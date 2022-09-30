The Try Guys will take a week off their podcast after firing Ned Fulmer



The latest in a series of celebrity cheating scandals is super complicated and involves the Try Guys. These four guys used to have videos on Buzzfeed where they — you guessed it — tried things, and they later split off from Buzzfeed, paying for their name and setting up their own shop. Of the four founding guys, Ned Fulmer was the “wife guy” of the bunch, handled HR for the company, and his wife, Ariel, was one of the “Try Wives” and deeply intertwined in the business.

The timeline is complicated, but the gist is Ned has now been fired after infidelity accusations. Why, you ask, was a man fired from his job for being a cheater? Well, because he was cheating with one of his subordinates, a woman employed by the production company. And the rest of the guys are taking a week off the podcast to regroup.

When I first saw a headline that boiled it down to Ned being fired for cheating, I was super confused. But after getting a detailed backgrounder from my friend Ameerah, it all made sense. Ned, who handled HR, carried out an ongoing, long-term affair with an employee/subordinate out in the open. Not out in the open of the company, but out in the open of the world, including public makeouts at Harry Styles concerts and NYC outdoor dining. Of course he was going to get caught. Complicating matters, not only was Ned’s affair partner an employee, she worked with his wife as well. They all knew each other. So much so that apparently the affair partner’s fiancé messaged Ned’s wife to tell her of the affair, which Ned’s wife had believed was a one-time thing in the past and not an ongoing affair. And Ariel had a baby recently as well. Wow, Ned really treated his marriage and family and his business like crap. This misconduct from the HR guy probably opened them up to a whole world of liability and the rest of the guys were right to part ways with him — from a business sense and probably from a personal sense as well, considering how closely the wives are involved with the company.