“Kristen Stewart’s Chanel ‘short film’ is a beautiful word salad” links

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel short film/ad is beautifully shot but the interview/voiceover is a total word salad. It’s so cheeseball, my God. [OMG Blog]
Alec Baldwin & the producers have settled out of court with Halyna Hutchins’ widower and family. They’re also going to complete Rust? [Dlisted]
I loved all of the Lena Dunham jokes. [LaineyGossip]
This dress on Lashana Lynch is hilariously bad. [RCFA]
Ooooh, Lil Nas X’s Coach ad is great!! [Tom & Lorenzo]
I actually had no memory of this Elton John story! [Pajiba]
Kate Walsh is engaged! [JustJared]
Penelope Cruz suits up in Madrid. She’s pulling it off. [GFY]
How straight men flirt – honestly, though, some straight dudes DO have game, but yes, most of them do not. [Buzzfeed]
Velma has always been, in my view, canonically gay. [Towleroad]
Iris Apatow models her Calvin Kleins. [Egotastic]
New York pumpkin breaks all national pumpkin records. [Gawker]

  1. Jais says:
    October 6, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Love lil nas. Not a bag person but there’s a coach outlet store near me and now I’m tempted. Some of them are v kawaii with little dogs or kittens on them. Kitschy but I’m into it. Hmmm.

  2. SueM says:
    October 6, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    I wish I was young and beautiful and could swan around in Chanel all day.

  3. TeamMeg says:
    October 6, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Kristen’s ad is gorgeously shot, interestingly devised and perhaps inspired by “The Thunder, Perfect Mind” for Prada, featuring the ineffably sublime Daria Werbowy. All time fave: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1svqwYpTUHc

    • Happy_Fat_Mama says:
      October 6, 2022 at 3:47 pm

      “We’re living in such an accelerated period of growth, it gives me whiplash…”
      Capitalism. It’s about capitalism.
      For Chanel, yes of course keeping up with the pace of global capitalism necessitates constant reinvention.
      Tax the rich.

      • Happy_Fat_Mama says:
        October 6, 2022 at 4:03 pm

        Ps.

        David Harvey’s the condition of postmodernity is worth a read, if anyone is interested.

  4. Eurydice says:
    October 6, 2022 at 1:26 pm

    I don’t know that it’s word salad, more the zeitgeist of today – the individual is an evolving art project. Interesting that the images in this film evoke the 1920’s, which were also about breaking tradition, rapid technological changes and introduction of multicultural elements into the arts.

  5. MangoAngelesque says:
    October 6, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    The dunning of Lena Dunham has been *glorious* to read. She’s such a trash person, and the ego on that chick, I swear…

  6. tealily says:
    October 6, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    It’s insane to me that people are able to grow pumpkins that large. I was just watching a Halloween show from, like, 15-20 years ago on Discovery+ and the record-breaking pumpkin then was 1,600ish. How are they nearly ONE THOUSAND POUNDS heavier now??

  7. bettyrose says:
    October 6, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    The reporting on Alec’s settlement is worth a read, especially the part about his brilliant heartfelt statement that was so good the lawyer released an identical one. I’m sure we’ll never know the details of that settlement, but I wonder if this will mean the end of the baby factory.

  8. Trish says:
    October 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm

    I think it’s just the hair that’s not working on her, but if KStew is homely, than I am a damn hag lol. I’ve always thought she’s extremely beautiful.

