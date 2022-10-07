Kanye West ran to Tucker Carlson to cry about White Lives Matter & Trump

Kanye West has been desperate for attention all week. It all started with his stupid Yeezy show in Paris, where this sad, disgusting man wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt and invited Candace Owens to do the same. When Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized Kanye’s “dangerous and irresponsible” message, he attacked her online, body-shaming her and being generally sexist and racist. Vogue, Gigi Hadid and the entire fashion world took Karefa Johnson’s side and Kanye backed down and claimed they were fine now that she apologized to him (she did not).

In the days since, Kanye has tried to beef with the Kardashians (specifically Khloe) and he’s also tried to get even more attention for his Sunken Place white supremacy. On Wednesday, he posted about the “White Lives Matter” shirts again, writing: “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.” Idiot. Moron. Troll. Adidas has announced that their collaboration with Kanye is under review, and honestly, it should be terminated. As soon as he flew back to America, he apparently went straight to Fox News HQ, where he had a meeting with Tucker Carlson. Last night, Tucker’s interview with Kanye aired on Fox News. It feels irresponsible to post this, but it is genuinely newsworthy:

Yeah. Newsworthy, but I tapped out at the 2:30 mark, when Kanye is shilling for the forced-birther movement. Kanye is too far gone – he’s being propped up by far right-wing conservatives as a Black face for their ideology of oppression, misogyny and control over women’s bodies and Black bodies. He also claims that the Clintons control Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian family, which… yeah, no. He spent a chunk of time talking about how much he loves Trump. Absolutely pathetic loser.