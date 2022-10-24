“Khloe Kardashian addressed Kanye West’s anti-Semitic hate speech” links

Khloe Kardashian addresses Kanye West’s anti-Semitic hate speech. [Just Jared]

It sounds like Lana del Rey lost years of work. [OMG Blog]

I think the “Karen” Halloween decoration is clever. It’s hilarious that Karens complained about it and had it removed. [Dlisted]

Lainey’s take on Taylor Swift’s Midnights. [LaineyGossip]

Marion Cotillard & others attend a party for Chanel’s jewelry line. [RCFA]

I remember when Lara Logan was a respected journalist and to see her turn into a fascist lunatic is shocking and disturbing. [Jezebel]

I’m in love with Boris Kodjoe & his hoodie. [Go Fug Yourself]

Has Taylor Swift outgrown Easter eggs? [Gawker]

Recap of Andor, Episode 7 (spoilers). [Pajiba]

Every day is Halloween when you dress up in Balenciaga. [Egotastic]

Liz Cheney talks about whether Donald Trump will testify before the January 6th Committee and whether it will be a circus. [Buzzfeed]

Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump isn’t man enough to testify. [Towleroad]