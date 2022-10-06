“Kristen Stewart’s Chanel ‘short film’ is a beautiful word salad” links

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel short film/ad is beautifully shot but the interview/voiceover is a total word salad. It’s so cheeseball, my God. [OMG Blog]

Alec Baldwin & the producers have settled out of court with Halyna Hutchins’ widower and family. They’re also going to complete Rust? [Dlisted]

I loved all of the Lena Dunham jokes. [LaineyGossip]

This dress on Lashana Lynch is hilariously bad. [RCFA]

Ooooh, Lil Nas X’s Coach ad is great!! [Tom & Lorenzo]

I actually had no memory of this Elton John story! [Pajiba]

Kate Walsh is engaged! [JustJared]

Penelope Cruz suits up in Madrid. She’s pulling it off. [GFY]

How straight men flirt – honestly, though, some straight dudes DO have game, but yes, most of them do not. [Buzzfeed]

Velma has always been, in my view, canonically gay. [Towleroad]

Iris Apatow models her Calvin Kleins. [Egotastic]

New York pumpkin breaks all national pumpkin records. [Gawker]