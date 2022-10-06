Prince William & Kate made a ‘surprise trip’ to Belfast to visit a charity

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a “surprise trip” to Belfast today. It’s worth noting that most of the Windsors’ visits to Northern Ireland are “surprise trips.” That’s done on purpose, with the information about their travels and arrival times being kept close-hold. Even in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, the Windsors still worry about IRA terrorism. They don’t want to announce their visits to Northern Ireland in advance and give anyone a chance to prepare any kind of demonstration against them too.
Their trip was mostly about visiting one charity, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland. PIPS provides crisis support for suicidal people, offering more support than the Windsors ever gave Princess Diana when she was self-harming and more support than the Windsors gave Meghan when she was heavily pregnant and suicidal. Part of PIPS’s work is art therapy, which just reminds me of the fact that Kate used to be patron of The Art Room until it closed several years ago over lack of funding. Weird!
As for fashion, Kate’s ensemble… I’ve been surprised by how many times she’s worn slim-cut trousers already as Princess of Wales. I would have thought that she would do a blitz of retro fashion and Diana cosplay. But no, she’s been doing trousers and mid-length coats for a few events. The pants here are pretty good (for Kate). The pussybow blouse is probably from Winser London and it’s pretty dated. The coat is fine. She also carried her DeMellier London £295 purse and she wore £85 Missoma hoop earrings.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.
I object to the use of “the year of our lord Beyonce 2022”.
That should be: “the year of our lady and empress Beyonce 2022”.
Wills face..you can almost see the count down in his head. He is bored and cant wait to leave.
I honestly think it bothers him whenever he has to do an engagement with his wife because he knows the attention won’t be on him. Meanwhile she looks like the cat that got the cream
True. But he also simply hates being in his wife’s company! When I see photos like this I imagine W’s thinking how damn right Harry was about the whole nonsense of royal life.
Like father like son, Charles was visibly pissed off or butt hurt when Diana would get the attention. You would think that would make a partner proud.
I love how those two make all these public appearances and still no one cares. All these outfits, grinning and cheesing and the press still obsess over a couple in America, lol. Sometimes I feel the press do it on purpose. You can’t have peace when you have a beast to feed and a press obsessed with clickbait.
Well the 3000 people of the crowd clearly did care. And all of you commenting here too..
A crowd of 3000? I think not. Especially not the woman telling Kate that Ireland is for the Irish!
@Sussexwatcher Amen! These racist fans of Katie and willie are so delusional. That woman shaking Katie’s hand and telling her to leave Ireland for the Irish was chef’s kiss.
If it’s a surprise visit how is there any crowd? I think they sent the employees outside to act like a crowd. Probably closer to 30 people.
Did you just pull the 3,000 out of thin air? I don’t see any reports on crowd size so that sounds like an extremely Trumpian claim.
okay…..if you say so CarolE………. haha
No, I didn’t. The police said that. Just check
https://twitter.com/paul_utv/status/1578019896209788929?s=46&t=i5jlR3-j2wEx9qZEKv0JNg
I don’t know the number but the video showed a pretty decent amount of people there and a lot of cheering.
And yet you do..
@Pal Really wanted to see the evidence, but after clicking on the link, I still couldn’t hear/see/identify police officers saying anything about crowd size in either video. I really must be missing something…
That picture sitting looks like someone made them sit at the kids table.
@Jilly, lmao, you’re right, it does! The children’s table is certainly where the two of them belong.
I love the coat. I would buy it if I could afford it! Hate the blouse! The photoshop is way over the top. I have to wonder just how long they were there for their trip to Northern Ireland. I’m sure we will never know. The wiglet shows up big time! Her hair needs to be cut. The ends are really damaged and the length at this point is doing her no favors. And they are both hypocrites!
That was a quick, accurate and full run down! Plus the shoes. Ouch. Her toes are so squashed in, you can actually see the tops of them fighting for space. Her feet must hurt like hell.
She has a strange tendency to wear shoes that are too tight/small for her. It was noticeable in her appearances at the Ascot and Order of the Garter a few months back.
Hahahahhaaha. They’re just trolling us.
Sadly, it really does feel like that. Anytime these two bunions do anything associated with mental health (especially mothers mental health/pregnancy) and/or suicide, it puts my teeth on edge because I am convinced they are trolling both Meghan and Harry. Not even trolling in the ha ha way, but in the totally evil and cruel way.
She’s in competition with the Lawyer so Diana cosplay has been put on hold for the moment
So what is the tea about this lawyer 👀
She’s appeared accidently in photos sometimes in the background when William is out partying without his wife. And they usually try to fix it to cut her out. She’s supposedly a London Russian lawyer, very blonde, and very beautiful. She is the one who is supposedly assisting with the “pegging”. She works for one of his charities? Or trusts? Not sure. They really scrubbed the internet and my searches no longer bring her name up linked with William.
Woah woah woah! Need this lawyer tea, please!
The lawyer pops up on here like a cluedo character. I think there’s also a banker? Please tell more.
Sparrow, I know when the Rose story broke, there were people on Twitter (not Sussex fans or royal fans/watchers) discussing rumors about William and *other* women. I THINK rumors of a banker (and others) popped up around this time. I remember one person tweeting about being at hotel for a conference and hearing an employee talk about William and a woman who wasn’t Rose staying there before. The lawyer rumor has been around for a while as well; I *think* she is blonde and she might be Russian too? The interesting thing about these rumors of other women is that they generally seem to have their own careers and be accomplished people…unlike Kate.
I think there is a banker and a lawyer, and one of them is Russian. i think. Our own Andrew’s Nemesis said on here once that she saw William with one of them in London (and they were obviously “together.”) We also have those pictures/videos of him leaving private dinner parties with a woman who is definitely NOT Kate.
So it seems like the worst kept secret in London at this point. But BeachDreams has a good point, these are all women who have their own careers. Maybe that’s part of the appeal – they’re not going to give that up to be his wife? so they’re not asking for anything more from him than an affair. Even Rose Hanbury has always seemed more interesting and intelligent than Kate and clearly plays the game better, and again was not going to ask him for anything more than an affair.
Yes the references to a lawyer or banker being in the mixed surfaced when the Rose story came out. Basically the gist was, yeah William’s with someone but it’s not Rose.
There could be a banker and a lawyer based in London, or they are the same person. Later on there was a suggestion that the lawyer was Russian or Russian origin.
And to date the mystery woman in the car when William was leaving a private supper club was never identified.
Thanks to Becks1 and Beach Dreams for explaining. I suppose that’s the danger for Kate – her husband effectively married his stalker and she is paying the price for it. It’s not nice for Kate and there’s no excuse for it, but their dynamic was off from the get go. In normal life this couple would divorce and the affairs would become proper relationships, possibly, but the game goes on.
Wasn’t there a suggestion at one point that (one of) the mystery people was the blonde woman, Russian name, who works for Fauna and Flora International, of which William is patron? She’s currently their COO, has an MBA and other qualifications. Not a banker (or lawyer) but very involved in finance and a trained accountant, and very attractive.
Haha I think you’re right. We’ve been thinking the switch to modern and professional is due to Meghan (and clearly it was in part) but what if part was also due to the lawyer, who probably has never worn a coatdress in her life?
I wonder if it’s also partially why she’s been going for a bronde color lately (besides covering up gray hairs more easily). I *think* the lawyer is rumored to be a blonde.
I wish mental health orgs would reject them. It’s pretty clear they don’t actually care about it. I know they accept it because they’re hoping to save lives with raising awareness and hopefully funds, but these two have shown themselves to be toxic bullies and I wish they started getting turned down for engagements.
Also, in the words of a comedian, the British have a lot to answer for and should just stay out of Ireland.
Agree. Quite problematic considering how Diana was treated (or… not treated). And then they promptly turned around and did the same thing to Meghan. How long until this whole charade implodes????
Exactly. In 25 years, these twats have learned absolutely nothing.
And, the pussy bow… 😂
@Lucy, I totally agree with you. It’s positively audacious at this point for them to keep going on about mental health while their actions consistently demonstrate their disregard for it.
@Lucy
Spot on.
The Art Room folded. Let’s hope Kate glancing at the charity won’t be bad luck!
I hate pussy bow blouses. I hate it on Kate, I hate it on Meghan, I hate it period. It looks dated and infantile to me. So any money she spent on that blouse is too much in my book.
I hate pussybow blouses too. They are just hideous and fussy to me. I do like the rest of the outfit on Kate—the shades of blur are excellent on her and the tailoring is on point.
However, no amount of beautiful clothes can mask the ugliness inside this woman.
I actually like this outfit, pussybow and all. Colors good. Fit looks good. Not a button in sight. No ruffles. No huge jewelry.
haha! i just wore a shirt with an oversized pussy bow yesterday. i loved it. and got many compliments (some of which i admit may have been false!). but it was more structured, and i think more modern than what you see here-more like an artist’s bow, i think (although if you hate them, you hate them, and nothing will save the look). but i always like to dress like i’m in my own remake of 9-5 or an actual Golden Girl.
I like pussy bow blouses but I associate them with being in the office, working. They are blouses I wear to work. That’s why they always look wrong on Kate because. let’s face it, she’s dropping in for a grin and a gurn and then back home. She has a bit of a cheek wearing them in my opinion! (Love 9-5)
The irony of visiting PIPS Suicide Prevention when your mother suffered from the hands of your father and step consort. Suffering that you basically called something made-up in her head. Then your sister-in-law admitting that she wanted to take her own life while pregnant with her first child.
He’s is one of the vilest creatures on that island. I am so sad that Meghan had to deal with him and his soulless, wiglet wearing, racist wife. What a disgrace.
@Girl_Ninja 👏👏👏 It’s sickening.
Oh dear, that blouse is THE worst thing I’ve seen her wear since the Caribbean tour. The pussy bow style is abhorrent—dated and frumpy at best and the one she has today is so droopy and soggy looking to boot!
Do they ever do anything besides show up for photo ops? Where does all that money for charity actually go? Doesn’t seem like they support any on these charities financially.
But they’re “working”, they’ll need a month or 5 off soon at the rate we are seeing them now.
They’re not expected to support their charities monetarily.
…but they could.
Her color scheme is good. Coat good. Blouse very, very BAD!
And Willyawn is a hypocrite, gaslighter, and phony. He’ll make a great* king!
*He will never be king.
There’s a huge stink in this marriage. That’s all I take from this photo-op engagement. Mental health charities really need to stop inviting and glorifying them. It’s insulting.
I see Khate is breaking “protocol” by walking ahead of Willie
She’s doing that more often now. Maybe she’s goading him? You can tell how visibly pissed he gets at it. He simply hates being in the same room as his wife.
I am pleased to see their visit brought this charity recognition.
The charities that are doing the day to day work that helps people in need are the important reason (only reason really) for these royal visits.
Yes, it’s a good thing – I hope they keep doing this.
But if they aren’t getting much coverage for the visit, does it even really matter if they came at all? How can you bring awareness if people aren’t aware?
@JT – it doesn’t have to be in the DM or People in order to be considered coverage. But the real answer to your question is another, existential question – what’s the point of the monarchy? Right now, the public wants to see the royals “working” for their money. The work doesn’t have to be actually useful – they just have to rack up hours.
@Eurydice You’re right. What is the point of the monarchy anyway? It just seems weird how they’re all about bringing awareness but hardly anybody talks about them. I mean, even on social media they hardly get any engagement. The DF readers are their target audience, even People, but still, they can’t maintain interest on those platforms.
Hmmmm…. sorry?! I didn’t even get the name of the charity. All I know is it’s something about depression.
That outfit reminds me of a ringleader or an old school magician. Just needs a top hat and a wand.
I’ll just say this look is far, far superior to the mustard thing yesterday. Blue is really her color. However, these pics are either heavily photoshopped or the Botox is very fresh. Probably both. It’s beyond offensive that these two openly evil bullies show up at a mental health — and ESPECIALLY a suicide prevention — organization. And try on their Concerned Faces for the real professionals. GMAFB.
C-Shell. Exactly. Blue is her colour, dark better than pale but this is still way above yesterday’s mustard. They are more photoshopped. She has tons of botox and it doesn’t really do anything; she’s kind of beyond skin redemption. Whoever edited her photos yesterday probably got bollocked for being so light touched in some of them. And the hypocrisy in visiting this charity is astonishing after the nothing they did to help Meghan. Also, just adding that there’s a photo on the DM where she is sitting side on and the wiglet is having a field day in terms of public awareness!
@Sparrow I hate giving the DM clicks, but I’m going to go test out my new found wiglet awareness skills and check the pic you mention 😂
I noticed that Chris Jackson didn’t seem to be at yesterday’s engagement; at least not from the sourcing of all those ghastly photos on the Fail. Today I’m seeing photos on Twitter credited to him.
Definitely photoshop, unless she got a botox fix last night.
Becks1. Just looking up at the pictures again. Her face looks plump (for her) in some of the photos and yet yesterday she looked incredibly thin faced, as per usual. It doesn’t help de-age her but it is odd. This is specific to her photos on getting out of the car.
For me I’m offended with the underlying messages of going to Northern Ireland. i.e. “Hello Paddies, don’t forget despite being the poorest part of the United Kingdom you are still our colony, now someone get a picture of gurnsing Kate making drinks for this nation of stumble bums”
@mickmack: there has definitely been a strategy to “normalise” royal visits to NI (since the early 2000s) now that they’re less likely to get bombed. But the impetus now is to protect the Union, as demographics in NI shift more favourably towards a UI and the Brexit Protocol is still causing political and economic rumblings. So yes, “Quick! Remind them that they’d be giving up all this …”
The blouse is too busy fir this look a simpler blouse would have been better. She’s trying to project the image that the new title is a new job that’s why she’s been doing the work wear outfits the Diana cosplay will come back. As for the point of their visit anyone who believe thse two on mental health want to believe it because they’re not credible at all. I hope the visit raise awareness of this amazing organization.
How does a surprise drop-in to a charity office benefit anyone? Do people see these pics and think, “Wow, I must donate money now!” Mmm. If they’d throw a party & charge admission for a chance to be in the same room with royals for a while, some people would gladly pay up & there’d be money for the charity.
This wandering around trying to look interested in a probably-scripted conversation smacks too much of noblesse oblige and has little to no impact.
To be fair, I’ve randomly donated to a charity Meghan has visited when I saw the pics of what looked like a great bunch of people and looked up their website which was also great.
These two do not inspire such interest.
Someone on a thread last week said it was poverty tourism, and I agree. The point isn’t to do anything helpful, it’s to get a picture taken, that’s supposed to be the helpful part.
So nice of them to bless the Irish with their presence. I hope protests start appearing at their engagements .
How is there a crowd at a surprise appearance? (sorry for the repeat comment but I don’t get it)
At least she’s wearing the pussy bow blouse the right way around this time.
She’s def cosplaying Meghan red outfit with this one – blue shirt with long bits (check), blue fitted trousers (check), blue shoes (check).
@DU, omg that was HILARIOUS when she wore it backwards and her stans insisted it was intentional 🤣
I thought the long coat was very Meghan too. Also the different shades of one colour is also very Meghan. She saw Meghan glow in Misan’s photograph and couldn’t help herself.
I thought so too, she’s replicating Meghan’s red outfit, but tying the bow (of course), and making it all blue ’cause she’s with William today & they must match.
Their matchy outfits are like the adult version of Garanimals.
Meghan was cos playing Wallis Simpson in the red outfit. Meghan’s sleeves were about two inches to long.
Wallis simpson wore a red dress with a similar collar in the 70s. It wasn’t a blouse and trousers and it was different. Meghan didn’t copy the look and only deranger trolls who scoured the internet for this would believe that Meghan would copy Wallis Simpson on purpose.
After all Kate’s funeral look for Philip’s funeral matches more than one outfit Wallis wore in the 40s but no one says she was aiming to copy her in that case.
Meghan has worn pussy bows recently and I have purchased a few since I saw Meghan wearing hers.
Just like Meghan, I do not tie a complete bow which creates a rather sophisticated.
Sorry that I am bringing Meghan into the discussion.
I really hate that I can’t wear them due to boob size (it just looks crazy with large boobs imo) so I’m always a bit miffed when I see a woman pull it off. LOL
I’m always surprised how many colors she can wear, she rarely looks bad because of a color. The mustard yesterday was not great but it’s not like the color was responsible. This is a good if slightly boring look. Dying to know why suddenly all the tiny purses.
lol
That phony “I’m so concerned and listening so intently” head tilt drives me nuts. None of it is genuine. None of it.
oh no! Walking in front of your husband. Doesn’t she know that against PrOtOcOl. He’s the FuTUre KinG Kate. Where ar you manners!!!
Oh wait, she’s not the biracial duchess 🙄
kHate has proven repeatedly that she doesn’t have any manners – she used to walk ahead of The Queen.
Like, what substantively is achieved by these visits for the charities? So far as I can see, they get their name in articles to serve as backdrop for PR fluffpieces for the royals, which I guess raises some general awareness that they exist, but do they receive funding? Do they get any sort of boost at all? We know the royals never bring anything or fundraise for these organizations. Do they receive foundation money, and if they do, why isn’t that ever publicized with the visits? If they don’t, why not?
I’d love to know, too. Research says that royal patronages bring nothing financially to the table of their chosen charities. So that leaves the matter of awareness and does that awareness bring in an initial flurry of cash from the public. I suspect it might, but what you’d really want is that initial donation being followed up by a standing order for a monthly contribution.
All they get from it, as I see it, is a photograph to hang on the walk commemorating the visit. Then *crickets*.
I would like this outfit minus the bow, I hate them in general lol.
So I know its normal for NI visits to be embargoed like this, but wasn’t their Wales visit the same way?
Yes, except for that one child who was able to stand in the cold reason for hours to see them. Incidentally, Ron DeSantis also does this, for the same reason.
The white boots would look better on kate though.
As a (UK, small r) republican, I can’t stand the Windsors. But it’s sensible of them to not publicise trips to NI in advance. There are a lot of Brexit-related tensions at the moment. Although hopefully Joe Biden has got through to Truss enough that she understands that the US is going to support Ireland and the EU on this, every time, and the Tories’ plans are not tenable.
Exactly. As a Brit it’s no surprise they didn’t put this visit out there. Not just Brexit tensions but age hold hostilities. It’s not the safest place for the royal family. Also hate the Windsors.
The concerned looks on display
Two days of engagements in a row. Hail the new, busy Princess of Wails. This is Kate stepping it up guys. This is what we’ve been waiting for. It’s here.
Also, handing Kate a big bouquet of flowers to listen about suicide prevention? Why stop there? Why not throw rose petals at her feet as they guide her to the conference table?
Those flowers will be put in the car and given to someone else. I think that’s what they do. They don’t keep them. I suppose it’s a necessary pointless part of these visits, but I do regret that so much thought will have gone into those flowers for them to be tossed to one side. And flowers for this visit do seem out of step.
Typically they’re sent to hospitals and hospices.
She’s doing 2 engagements per week for quite some time (minus the summer vacations etc). It’s hardly something to note.. it’s just seems like more because she spreads them in different days.
Two engagements per week does not track, IMO. She took the summer off and then right when school started Betty bopped off. If you feel you saw her two or more times a week during the mourning period then that would be correct, but her typical, school year routine is once a week for a few weeks, then vacation, then a little flurry to make up for vacation, etc. Sometimes there are weekend or state/royal appearances worked in, but as for her own schedule and patronages during the week she’s doesn’t usually appear two or three days in a row. If we see her again tomorrow we will know she is putting forth more effort or was told to up her game along with the new title.
I feel like before the first day of school pics, the last time we saw her was Birmingham, which was August 3 or so.
Thanks, Jaded. I did wonder. I remember hearing the huge number of flowers given to the queen at walkabouts were handed to an assistant and then went somewhere worthwhile, but I was never sure about the single bunches.
I have a friend who is deeply involved with PIPS. I’m going to have to ask her if she was there and was she impressed by the less than dynamic duo
(Probably not but I’m still asking)
Shouldn’t Kate enter behind William?
https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Why-Do-People-Have-Walk-Behind-Queen-46303209
@Jen: the double entendre re: Prince William of Pegs just made me spit my tea 😂
OMG, I didn’t even think of that. Too funny.
LOL!
If Kate were visiting my place of work I would be in two minds. Would I want to see her up close, to look at the non photoshopped reality of her and also hear her interaction. Or would I phone in sick out of protest. I’d love to know if anyone’s ever been at one of her events. MerlinsMom1018, I’ve just seen your post. It’d be great to know what your friend thought.
“I’ve been surprised by how many times she’s worn slim-cut trousers already as Princess of Wales. I would have thought that she would do a blitz of retro fashion and Diana cosplay.”
No, she doing Meghan cosplay instead. Except for her Chanel bag that she bought for her visit Paris some years ago, she’s never used top handle bags. She only started after Meghan came on the scene, same goes for the wearing of pants and long coats. As for the engagement itself, they have on credibility when it comes to suicide prevention given that they were the ones who drove Meghan to suicide ideation.
She has almost zero fashion sense of her own. She tries (and fails) to cosplay Diana but doesn’t seem to realize that Diana was over 25 years ago and fashion changes and things look dated. On the otherhand, she’s trying to be “queenly” but the queen was already *of an age* when Kate was coming up……when she tries that, she looks dated and dreary. She has the money, why not hire someone to help her on this? Trying to emulate dead people is creepy any day but Halloween. Trick or Treat?
This outfit looks really good on her. I even like the pussybow (though it’s got nothing on Meg’s red shirt she was trying to kopy keen). Her hair looks ridiculous though and I noticed from yesterday’s pics too, something is up with her face. It looks really puffy but not in a cosmetic way. Like too much drinking and but not enough sleeping.
Personally, I would say too much sleeping…her 3yes are quite puffy…
She may be taking sleeping pills to help her deal with the tremendous pressures of her life (sarcasm), they tend to make your face puffy, especially if it’s an early morning appearance. Try some cold compresses next time Keen
Steph, I noticed this. Just in the photos getting out of the car, not the ones inside where her face is as skinny and drawn as usual. Her face looked or photo’d really plump on arrival and then deflated!
Wait, I thought royal women were never to walk in front of the men. I guess that applies only to Meghan.
Yes what happened to Kate and her belief in protocol
Meghan walked in front of Harry all the time. This was one instance. False equivalence.
Not all the time they did hold hands and yes he did walk in front of her
The original comment was that Meghan got criticized for walking ahead of Harry, whereas Kate does the same and does not.
There are plenty of other examples of Kate walking ahead of William, hell we can even pull up examples of kate walking ahead of the Queen and Philip.
So not just once instance and not a false equivalence. Don’t come to play with people who have receipts.
She definitely is Amy, l looked at her today and though a blue version of Megan red Manchester outfit sans that stupid looking tiny bag !! But genuinely l saw a photo of her today and l was shocked by her weight its like de Elephant in de room isn’t some pictures she looks fine but others her face and neck.are very pronounced. I hope she is getting help.for herself and family !
The nicest thing I can say about this PR visit is that it makes me miss Belfast.
I LOVE Belfast. I had such a handsome NIrish boyfriend and we went to Belfast all the time. It’s such a great city.
Has anyone else heard that a woman in the crowd shook Kate’s hand but told her it would’ve been better if she’d stayed in her own country. It’s a difficult one to call, most likely a nothern irish Catholic lady. I wonder what Kate felt about that, being made to feel unwelcome? Did she slightly think of her sister in law?
I hope this really happened.
@Sparrow
I’m just after seeing this comment in some of the NI subreddits etc. She would certainly have been a Republican. There has been a minor thaw towards the Royals among Sinn Féin (eg Martin McGuinness shook hands with QEII, CIII recently met with the First Minister designate who is SF and jokes with her about Republicans holding the most seats in the Assembly), but not so much among the wider community.
Exactly. Why Kate and William’s team thought this would be a good fleeting visit is beyond fathomable. As I said upthread, N Ireland is not an appropriate place for the royal family to drop into. This idea that the tensions are all over and done with is nonsense and such a misreading of what is going on. I don’t know what they think they are doing sometimes.
I saw the video!! She said “Nice to meet you but it would have been better if you were in your own country” while holding Kate’s hand firmly. Kate just kind of laughed nervously. LOL
Given the economic crisis in the U.K. she should rewear everything going forward.
LOL! That’ll never happen as she wouldn’t be able to cosplay Meghan or Diana.
“It’s worth noting that most of the Windsors’ visits to Northern Ireland are “surprise trips.”
Really? You absolutely sure about that? I live near the Border and they’re rarely a surprise to anyone other than those that don’t follow the news.
Maybe there’s more coverage there, but in general the trips are embargoed by the British press and the royal households until they’re actually there. They never appear on the court circular before the fact or are announced in advance the way some other trips are.
I love that she got heckled directly to her face while shaking the person’s hand on this little walkabout trip. She had no clue how to deal with it and just kept grinning and shaking hands with people like a vapid automaton.
Her stand of course praised her to the skies about the class and grace of Kate ridiculous
Two major hypocrites. Like they really care about mental health, do me a favour!!! Bloody racist twats!
I think she rarely wore pants before because the Queen didn’t like it. Now she is free to do what she wants
She’s been wearing pants since Meghan came onto the scene.
Yeah, she wore jeggings and leggings on casual engagements from the start, and there were one or two other pairs of trousers we saw, but we really did not see her wearing pants until Meghan entered the picture. Gradually over the past 4-5 years we’ve seen more and more trousers enter her wardrobe. It’s not because of the Queen being gone.
She started wearing pants once Meghan arrived on the scene.
Kate mostly wore leggings and tight fitted jeans.
Anne and Sophie wore trousers at engagements all the time. Kate did not because she never had a sense of how real adults dressed and only wore trousers once Meghan wore them.
Wow, how many ‘charm offensives’ will Waity Wails be on where she is either fired (Caribbean) or insulted right to her face.(NI). Maybe she’ll make us a pie chart to keep track.
Cathy is overdoing the extra hair. It’s messy and fake looking.
Regarding the trousers that is what is in fashion in the UK at the moment. The mid calf flared dresses are on the way out. Even our newsreader who always dressed as if she was going to a six year old’s party has started wearing similar trousers.
Whenever royals come they always visit the loyalist community. Only Diana had the stones to walk right down the Falls Road, the main deag of the nationalist community, shaking hands and talking with people. That is why she was liked and they are not.