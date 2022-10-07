Gisele Bundchen got her healer to burn sage around her SUV & office

I’ve always enjoyed stories about people bringing in healers, priests or various spiritual people to give blessings to a new home or a car or what have you. Like, if you don’t believe in it, then it’s no harm, no foul. But I would totally pay for that peace of mind if I moved into a new home, or if I was going through a tough time and I wanted to clear out the bad energy. It does not surprise me in the least that Gisele Bundchen is the same way. Gisele has moved into her separation home in Miami, although no one knows if she’s renting, borrowing or buying. She’s starting over at the age of 42, she’s got a divorce lawyer and she’s dealing with a meathead husband who can only think about football. It was time for her to hire someone to burn sage and say a few prayers around Gisele’s car and her office.

Gisele Bündchen appears to be burning her way to a fresh start, perhaps without Tom Brady. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted with a smudge stick to burn sage around her car in Miami with the help of an unknown holistic woman. The healer can be seen burning the stick around her SUV before making her way inside an office with Bündchen — who was notably without her wedding ring. At one point, the woman seemed to exit her building holding a prayer pose before hugging the supermodel as she left. The holistic experience came just days after Bündchen and her estranged husband each hired divorce attorneys potentially to represent them if they legally decide to call it quits.

I bet this healer came to Gisele’s new house too and burned some sage and cleared out the bad energy. Gisele is going to be that kind of divorcée – it will be sage sticks, relaxation candles, divorce yoga classes, wine nights with her Miami girlfriends, girls’ trips to Key West, a miniature Schnauzer in her Birkin. Gisele’s Instagram page is about to get sun-kissed and cleavage-y.

Meanwhile, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that “Tom isn’t taking things well. He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot.” Not that, my dude. “He misses Gisele being by his side”? Oh, he misses the fact that she put her career on hold for over a decade to raise children, organize his home and life and give him the sheen of an A-list power couple? “I miss the fact that I could just take her for granted, like I did in the old days!” Sage his ass.

Gisele Bündchen sages her car as Tom Brady divorce looms https://t.co/FdmCvpescE pic.twitter.com/B2xjOlXChI — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2022