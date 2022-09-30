The Duke & Duchess of Sussex did a private roundtable discussion in Manchester

In the days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were traveling through the UK and Germany. In Germany, they did events around the 2023 Dusseldorf Invictus Games. In Manchester, Meghan gave the keynote address at the One Young World Summit. As it turns out, Meghan and Harry also took part in “an intimate roundtable discussion” prior to Meghan’s speech. Meghan’s favorite photographer Misan Harriman was there to capture some images from the roundtable, and the story and photos were given to Town & Country:

Town & Country now understands that before the Meghan’s speech, both Meghan and Prince Harry took part in an intimate roundtable discussion focused on advancing gender equality and inclusion, which was moderated by the Irish writer and disability activist Sinéad Burke. The Sussexes and Burke were joined by eight delegates, who shared how their projects are impacting social change. Swara Patel, whose work is focused on combatting the taboo surrounding menstruation, described the impacts of period poverty; Shilpa Yarlagadda, CEO of the ethically sourced jewelry company Shiffon Co., spoke on the importance of supporting women-led businesses; and Nhial Deng, the founder of Refugee Youth Peach Ambassadors and SheLeads Kakuma, detailed the needs of women living in refugee camps. Other participants in the conversation included Senior Prosecutor at the Kiribati Office of the Attorney General Tabotabo Auatabu, founder of C Talent Keely Cat Wells, civil rights activist Isra Chaker, founder of the Empowerment Initiative for Rural Women and Girls-Zambia Ireen Chikatula, and football coach Nagin Ravand. Misan Harriman, who has photographed the Sussexes on several occasion, was also on hand to capture the moment, in new pictures, first shared with T&C today. Meghan has been involved with One Young World since long before she met Prince Harry, and she once described the organization as “the best think tank imaginable.” The Duchess first joined the organization as a counselor at the 2014 Summit in Dublin, and subsequently attended One Young World Summits in Ottawa in 2016 and London in 2019.

This is so cool. I love that they did this and that, frankly, no one knew about it at the time. You’d think that the stalkers in the British tabloid media would have caught this, but it just shows that those dreadful people have no idea what Meghan and Harry are up to. I would also imagine that the photos were supposed to be released soon after the Manchester trip, only everything got hijacked by the funeral.

