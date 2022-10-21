King Charles wants a cookie for not interfering in Liz Truss’s political calamity

King Charles III has lost his first prime minister. Charles and Liz Truss were both new on their respective jobs back in that dreadful week in September, when Charles’s mother died shortly after meeting Liz Truss. I’m not saying Liz Truss’s presence killed the queen, but I’m not NOT saying it either. In any case, Truss’s government has come to an inglorious end in just a brief 44 days. What a wild ride it was – Charles barely got a chance to brief against Truss, but he did make one valiant effort when he practically gave a full interview to the Times about how Truss banned him from going to a climate conference. Still, the new king demands a cookie for not “interfering” in the Tory political crisis in the first seven weeks of his reign. From Vanity Fair’s curious story about how King Charles weathered the Truss storm:

Charles’s penultimate meeting with Truss: When King Charles III and then prime minister Liz Truss convened at Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting on October 12, the recently installed monarch tried to lighten the mood with a quip in a video that was later distributed to the press. “So you’ve come back again?” he asked. “Dear, oh, dear.” The BBC later reported that he was commenting on a logistics snafu that meant she had been to the palace twice that day. But as frustration mounted with Truss and the financial and political crises she had seemingly sparked in a matter of weeks as prime minister, Charles’s apparently weary comment seemed to reflect the national mood. Ultimately, it might be all we ever hear from the king about the last month of tumult at 10 Downing Street.

Please give Charles a cookie for not interfering: Though Charles is famously opinionated, he has said he understood his job would change when he became king. It was always going to be a difficult adjustment no matter what was going on in the British government, but Truss’s struggles with her own party have likely outstripped his nightmares. In that sense, his ability to serve as head of state without making waves throughout the Truss tenure may mark the first major test of his reign. To remain silent on the declining ratings and grim economic outlook, the king instead engaged in a bit of counterprogramming, [making appearances to charities and initiatives in Scotland and London.]

Charles looked busy & stable compared to Truss’s wall-to-wall shambles: It was a good example of why the monarchy has come to stand for stability—as the head of state, his schedule isn’t at the whims of a functioning government. But of course, there must be limits to how long the diplomatic work can continue while everything else is in shambles.

Neutral Charles: From the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the fiscal crisis caused by the introduction of a budget calling for ample tax cuts, Truss’s six weeks at the helm of the British government were uniquely complicated, and Charles made it through without compromising his neutrality or weighing in publicly. But the challenges facing the British political system are just beginning, and an energy crisis is just around the corner. If the Conservative Party can’t come to a solution that pleases the general public, it will raise questions about the ability of the constitutional monarchy to function in its current form.

Again, I have to underline the point: a nearly 75-year-old man – an actual KING – is desperate for credit and praise for not inserting himself into the political catastrophe that is the Tory Party. Charles desperately wants people to see him as a wise elder statesman, so he has to POINT OUT that he was not doing anything while the British government imploded in a blaze of bad policy, Tory-on-Tory crime and general incompetence. I mean, it’s true – he didn’t insert himself. Truss burned out in 44 days without any interference from Charles. But surely one could ask: if the point of a monarch is to not do anything, even in a time of calamitous political crisis, then what’s the point of having a monarch?

Also: the whole reason King Charles III didn’t insert himself into the Trusshambles is because his focus for the past month has almost solely been on his unhinged campaign against The Crown.

27 Responses to “King Charles wants a cookie for not interfering in Liz Truss’s political calamity”

  1. Emily_C says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:32 am

    How is someone a “statesman” for doing absolutely nothing? A head of state who actually did things would be more useful I’d think.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 21, 2022 at 7:37 am

      Modern monarchy is merely a decorative institution. They have very little say in matters of state. The royal family is like having porcelain figurines in your living room, they don’t call the shots in the household. The royals cost a lot of money to support yearly but the United Kingdom is so wealthy most of the taxpayers don’t care.

      Reply
      • Snuffles says:
        October 21, 2022 at 7:44 am

        Like a royal Elf on a shelf watching over and terrifying you in the middle of the night.

      • AlpineWitch says:
        October 21, 2022 at 10:14 am

        “The UK is so wealthy most taxpayers don’t care”

        Hmm, no – a majority of working class taxpayers are actually convinced they’re not paying for them and that the BRF is a rich institution that gets money from tourism and their estates.
        I wish I was joking but I had this conversation many times with working class people and they’re totally unaware how it works.

        If this was widely known, the monarchy would have 20% in the polls, believe me.
        Also the UK enjoys the widest gap between rich and poor in Western Europe, and the monarchists also hold the most of the UK wealth in their hands.

  2. Moderatelywealthy says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:32 am

    ” Tory-on-Tory crime “- love this expression!

    Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:36 am

    I mean, Truss clearly flamed out on her own, but I’m sure Charles joined the chorus of people who wanted her gone.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 21, 2022 at 7:53 am

      I think he’s probably glad she’s gone sooner rather than later, but he’s got to be a little worried about what comes next. Oh well Charles, I heard there’s a new season of an Emmy-winning show coming to Netflix on November 9, you might find solace watching that.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 21, 2022 at 8:12 am

      The thing is, she did exactly what she said she was going to do. So she may have done that all on her own, but her party put her in position precisely because she promised to do what she did. I guess they didn’t calculate how horribly unpopular it was going to be. I have zero sympathy for her but it’s really the entire party that flamed out but they will, of course, blame it on the woman.

      Reply
  4. Esmerelda says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:42 am

    What I’m getting from this:
    – this very article is Charles briefing against the Tories
    – no one trusts Charles to keep his mouth shut, he’ll sink the Monarchy sooner rather than later, and the establishment seems reluctantly resigned to the phasing out
    – just my opinion, but if you have an unelected head of state, better for them to do nothing than to interfere when you can’t force them out. Keep Charles busy with “The Crown”, it’s a public service at this point – until the UK has bandwidth to focus on removing the monarchy in an orderly fashion.

    Reply
  5. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:47 am

    I thought keeping their mouth shut was the actual role of these monarchs. Elizabeth II did it too.

    He should just stay out of it (it’s not like he could give any valuable input) and parade around wearing a crown and a sceptre. I’d add “and look pretty/handsome”, but that’s not gonna happen within next two monarchs.

    Reply
  6. C-Shell says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:47 am

    “ I’m not saying Liz Truss’s presence killed the queen, but I’m not NOT saying it either. ” 🤣🤣

    QEII might have lived a long life and reign largely trying to avoid and evade controversy, but she picked a fine time to check out and leave behind a real dumpster fire in her wake.

    This article says OUTRIGHT that CIII was doing nothing while the government of which he is the head of state was burning down. Nope. No cookies/biscuits for Chuck.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:17 am

      Lol my mum lives in another country and she thinks the Queen literally decided to pass away after seeing Truss 🤣🤣

      Reply
  7. teehee says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:50 am

    …And its men who run most of the world—?

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    October 21, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Whew, what a relief! “Charles made it through without compromising his neutrality or weighing in publicly.” So, the time-honored method of sticking one’s head in the sand still works…for the RF.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 21, 2022 at 8:10 am

      my interpretation is this: man who has never had a job in his life will continue to never have a job. living off the dole for his entire life

      Reply
  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:01 am

    So the definition of stability is not doing anything while everything around you crashes and burns.

    So now I suppose he’ll go to the climate conference and pretend to be an environmentalist.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 21, 2022 at 10:52 am

      Right? That was so odd. Imagine saying your schedule never changes. Never changes! How could that possibly be considered a good thing?

      Reply
  10. FHMom says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Remember her name. She’s sure to be an answer on Jeopardy. Who was the last PM to serve QE2 and the first to serve KC? Or who was the shortest serving PM?

    Reply
  11. Cerys says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:14 am

    This is the one time that a large majority of Brits would be happy if he meddled in politics if it meant a general election would be called.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:15 am

    Charles was busy complaining about the pens and making it known how he felt about the crown.

    Reply
  13. UNCDANCER says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:31 am

    It is all very weird and archaic. The government is formed in his Majesty’s name, but his Majesty can do nothing. At the same time the expectation is the monarchy do public philanthropy but nothing too progressive or political and certainly nothing close to celebrity philanthropy we see in the States. So what are they exactly good for?

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Whatever Charles. He briefed against Liz Truss the first chance he got and he will brief against the new PM too.

    Reply
  15. Laura D says:
    October 21, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Maybe he just didn’t have time to interfere. In the past (as POW) he has put a LOT of pressure on ministers to change the law to benefit his estate(s). It also shouldn’t be forgotten his mother wasn’t adverse to using royal assent to change laws if it looked as if she might be losing out. Liz Truss wasn’t in power long enough to dip his oar in. So, I’ll be keeping my cookie; thank you very much.

    Reply
  16. BeanieBean says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:46 am

    ‘His nightmares’? What might those be? Is he lying awake at night wondering if he’ll be able to heat his many castles this winter? Worrying about whether his staff will find enough candles to light his way during the rolling blackouts this winter? Which pen he might have to confront the next day?

    Reply
  17. kelleybelle says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Ugly man, ugly soul. Deplorable. He surely got the face he deserved.

    Reply
  18. Renae says:
    October 21, 2022 at 10:56 am

    Now that Truss has wilted, does she retire to her produce farm?

    Reply

