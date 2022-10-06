Princess Kate held a baby & ‘she just really talked about her own children’

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday. She brought photographers inside the hospital, and she posed with newborns and mothers. She also did a roundtable discussion, which highlighted one of my favorite genre of Keen Kate photography: I love photos where her face is hyper-exaggerated and extremely animated, with her jazz hands in full flight, her mouth in full gawping extension, and she’s surrounded by bewildered, subdued people looking at her like “what in the world is she saying?” Meanwhile, Kate got attention for talking about her children again:

Like any loving parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William took great care in naming their little princes and princess. The new Princess of Wales, 40, spoke about the pressure she and her husband felt when choosing names for their three children while visiting the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday. Kate was shown around by Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery, who tells PEOPLE that the royal was easy for new parents to connect with. “She was very relatable. She talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother,” Stubbs says. While meeting with new parents and hospital personnel, the director says that Kate drew from her own experience while sharing stories. A mom of three, Princess Kate shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William. “She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice,” Stubbs explains. “She said they were their favorite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!” Stubbs adds with a laugh.

[From People]

“She just really talked about her own children” is basically all you need to know. Obviously, Kate is proud of her children and she loves being a mom, and of course she’s going to talk about her kids. But after so many years, it seems clear that Kate can really only talk about her own kids and that’s about it. That’s why she “cares” about the Early Years – because her kids are young. She doesn’t have some thirst for child development scholarship. She just wants to do one event every few months where she gets to hold a baby and talk about her kids. As for choosing her “favorite names” for her kids – her favorite names are George, Charlotte and Louis?