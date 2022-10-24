Duchess Meghan was seen out in Montecito, shopping at pricey boutiques

The Duchess of Sussex was seen out and about in Montecito this weekend! The photos are very exclusive, meaning that (from what I can see) only Page Six, the Daily Mail and TMZ could afford to buy them. I included some tweets at the end of the post so you can see her ensemble – she wore “a $595 strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit, which she paired with an olive sweater, a wide-brimmed $128 Panama hat from Cuyana, sunglasses and sandals.” She looked fresh-faced and relaxed as she did some shopping at Pierre La Fond, a gourmet food boutique, and Wendy Foster, a clothing boutique. The Mail dutifully noted that Wendy Foster is “a high-end women’s fashion boutique that specializes in sportswear where clothes go for hundreds of dollars.” Gasp! You mean that a Montecito duchess was shopping for expensive clothes? How dare she!!
Real talk though, I hate this Malia Mills jumpsuit. I hope this kind of look doesn’t come back into style, because you can see clearly how unflattering it is on a woman with a slender/athletic figure (so what hope is there for the rest of us?). It’s giving saggy diaper butt!! But otherwise, she looks nice. I like the braid and the casual sweater over her shoulders. She was with a friend and what appeared to be a casually-dressed bodyguard.
Wealthy woman who lives in wealthy neighborhood is seen shopping at high end boutiques and spending her own money. *clutches pearls*
I know right?? She must have spent a ton of her own money…
Now that my pearls are firmly clutched, I wonder what she bought in the gourmet food store. I’d love to know 😀
@Bluesky: You have to understand that Meghan is not supposed to be able to afford expensive things, let alone shop in high end stores. Tina Brown told us that that Harry and Meghan were not rich and Emily Andrews thinks they will return to the UK when the money runs out.
H&M will be in their 60ties and RRs will still write that just a minute and the money runs out and they will be back!
Yeah this is a non story. But because it’s Meghan, a non story becomes a story no matter how trivial it is.
Loved the jumpsuit and the whole ensemble. Always love how Meghan looks casual and unbothered while the gutter gossip rags tries to center themselves in her and her husbands lives. Hope this is just one of many times she is seen out and about in her community.
Totes agree. I think they went underground post-Oprah but there’s no need for that to continue. I’m glad she’s slowly making her way ‘out,’ living her life and paying dust to the haters.
Something she said in the Variety interview makes me think she finally understands that who she is as a person and the lucrative commodity created by the tabloid media and a few obsessed individuals are two different things and she doesn’t have to be bound by that. Loving this new era. I need that hat!
Post-Oprah she was pregnant and the pandemic was raging. There wasn’t a whole lot of out and about for anyone. But she and Harry still did the NYC trip and Vax Live appearance later that year. Also the Intrepid Gala.
I also liked how she looked, especially the colors were nice, olive tones and some sort of ash pink/bordeau or something for the hat?
Jumpsuits are not my favorite, but I do not mind the baggy look, she looks relaxed and comfortable.
I,too, loved the relaxed playful style of the jumpsuit. Meghan looks like she is soaking in the Cali lifestyle and it certainly agrees with her. Loved the whole look.
What has Deal or No Deal to do with her shopping? They should be grateful for the attention since the show is about to start anew. I actually hope she is getting swag or paid to bring attention to the outfit and the stores.
I am agog that there is all this hoo-haw about Deal or No Deal — a faux controversy ginned up by Murdoch and Rothermere minions. We know that Meghan is not allowed to have nice things or be happy without negative judgment on every breath she takes, but this is nutso!
I could not have predicted that so many Meghan haters would pick Deal Or No Deal as the hill to die on. It’s off the charts absurd.
After years of tossing “briefcase girl” around as a slur to insult Meghan, the press now thinks Deal or No Deal was the most prestigious job ever.
I can’t.
Meghan looks gorgeous and chill as usual. I too loathe the jumpsuit and yet Meghan manages to make it work. It’s probably coat weather in the UK and here she is going strapless.
Strapless, tanned, toned, relaxed and happy. She makes that style look effortless, even while I wince at how that jumpsuit would look on most women. I have serious toned arm envy!
yeah, she makes it work
Relaxed and happy looks good on Meghan! I see what you mean about the fit Kaiser, but overall, I love this.
Am I missing something here because the deal or no deal story does not seem a big deal? How are they calling this a backlash?
So now, “rich woman goes shopping” is a story?
It’s just manufactured drama to try and make Meghan a liar. Luckily, Meghan supporters found an article from 2017 that echoed what Meghan said (it was actually worse) And I am sure come Tuesday they will find something else to attack Meghan with. Meghan will say her favorite food is pizza and the tabloids will find some hard up person from Meghan’s past to try and discredit her.
It is such a wild cycle of nonsense.
the only backlash is the one the british tabloid press created about her comments so now they can claim there is a backlash bc they created one…..see how it works? It’s so messed up.
I love the outfit. It’s relaxed and casual. Some people don’t always want to wear skin tight, figure forming clothes.
I agree. Fashion shouldn’t mean “make women look the smallest possible.” Women deserve to take up space.
And it has pockets!
I like the outfit too. I wish I could pull off hats like that but alas, I cannot, lol.
I too like the outfit. I’d wear that jumpsuit — I like comfy/casual yet cute outfits like this in the summer/warm weather. My head and hair are too big for hats like that even though I love the look, lol
The jumpsuit is awful and it does nothing for her – a rare fashion misstep IMO. The hat and braid are cute though.
Glad to see her out and about in her own neighbourhood, shopping with a friend and living her best life!
Honestly that outfit would not look good on anybody. Some designers must be high on something to come up with creations like that jumpsuit.
She’s going shopping and looks comfortable like most normal people want to be. Another time she was snapped shopping and people were complaining about how she was “overdressed”. Smh.
@Msiam: I still remember when Meghan wore that khaki/camel Banana Republic dress on the South African tour and she was described on this blog as looking like a stuffed sausage.
I have a girlfriend that lives in Montecito have been to this center several times. It is charming, quite small, and the two stores mentioned are quintessential Momtecito shops that you would pop into after have a coffee at the Pierre LaFond cafe. Last time I was there there was no parking, people were enjoying themselves sitting outside and in the little park right in front of the shops. I’m sure Meghan was not the only famous person there that day, famous people go there all of the time, mostly unnoticed.
Lol, how dare she show her face after the Deal or No Deal DRAMA…which lasted like 15 minutes.
I’m wondering how Kate will manage to copykeen this jumpsuit.
Ugh, and imagine the fawning headlines, “Daring Kate’s elegant shoulders set new fashion trend”
The backlash comes from the same ones who constantly criticize.
Not that I can afford it, but 595 is literally not that outrageous these days… Which is insane, but yeah, the last sundresses I looked at were upwards of 300… Guess I won’t be wearing any sundresses this summer *laughs nervously in order not to cry*. And all the affordable sunglasses are last season’s shape, and if I want this season’s shape, it’s going to be 150 and up, thankyouverymuch.
I just found Malia Mills jumpsuits on Poshmark for far less and I’m sure there are other sites with sale prices. The UK media just takes the highest price they can find for it and never consider markdowns.
Here in the UK we have a formula for these things:
Highest price we can possibly find/imagine/assume x Number of Bathrooms in the Montecito Mansion + How keen Will & Kate are feeling that day (scale of 1-10) ^ Angela Kelly’s gossip quotient (calculated based on her mood, need for attention, and desperation for relevance) = How Much Did Meghan Spend Today
The trashloids and trolls desperately want the Deal or No Deal thing to be a controversy but its just some old game show. It hasn’t been on TV here in the US for years. Hopefully the next iteration ends up dropping the scantily dressed women. Meghan looks happy, free and chic.
I think she looks great.
Running these photos is nothing more than their excuse to once again talk about what Meghan said about Deal or No Deal… which is something she had talked about in 2017. This entire “backlash” is being made up and driven by these rags because they literally have nothing else they can go after her with.
I think the Duchess looks great, I like that outfit on her. I think it would have been a nice touch if Meghan had carried a briefcase, lol. Just kidding.
What I like most about these photos is that, she clearly didn’t call the paps. A lot of celebrities look directly at the photographer and are dressed very clearly for the shot, full face of makeup. Not naming names, but we all know who I am referencing. Meghan looks genuinely unaware of the paps and I love that!
Not a huge fan of the jumpsuit either. I think it could look good on someone but not here. It looks comfy though so maybe that’s what Meghan was going for instead. You can get things that are comfy and look good but since it’s a private trip to some local shops, she may not have seen the need to wear something super fashionable.
A food shop and a boutique – how is this showing Meghan as a wild spender?
Agree with Kaiser, that outfit is not good. I just don’t even know where to rest my eyes.
Also there’s a huge Deal or No Deal Backlash, even Lainey’s column touched upon it and Stephanie hit better points than Whoopie I think did. I think sadly that everything she said is getting picked apart, but Stephanie at least stayed on point. Which is, she knew what the job was, it sounds like parts of it sucked, but if you knew and willingly did it, can you retroactively call something foul? I wish everyone would move on from it. She can’t say boo without criticism.
Also I saw some Tweets with a writer who knows the In Cut writer who said that Meghan needs to apologize. I honestly don’t get that one. Meghan was asked a question about Variety, she wasn’t negative in her response, but I am seeing a bigger backlash with some of the media that I thought would never go there.
If you lived through something, whatever the circumstances, you can call it foul afterward. And, once you have signed on wouldn’t you be obligated to continue for a certain amount of time even if you did hate it? How many actors have done work that they said they regretted afterward but they completed the project because of obligation and contracts, etc? It’s just that Meghan can’t take a deep breath without over-analyzing and criticism.
Doesn’t she also say that she was grateful to have the job because it gave her insurance and a paycheck? Which she needed? A lot of people in general have to work in crappy jobs (which they knew would not be great even when they apply) sometimes because they need the money/their options are limited.
I really don’t see this huge backlash you are talking about. Yes there has been commentary in the gossip press and tabloids but for the average person who is not into celebrity gossip they probably have no idea about any of this drama. It’s a storm in a teacup and no sensible people care. Meghan knows everything she says will be dissected but she speaks her mind anyway. I respect her for that.
What huge back lash? A former housewife that need publicity to get her career going.
Nothing on the internet ever goes away, video of Howie Mandel asking the girls to show their legs outside a club, one replying,”Howie we’re not dress for that”
Huge backlash where? And by who? A couple of clout chasers? Surely you are not taking the Murdoch trashloids seriously? And I don’t know or care who “Stephanie” is but name a person who hasn’t taken a job they later regret, even if they knew upfront what it was all about? Plenty of actors in Hollywood have taken roles that they later regret for a variety of reasons, including that they are exploitive. Viola Davis said she regretted taking her role in The Help even though she was nominated for an Oscar because the movie played into all kinds of stereotypes. Should she have “known” what she was getting into?
Mostly on Twitter all. I had to start blocking hashtags because it started driving me mad.
I agree with all of you about you are allowed to have feelings about a job that you took in order to pay bills which really wasn’t fulfilling you. But I have seen Claudia Jordan double down, other women who were on the show speaking up and of course people digging up old videos. So bizarre to me since the entire podcast was really good and I think too many people are focused on a couple of sentences.
Stephanie writes for Lainey Gossip. I was surprised to see her take on there, but I have sensed a cooling from Lainey in general.
The Cut thing is weird. I saw that start about 4 days ago because of a friend of the writer of the piece. Some are saying Alison got fired and people are trying to blame Meghan. Alison hasn’t been online since August.
Yeah, saying “even Lainey” touched on it is not a sign of some huge backlash, since Lainey regularly covers royal gossip, especially anything to do with Meghan. It would be like saying “even Kaiser talked about it!” yes, she did, because that’s kind of her job.
and yes, you can absolutely call something foul in retrospect, especially as you’ve gained more experience. That’s true for so many people, especially women – you might have known a situation was a little sleazy/sketchy but were okay with it, and then you look back in 10-15-20 years and think “yikes, that was REALLY sleazy and I can’t believe we were all okay with that.”
I sent Stephanie a response. You can know what you’re getting into, but you can’t always know ahead of time how you’re going to feel about it later. I’ve taken jobs purely for a paycheck, I’ve known what the jobs are and I’ve known that they weren’t what I wanted to do with my life. What I haven’t known is the environment once I got into them – what the boss was like, the coworkers, the day-to-day operations, the way the employees are treated. Some jobs felt ok, so I stayed for a while – some were like, nope, this feels wrong, I’m out of here.
Agree Eurydice. It’s just a weird comment that I saw Lainey make, there was some comments on Pajiba about it and some other places I follow. I am just like…she’s allowed to say that job I took for reasons was not the right fit for me and I wanted something more. It’s bizarre to me.
The “backlash” is driven by the British tabloids and Rupert Murdoch owned rags.
Scarlett Johansson has complained about being objectified throughout her career, even calling out Iron Man 2. Many others have done the same with zero pushback. Another suitcase girl was interviewed in 2017 and said the same things as Meghan.
I am only bringing this up because a lot of Black women I follow on Twitter were giving different takes on it. Everyone was standing up and ready to throw down for her during the funeral, but a lot of people were rolling their eyes at her about this. I am calling BS though. She’s allowed to have feelings about things and I am baffled how many people are acting like she’s a hypocrite for taking a job to pay her bills.
I don’t think the backlash for some of this is coming from Rupert Murdoch. I really do want to know though what is going on with Alison. I thought parts of the article were written weird, but I didn’t think it was a bad article. I liked Variety much better honestly. But that was just my preference.
I don’t understand this bit about the Cut article, that Meghan is supposed to apologize. As you say, Variety asked Meghan the question, she didn’t bring it up, and it was Variety that noted the article was “snarky”. IMO, it was, and apparently that didn’t go unnoticed elsewhere – including by Meghan, judging by her response to Variety’s question (which was brief, and polite). But wasn’t Davis the one who wrote it that way? Either she had a particular point to make, or it was supposed to be some uber-sophisticated NYC take. Her choice, and passed by her editors – so why is Meghan supposed to apologize for feeling a little hurt by it, which is what I got from her comments to Variety?
There is always Rupert Murdoch backlash – that’s how he makes his money, by attracting the haters. But I think much of the rest of what you’re seeing is what passes for debate on social media. People can’t just discuss a subject – there have to be sides. Somebody has to be the lightning rod and then there are defenders and detractors.
Did M call DOND foul or are you deliberately misquoting her? You say you’re sad that everything she says is getting picked apart yet you misquote her and voice a rumour from Twitter that is unrelated to this post. I’m not feeling your sadness.
? What is that?
No. Here’s a link to the writer who knows Alison. https://honey.nine.com.au/royals/meghan-markle-complaints-the-cut-journalist-allison-p-davis-unpaid-leave/c7625ecb-728b-4eb7-82a5-004db13c2172?app=applenews
I only found the tweet from the article and went down a rabbit hole of what is going on with that.
https://twitter.com/brooke/status/1582832416527241217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1582832416527241217%7Ctwgr%5E8cd12615d8a2e62c1a7eb9eca7502c9511c34b58%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhoney.nine.com.au%2Froyals%2Fmeghan-markle-complaints-the-cut-journalist-allison-p-davis-unpaid-leave%2Fc7625ecb-728b-4eb7-82a5-004db13c2172
I am talking about some separate things that seemed to hit at the same time 5 days ago.
First, people came out of the wood work to critique Meghan for saying something about Deal or No Deal.
Same time there was this article and tweets about people trying to claim Meghan got Alison let go because of complaints about The Cut article. I was saying for the first time I am seeing people I follow who have either been neutral or supporters of Meghan looking at her sideways.
I think the Deal or No Deal is beyond dumb. But I am curious about The Cut tweets and people circulating that. I didn’t think Meghan said anything negative to Variety. She said she was not going to not be open. Why everyone is using that to say she hated the article is weird to me.
LMAO….what drama?!?! Absolutely no one is still talking about this besides the pathetic BM like a yappy little dog with a bone. There was never any need for backlash or drama to begin with — she DID NOT say anything wrong, she simply gave her perspective on her own lived experience, as she has the absolute right to do on her own damn podcast. To even continue to give this oxygen and reiterate the stupid DM talking points is silly and unnecessary.
Those articles are based on gossip from a Reddit thread (are we taking Reddit comments seriously now?) and the tweet from one Journalist who has been critical of Meghan in the past (although she pretends she was a supporter in the tweet). From her comments it sounds like she didn’t even read the Variety article but read about it in the Daily Fail. I agree with the poster who said we have be careful what we consume and try not amplify gossip.
British Media and the BRF, what the hell else can we do or say about Meghan, nothing seems to working.
We don’t know what the Sussexes are doing, since the courtiers, tampon, cowmilla and the Unables have no access.
Attacking Netflix worked out well, over 2 million new subscribers, people that would’ve ignore the Crown, now will be learning why he is called tampon.
Did tampon really think that an American company was going to cave, the bottom line is what American companies worry about. Knighthoods don’t do much in America, so can’t be use as a bribe.
The TMZ article was full of racist dog whistles, even managing to throw in the word “uppity”.
I think it looks great, and I have one in black in white similar to it (definitely not in that price range though lol), but like most things with fashion different strokes for different folks. Things aren’t bad looking just because you wouldn’t wear them. Regarding the DOND nonsense, there isn’t real backlash it’s the same media in the BM running the same let’s look at anything this woman says only from a negative lens approach that they always do (Sun, Express, Telegraph, DM), and it’s the exact same media outlets in the US regurgitating it without thought like they always do (Marie Claire, Cosmo, Elle, UK, Showbiz Cheatsheet, etc.). I wish supporters wouldn’t feed into it by acting like everyone all of sudden hates Meghan. I saw posted tweets this weekend from Afrofuturist clothing brands thrilled to be working with her, and creators of a tv show that hadn’t tweeted in two years retweeting her. Be careful of what you consume.
I don’t care that it’s baggy, the bottom half looks fine on her, it’s that awful top half that’s giving me crazy anxiety that if she stretches too much her bosom is going to pop right out! I had a blouse this style in high school and would spend the whole day nervously pulling it back up to my armpits.
I liked the outfit. She looked comfortable. Also, and this is important, she’s spent her money, which she earned, on whatever she wanted to. So, the tabs can suck it.
What’s awful about the top of the jumpsuit, this top style have been around for ever.
And if it slips the only thing you will see is a bra or nipples.
How long before we see Kate out & about with her hair braided??
Why are they stalking her in her hometown? This is a continuation of the British Murdoch rags, it is racist targeted harassment. She is shopping in her hometown, had her car door opened for her, had security all of which she pays for. Unlike her husband’s family who with there mass fortune need the taxpayers to fund there security and lifestyle. They wanted them broke and crawling back and the fact that they are successful and wealthy makes those rich white men who own these media outlets so angry they can’t contain it and it shows in the wording of the articles. What is truly appalling is they continue to do this with the blessing and help of Harry’s family while his family whines about Harry not protecting them from the big bad historically accurate Netflix series The Crown. The BRF in England are a world joke and a British embarrassment. Hope they enjoy the cake at Madame Tussaud’s, they are lucky it wasn’t a chocolate pie from Miss Hilly.
I wish she’d give up sticking her tongue out.