Gisele Bundchen got her healer to burn sage around her SUV & office

I’ve always enjoyed stories about people bringing in healers, priests or various spiritual people to give blessings to a new home or a car or what have you. Like, if you don’t believe in it, then it’s no harm, no foul. But I would totally pay for that peace of mind if I moved into a new home, or if I was going through a tough time and I wanted to clear out the bad energy. It does not surprise me in the least that Gisele Bundchen is the same way. Gisele has moved into her separation home in Miami, although no one knows if she’s renting, borrowing or buying. She’s starting over at the age of 42, she’s got a divorce lawyer and she’s dealing with a meathead husband who can only think about football. It was time for her to hire someone to burn sage and say a few prayers around Gisele’s car and her office.
Gisele Bündchen appears to be burning her way to a fresh start, perhaps without Tom Brady. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted with a smudge stick to burn sage around her car in Miami with the help of an unknown holistic woman.
The healer can be seen burning the stick around her SUV before making her way inside an office with Bündchen — who was notably without her wedding ring. At one point, the woman seemed to exit her building holding a prayer pose before hugging the supermodel as she left.
The holistic experience came just days after Bündchen and her estranged husband each hired divorce attorneys potentially to represent them if they legally decide to call it quits.
I bet this healer came to Gisele’s new house too and burned some sage and cleared out the bad energy. Gisele is going to be that kind of divorcée – it will be sage sticks, relaxation candles, divorce yoga classes, wine nights with her Miami girlfriends, girls’ trips to Key West, a miniature Schnauzer in her Birkin. Gisele’s Instagram page is about to get sun-kissed and cleavage-y.
Meanwhile, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that “Tom isn’t taking things well. He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot.” Not that, my dude. “He misses Gisele being by his side”? Oh, he misses the fact that she put her career on hold for over a decade to raise children, organize his home and life and give him the sheen of an A-list power couple? “I miss the fact that I could just take her for granted, like I did in the old days!” Sage his ass.
Smudging is a sacred process, and I hope G found an actual, authentic, expert in this, and not some ex-hippie white lady with a crystal store. Good luck to you, G, please don’t appropriate persecuted cultures on your journey to rich divorceé. Thanks.
“Rich divorcee” implies that the riches all came from the husband. Giselle was, is, and will be rich by her own efforts.
Oh, yeah! Given the time the term was in use and those it was used for, you are correct. I’ve always seen it as somewhat satirical, but it’s roots do evoke this meaning.
Came here to say exactly that about Giselle being financially independent. She’s got her own $, and a career to return to. I loved her two minutes in Devil Wears Prada. Want to see more of her w/o it bring about her meathead husband.
Giselle was making more than Tom when they married. She believes that a wife should live off the husband’s earnings. This should be an interesting divorce financially because I think she may have more liquid assets than Tom and most of it off shore. She will probably still make Tom pay child support. I luv how she is handling this, he has been an ass.
I think they will have a very civil divorce and financial settlement. Both of them are worth hundreds of millions of dollars on their own and both have reputations to protect. I assume they will split child costs. I am interested to see who dates first. Pete Davidson is probably already booking a flight to Miami
Brazilians are notoriously spiritual and most of them believe is these practices from what I know. The São Paulo Biennial (an important art event) is always saged and fumed before it opens for instance. It’s just part of a very mixed culture and belief set. When I saw this I though oh yeah, of course she did.
Without going into a ton of detail, I’ve burned a lot of sage trying to rid an old house of negative energy – and I finally ended up just selling the house. I did it myself, though, and didn’t find a native healer or shaman to do – and that could have been why it felt incomplete. I didn’t want to call attention to why the house needed cleansed – probably short-sighted on my part.
That’s what bothers me when I see things like this. These are traditional cultural practices of many Native Americans, North & South, and seeing them appropriated by yet another ‘ex-hippie white lady who owns a crystal store’ or husband of a Norwegian princess just seems so off to me. Same for the person who hires someone to do this; it’s not your culture, so how much meaning does it really have for you? Will it effectuate (using a word from yesterday) what you want it to?
The world doesn’t revolves around the USA! She is Brazilain and she has traditions of her own country. It’s pretty common in Brazil to sage cars, houses and so on. She’s not appropriating anything. Why does it always have to be so complicated?
What does Laura-Lee MacDonald comment have to do with the America?
“don’t appropriate persecuted cultures on your journey to rich divorceé”
Oh, my bad, this shady comment was certainly not about Native Americans…
You do know their are people from America besides Native American’s that use and believe in Sage right.
She is a doctor. Holistic medicine… I think that’s the doctor’s office, not Gisele’s office.
Giselle grew up in a small rural town in Brasil. I think she is more connected to “persecuted cultures” than you my dear.
He “feels abandoned” but he’ll still play ball instead of house???
“he feels abandoned in a way” looooooooooooololololololol. ahahahhahaa. oh wow. ahaha. thank you for the laugh, my guy. Priceless.
Right?!?! I snorted my overpriced coffee reading that. He feels abandoned because he isn’t getting what he wants and expects to receive for being TOM BRADY! He abandoned his family to go back and get his head whacked in. He abandoned a marriage where not he partners have a say in the direction of their lives and she is basically forcing f him to parent his children by making him take them part of the time for visitation.
How come when Gisele Bundchen burns sage around her car it’s ‘cleansing’ and helping herself bring new energy into a old, annoying, traumatic and depressing relationship but when I do it after sitting in the school carpool lane everyday for at least 45 minutes everyone’s all like, ‘that’s not sage’ and ‘you’ve been told multiple times you’re not allowed to do this on school property’ ???? Double standards.
😂😂😂
The article doesn’t say this happened on school property, so no double standard.
Vertes missed the joke lol
Whoosh!
You have conquered the Internets today.
😅
Yaaaasssss…sage his ass indeed. He feels abandoned. The gall.
I’m actually hoping for a Gisele and Leo reunion.
I know he’d have to do a 180, but maybe Gisele is Leo’s one who got away.
It would be entertaining if she and Leo got back together, but I’m hoping for a quick Pete Davidson fling before that happens. This is why Pete Davidson exists! Get some, Gisele!
“This is why Pete Davidson exists!”
Omg, I have died. I think even Pete would have to agree with this statement.
Maybe Gigi is to Ana de Armas, as Gisele is to JLo.
It’s going to happen! Leosele, or Gisnardo 2.0.
Once Gigi and Leo fizzle out.
I had to look it up, but it seems like Gisele’s reason for dumping Leo was that she felt alone and outgrew him. So why would she get back together with Leo who hasn’t matured since he was 20 and does not want kids?
As for Pete why on earth would she want to get with him?
Because Pete gets ALL the ladies.
I still don’t get why she would get with him or for that fact anyone.
His reps are as clueless as he is. That quote is…something. Wow.
Yeah that quote was really something!
How to say you’re a self-centered dolt who did as you pleased and took your wife for granted without actually saying it …
Oh, wait, he kind of does just come out and say it 😂.
Sage his ass, Giselle! I’m loving this. He truly thought he could keep playing with Giselle and she’d stay. I’m sure she gave him an ultimatum, which he broke. She didn’t play anything out in the press. She just left his ass. Hahahahahahaha. Good for her.
So wait, are the kids still in Tampa? (Tom took them to the first day of school, so I assumed yes.)
I’m all for Gisele getting her sage and yoga on with a brand new life, but is she commuting 4+ hours from Miami to see the kids, or did they move down to Miami too?
Tom admits he’s not much of a dad during the season, and it would be REALLY unfair if Gisele bounced on them right now too. You know that, I’m just going to assume Ben and Vivian are in Miami.
Really unfair if SHE bounced?
What about when HE bounced by deciding unilaterally to unretire? Or do his wishes always come first?
I’m 100% Team Gisele here. She’s absolutely justified in bouncing out of that marriage.
My point was, if the children live and go to school in Tampa, and Gisele has moved to Miami without them, that’s a pretty shitty thing to do. Especially if it’s during the heart of the season and they’re not seeing much of Tom either.
I’m going with @Coco and assuming they live in Miami.
I don’t follow these two outside of the split, but from a google search, Gisele and the kids were photographed at a gym in Miami on Wednesday. Unless they are on a break from school it doesn’t make sense to commute 4+ hours after school to go to a gym. I would assume they live in Miami with Gisele.
In NY the kids had Wednesday off for Yom Kippur. Maybe the same in Florida?
It is fall break in many school districts.
Holy crow, TB is feeling hurt and abandoned? This guy doesn’t listen when his wife speaks at all, does he. That’s awful.
Okay Gisele, sage advice: stick it to him!
My husband, who can be obtuse about relationship stuff himself, heard on Sports Center that Gisele is worth somewhere around $400M and he said “How is she worth that much? She just like disappeared for 10 years”….. Why yes, yes she did. Then she had a chance to turn things around for herself and her husband selfishly and unilaterally decided no, he was going to remain center stage. Team Gisele and kids 100%
She didn’t disappear. She is still working. She works in Europe and Brazil.
She runs a very successful shoe company that has worldwide sales.
TB lost me long ago with his MAGA hat “friendship” with TFG, and his entitled, emotionally unintelligent behavior now completely lines up with that type of ideology.
The sentiment in that source quote is utter garbage. “He feels like he is in a tough spot” is using some really passive language to evade the fact that only his own decisions brought him to the ‘spot’ he’s in now. And he feels “abandoned” because his marriage and family life no longer completely revolve around his needs/wants? What a child. I feel sorry for the actual kids in that family.
If she wants to, and she feels it can help her, I say Go Ahead.
15 years, 2-3 kids, she supported TB, did the majority of compromising, and work to keep the kids and family together, she can do what ever she wants.
Btw, Catholics are big in my area for having priests come out to bless/cleanse houses, cars, bless the family pets, no biggie.