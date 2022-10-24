Duchess Meghan was seen out in Montecito, shopping at pricey boutiques

The Duchess of Sussex was seen out and about in Montecito this weekend! The photos are very exclusive, meaning that (from what I can see) only Page Six, the Daily Mail and TMZ could afford to buy them. I included some tweets at the end of the post so you can see her ensemble – she wore “a $595 strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit, which she paired with an olive sweater, a wide-brimmed $128 Panama hat from Cuyana, sunglasses and sandals.” She looked fresh-faced and relaxed as she did some shopping at Pierre La Fond, a gourmet food boutique, and Wendy Foster, a clothing boutique. The Mail dutifully noted that Wendy Foster is “a high-end women’s fashion boutique that specializes in sportswear where clothes go for hundreds of dollars.” Gasp! You mean that a Montecito duchess was shopping for expensive clothes? How dare she!!

Real talk though, I hate this Malia Mills jumpsuit. I hope this kind of look doesn’t come back into style, because you can see clearly how unflattering it is on a woman with a slender/athletic figure (so what hope is there for the rest of us?). It’s giving saggy diaper butt!! But otherwise, she looks nice. I like the braid and the casual sweater over her shoulders. She was with a friend and what appeared to be a casually-dressed bodyguard.

Meghan Markle goes shopping with a friend amid 'Deal or No Deal' backlash https://t.co/HS6mBqHfjJ pic.twitter.com/zimkFiUAzU — Page Six (@PageSix) October 22, 2022

Meghan Markle likely didn't find any deals at this luxury boutique in Montecito, but she was happy with the buy regardless. https://t.co/gJBfVI5TGY — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2022