Prince Harry & Meghan went to a Jack Johnson concert in Santa Barbara

Do you remember the spring of 2020, when the British media learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from Canada to LA? The British commentators were absolutely gleeful with predictions that the paparazzi would swarm Harry and Meghan constantly in California, that their privacy would be invaded constantly, that Harry had jumped from the frying pan into the fryer. Now, the paparazzi did invade their privacy, especially when they were staying at Tyler Perry’s house. British outlets flew drones over the property and there were photographers trying to breach the property on foot too. But over the past two years, there have been so few photos of Harry and Meghan in California. Their security works, they know how to move around quietly, and despite the bounties put on their heads by the British media, Harry and Meghan are able to live a largely private life. All of those gleefully nasty predictions by British commentators never came to fruition.
I bring that up because Meghan and Harry were seen and photographed last night, but just barely. They attended a Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl. It looks like they were in some VIP section – TMZ says they watched the concert “from a special cordoned off section with 10 other people.” TMZ also claims that Harry and Meghan arrived separately – Meghan at 8 pm, then Harry an hour later, and they were there with friends. TMZ’s photos are super-grainy. LOL.
Some of the photos in this post are from Paula Fuga’s Instagram Stories. She was so thrilled to meet Harry and Meghan! Before she went on stage, she even did a video about how they were in the audience.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Yay for date nights for the babes! After those dreadful and stressful two weeks on salt island they deserve to have a fun night. How lovely for them.
Yes! So nice to know they had a fun night out.
Yes! I needed to see this and know that they’re not hunkered down in their house under trauma blankets after their UK trip (although they’d have every right to be)!
Meghan was probably working prior to the event, she looks quite overdressed for a concert while Harry looks like he came straight from home. Makes sense that they came separately.
Yeah, she probably had a meeting or something. It looks like work is gearing back up for them.
I didn’t think about this theory but you could have a point. I also thought that her outfit was very business like.
I’ve lived on the central coast of California for decades/generations (SB is central coast), and Meghan often looks overdressed to me—but I don’t mean that negatively. California casual is an actual style (google it), and it’s very much part of the wealthy beachside towns here. Even wealthy people living here may spend thousands on their clothes, but the clothes themselves are usually understated.
It’s interesting to see M bring her own unique stylistic flair to the area. I wouldn’t be surprised, though, if after some of the RF craziness dies down, she dresses more casually. I suspect she feels alot of pressure to always perform like a professional in public, esp as a woman of color with so much media coverage. I have seen her in pholtos once dress casually at Harry’s polo match—cute relaxed white shirt and short and sandals. Super lovely.
@hellodolly!: On the contrary lol. Meghan is all about the casual dressing. She loves jeans with a white husband shirt and some flats. She mentioned it in several interviews and credited her california heritage for it. And if you look at her pictures before she met harry that certainly rings true (and also at some as her time as a royal)
But who knows. Things change and people change. And it could be that she now feels more pressure to look more serious when she’s out. But i have a hard time believing that
Well, remember the NYC Locanda Verde date, where she was in that jumpsuit and he was way casual. Maybe it’s just something they do sometime. They wouldn’t be the first couple, lol.
Exactly! I don’t look for photos of them, really, but whenever I see her, she seems more dressed up than Harry and sometimes other people she is with! I wonder if that’s her style or a reaction to her having to constantly perform as a woman of color who is CONSTANTLY critiqued.
And it’s one thing to love to wear something—I love athleisure—but I don’t wear it all the time because of societal pressure, like sexism at work. (Men I work with can wear a trash bag and be taken seriously, while I have to really work hard to be taken seriously.)
Oooh that’s a great venue!! I saw No Doubt there years ago…much smaller than the Hollywood Bowl, but I remember it being great! Meghan looks a little more professional so maybe she had a meeting ahead of the show? Who knows, but I’m glad they’re safe and happy
It’s good to see them happy and having a good time.
They look good and Harry has put on some happy weight.
I saw some pap pics from the summer when he was playing polo and i can confirm that that is muscle.
It makes me happy that they listen to Jack Johnson, he’s a vibe. I like them even more now!
I like to believe at my age I’m not susceptible to “influencers,” but I freely admit that I check out many things that Meghan and Harry choose to do, to wear, and I’ve come to appreciate and support most of their charities. So I’m going to be checking out Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga!
Harry and Meghan have definitely broadened my views and I’m loving Jack Johnson’s music. I plan on a Korean spa visit next. I’ve already created my own noodle dish which is a Vietnamese pho with a lime chicken twist. I’m broadening my world view with mini staycations due to budget concerns. By the way sheep feta on English cream crackers is the bomb!
“If I Had Eyes” is just *chef’s kiss*
CheChe: speaking of, National Noodle Dish was yesterday! Continue the celebration!
Plus what a great happy relaxed chill pill of an experience, I bet (never seen him live, just going by his albums).
This is silly I know, but I started liking him when I listened to the soundtrack he made for the Curious George movie! (I had a toddler at the time, I listened to it a lot!)
Lol, good for them. The world continues to turn, even if the tabloids aren’t there to see it.
Guess we’ll see the stacked necklaces making a comeback soon from copykeen
As much as I hate TMZ, the photos are adorable. It looks like they had a fun date night. I’m glad they are enjoying themselves with friends.
I was looking at the article and when they mentioned the Queen’s death I thought “oh no, now they’re going to be slammed” and instead it was just ” so this must have been a nice stress reliever” or something. TMZ is trash but at least even they knew that saying something like “how dare they” would not have gone over well lol.
TMZ has always been pretty toxic (Bad Dad Tom just as a for instance), but they’re clearly toeing the Murdoch line with re: to Harry and Meghan. Even with some of their innuendo (“OMG they came separately! They don’t live together!” Wails projection), this comes across as a lovely, chill date night for H/M. I’m really happy that the PTS from their ordeal at the funeral events isn’t holding them down.
Sorry I don’t see the connection. The heirs were grinning the day before they put her in the ground.
A date night a month after HIS grandmother’s passing is hardly earth shattering. Especially while everyone else is out and about ( note the Wales playing bartenders).
I love Jack Johnson. He did the music for the Curious George movie way back in the day when my oldest kids were really little. We had his music on repeat (made a nice break from the typical kid music.)
It looks like a fun night out for them!
And I feel like most Americans knew that the whole “the paparazzi will swarm them in LA!!!” thing was BS. are some celebs paparazzi targets? Sure. But many many famous people live in LA and the surrounding areas. If you’re in Montecito and your neighbors are Oprah, Ellen, etc – are you going to be that impressed by Harry and Meghan? Maybe for the novelty of it at first, but then they’re just the newest rich and famous people in an area crawling with rich and famous people. celebs can move quietly in that area when they want to, for the most part. Obviously there are some odd pap pics here and there, but overall they seem to have the life they wanted, which is great to see.
Like I mentioned before, I used to live in LA and saw oodles of celebrities out and about doing mundane regular people activities without a pap in sight. The only time I saw a paparazzi swarm was with Britney Spears before she had her breakdown.
What the average person doesn’t know is that celebrities often call the paps themselves. Usually when they are in the middle of a promo cycle. Other that, paps tend to hang out at spots where they can expect to see a celebrity regularly, like the airport or nightclubs.
I figured LA paps didn’t usually stalk any one celeb but went to events or venues where they would be likely to see somebody, whoever it was. Less work and more reliable results.
I definitely remember those headline from the BM when H & M left for California, they gleefully predicted that the Sussexes would be at the mercy of the paparazzi if they left England and the BM had the nerve to say that if they remained in England, they’d get “privacy” because they would be protected by royal security. Ha! The BM displayed a very desperate vibe with those columns, like an abusive spouse trying to convince you not to leave because they say no one will take care of you like they can.
The abusive spouse is the perfect analogy for the british media. They fill all of the abusive spouse tropes: the “you’re nothing without me,” the attempt to control the victim’s behavior, clothes, activities, the gaslighting, the slandering of the victim to others. The media is the abuser, while the royal family is the enabler who seeks to keep the victims firmly in place so they can receive more abuse.
Date night! Cute as hell. Meghan just doesn’t take bad photos. Legit jelly but love it for her.
Same! I loved that soundtrack.
It makes me happy to think of H&M having breakfast with the kids listening to Jack Johnson.
I love their happiness and contentment with Each other and their children l
Jack Johnson reminds me of an ex boyfriend, listening to that music with him and smoking weed. Very early 2000s vibe when I was in my mid 20s.
They look happy together, but as a short person, I dont like those pants on Meghan. When I wear them, I feel like a kid playing dressup (I am 5’2″)
All the haters are always fixated on how much he must regret leaving his royal life behind. When I see photos like these, all I can think is how free he must feel to live this happy, unrestricted life with his wife and children.
I live in the city they came to in Canada when first leaving the RF (on Vancouver Island). We’d never seen anything like it press wise and they were 90% British. Thankfully everyone here took a very protective stance and didn’t give them what they wanted. We actually very much wanted them to stay. I know my country and the US are different media wise but I can’t imagine anything being worse then the BP, and it’s horrifying that they don’t see their own venom.
I live in Victoria and remember seeing new items on TV of Saanich locals chasing the British paps out of restaurants and away from the gated community where Meghan and Harry were staying — it was hilarious!
I visited Victoria in the summer of 2015. It was my first time in Canada, and I fell in love with the place. When I heard how protective the citizens were of Harry and Meghan, I loved them and the city even more. Can’t wait to come back!
I loved Paula Fuga’s IG post! They’re going to be friends! They’ll have her over for tea! So cute! And her hat is beautiful.