very easily live separate lives, I’d probably opt for that rather than spend a few million getting divorced. But they’d both have to agree on all the terms.
Sorry but in my opinion this article doesn’t have sense. If I can have 250 millions and be free to get rid of a man I don’t love anymore, be rich and find another younger man why should I stay with him for 400 millions if I have to play a part and don’t have my freedom? I think they never wanted to divorce it’s just a publicity stunt for their upcoming reality show
I think this was all a publicity stunt for their reality show.
I Totally agree with you
Wow. That is a lousy reason to stay married, IMO.
What a sad way to live your life, stay with a spouse who has constantly cheated on you.
Because of money.
Is JF hoping to outlive him and get all the money?
His awful Mother lived a long time, IIRC.
The rumor that Sly got one of his daughters gf pregnant, then paid her off to have an abortion, and paid JF to reconcile….Ugly, that is ugly after 25 years + 3 kids together.
So rich yet they are filming a reality show. Why? This family has always been quiet. The minute they get offered a reality show they all of a sudden have no issue airing all their dirty laundry. They have three beautiful daughters who I assume they are trying to make famous…Kardashian style. I don’t believe any of these storylines. It’s just a way to muster up interest in their family. Seems to be working !