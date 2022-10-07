Kanye West ran to Tucker Carlson to cry about White Lives Matter & Trump

Kanye West has been desperate for attention all week. It all started with his stupid Yeezy show in Paris, where this sad, disgusting man wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt and invited Candace Owens to do the same. When Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized Kanye’s “dangerous and irresponsible” message, he attacked her online, body-shaming her and being generally sexist and racist. Vogue, Gigi Hadid and the entire fashion world took Karefa Johnson’s side and Kanye backed down and claimed they were fine now that she apologized to him (she did not).
In the days since, Kanye has tried to beef with the Kardashians (specifically Khloe) and he’s also tried to get even more attention for his Sunken Place white supremacy. On Wednesday, he posted about the “White Lives Matter” shirts again, writing: “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.” Idiot. Moron. Troll. Adidas has announced that their collaboration with Kanye is under review, and honestly, it should be terminated. As soon as he flew back to America, he apparently went straight to Fox News HQ, where he had a meeting with Tucker Carlson. Last night, Tucker’s interview with Kanye aired on Fox News. It feels irresponsible to post this, but it is genuinely newsworthy:
Yeah. Newsworthy, but I tapped out at the 2:30 mark, when Kanye is shilling for the forced-birther movement. Kanye is too far gone – he’s being propped up by far right-wing conservatives as a Black face for their ideology of oppression, misogyny and control over women’s bodies and Black bodies. He also claims that the Clintons control Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian family, which… yeah, no. He spent a chunk of time talking about how much he loves Trump. Absolutely pathetic loser.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap courtesy of Fox News.
Cry more you hateful man. What a brat. Refusing to take ownership of his OWN actions and basically terrorizing everyone around him. Awful.
I agree, he’s awful.
what I want to know is who put those marks on his face in the pictures where he’s wearing the grill. his cheek is swollen and red and I just noticed he’s got a bloody/fat lip, too.
perfect example of all your skin folk are not your kinfolk. End stage capitalism and internalized white supremacy could be the end of us all.
It’s pathetic really Kanye is in his 40s still trolling for attention like a 3 year old. His stunt backfired after he went for the black fashion reporter who he assumed was unprotected and he could set his disturbed followers on. His fans adore Kanye’s anti-blackness and mysoginoir and wish they had the guts to do all the despicable things Kanye does. He’s calculated and predictable he uses his alleged ” mental illness” to give himself plausible denialbility .
Sick twisted fool.
This loser keeps showing us all how stupid and desperate for attention he really is. He needs to disappear, the sad clown joke is just pathetic.
I was glad to see the fashion industry call him out for his stunt queening and lack of any real contribution to the fashion world.
His poor kids…
Kanye wears socks with sparkly flip flops. This man does not know fashion, his stunt queening is the draw.
I feel sorry for his and Kim’s children. I especially feel bad for North.
I went further than the 2:30 mark, but not much. When he talks about how he’ll get shot for wearing a MAGA hat I thought, “No, the people who would possibly shoot you wear those hats themselves.” When the far right is done using him, they’ll drop him fast and hard.
Sorry, I cannot listen to Carlson. Ye’s as dangerous and reckless as Herschel Walker. Along with so many (with and without melanin) who’ve bought into the MAGAt hive mind, they’ve sold whatever soul they had. I pray that they lose the influence they have before we lose democracy.
A useful idiot. Putting a black face on white supremacy.
Wow. Thanks for that rant, Uncle Ruckus.
This spoiled, bratty man-child is actively promoting politicians and policies that will hurt HIS OWN CHILDREN. How much more selfish and short-sighted could he be? I don’t often feel sorry for Kim Kardashian, but in this case, you just have to. Imagine having to co-parent with this self-absorbed piece of shit.
I don’t feel sorry for Kim. Kanye has LONG been an attention-seeking narcissist and she chose to have four children with him regardless.
Totally agree with you!
Methinks the lady doth protest too much. All this pro-life bs and shouting about not being allowed to see his children is just noise to hide the fact that he’s a deadbeat father/crap parent. He doesn’t care about his own children, he cares only about himself and his wants and needs.
Regarding his whole ‘slavery was a choice’ ‘white lives matter’, this is internailzed racism. He hates being Black until it benefits him and he’s desperate for white approval and acceptance.
Also, he’s looking more and more disheveled.
Yep every time someone critiques him he shouts were where you when they kidnapped my child??? Like everyone and their mother should get involved in his family drama. He literally plays the victim card as soon as he experiences some push back. Such a snowflake.
This is all bc of a stunt at Fashion Week and this dude can’t pronounce Ralph Lauren, you can’t make this ish up
Maybe he and Hershell Walker can start a group named Crappy deadbeat dads.
You can’t accuse them of having any kind of introspection when they didn’t have it to begin with.
He’s so pathetic. It’s funny but when celebrities really go off the rails I always make fun of the people who say they were “never a fan”…because they usually were! But I can honestly say I was never a Kanye fan, ever, and I’m loving that for me today. Useless twit. 🙄
His ex-wife is going to go through hell trying to coparent with him as the kids get older. Absolute HELL. Bad choices were made Kim.
I mean, I loved College Dropout but that was 18 years ago when I didn’t know anything about his terrible personality. As soon as he took the mask off, I was out. I think there are a lot of former fans like me out there TBH.
I couldn’t listen very much to this because I’m at work and I was literally going to erupt into the “FLAMES” speech Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn) gives in the CLUE movie.
Just…the ignorance. The delusion, the self hatred, the Uncle Tom-ness of him. SMDH
And please don’t blame his bipolar for this. There are people who have bipolar who manage it and still are able to lead honourable lives that do not include walking around like a giant a-hole baby.
Also…Tucker Carlson has a punchable face, I said what I said.
Re: bipolar disorder. I have bipolar disorder. Currently, I am stable but that’s not always been the case. I’ve even spent 3 months in a psych ward. Even at the lowest of lows I wasn’t racist. (At least to my knowledge.)
Sparky, I wish you well. And from some experience with people who have bipolar none so far have been racist. Yes, like you they have struggles and have struggled but they always have asked for help to keep it manageable.
Nothing of that sort I’ve seen with Kanye.
He lectures others but he doesn’t want to be held accountable for his own. And he’s done a lot of crap all by himself and the GOP used that to their advantage. Just like they’re trying to use Hershell Walker to get a Senate seat. Who in his condition should be nowhere near any position that make decisions regarding other people’s lives.
Bipolar or not…I hope karma is a big bitch and strikes him sooner than later.
He seems like he is mentally unwell. He lashes out, so a lot of people want to react and put him in his place.
Since he is mentally unstable, he is a vulnerable person and therefore an easy target. The pile on against him says more about the people that enjoy that type of thing than it says about him.
It’s sickening the way the Kardashians used him for ratings and then tried to drop him when they couldn’t control him anywhere. They don’t get a shred of sympathy from me.
And what does he do? He’s not a helpless victim. He actively participates in this f*ckery himself. Own it. You don’t get to whine about the stuff you started yourself. He doesn’t want meds or see a therapist. He chooses to stay in this position , not seek help and has no interest who he hurts even if it’s own children.
I don’t like the Kardashians any more than Kanye but with kids involved there should be more than a shrug and lightbulb turning on that this is not an okay behavior for your kids or anyone else.
I agree that with kids involved it’s not ok. He sure doesn’t seem to have anyone around who genuinely cares about him – he’s just stuck with the Kardashian vultures circling nearby.
It’s one thing for people to call out his bs. It’s another thing to join in to try to cut at someone who is flailing and down. It seems like people who don’t have a dog in this fight are trying to get in on the fun.
(I’m thinking of a couple of specific celebrities but this also goes for the general attack mode that people are quick to adopt)
Yeah I’m kind of unsure about this whole situation.
Of course his views and antics are appalling but it seems as though he’s mentally unstable at the moment as well.
Since I’m not that knowledgeable about bipolar or treatment and such, I just don’t know how much of this is him or his current mental state.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not looking to take away his responsibility, and what he is spewing is dangerous, I just think that he should be ignored and not given the platform or any publicity.
I wish people would realize he’s unwell and stop working with him and giving him publicity.
Sharon Osbourne is demanding her money back. Says she agrees with Kanye and Black lives matter is a scam.
Just awful people all around.
And Sharon says she not racist. Lol she just continues to tell on her self.
As for Kanye he didn’t get the reaction he wanted , people called him out then stop giving him attention . He seems to thrive on negative attention and people are just not giving him any attention and he throwing a fit because of it.
Whatever, Kanye.
This FOOL is a DAMN DUMMY! He opens up that hole in his face called a mouth and spews out all kinds/types of RHETORIC from soup to nuts about anybody and everybody = VERBAL VOMIT! Now also because of his showing off and out at the Paris Fashion Week show hideous display of the WLM shirt–and with Candace Owens displaying hers, no less–he didn’t think that there would be a great deal of outrage plus backslash about this debacle. He then cries LIKE A BITCH to his adopted daddy Take-A-💩 along with Yucker Carlson (who is racist as well as homophobic like his own father, Dick Carlson), complaining about people [whether celebs (Gigi Hadid, Hailee Bieber, Drake, Jay Z, Beyonce, Jaden Smith, Gabriela Kariefa-Johnson, ASAP Rocky, etc.) and the general public] voicing their anger regarding his self-made fiascos.
#TOOBADSOSAD! Craz-Nye should have shut his mouth and taken care of his children plus business, IAW= MIND. YOUR. OWN. BUSINESS! 👆☝🏽
I wish someone would ask him why he ran for POTUS against Trump in 2020 in one of these interviews. I’m betting he might say the quiet part (that he ran bc his buddy Trump & the Trump campaign suggested he run to help Trump win) out loud
He’s mentally ill and probably in a manic stage. He shouldn’t be held responsible for his words at this time. It’s a brain disorder and not a choice. Stop stigmatizing mental illness.
Stop just stop this is who he is stop making excuse for his BS.
I have a family member who has (unmanaged) bipolar & I have a good friend who has managed bipolar. Kanye is lucid here & exhibiting no characteristics I have ever witnessed when dealing with a person experiencing either mania or hypomania. In fact, he seems subdued with “normal” affect. Since he’s reportedly resistant to medication, I’d guess he might actually be experiencing a depressive episode.
And you know what? None of that matters. Because having mental illness, like I & many other people do, does not make you an asshole or a misogynist or a white supremacist stooge. That’s all on him.
I also have close family members with bp and have been around them on and off medication throughout the years and I agree about this not looking manic but depressive. Obviously I only have my experience to go by but even going by textbook symptoms this does not point to being a manic episode.
I’d argue that unless you’re his personal doctor, you’re not qualified to determine what’s provoking his actions. Correlation does not imply causation.
The weirdest thing about the implication that his Trump fanaticism and right-wing activism is somehow fueled by his mental illness is that most of us would never grant that level of grace and understanding to the majority of Trump’s followers. We don’t just assume that they’re all mentally ill and they can’t help how they feel.
Our society really needs to grapple with the reality that some folks are just hateful. That’s the only thing that truly motivates these people: hatred and fear of others.
It is terrifying that parents actually send their children to his Donda school. WTAF?
He sweatshops the students into his “choir” which he drags around to give himself publicity. He needs to never be around children. Ever.
I’m convinced terrible stories will come out about that program in a few years.
I presume they do it just to be close to fame. An “education” it is not.
I’m just going to say it: “the emperor hs no clothes.” I have never seen the alleged genius in his fashion, or frankly, his music. However, I realize that I may not be qualified to judge the genius in his fashion or music (I mean some of his music is catchy — and I appreciate some of the sampling — but I wouldn’t call it genius). That said, I really respect some of the other musicians who do see the genius in his music — so I take their word for it), but I still don’t get it. But, no one can convince me that the stuff he designs is “fashion.” And, listening to him actually talk convinces me that I’m right. He’s not a genius. Indeed, he seems to lack some very basic critical thinking skills. He’s like those Q-Anon people who go around yelling about how everyone (except them) are sheep. It’s clear from the interview that Kanye doesn’t even has a basic understanding of the BLM movement or why it’s important. As he explains it, it seems like his Dad tried to throw him a lifeline by pointing out it’s sardonic for a black man to be wearing that shirt because it states the obvious and. according to Kanye is “funny.” The irony that his Dad suggests is completely lost on MAGA loving Kanye as he sits there and just agrees with Tucker that he put “White Lives Matter” on the shirt “b/c they do” and “All Lives Matter.” It’s absolutely infuriating that he has this platform and I’m sickened at the thought that there could be “White Lives Matter” t-shirts sold by his brand and potentially at his concerts and ultimately worn by his fans. I wish Kim would issue a strong statement against this — but I doubt she will.
Kim, file for sole custody or at least supervised visits. The stuff that comes out of his unhinged mouth is not what you want your babies to hear.
That statement that his father supposedly made to him: “A black man stating the obvious,” LMAO I think it went right over his head. It didnt go over carlson’s head, tho; he understood it perfectly because THAT’S exactly why the Black Live Matter movement came to be: errybody knows that in America, white lives matter as a matter of course…….even an uneducated white hobo living on the streets knows that he has certain inalienable rights, rights that the police will get in trouble for violating.
For black people, those same rights are at the discretion of whichever authority chooses to honor said rights or not. The life of black people simply do not have the same level of respect that white lives have and for a black man like kanye to join the disingenuous amongst us to make it appear that by “Black Lives Matter,” is meant that other lives have less value, is CRIMINAL!!!!!
Ive always felt that if the slogan was “Black Lives Matter Too” if the nasty gaslighters amongst us wd hv as much ammunition to work with to try to muddy and derail the idea as much as they have.
someone created a t shirt that says:
White lies matter
Best reaction to this mess.
*applauds*
I will never understand how Kanye went from “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” (which was/is true) to whatever THIS is. When I saw that sweatshirt, my stomach turned. It is absolutely disgusting. And the gleeful smile on Candace Owens face made me want to punch her. She was already thinking of all the attention that picture was going to get her and she was happier than a pig in shit.
Now he’s posting pm’s between himself and Diddy thinking it makes Diddy look bad. Showing more paranoia and prejudice, this time against Jewish people.