Pfizer is going to charge $110 to $130 per covid shot starting next year

It’s weird to think about how covid changed so much and there’s this new, not quite back to normal situation, and we’re all just living with it. President Biden said it’s over, but people are still getting it and people still need shots for it. Around the end of this year, Pfizer’s government contract will end and they will begin charging $110-130 per dose. However, insurance will still allow most people to get vaccinated for free or cheaply. And Pfizer has an income-based assistance program for uninsured folks as well.
Pfizer is raising the “commercial list price” for its coronavirus vaccines.
The pharmaceutical company said Friday that the drug will cost between $110 to $130 per dose once its government contract ends, according to the Associated Press, though many will continue to receive the shot for free.
New prices could go into effect as soon as early 2023, depending on when the government phases out its own distribution program, the outlet said.
Angela Lukin, Pfizer’s global primary care & U.S. president, explained that increased prices are due to the costs of switching from multi-dose to single-dose vials and commercial distribution. Lukin added that the new prices are still below the level of “what would be considered a highly effective vaccine,” per the AP.
Since the Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover the costs of most recommended vaccines without charging out-of-pocket, many will pay little to nothing. People with coverage through private insurance or public programs like Medicare and Medicaid will also likely pay nothing.
Pfizer also has an income-based assistance program to help uninsured people in the U.S. receive a vaccination.
The new estimated list price for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is comparable to that of other adult vaccines, such as hepatitis and shingles, which can range from around $64 to $171, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus vaccines and boosters are expected to remain free until the government ends its public health emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic or depletes its federally acquired supply, according to a report published Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
It seems like covid is moving the way of the seasonal flu. The CDC is adding the covid vaccine to its recommended immunization schedule for 2023, saying “all adults and children 6 months and older should get the COVID vaccine and booster doses when eligible.” Of course people will continue to decline the vaccine, just as people decline flu shots and others. But hopefully its addition to the schedule alongside many other familiar shots will convince some of the holdouts who felt that the vaccine was developed too quickly, etc. I have plans to get my flu shot and booster at the same time next week. Luckily, I’ve somehow managed to — knock on wood — escape covid and I’d like to continue to do so for as long as possible. As least I know if I do get it, the vaccine and boosters will mitigate the worst of it.
I wonder what that means for other countries aside from the US. Also here in my country (in the EU) getting both the flu and covid shot isn’t an option at the moment – 4 weeks at least between the two is the rule, I do hope we can get the combo option next year
RLY? In Poland it is recommended to have both (flu& covid) shots at the same time
I didn’t want to deal with two sore arms so I got Covid booster at the end of September and flu shot almost two weeks ago. No one in my neck of the woods wears a mask anymore except me. I put one on at every public appearance. Lol!
Seriously, people are much too blase. Even if the initial COVID infection is mild, long Covid is a real thing. And from what I hear, it can be very debilitating, even worse than the initial illness. Not taking chances.
CB, I know you try to be positive about everything COVID. At the same time, we have to be mindful of saying things that aren’t true. COVID has a much higher fatality rate per infection than the flu. It is also more transmissible than the flu. Flu and cold are poor comparisons except for also being spread through our respiratory systems – we breathe them out, we breathe them in. Also, COVID is not a seasonal virus, though rates go up further when we go indoors, further testament to their contagion via shared air. COVID rates have been much higher in spring, summer and fall than for colds and flu. They’ll just go even higher in winter due to human mingling.
We need to continue wearing KN95 or N95 masks when inside with others not in our households, including in transit. We need to wear them outside in crowds. We need to open windows and doors, to use HEPA filters and Corsi-Rosenthal boxes, to turn on fans. These are the ways that we prevent infection. Vaccines are there to help us stay alive and healthy if we get infected, but it’s far superior to prevent infection. COVID does damage in some silent, stealthy ways that are only just starting to show up in our population — and that’s above and beyond the all-too-frequent disabling cases of Long COVID.
Having near-uncontrolled spread is fostering further mutations and the virus mutates toward getting past vaccines and any, limited, short-lasting protection from prior infection.
Please everyone: Pressure your government to keep paying for and fostering vaccination, masking and clean indoor air. And vote for governments that care about public health. We won’t have economic and political stability until we end this public-health emergency.
We can stay hopeful but we have to also be honest about our prospects in the current situation. Individual responsibility means being responsible toward others.
What a sick irony it would be if US tax payers completely funded Pfizer’s development of shot only to be charged for them once again later.