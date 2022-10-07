“The trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 is here & it’s very Italian” links

The trailer for season two of The White Lotus looks… eh. [Dlisted]
The Super Mario Bros Movie has its first trailer. Chris Pratt’s Mario voice… [Pajiba]
Hot Guy Friday: Hasan Minhaj looks amazing in plaid. [Go Fug Yourself]
Prince William & Kate are still bad at social media. [LaineyGossip]
A follow-up on that Herschel Walker story. [Jezebel]
Gawker’s rave review of TAR. [Gawker]
This is a cursed headline: “Leonardo DiCaprio spotted hanging out with Timothy Olyphant at a Chris Rock show.” [Just Jared]
God, there are some awful bosses out there. [Buzzfeed]
Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant again. [Starcasm]
Yeah, this Supreme Court is going to gut voting rights. [Towleroad]
Kendall Jenner is shilling for a denim company. [Egotastic]
Vintage Marcia Gay Harden in Miller’s Crossing. [Seriously OMG]
White Lotus was 🔥 till the last 30 or so minutes. But ask any GoT fan, those are the minutes that count. With all the options, I’m pretty eh on this season.
This SC case along with Moore v Harper and we are all completely F-ed!!!
This supreme court is disgusting. And three of the justices are illegitimate.
I love how Lainey’s post about their social media basically really is just what the link title says – they’re bad at social media.
Also I think KP may have blocked me on IG, because I can’t find their account now. which is super weird bc I rarely comment or talk abotu the royals on IG but do on twitter, and I’m not blocked there lol.
I find that everything that Cathy and Bill do in Northern Ireland is completely offensive, and I am not even of Irish descent. How come they are always pictured with alcohol in Ireland? Granted I have never been to Northern Ireland (only Ireland), but I’m sure that there is more to do than the Pub Scene. What a bunch of shallow twerps!!
Wooo Hot Guy Friday!
I’m torn because I can’t wait to watch more White Lotus, I enjoyed the first season so much, but I know that nothing will live up to it. I like the idea of shifting it to a different hotel location, but the setting was such a big part of the first season.
I actually think this looks better than the first season for me. Although I’m watching through the lens that everyone is awful and to just enjoy that, I was a bit slow on the uptake last season and kept expecting a hero.
CAN’T WAIT!!! YAY!! Re: bad endings I think GoT made me forgiving of all other endings in show history.
No comment about the plot-but omg, the scenery in Sicily looks stunning!
Yes to everything said about the Supreme Court. But Justice Ketanji has ARRIVED! In her first week of oral arguments she has wowed the community. Among other things, she brought originalism (usually a conservative tactic) to a voter’s rights case with analysis of the 14th amendment. There’s articles aplenty for her first week, it’s stellar news for a dark period of this court.
I hope for the best but a White Lotus centered on a bunch of older white men talking about why they must chase much younger women at a resort is dull and dispiriting. Fingers crossed that it won’t be that.
I’m sure things won’t shake out in their favor.
Love a hot guy Friday reference!
Harry and Meghan had no problem adding music on their video posts when they had Instagram, so what’s William and Kate’s excuse?
Their excuse is that it would take effort and creativity. And, I don’t see what the problem is if they aren’t monetizing their social media. Are they? And if that’s the case, there are websites where you can find non copyrighted music for any occasion or vibe you want.