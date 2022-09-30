Brad Pitt ‘worries’ that Angelina will ‘badmouth him’ to the kids if he gets a girlfriend

All week, Brad Pitt’s team has been trying to make something happen with Emily Ratajkowski. Emily is 31 years old, 27 years younger than Brad. She’s a single mother going through a divorce, and her split is very recent. I find it rather gross to see Pitt’s opportunism here, although I concede that Emily probably likes that she’s getting some revenge on her estranged ex, who cheated her on her a lot, apparently. It’s also clear that Brad’s team is doing the most with this story because they really, really don’t want to talk about the FBI report from 2016, which showed that Brad terrorized and abused his wife and children on a plane. Brad’s team also doesn’t want to talk about all of his financial messes, his years-long financial abuse of Angelina, or the fact that he’s trying to sue her only to get his ass handed to him repeatedly in court. I was thinking about all of that as I read Page Six’s latest blurb on Brad & Emily:
There’s just too much divorce drama for Brad Pitt to handle. Page Six recently reported that the superstar has been seen out with model Emily Ratajkowski, though they’re not officially dating. But we’re now told that he’s keeping their friendly relationship low-key — because he and the model are both in the midst of messy public breakups.
“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend,” a source said.
Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, split in 2016 and have since been locked in an ugly battle involving leaked FBI records, allegations of domestic violence, a bitter custody battle and, most recently, a $250 million lawsuit over their French winery.
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid reports of him cheating. (Bear-McClard has not commented publicly on the allegations.) So, says a source, “Bratajkowski” is “very casual” at the moment.
“Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce,” said an insider. “He has enough of his own drama.”
I’m sorry, WHAT? “He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend.” That’s how Brad is explaining why very few women want anything to do with him? That’s how he’s explaining his inability to land a serious girlfriend, thus resorting to the Neri Oxman debacle, the Nico Poturaski mess and this current campaign with Emily? And no, Angelina isn’t badmouthing him to the kids, the kids witnessed Brad abuse Jolie. The kids want nothing to do with him. Brad’s need to make this all about how Angelina is, what? Petty, vindictive, jealous even? It’s so pathetic given that she fled her abuser and never looked back.
This fool is such a damn loser. How did Angie or Jen even become involved with this person? He is such a stupid vain man. How embarrassing. He is leaving a legacy of stupidity for his children.
I can’t click Brad Pitt articles or even look at the main photo anymore. I’m writing to give an outlet to this overwhelming feeling of… Almost shameful disappointment.
This man was so hot. So incredibly on fire with sex appeal for so long. And now… Just gross. It’s like his face is melting? Idk. Just barf.
Sorry, I’m being a weirdo making this about me. Anyone else feel like this? It’s disorienting – this whiplash 180. I can’t see what I used to see in him anymore. At all. WAP to sawdust.
He’s pulling a Marlon Brando &, yeah, it’s uncomfortable to watch. But you give me hope cuz seeing women still stan for this guy & others to-be-kept-nameless, is much worse than just watching them implode. Hugs to the grief of letting your idealized crush become reality- happens to us all.
Exact same feelings @Lurker25. He really was sexy charisma, esp in Thelma and Louise. But now the thought and sight of him makes my vagina dry up. Sorry if that’s crude but it’s the strait up truth. Quoting Dr. Shola(IYKYK), he is a wasteman of a human being.
I know EXACTLY how you feel, lurker. He was my hall pass for decades. I always thought he was just a chill dude and a nice guy – and hot af. Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt is beautiful.
I’m a little sad about these past few years with his behavior and the yucky way he is aging, with the desperate clothing. You don’t see George Clooney walking around in the silly clothes that Brad is wearing these days. Even the basic black tuxedo he’s wearing in this article is awful and cringe with the extra big buttons and weird neckline. I find him gross. And “shameful disappointment” is almost exactly how I feel too.
I can’t help but compare him to George Clooney as well. Clooney has fun but he’s not jumping all over the place or saying things like “I am a murderer. I’m a lover.” It’s cringy and he looks completely lost. His “downfall” has been sad to watch.
It’s like Johnny Depp all over again. Two men who, in their youth, were incredibly hot, but abused alcohol/drugs, became abusive assholes, and now the results are reflected in their increasingly worse physical appearance.
Plus, he’s not in the middle of a “divorce drama” or split up. Angelina left him years ago. They are already divorced. Angelina doesn’t care who/if he dates. I doubt the kids do either since they live with Angelina.
They were so beautiful but have shown themselves to be awful people. It just kills the hot factor, and it can’t be undone.
It’s so weird how Johnny’s exes all came out to say he never abused them so he couldn’t have abused Amber. And even here, Brad’s exes are trying to imply the same, but they know there were witnesses to the abuse, so cannot outright say it. Still, they’ll badmouth Angelina or imply she was/is the problem. We women, and in this case the white ones, can be the absolute worst.
I feel everything you said @Lurker25. Pitt was a crush for me for YEARS! He was one of the hottest men in Hollywood. I began to sour a bit on him during his split with Aniston, and his immediate coupling with Jolie, in that he let the two of those women take the fall for it all. Aniston was labeled “boring”, and didn’t want to have his kids, and Jolie was the homewrecker who destroyed Hollywood’s golden couple (SMH).
But the beginning of his years with Jolie, he still seemed very handsome and likeable. NOW? I too cannot unsee what he is and what he has done (to Jolie and their kids), so he is repulsive to me. Yes, much like Johnny Depp. When your personality is a gaslighting manipulator and alcoholic abuser, that changes everything!
WAP to sawdust, the same here.
He was so fine in Ad Astra, I really hoped that soon after that he would just stop. But he hasn’t. And the way his face is melting makes me think he may be drinking again–that is if he ever stopped.
I think he’s drinking again too. He recently said he’s on a hiatus with drinking. A weird way to word your supposed 6 yeah sobriety
He’s maturing like a bowl of egg salad left out in the hot sun
That’s it, MC2! Inside and out.
Of course that’s what Brad thinks. As if Angelina isn’t dating quietly? My biggest thought was he’d freak out if it was discovered Angelina was dating someone else.
Also I’ve decided he’s aging in a similar vein as Karl Lagerfeld. He’s getting the same type of cracks around the mouth that Karl had.
“ I am afraid if I have a new girlfriend, Angelina will hurt my relationship with my kids. So I am announcing all over to whoever will listen that I am seeing someone new“
Sure. Totally tracks.
Relationship?
This is absolutely disgusting. Brad and his team clearly have no shame and no regards for his children’s feelings with this continuing slandering of their mother, but shame on you PageSix and all these misogynistic outlets who perpetuate this narrative.
You took the words straight from my brain.
Yea, sure, because dating is the worst thing this man has done. Eye roll.
They’ve had front row seat to your abuse of them and their mom for a minimum of 14 years. Badmouthing him to the kids is preaching to the choir.
It sounds to me like his real fear (if he even has a fear to me this is just him being an a$$), but if he has a fear it is that Angie and the kids don’t care who he dates. They don’t care what he does or where he does it as long as he leaves them alone. This sounds like a Narcissist who is upset that he isn’t the center of his kids or his Ex’s life anymore. All he has are pretend romances with insta models and divorcées too exhausted to counter his PR
Is he sewing his own suits? Not a great look.
I had the same thought, WTF is that shmatte he’s got on. doesn’t look well made, well fitted, low quality materials AND tailoring. the closure is too high and the shoulders are all kinds of wrong. he mush have been drunk when he put it on.
The sad thing is he paid A LOT of money to look this bad. His stylist must secretly hate him but pumps him up so he will go out and make an ass of himself in these ridiculous outfits. None of them fit right. Brad’s face is melting but his body is still in decent shape (the outside at least, I can’t imagine what his liver, lungs, and kidneys look like after drugs and drinking all of these years). No organ donation for him!!
His suits look as professional as the Barbie clothes in”sewed” when I was 8
The way he’s aging is sweet revenge. Nice choice in photos!
I love everything about this mess. This is the kind of gossip I enjoy. I have no idea why anyone working with/for Pitt would believe this story (or this suit) is a good look. It is a glorious mess, none of this makes sense: him and ER are casually dating, nothing serious. He can’t have a serious girlfriend because Angelina would badmouth him to the kids (sure, Jan). He can’t be serious with ER because she comes with drama and he has his own drama. So, BP and his team of inadequate tools roll out the story of him dating ER… What? No-one was talking about them until his team dropped the news.
Don’t get me started on his skincare line!!! With his face, I don’t even know if he can spell moisturizer. Maybe his team and the people working for the British Royals are the same. That would explain quite a lot.
Yeah. THAT’s the problem the kids have with him.
Dating, not the physical and emotional abuse, and continued financial abuse and media smearing.
So Brad is mad that no one is buying that he and Emily are in a “relationship” so he does what all abuses do which is blame the victim of their abuse for all their troubles.
Exactly! No one is biting. It’s been six years and the kids are teens now. People were dragging him so now he’s trying to use the victim sympathy card. Still no one is buying it
Greasy hair, unshaven, ill-fitting suit with grandma buttons, Dahmer sunglasses, what’s not to love?
lol are we supposed to forget about all of his past failed dating attempts?
Anyway, Emily has recently been outspoken about blonde and everyone’s decision to be part of it. I think she likes the attention but I take it as her soft “lol not happening” denial.
In the past 6 (??) years the only date Brad Pitt could get to hang around and publicly admit to seeing him was an Instagram model that was married to a friend of his. That’s wild, the Brad Pitt.
Remember when Charlize Theron denied dating him when his pr tried to float that story, it took her team about two minutes to shut that down.
Man he gets uglier and uglier every day in every way.
That excuse stuck out to me as laughingly ridiculous as well. Really Brad? Angie will bad mouth you worse because you are in a serious relationship?It’s been what? Six years? More like she’d be glad something was keeping you busy away from her and the kids. I think we can safely say they have all moved in from caring who each other is dating. I’m happy to say I never was into pretty boy Pitt or really believed in Pitt Porn that was shipped but there are plenty of men I thought were great in their youth and now are just skin crawling.
Dude, they already KNOW you. What other people say doesn’t matter as much as what you have shown them yourself.
LMAO!!! As if Brad’s kids want anything to do with him. He can’t even get papped taking the twins along to get groceries.
I think the kids already have plenty to badmouth about him on their own.
Such a sleazy vibe around this man , I just have bi words for Emily Ratajkowski apart from it would be a shame if she’s with a domestic abuser who abused his wife and children. She is a mom herself and Brad Pitt still is an addict with his vices and no therapy..
Do you know what’s aging worse than his face? His PR strategy.
Just as Depp added an abundance of scarves and jewelry to his wardrobe in order to try and hide his face catching up to his insides, Pitt decided to try and be a cool kid hipster and wear avant-garde street wear. Both of them failed miserably.
He wants Angelina to care soooo much.
Has Emily’s camp said anything about this?
I would truly love if she’s just watching while him and his team spin this nonsense, winding up for a clap back.
I would truly not love if it’s for real.
She liked some comments questioning everyone’s involvement in the blonde movie. I feel like that was definitely a soft denial.