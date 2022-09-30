The Duke & Duchess of Sussex did a private roundtable discussion in Manchester

In the days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were traveling through the UK and Germany. In Germany, they did events around the 2023 Dusseldorf Invictus Games. In Manchester, Meghan gave the keynote address at the One Young World Summit. As it turns out, Meghan and Harry also took part in “an intimate roundtable discussion” prior to Meghan’s speech. Meghan’s favorite photographer Misan Harriman was there to capture some images from the roundtable, and the story and photos were given to Town & Country:
Town & Country now understands that before the Meghan’s speech, both Meghan and Prince Harry took part in an intimate roundtable discussion focused on advancing gender equality and inclusion, which was moderated by the Irish writer and disability activist Sinéad Burke. The Sussexes and Burke were joined by eight delegates, who shared how their projects are impacting social change.
Swara Patel, whose work is focused on combatting the taboo surrounding menstruation, described the impacts of period poverty; Shilpa Yarlagadda, CEO of the ethically sourced jewelry company Shiffon Co., spoke on the importance of supporting women-led businesses; and Nhial Deng, the founder of Refugee Youth Peach Ambassadors and SheLeads Kakuma, detailed the needs of women living in refugee camps.
Other participants in the conversation included Senior Prosecutor at the Kiribati Office of the Attorney General Tabotabo Auatabu, founder of C Talent Keely Cat Wells, civil rights activist Isra Chaker, founder of the Empowerment Initiative for Rural Women and Girls-Zambia Ireen Chikatula, and football coach Nagin Ravand. Misan Harriman, who has photographed the Sussexes on several occasion, was also on hand to capture the moment, in new pictures, first shared with T&C today.
Meghan has been involved with One Young World since long before she met Prince Harry, and she once described the organization as “the best think tank imaginable.” The Duchess first joined the organization as a counselor at the 2014 Summit in Dublin, and subsequently attended One Young World Summits in Ottawa in 2016 and London in 2019.
This is so cool. I love that they did this and that, frankly, no one knew about it at the time. You’d think that the stalkers in the British tabloid media would have caught this, but it just shows that those dreadful people have no idea what Meghan and Harry are up to. I would also imagine that the photos were supposed to be released soon after the Manchester trip, only everything got hijacked by the funeral.
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined an intimate roundtable discussion about gender equality. See new pictures from the event taken by photographer Misan Harriman here. https://t.co/A915M6QIIE
— TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) September 30, 2022
Meghan hugs civil rights activist and humanitarian advocate Isra Chaker during a roundtable discussion focused on advancing gender equality and inclusion at @OneYoungWorld in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/EZpJk8hkzO
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) September 30, 2022
This morning, Harry and Meghan shared new images from a roundtable discussion on gender equality. https://t.co/hlIckC0WKj pic.twitter.com/KGpRBzWP2R
— Caroline Hallemann (@challemann) September 30, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ah this is lovely to see. We speculated that there were likely some private or behind the scenes events that we would find out about later, and here’s one of them. Love that these pictures and the story itself were still released, even if delayed. and yeah I bet the original intent was maybe for this story to come out after WellChild or something?
What I love even more is that they mention the other participants and their organizations AND that Meghan was involved with One Young World before she met Harry. The RR are going to have a fit yet again:-)
Couchpotato,
Let me take a crack at it: “Something something still mourning…blah blah disrespecting the Queen…”
I’m sure this is pretty close. My eyes can’t roll back in my head far enough.
This is where Meghan is at her best. I am happy she’s continuing with the organizations she was involved in before becoming royalty. I do hope that one day she’s comfortable enough to do a public roundtable. I love hearing speak and express her thoughts and opinions.
Again shows how the palaces were always behind the leaking of every move. But am tripping these pics or outfit looks familliar?
Noki, I think it’s the same outfit we saw them arriving in UK. That tshirt and wide legged trousers.
I love that they are just moving on as if the racist tabloids don’t even exist. The next podcast will be released in a few days and the focus will be back on H&M.
This monochrome brown outfit is giving me Troop Beverly Hills vibes, which is not a bad thing lol.
Omg Jais that’s it! I couldn’t pin down what it reminded me of
I really enjoy their PR strategy where the organizations share the pictures and updates. Brings a lot of awareness and potential for more engagements with the groups themselves!
I know they are looking at maybe bringing back socials per Meghan, but I just appreciate what they are doing and how they are moving.
That’s a really good point about their PR strategy. It’s generous and forward-thinking and give the organization the spotlight.
Yeah, really good point!
agree, thank you for pointing out that detail, Jen; the focus remains about the organizations, giving them the agency.
Meghan and Harry are always working in some capacity and trying to make the world better. This also proves that any leak at all comes from the palace and its trolls.
The Funeral Ordeal derailed so much high quality Sussex content. Seeing this released, even delayed, reassures that they will get it back on track now. I’d love to know if they managed any kind of private meeting with Well Child while they were laying low during the mourning period. Anyway! Can’t wait for Archetypes next week!
I get so excited when Meghan takes part in round table discussions. I love hearing what she (and Harry) have to say because she’s so professional and fits right at ease in these type of settings and the conversations are always so interesting. They also show the huge gap in oher “round table mumblings”
Seriously, this woman cannot take a bad photo!!!
This seems like an odd outlet to use. That being said this is really cool. I love that this write up actually included all the people and organizations involved. I feel like royal coverage usually doesn’t highlight anything but the royals (well, the salty island ones, the Sussexes always make sure).
@Steph When you say the outlet was weird – are you referring to Town & Country? Because I thought the same thing since they are such royal shills.
Agree with everyone that I love that they did this and Meghan, as always, looks absolutely beautiful.
Steph & EveV, I wonder if they chose this publication because it is a story with direct quotes. I hope I make sense. When they publish stories about the other royal, they usually quote “sources”. This makes a deliberate contrast.
@evev and @saucy. Yes, I thought town and country was odd bc (correct me if I’m wrong) isn’t that like a home goods type of magazine? Like AD?
I love this. They just keep on winning.
A powerful woman using her power to help others, is something we don’t see in the RF at all.
All I think when I see/read articles like this are: the RF really blew it. They had this woman ready to love them & they threw her away.
Thank god she knows her worth.
Harry and Meghan still embarrassing ever Royal out there. This is how you leverage your privilege.
Oh so this was why she wore the beige outfit! She was seen getting on a train or a plane, I forget and she was wearing this outfit but then when she showed up for whatever event followed (One Young World?) she had changed into a different outfit. I knew they’d definitely attended a few “secret” events that we would only hear about weeks later, it’s their MO.
Every time I see Meghan embracing someone it comes across as so genuine (for both parties)! No awkwardness or fakeness whatsoever.
Georgeous picture of a hug! And I like that they show the beautiful face of the person that Meghan is hugging, and not Meghan.
So agree, Jazz Hands – GENUINE. How wonderful to see these images – especially for the genuine expression of joy, generosity, and honesty on EVERYONE’S faces. How distinctively different from the staged “concern looks” of the Firm. While the death of the Queen was moving and fascinating to observe as a US citizen I am (emotionally) finished with the British press, the monarchy-as-it-stands, and those that perpetuate such hatred through endless bullying and dog whistles. I can only imagine the depth of trauma the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced saying farewell to his commander in chief, his grandmother – they stood with such grace and strength of character throughout the travesty they were put through.
It’s genius how the Sussexes show they, not the rota, are in the driver’s seat in the most gracious way possible. Very well thought out
I’m a wide river older than M, but when I grow up, I want to be just like her. Simply flawless.
@Mabs LOL! There’s only a few years between us, but I totally agree with you about wanting to be just like Meghan when I grow up. She is absolutely amazing. She is gorgeous inside and out and the glow that she radiates is coming from the inside.
Was so happy to see those pics. It looks like another happier world, especially after being continuously raked over the coals during that funeral. It was a really nice write up describing the people and the organizations they represent. Someone pointed out the difference in this appearance and the new Wales appearance with the navy where the only thing about the event was detailed descriptions about what they wore. It’s nice to see the Sussexes put the focus back on their work and the organizations they work with.
So admirable how the Sussexes move with stealth and do their work without the British press having any clue. Stay salty, RR.
I love that they use their preferred photographer, Harriman.
Prince Harry is now also an OYW Counselor. He and Meghan showed the utmost respect for the Queen during the mourning period. They withheld all forms of publicity and canceled scheduled appointments. In comparison, the King and Prince were on an “I’m In Charge Tour within the UK, and William did the Earth Shot virtual appearance on the 20th without media criticism.
The hypocrisy is not going unnoticed at all levels.