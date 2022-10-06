Princess Kate held a baby & ‘she just really talked about her own children’

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday. She brought photographers inside the hospital, and she posed with newborns and mothers. She also did a roundtable discussion, which highlighted one of my favorite genre of Keen Kate photography: I love photos where her face is hyper-exaggerated and extremely animated, with her jazz hands in full flight, her mouth in full gawping extension, and she’s surrounded by bewildered, subdued people looking at her like “what in the world is she saying?” Meanwhile, Kate got attention for talking about her children again:
Like any loving parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William took great care in naming their little princes and princess. The new Princess of Wales, 40, spoke about the pressure she and her husband felt when choosing names for their three children while visiting the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday.
Kate was shown around by Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery, who tells PEOPLE that the royal was easy for new parents to connect with.
“She was very relatable. She talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother,” Stubbs says. While meeting with new parents and hospital personnel, the director says that Kate drew from her own experience while sharing stories. A mom of three, Princess Kate shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William.
“She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice,” Stubbs explains.
“She said they were their favorite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!” Stubbs adds with a laugh.
“She just really talked about her own children” is basically all you need to know. Obviously, Kate is proud of her children and she loves being a mom, and of course she’s going to talk about her kids. But after so many years, it seems clear that Kate can really only talk about her own kids and that’s about it. That’s why she “cares” about the Early Years – because her kids are young. She doesn’t have some thirst for child development scholarship. She just wants to do one event every few months where she gets to hold a baby and talk about her kids. As for choosing her “favorite names” for her kids – her favorite names are George, Charlotte and Louis?
This jumped out at me: “…and that felt like quite a big pressure!’ Stubbs adds with a laugh.” So Kate wanted sympathy from these people she’s supposedly helping? Poor sausage.
Note how the article didn’t say if she asked about THEIR experience? Kate is such a light weight that she can’t have an intelligent discussion, which is why most of her conversations are about her kids.
Which is exactly why they push her work with kids, as she hasn’t got what it takes to interact with accomplished, intelligent adults. I think Jill Biden saw it immediately. All I see here is lots of fresh botox shine (it’s almost obscene), an unfortunate dress in a hideous colour and lots and lots of photoshopping. It’s all purely performative. C’est tout.
Yes, seriously! When she tries to ask questions it’s “what time is it in Australia” and other nonsense.
I’m not some social butterfly–I know that relating things back to myself is how I converse, so I have to make a conscious effort to pull my weight in a convo and make sure it’s not just people asking about me and me talking about myself. I’ll take note of things I know I’ll forget (dates, diagnoses, things people want, hobbies, idk) so that I can make sure to follow up, ask about their interests, buy gifts that fit their hobbies, etc. It’s a conscious effort because I know it’s somewhere I need to improve.
All that is to say, Kate isn’t a woman who will admit flaws and accept advice like that. She’s not going to recognize that she’s self-absorbed and make any effort to change.
Sounds like the woman is openly laughing at how ridiculous Kate is. Good! That’s all that Kate merits.
@Shawna … What jumped out at me was the line about Kate “sharing her children” with William. “A mom of three, Princess Kate shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William.”
Perhaps I’m getting old, or perhaps it’s just this particular writer’s style, but I’m used to separated or divorced people being described as ‘sharing’ their children. Is this how married couples with kids are described these days, they they ‘share’ their children?
It’s probably nothing, but that line really jumped out at me.
It’s not the first time they have been described as choosing their kids. I wouldn’t be surprised if the tabs are inserting a few subtle hints when they can.
Me too.
The media is trying to subtly tell the UK ” They are heading for the big D.”.
Dirty fingernails and NO PPE holding a premature newborn
Yes! Where is her protective gown?
Omg, that was my first thought — WHY are they letting her hold a preemie for a stupid photo op? That baby is not a prop! If she really cared about children, she would be more respectful. What a rotten, selfish woman.
It’s medical malpractice.
What am I missing? She is wearing a mask and I highly doubt she has dirty fingernails. Even if we don’t want to give her any credit, I doubt the medical staff are taking chances with preemies.
It is really unnerving. I wouldn’t let her hold my NICU baby without PPE. How many people is she around daily??
@Canadian She should be wearing a gown to protect the baby’s delicate skin. A lot of premies are sensitive to fabrics and detergents.
In canada you have to gown up to hold a premie in the NICU. Especially some random strangers. Maybe in the UK they don’t have these protocols, but it puts the baby with an underdeveloped immune system at huge risk, especially since she’s already interacted with a bunch of stranger prior to holding the baby.
This woman is so embarassing
So is her therapeutic baby-holding and self-centered conversation. When the original (and only, in my heart) Princess of Wales Diana would hold someone else’s baby, especially in developing countries, she had that unique ability of making the mother feel valued by asking her questions about her baby. Lady Diana never used someone else’s child as a prop ptetext and stepping stone to showcase her children.
All I’m saying is if Karen is tragically deprived of basic conversational skills and sense of propriety, and if she can’t even cosplay Diana properly, she’d better sit her ass at home and reflect on the extent of her own emotional shallowness and total absence of charisma. Feckless and such a whopping waste of space. William’s look of utter condescension whenever Katren and her hands speak in public, says it all.
“She just really talked about her own children” is not a sentence anyone would ever have uttered about Diana. Kate is as thick as two short planks. I guess ignorance really is bliss. 🤷♀️
@SugarHere…. I would go as far as to say “The REAL Princess of Wales” when discussing Diana….
Of course that’s all she talked about, that’s the only way she can relate to people, is by relating something to her children. At least here it kind of works, even if it is still a little bit cringe-y that her own children are ALL she can talk about.
George was such an obvious nod to the queen’s father (no, they weren’t going to name him Bertie, LOL) and him being a future king that I don’t know why she pretends otherwise. I do think she must love the name Louis bc that’s one of George’s names as well as Louis himself.
Isn’t it also one of william’s names? Personally i think they wrote down most of all the traditional royal names and simply picked their favorite. And i think they went with charlotte because it sounded slightly more “normal” than alice, which if I remember correctly was another favorite of the bookies.
William’s full name is William Philip Arthur Louis, so Louis is part of his name but George is not (not sure which name you were referring to.) It is why I find Pippa’s name for her oldest son funny – its Arthur William Michael (or Michael William) so she included two of William’s names lol.
Louis is Louis Arthur charles, so she did include two of W’s names in there.
To be fair, William and Michael are super common white guy names in general. My poor grandma’s father, her brother, her father in law, her husband and her son were all named William 😂. They all went by different variations or middle names though.
@Lucy oh for sure (I have a William, LOL). But its still funny to me that Pippa used two of William’s names (Michael is her father so that makes sense, and maybe William is a family name or something, but I mean, COME ON, when your BIL is the future king and you name your son after two of his names?)
Her third child is Rose which you will never convince me is NOT a dig at Kate lol.
Naming the baby George was Carol Middleton’s idea and strategy of endearment. Because Catherine has never had a choice or idea of her own.
Becks1: William’ name is William Arthur Philip Louis. I realize it gets confusing, because they recycle the same set of names for all their progeny! 😉 And Harry is Henry Charles Albert David.
@BeanieBean lol I must have mixed up the names as I was copying them over from Wikipedia, bc I looked it up to make sure I got it right LOL. oh well. Same idea.
Either that or she was REALLY trying to suck up to Phillip, giving both of her sons the same name as Phillips’ beloved dead Uncle Louis (you know, the one accused of molesting quite a few Irish schoolboys and who got blown up by the IRA).
I assume every male royal with Louis in his names is named for Mountbatten. Charles was closer to him than his own father. Makes you wonder about later developments. 🤔
Beloved “Uncle” Louis was on another level of awful. Not only was he serially molesting pre-pubescent boys from orphanages, he had them dress up as girls first.
He ALSO planned to overthrow a Prime Minister because he was “too nice” to the coal miners. It is documented. Apparently showing any sort of humanity to the working class actually was the most serious crime he thought could be committed.
Philip wasn’t as close to early Mountbatten as people think, and as Louis would have people believe. He only stepped in after the death of his elder brother George in 1938 when Philip was almost an adult. It was George, his wife Nada and especially Nada’s sister Zia who helped support the young Philip emotionally and financially. Those bounds with descendants of Nada and Zia continue today.
The heir to the heir had to pretty much have established names for his and Kate’s children. They could not name them anything else. They had the pool of names, Louis, Charles, Philip, George, Arthur. And for girls Charlotte, Anne, Alexandra, Catherine, et al.
Yep, they wrote the 10 approved names that the BRF constantly recycle on slips of paper and then drew them at random from a jeweled bowl that was stolen from India or somewhere in Africa.
FancyPants, I can actually see that happening!
In my dad’s family, there’s pretty much only 10 names all the boys get to use. Because there’s so few girls, we all got our own names for the most part, but even then there’s a little bit of sharing. Makes for some real interesting family reunions hahaha.
She just makes me sad. She’s 40 years old and has nothing to say for herself. She had a brilliant education that seems to have gone completely to waste. No hobbies (she doesn’t talk about her photography, she just snaps candids of the kids), no interests, no passions.
K shouldn’t be talking about herself in this setting though. k should focus all of the attention and congratulations on the families and people doing the work
Look at that muffin the pic where they’re sitting at the table! Awww.
That’s all I got today. She loves kids and babies and I don’t know if that’ll change because hers will grow? I’m 38, my mom still loves babies.
I think she will always love kids and babies, but I do think it will be interesting to see how she continues to act in situations like this. Like in 10 years, when Louis is 14 and George 19, its not going to be as cute or endearing if she’s still talking about what it was like when they were newborns, you know?
Am I the only one that thinks that she choose the whole early childhood development thing and chooses to focus on mothers because of Diana? Because Diana was good with children. Kate isn’t bad with children but she doesn’t have a natural flair with them either. And just like was pointed out in this article every time she visits parents the topic of conversation land on her own kids.
Plus i find her whole early childhood work a bit superficial (how’s that research center going? Anyone any idea?)
Harry is naturally good with children. He was like that since before he had his own.
Diana was not superficial like kate and her charts. Diana delved into her charities and causes and did not show up gurning and waving. She spoke to each person she met without the jazz hands and superficial talk and asked about them and they related to her. Diana had many different causes not claiming any “expertise” just promoting people who were real experts. Kate is a lightweight.
I would think someone who loved all children would have made more effort to interact with her own nephew though. Outside of her own kids I don’t think she really cares about anything outside of performative actions for the media.
I don’t think she chose early childhood development so much as it was chosen for her. Women–royal or ‘wives of’– tend to have child-centered causes suggested/arranged for them. I think it’s been changing the last few decades, but Kate is a throwback for sure.
Also, agree with Nic919 just above. If she truly loved babies, all babies, she would not have ignored her infant nephew at that polo match. No matter what she felt about Meghan, she’d have cuddled that baby. Again, I think the whole child-centered stuff was chosen for her & she only talks about her kids because she’s not really interested in other kids.
I don’t think Kate loves kids. She obviously loves her own but other kids? No. I don’t see her light up around kids or interact much with them. We all know she ignored Archie at that polo match and we never hear her interacting with Pippa’s kids. Kate needed a project after Meghan married in and that’s why she is a self proclaimed early years expert and lover of all kids.
I hope she washed her hands before picking up that infant . Otherwise she put that baby in danger for a photo op.
I always wonder how the employees REALLY feel about these royal visits. Are they told by their employer to act excited and interested? Are they genuinely awe-struck? Because to me, these visits seem like such a colossal waste of time. Especially when they involve schools and hospitals!
Royals often come to my place of work when they visit my country (I’ve never been able to meet any, only the senior execs have had the “privilege”) – the staff is both excited and annoyed because there is lots of protocol to remember and lots of pressure not to screw up..and they are only there for like 40 mins but we get asked to take them through something that normally takes 3 hours so it’s just a lot rushing and fast walking with cameras snapping
What I wondered. What value does a royal visit add to a hospital or school?
Exposure for fundraising?
There was a study done and royal visits and patronages don’t really seem to help with fundraising at all.
OK but does she love being a mum, as in the care attention, emotional growth of being a good mum or does she like she ticked it off the list. She might be ok as a mum, but I’m not seeing any passion toward or about her kids at all. I might get push back about that but I have two eyes. Lots of mums work. Just one old chick’s opinion.
Everyone saw louis with their own eyes so you’re hardly wrong.
And what good parent (m or dad) uses three young children as shields? Which they’ve done multiple times. Let alone the funeral which had char melting down. Any early yaars 101 person would know they shouldn’t have gone.
@OldChick: I believe you’re right; I don’t think she cares about her children at all. If she did, she wouldn’t have forced poor George to wear that full f*cking suit for hours in the bald-open sun watching tennis! 😡 I get mad all over again every time I think about it.
I am an “old chick” too (56 lol) and I always ALWAYS considered my son’s needs and wants more than my own. I had cancer and needed my uterus removed when I was 22 and he was 4 months old. I knew I only had one chance to be the best mom I could, especially after his father and I divorced (he was 4) and my ex chose not to be in his life. He’s grown now and I live with him because of my health; and you know what? He does the same for me; do you think any of Kate’s children will ever be loving and caring and thoughtful of her or others? I don’t think so because children learn those things from their parent/parents. See how Louis acted towards her on the balcony at the Jubbly. I have never seen her smile at them or cuddle them or fully engage with them on their level. It breaks my heart.
Did not mean to rant or threadjack, but if she is such a great mom, it would show in those children’s behavior. Sadly for them, it just doesn’t. Please don’t drag me for saying all this, Celebitchies–it’s only my opinion. 🙂
Yes. I’m not a mother (except to cats) and never wanted to be, but I feel I cared more about George in that suit, or Louis having to sit through that super long Jubbly thing in a crowd with cameras on him, or dragging out those poor kids all the time generally, than Kate does. I don’t have kids, but I was a kid, and I remember. Kids are people, but I don’t think Kate sees anyone as people — including herself.
I love the pic with the mask – they’re all “listening attentively” while she stares at the camera.
“Are you getting me cupping my hands? Make sure you get the cupping. It’s a new pose I’m trying out. I want to review the stance when I get home and see if it should become a part of my exhausting repertoire.”
Can you even imagine the dazed looks on their faces because she’s doing her normal marble-mouth mumble BEHIND A MASK??!!
That’s the one that stood out to me. LOOK AT ME BEING KEEN!!!!
Keen preen for the camera. No interest in the people right in front of her. And enough with the hands and hyena faces
That’s my favorite too! So many people deployed for her photo ops!
Stop, William chose all Spencer names for his children, Earl.Spencer has Charlotte Diana and Louis, whilst his Aunt Sarah l think has a son called George !!! George has de same colouring at Harry. Seriously why does she open her mouth like that soo rude and what de story with those heels in a hospital ward ????
There’s literally nothing new in the names. All those are shared amongst the siblings, grandparents etc. Only thing is they did they changed the naming order. Or maybe they were lazy and blamed the protocol, you know they do it with PDA.
And this hypocrite only cares for mothers who are not her sister in law’s.
There probably is some protocol involved in those higher up in the line. TQ had approval rights, didn’t she?
So, what was the point of this visit? Just to take pictures of newborns? To talk about naming babies and taking pictures of babies? What issue are they highlighting? What charity are they supporting?
It might be because the unit she visited helps new mothers with mental health issues. Or it might be that she’s showing off her “female empowerment” earrings. Or it might be that a staff member told her “Today, you’re visiting the Royal Surry County Hospital.” Or all three of the above.
What a wasted opportunity to actually … Y’know … Talk about the challenges and gaps in maternal care since the pandemic?
I would think so, too. But, even if she were capable, would she be allowed? It seems the government is pretty touchy about what is considered political talk by the royals. My own imagination says that these visits are arranged by the staff, they tell her where to go and then they forget to tell her what to say.
The point of this visit is to uplift Kate to the role of the nation’s mammy as the late queen was the nation’s granny..
Explains the bust padding
@Snuffles
Exactly. How sad that we all read an article about the visit yet walk away with no idea why she was there or the point of the visit.
The Photoshop on these pictures is a little over the top as well and I hate how she is always performing for the cameras, instead of actually engaging with the people around her. I just cannot stand this woman.
Also, I agree with others that she doesn’t actually love kids/newborns. She just likes talking about her own… Somehow, it makes her “relatable.”
What can be said about this opportunist other than she SUCKS.
And she constantly makes eye contact with the cameras and not the people she’s there to see. She adds nothing and looks stupid. I don’t get why any parent would consent to having this mannequin place their fragile newborn in danger
Does Kate SEE these pictures? Like the one Kaiser used for the header. Does she not realize how crazy it looks when she’s technically working? She’s there in a professional capacity.
We already know she can’t talk about anything besides her own kids, but she *could* study these photos and tone it down a few hundred notches.
What could possibly be SO HILARIOUS at this roundtable discussion?? She’s ridiculous and hopeless. Once again, I’m embarrassed for her. Because she doesn’t even realize that she should be embarrassed.
I don’t know how she physically does it, that pose with the mouth wide open, showing her tonsils. I’ve just been practising in front of a mirror, and I can’t do it! Not only is it incredibly uncomfortable, it’s difficult to hold for more than a few seconds. It can’t be good for the jaw, it’s so unnatural, plus it looks awful.
The other thing is that she does it at the most inopportune moments when gurning, laughing, smirking, whatever, is inappropriate, often greatly so. Someone needs to sit her down and explain things, but how do you get through to somebody who is unwilling to learn? Or is it unable? Or both?
There’s a funny story by P.G. Wodehouse about a young man who sees his mother making all sorts of weird and contorted faces in the mirror. He concludes there must be insanity in his family, so he decides to do the honorable thing and break up with his fiancée. Turns out his mother was doing exercises to firm up her neck and double chin.
Teagirl. I was having this discussion down thread. The open mouth thing- since you’ve been trying it, I’ve been trying it! I just opened the door to a delivery man. I did a full on Kate gurn, and he stepped back and stared at me. I explained I was pretending to be Kate Middleton and that’s how she smiles at people. He said “ok” and left. Madness. Could she be in danger of dislocating her jaw?
@sparrow – thanks for the tea-out-the-nose laugh this morning!
@Eurydice, a P.G. Wodehouse reference makes my day! And I do recall that one – such silly, fun stories 🤣
@Sparrow Love this so much 🤣 I would pay to see this comedy skit.
I have also tried to do the open mouth grin, I have no idea how it works
That said, I really don’t like everyone getting down on her grin, it is obviously just the way she displays happiness, sure it is unusual, but don’t get down on people for the way they smile
PLENTY of other things to get down on her about.
Her daughter is the smart one in the family, she will probably be trying to hide the fact that she naturally grins with an open mouth for the rest of her life.
Also I hate it when people just pile on about how she is not pretty.
The woman is unnaturally photogenic. She is a trophy wife. She is very pretty, and with her, that is all there is
HamsterJam, the point is that it is not a natural grin. I seriously doubt that Charlotte will also smile like that unless her Mom teaches her to. That doesn’t mean that Charlotte will do it.
The “unnaturally photogenic” person gets photoshopped, which certainly helps with her being “photogenic”. If she was simply honest about the botox, etc., and stopped with the photoshopping, people here wouldn’t be talking about her face. You will NEVER convince me that her open mouth smile is natural. Nope, just don’t believe it. She needs to spend some time before a mirror and remind herself what her natural smile is and then use it.
The point many of us make isn’t that she’s not pretty, its that she’s definitely NOT unnaturally photogenic. That’s the photoshop coming through. Its why she looks so much better in pics taken by Chris Jackson or pics released weeks or months after an event (that have been touched up) then ones that are taken in real time without touch ups.
Also, its not the smile itself that people are making fun of. It’s that the smile is often out of context and is clearly meant for the cameras and is not responsive to what is going on in the room at the time.
@Becks1 I wish there was a way to pin this comment to the top of every BRF comment section.
The staged and insincere nature of the grin is what people are criticizing.
And photogenic would imply taking good photos without assistance of photoshop. There have been no good photos of Kate without photoshop for many years now. Nothing natural about her any more.
Not a big deal if she talks about her children in this type of setting, but if it had been Meghan the spin would have been she “made it all about herself”.
Lol, I was thinking the same thing.
Yes, while simultaneously humiliating the brf (can’t be bothered to give them caps today)
Carrot, I never use caps for brf. They don’t deserve it.
We know that she’s an exhibitionist, and my insomnia-addled brain just decided that’s why she opens her mouth so wide all the time. She’s no longer allowed to “accidentally” show off her flat butt constantly, so she’s trying to make people look at her tonsils.
There is still an active pandemic, no?
Perhaps someone who makes multiple public appearances in close quarters with many people shouldn’t be sitting maskless talking next to a baby who can’t be vaccinated?* Especially someone who cares so much about children’s well-being
* is there an infant COVID vaccine in the UK?
@North of Boston, afaik the youngest approved age for any of the C19 vaccines is 6 months. In the UK they are definitely not actively encouraging the vaccination of under 5s at all …
that one picture of her with the mask with her hands out with the L&D nurses …. is she asking for hand sanitizer? I mean, does she purposely infantize herself to gain sympathy? I would be worried about her mental health, but her bosses have already proved that they don’t give a shit about anything or anyone.
Came here to comment on this. She’s looking straight at the camera, not at the group she’s supposedly talking to. She’s trying out a new pose.
Yeah, she loves babies but, has she met Lili yet? Just askin’ for a friend. 😉
She could not have been bothered even to bring Louis over to see Baby Archie. And walk a few steps.
Agreed. 🙂 That fact that “they” would rather Louis stay at home rather than go to a birthday party with children his own age just isn’t what I would expect from someone who’s an expert an Early Years Expert.
The reason I will keep banging on about her visiting Lili, is because she stood there and outright lied in front of The First Lady about how she “couldn’t wait to meet her.” As you say, both Lili and Archie were in the country this year and instead of making time to meet them. The KP PR gleefully reported about Kate and William snubbing a little girl. *SMH*
Everyone knows Meghan’s children have hidden Netflix cameras on them! What?! You didn’t know this? Of course they should be shunned. Also, they’re gingers
She holds that baby in the most awkward way in that photo. LIke she’s never held her own children very much or something.
Shallow is as shallow does – she can’t talk about anything else but herself.
The big open mouth poses are back, as is waving her claws around.
As I’ve said before the smug has become VERY obvious with her now – she has her prized title. She will never be Queen Consort as I’m still convinced he will divorce her once he has his Camilla waiting in the wings to take her place. Could it be this Russian lawyer/business woman we keep hearing about?
Peter Phillips was able to divorce and probably remarry. William’s father and aunt, divorced and remarried. If he wants out, he will leave and be able to remarry.
Wasn’t a cousin of hers quoted way back saying exactly that? That she has trouble focusing on anyone but herself?
@Sue
Yes, something along those lines. It was either she couldn’t or wouldn’t, but either way, it shows she’s always been that way.
She’s Princess Minima to Queen Maxima
Hah! Love this.
It’s interesting to me how rarely the people K is talking to mirror her expressions. I think it’s pretty much wired into our brains that we’ll unconsciously (or consciously, if we’re trying to be polite) mimic the expressions of a person speaking, especially if they’re perceived to be authority figures.
But pictures of K always have people with the deadest faces around her. She’s there gurning and guffawing away, and there are hardly any smiling mouths, no brows raised to show interest, nothing.
Like, how horrible is being in her presence that she can squash a basic human instinct? Or, is it simply confirmation that every single smile on her part is so obviously fake that there’s no real emotion to mimic. I know, I’m answering my own question.
I find myself rambling on here, Genevieve! Yes, it is startling how often she has her head thrown back, laughing, while the group around her is serious faced, mouths shut. I wonder what it is like to be around. In normal life (!) people would find her unique behaviour distracting, concerning perhaps, and definitely attention seeking. On a practical level, they once turned the camera on the cameras that follow her around, particularly outside. There are so many photos being clicked. I suspect she keeps guffawing to be caught every split second in the act of some kind of animation rather than dull introspection.
That is what makes her expressions so out of place. If you just see a picture of her, you might think she’s just laughing or talking animatedly or something. But when you see the whole picture, with everyone around her (or worse, a video), you really can tell that she is just posing, she’s not responding to or participating in a conversation.
She has her big laughing expression, her fake concerned expression, and apparently her mourning expression is also a bitchy one based on the funeral. And that’s kind of it.
There’s a full figure picture of her at an outdoor event, casually dressed, with her head and shoulders thrown back, mouth gaping, her hair in the air and the people behind her are just standing there taking in this spectacle. It’s the most egregious example of performance I’ve seen from her. God it must be tedious to be her
I found the picture
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/amphtml/kate-middleton-bursts-laughter-golf-163555641.html
She looks demented
@one of the marys. Thank you so much for taking the time to find that picture for us. You’re a doll for doing that, and you’re absolutely spot on..she looks demented. Her expressions and gestures look so unnatural and out of place. One would think she was at a comedy show.
OK, maybe I haven’t had enough coffee yet but I suddenly got this mental picture of Keen guffawing maniacally, mouth wide open, head thrown back, jazz claws flapping, and the people around her backing away slowly looking quietly terrified.
@Jaded…LMFAO. You’re not wrong, at all!!
The Jazz hands and the exaggerated grins.
And the fresh botox shine all over her face and nary a wrinkle in sight!
Like other commentors above, I wonder how this visit actually benefits the hospital/group she is there to see.
Is there any benefit for them, or is it just a self-promotional opportunity for K?
It drives me absolutely insane because she is in an incredible position to help people. Money is no object. She could do anything (within reason) that she wants to do.
I help run a small non-profit (all volunteer) and can only imagine what we could do with even a fraction of K’s money, access and connections. We could help people on such a larger scale.
And yet, K has it all right there for the taking on – just handed to her – and she seems to do nothing of substance to truly help people in need.
Maybe I’m wrong and simply don’t have full knowledge of the benefits these types of royal visits provide. But if I had what she has – sh*t would be getting done!
They are totally time wasting. The amount of preparation that goes into them, for weeks sometimes, mainly because of security but also for setting up the whole meet and greet and finding staff to take her around, is ludicrous. It even gets down to the discussion of whether refreshments should be offered and how. They’ll also have spent time identifying appropriate mums and babies for her to meet. It is a ridiculous drain on staff time. It drums up a bit of publicity, but it’s soon forgotten. I remember when David Cameron & Nick Clegg visited Guy’s and a surgeon burst in and told them, mainly the cameras, to get off the ward for hygiene’s sake. He went on leave after that. He had a point. These visits not only bring in the great and good (yeah, right) but a hoard of media. I wouldn’t want it on a ward.
That’s what drives me crazy- she has the power to raise so much money for so many problems just by being married into the BRF, and she completely squanders it. People would pay $$$ just to be in the same room as her at fundraising galas and she simply can’t be bothered.
This is how she does a round table discussion? In a hospital? Looks like she’s at a party the way she’s yukking it up again. The baby was lucky she didn’t drop her she was so juiced.
Agree totally with Ginger upthread. I think she’s found something that appeals to the public…aghhh, how sweet, she likes babies. And it is so easy to talk about being a mum with other mums and dads; people love talking about their kids. She thinks it brings back the Diana vibe; it doesn’t for people who truly remember Diana’s spontaneous connection with everyone, young and old, but Kate thinks it does and that’s good enough. Also, she can’t talk to anyone older than a child. Babies and infants love the language of gurning and exaggerated faces, so it’s perfect. Can you imagine her doing that school visit Meghan did on her farewell tour, where she engaged so well with teenagers and teachers?
So instead of bringing awareness to the cause the others experiences, she centred herself.
I don’t know why, but this reminds me of a girl I worked with (I was early 20s, she was late 20s). She and her husband worked at my same company, which was a few hundred people but small enough I knew them.
She always talked about her husband, and always framed things as her husband likes this, her husband loves that. It started to feel weird at some point that she wouldn’t use his name and framed everything around him.
Then they divorced and it turned out it was because Her Husband didn’t think she should be dating other guys 😂.
Anyway, we know she’s a vain, self centered woman who can’t focus on anyone else. I do wonder if she gets happy pills/feel good shots like the JFK white house, it would explain a lot of her general demeanor at these things.
Did Kate even bother to ask about the midwife training and what they go through? Relating to the new parents; how many of them will have nannies at their disposal? This reaffirms that Kate can’t hold an intelligent conversation and sadly that’s what the Firm wants from her.
I know I’ll get flamed for saying this, but I couldn’t imagine looking down at my new baby boy and calling him “George” … same with “Bruce” and “Donald” while we’re at it. Such big names for little babies!
To each their own!
George is massively popular over here at the moment. A top ten baby name. I don’t think it’s because of her, though. I don’t think Louis is popular, which goes some way to showing that she has limited impact. All her kids’ names are family names, but I do like Louis. Particularly the American way of spelling it – is it Louie? Could well be wrong.
ps, Amanda, when I say George is popular over here, I am assuming you’re not in the UK. This is a presumption – you could be here and my comment is stating the obvious.
Not that it should matter, but the pic of her holding the baby… How did I not notice before those GIANT MAN HANDS??! Good God.
Ha ha! Yes, she has manly hands. For some reason, and I think someone has pointed out Chris Jackson didn’t do her photos for this event, there is a lot of close up unphotoshopped attention paid to her hands and arms. The skin on her arms is pretty poor.
All that money and she can’t spend some of it on moisturizer and a manicure?
Copying MM with Emily Mortimer earrings
I get that it may be the way she was handed the baby but how does she look so awkward doing it after three of her own?
I noticed this too, it seems so awkward after she had 3 of her own! Was she trying to make sure Big Blue was visible?
But why is she holding a newborn? We still have a pandemic and she has no mask? I would freak out if a stranger wanted to hold my baby just because she wants a cute picture. And agree, for a mother of 3 she looks like she’s holding a baby for a first time.
Kudos to Kate for “working” with the very young. Proves she & her “advisors” are listening to the spot-on advice from the royal commenters on this site. As for the parents of these babies, I’d like to reassure you: your children are resilient; they won’t remember. Do take care of your own wellbeing.
With so much money at their disposal, I don’t understand why they don’t implement any programs that would actually benefit underpriviledged children. How about supplying schools in poor neighborhoods with tennis raquets and balls so that the children can learn something safe and fun? Or finding out about school lunch programs and setting up community vegetable gardens so kiddos can get healthy food options and learn about agriculture. These lazy, entitled royals should take notes from the amazing work Michelle Obama did as first lady and try to do something to benefit others and not just create photo ops. They’re shameful.
100% agree.
Vegetable gardens would be a great idea, and would appeal to Kate because she could wear pricey athleisure outfits.
Oh please! They named their kids with names found in Royal family. In French, Charlotte is the feminine form for Charles. It was obviously an homage to Charles. I doubt it was chosen because it was one of Kate’s favorite names.
That’s what I got from the entire engagement. KP has to come out with a different strategy to get the press to highlight the work of the people and places that Kate visits. The DM piece spoke mostly about what she wore.
LOL you know she meant she picked her favourite names from the list she was presented.
Her mother named her children with an eye for upward social mobility (Catherine and Phillipa sound a lot more acceptable, traditionally, then Jennifer and Kaylee.) so no doubt Kate was fine following the rules when it came time for her turn
Hi Andie. I’ve always wondered about Kate’s name. Was it definitely Catherine at birth? Not Kate? Kate tends to be on birth certs, and then it remains as Kate or Katy/ie. Just that Catherine is a bit dated over here. You may well be here, too.
She really is dull, and William is no sparkling wit either. Honestly, for all her privilege and education, she has nothing to say. What a waste.
I can understand that there are loads of topics that are off-limits, but surely they have a list of DOs and DON’Ts for the Royals. It’s enough to make me miss Prince Philip!
They’re exposing preemies to people with no more than a surgical mask—in the middle of a deadly pandemic?!?! WTAF????
Her hyena facial expressions and the jazz hands get on my nerves. Every picture.
Not to be cynical realist, but the nurses would prefer a proper pay rise that keeps up with inflation as opposed to a visit from the new PoW bringing thanks, roundtable chit-chat and 5 questions. Does she know that the nurses are about to be balloted about going on strike? The NHS called my aunt – a retired matron and part of the Windrush generation- back during Covid. She went back to help, but she left after the worst of it and told them don’t call her again because the conditions of work and pay haven’t changed.
Katie’s game plan for every “charity” event: guffaw, give nothing, and giggle into the camera (“I’m having so much fun compared to you”)! She looks like she’s in every episode of Laugh-In, an American comedy sketch show in the 1960’s. But she has 4 mansions! Laugh, girl, laugh!
why is she so out of touch. has she always been like this. her parents own a party business. she mustve talked to all sorts of people. this is crazy. there is an article saying prince king charles is jealous of kate. i dont think so. what would be the point. chuck has better conversations and reactions on his tours.
Kate’s mother-in-law did this kind of royal visit so much better. She had questions for people and topics to discuss that made people feel like she actually cared. Kate seems like she thinks it’s enough that a royal would visit and make small talk. She needs to work on her “bedside manner” if she wants to make an impression that is more substantial.