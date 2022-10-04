The new ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer makes it seem like Shuri is the new Black Panther

In June, Marvel released the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second stand-alone Black Panther film. The big mystery of the sequel is how they’ll deal with the death of Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Feige has said that the plan was never to merely recast T’challa, that one of the remaining characters will end up putting on the Black Panther suit. There’s been a strong suspicion that one of the female characters will be the new Black Panther, namely Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) or Okoye (Danai Gurira). At first, people kind of thought/hoped that it would be Letitia Wright’s Shuri, given that she’s T’challa’s sister and she’s a brilliant scientist and strategist. But Letitia’s off-camera issues – including her anti-vaxx stance – have also left people concerned that this huge franchise is perhaps being put on her shoulders and it will end up as a huge mess. I should say this too: after the first trailer, I felt like Lupita’s Nakia was the most likely one to take over the panther suit. Well, now a new trailer is out:
Yeah. Now people think that Shuri is for-sure the new Black Panther. The panther suit has been modified, and there are new markings on the face mask, markings which mimic Shuri’s white-dot markings. Marvel also released several beautiful new posters and it definitely feels like Shuri is front-and-center. Now, could that be a feint by Marvel? Sure, but I actually don’t think they’d do that.
Also: that’s Tenoch Huerta as Namor. People are really excited to see him in this role.
Posters & screencaps courtesy of Marvel.
If it is her I hope she understand she is picking up the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and what this franchise offers to people of colour. As in don’t eff it up girl. And maybe educate yourself a little before you speak.
What will probably happen is marvel will assign a wrangler to sit in on any interviews she does and who vetoes any questionable topics from being discussed.
Both of the trailers were cut BRILLIANTLY. The first one had me weeping and the second one was heart pounding. Tenoch Huerta looks bad ass. And from what I’m gleaning from the plot, it’s gonna spawn a LOT of discussion because it seems VERY political and timely. I honestly believe this film will also get a best film Oscar nomination like the first one did.
As for Letitia Wright. She seems to be under control. Or she’s had a come to Jesus moment since her earlier anti-vaccine comments. I saw her comment on an Instagram post stating she was no longer anti-vaccine. We will see. Don’t fuck this up Letitia because Shuri could be GREAT.
Man, I hope she has gained some intelligence since her stupidity spree, because I’m excited for this. It looks fantastic and I don’t want to have to sit it out as I have been so, so, so many films and shows as of late.
Still stupid I’m sure. People like that don’t change. I hope she is not the new black panther.
I am so excited for this film but also know that I am going to cry for, probably most of it. There’s just this legacy hanging over it. …
But I am here for this movie, I’m here for Michaela Coel, Im here for Namor and the inevitable Namor vs. Aquaman comparisons.
I am really excited for this movie. I don’t know if we’ll get to see it opening weekend, but I’m kind of hoping we can bc my kiddos have a half day on the 11th, so we could make it work….I love the first Black Panther – the plot, the cinematography, the costumes, etc. That and Shang chi might be my favorite Marvel movies.
I think shuri is definitely the BP.
I’m still hoping it’s Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Me too. I want Nakia for black panther and Shuri as the super smart Iron Man brilliant scientist type.
Wouldn’t it be a hoot if BP was Angela Bassett, lol? Queen Ramonda has got it going on too. Anyway, I can’t wait until next month to see it in the theater.
I’ve been watching Angela Bassett and her magnificently sculpted arms for decades. Would absolutely believe her as a super hero. That would be awesome.
OMG that would be awesome.
Bought my tickets for opening night. It’s a family tradition and we’ve been waiting on this one!
Pics leaked months ago of Lego toys showing Shuri as BP. It’s Shuri.
In the comics, Shuri takes on the mantle of Black Panther. So I’m sure Marvel will follow the comics.
The rumor I’m hearing is that multiple characters will take up the mantle, with Shuri as one of them- I’d be ok with that, as it makes sense for the story. The best case scenario is Letitia Wright learning, growing, and changing, so fingers crossed!
That would be very cool and a great tribute. I still think Shuri will take over as “long-term” BP for future movies though.
I think Marvel still has something up its sleeve. I don’t think that a reveal as big as who the new Black Panther is would come in a trailer. I saw some speculation that there would be multiple suits with multiple characters donning them during the movie and the true Black Panther will be revealed as part of the climax. But who knows! All I know is that this movie is going to be great, and Shuri is a great character, and if she’s it I will try to separate the artist from the art.
Looking forward to seeing this movie, Ms Wright will be fine.
She’ll pleasantly surprised how many younger girls look up to her, similar to the earlier ‘A Different World’ phenomenon.
Afterwards continued collaboration with Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, then some Octavia Butler’s stories.
We need some interesting scifi stories.
I would actually like to see several of them carry on his legacy together. That seems to be in the spirit of these films and the community Wakanda has been shown to be.
I don’t care who wears the suit because all four women are badasses. Plus, Disney will get my money anyway because this sequel will have its own university degree.
It should be Shuri, that character is great…it’s just that Leticia sucks off-camera. I wish they’d recast the part 🙁
I absolutely loved the character of Shuri as played by Leticia Wright. Her onscreen presence is mesmerizing and, IMHO, she (both actress and character) is the obvious choice to be the next BP. Her offscreen behavior is still a bummer, but I’ll enjoy the movie anyway.
Gives me goose bumps lol.
I loved Chadwick Boseman. I loved him off screen all most as much as on, but Shuri makes the most sense. I didn’t agree with her anti-vax statements, but she was his sister onscreen if it wasn’t her, I would have side-eyed and still watched. I hope she can physically tackle the role. I think she’s a pretty good actress. I’ll definitely watch and see, but I’m sorry T’Challa is gone. I couldn’t have recast him in a million years. Chadwick Boseman is gone and I’ve been avoiding Kanye West dumbass today. There will always be Kanyes in the world, but I wish Chadwick was still here. He was my favorite younger Black American actor.
Good for her. It can’t be great to be laid up and seriously injured while people make up falsehoods when you weren’t even on set a the time.
Even if I hated Wright – and I don’t – I’d still watch and support this film, as she’s not the only one who worked hard on it. She was also Chadwick’s pick.
No comment on the Shuri/Letitia Wright controversy. But I’m very glad to see Winston Duke as M’Baku and Florence Kasumba as Ayo make return appearances. I hope they’re both featured prominently in the film.