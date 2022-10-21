Taylor Swift drops ‘Midnights’ plus seven extra songs at 3 am, crashing Spotify

Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, came out at (you guessed it) midnight last night. Then Taylor decided to pour on the drama with a surprise “3 am” drop of seven songs which did not make it onto the 13-song album, but which are still spiritually part of Midnights. Spotify seemingly crashed for thousands of Swifties at some point. Tay-Tay’s still got it. The reviews are already coming in too, with a lot of music critics calling this one of her better albums. She posted this with the announcement of the 3 am drop:

Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.

[From Swift’s IG]

Interestingly enough, Taylor also debuted a “trailer” for her new music videos for Midnights. The trailer first appeared on Thursday Night Football, then she posted it on her social media. One thing I’ll give her – she’s one of the few artists spending real money on her music videos these days, and Taylor has always emphasized that the imagery is almost always as important as the music. She spent a lot on these music videos and she’s been prepping the videos and this release for a while.

Tay also posted a loving message to her producer/collaborator Jack Antonoff and all of her other collaborators on this album.