“The trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 is here & it’s very Italian” links

The trailer for season two of The White Lotus looks… eh. [Dlisted]

The Super Mario Bros Movie has its first trailer. Chris Pratt’s Mario voice… [Pajiba]

Hot Guy Friday: Hasan Minhaj looks amazing in plaid. [Go Fug Yourself]

Prince William & Kate are still bad at social media. [LaineyGossip]

A follow-up on that Herschel Walker story. [Jezebel]

Gawker’s rave review of TAR. [Gawker]

This is a cursed headline: “Leonardo DiCaprio spotted hanging out with Timothy Olyphant at a Chris Rock show.” [Just Jared]

God, there are some awful bosses out there. [Buzzfeed]

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant again. [Starcasm]

Yeah, this Supreme Court is going to gut voting rights. [Towleroad]

Kendall Jenner is shilling for a denim company. [Egotastic]

Vintage Marcia Gay Harden in Miller’s Crossing. [Seriously OMG]