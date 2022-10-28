Henry Cavill made his red-carpet couple debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

I loooooved the first Enola Holmes movie. It was so clever and such a perfect edition to the Sherlock Holmes universe. The story is basically that Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a much-younger sister, Enola, who is a brilliant crime-solver and adventurer in her own way. Henry Cavill played Sherlock and Sam Claflin played Mycroft. Millie Bobby Brown was perfect and adorable as Enola, and she did an amazing job carrying the first film. The first film was such a success that Netflix greenlighted a sequel, and MBB and Cavill have returned for a new adventure. It doesn’t look like Claflin returned, but Helena Bonham Carter is back as Eudoria Holmes (the mother), and they’ve added some new cast members.
Last night was the big premiere and everyone kept it cute. This was the first time that Henry Cavill has walked a red carpet with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. I’m not entirely sure when Henry and Viscuso started dating, but they became Instagram-official in April 2021. As soon as she appeared on his IG, his fans got really creepy about her and Cavill even stepped in to tell people to chill the f–k out. I imagine we’ll get another round of that now that they’re red-carpet official. Hey, at least he’s not dating another college student.
Here’s Millie with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Her dress is Louis Vuitton – I don’t hate the pale pink with the black floral stuff, but I want to “fix” everything with that neckline and halter. Poorly cut. I wonder if she’s growing out her hair?
I think he’s very handsome, but I don’t think I like a double-breasted suit on him. His girlfriend is pretty and age-appropriate. 🙂 That’s all I got. The neckline on Millie’s dress looks like a college formal dress I wore in 2005. It’s bananas how these styles recycle!
It pains me to see such a handsome man in such a terrible suit.
havent y’all noticed he looks bad in EVERY suit? there’s something completely disproportionate about his head size, his body girth, and his body height. he is a walking tour of disproportions and I find him totally unattractive!
Yeah that suit makes him look like he’s shoplifting couch cushions. Bad!
Yeah, the suit looks terrible at this angle! The cut is just so wrong for him.
Yes, a Superman physique doesn’t work well with a striped double-breasted suit. It’s a little bit Mafia bodyguard.
I’ve really come around on him and do fully enjoy him in everything. And he’s working so hard! The Witcher, Enola (which I properly enjoyed even though I’m not a tween and hope they make more of) and superman.
I am secretly still hopeful they make a sequel to the man from UNCLE and recast Armie Hammer because I was delighted by how funny and dry Cavill was in it and there are so many plots they could do! Gah
Couldn’t agree more! The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is an annual rewatch for me. And you didn’t even mention the fashion!
That said, I can’t work out who I’d like to be cast.
The fit of that suit makes him look oddly matronly. Like Mrs Trunchbull.
Definitely not a flattering fit for someone who’s naturally handsome. But I had to Lol at Trunchbull
I have a hard time recognizing Millie lately, I think she changed her makeup style because it’s been looking a lot heavier. Each time I see her I keep thinking she’s a Kardashian. Or maybe she started using self-tanner but it’s a lot and she doesn’t need any of it, she’s naturally very cute. I didn’t know she was dating the son of Mr. Jon Bon Jovi himself!
As for Henry Cavill, I feel like his fans have always been very territorial of whoever he dates. I remember when he first posted about Natalie, it was a cute photo of the two of them playing chess and then his fans got all weird about it. I love her dress. But Henry looks like he’s bursting out of his suit, he’s naturally very broad and I know he works out like crazy for his Superman/Witcher roles.
Yes she is the one that did blackface and made a half arsed apology about it when his fans called her out. People will dismiss her racism as she’s a blonde blue eyed white woman. Henry is a bit dodgy imo as his comments regarding me too and him not supporting Black Lives Matter though his fans were pleading with him to participate in Black out Tuesday, now his choice to step out with a racist woman shows me exactly who he is. I do enjoy watching him in the Witcher and really like The Man From
U.N.C.L.E. though.
Was supposed to be in reply to @beach down below.
I love coming here and reading and have been for over 10 years. But the way this article is written up in regards to her blackface is really dismissive and silencing towards already disempowered and marginalised communities. I love you Keiser but please try to do better with awareness of social inequalities next time x
Oh, Henry, why??? That suit is so awful and all I can see are tiny hands and feet. His girlfriend is lovely – her dress is elegant and so is she.
I think he’s done a decent job picking roles and getting away from Superman a bit, which is hard to do. Love him in Witcher, he’s really perfect for the role.
I’m pretty sure I’ve read this gf had blackface photos on her IG, which is why his fans went nuts. Not surprised from a man who said the Me Too movement made him scared to talk to women.
Yes, that is true. The blackface photo of her is easy to find on the net. She then offered a ‘I am sorry you are offended’ type of apology to Daily Mail. It is sad to see her racism dismissed so easily by people
Always dismissed when the offended party is the black community. Never cared too much about him (he’s a little too vanilla) so after learning about he and his gf’s antics they can F right off.
It’s mystifying how completely awful he looks in suits. Like his body is photoshopped on the male version of the blueberry girl from willy wonka
Lord knows he’s handsome and hot to high hell and this suit choice is terrible but that’s never what bothers me – he always looks so greasy and the hair is always unkempt for a lot of the red carpets and appearances I see of him. Like why????
He’s never learned how to dress his body, ever since he started bulking up for Superman. It’s a shame. He looks like a sweaty mess.
Millie looks like Queen Letizia of Spain.
I agree, he does look better wearing leather as the Witcher.
Still, his face is so gorgeous, with or without the beard. I barely looked at his suit until everyone mentioned it.
Yes, Cavill looks ridiculous in that suit, which is a shame. Millie looks fine – don’t love it, don’t hate it. What I really want to talk about is what a snack Jake Bongiovi is! Those cheekbones! The jawline! Very tasty!
Millie looks good. Unlike many other women who wear deep-halters, she doesn’t have boob-fat hanging off her armpits, thank you.
This is a terrible comment.
Henry looks awful in these photos.
Greasy hair, not a fan of the beard, and that suit looks like a JCPenney big guy fit.
How can a gorgeous man look so lousy? New stylist please.
He looks great in The Witcher but he’s so built up in looks stuffed into suits.
HC changes gf every few years so nothing to get worked up over, IMO.
I’m a bit of a Sherlock Holmes superfan and will read almost any derivative works, so as soon as I heard about the Netflix movie I went and read the book and the whole series which I completely loved. Somewhat predictably, this set me up to be disappointed with the movie. I noped out in less than 20 min. I felt the feminism portrayed in those early scenes was a caricature of how it was in the book, like mom was kooky for the sake of kookiness, and it just made me cringe. Anyway, not going to be watching the second instalment, though given that Mom is part of the cast of characters, sounds like it departs from the book series.
In addition to the Enola Holmes book series, I also enthusiastically recommend Sherry Thomas’ Lady Sherlock series and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Anna Waterhouse’s Mycroft series.
Agree. Thought it was rubbish.
Millie looks lovely and very happy. She is turning out to be a great actress and complete delight to watch.
I find Cavill’s acting very flat and wooden in general. His MeToo and BLM comments give me the ick. Plus he used his charity for a PR event this year. It’s a no from me.
Cavill is great in The Witcher because the role is as wooden as his acting. As everyone said, that suit is awful on him. The gf reminds me of someone else, but I can’t think of her name. Jake Bongiovi is a cutie like his dad.
Love her dress but why is she in a photo with my boyfriend Henry🤷♀️
Yes, I commented before that Cavil was robotic as Superman. I guess “wooden” would work as well. Like Brad Pitt, his good looks and hotness will fade (and Johnny Depp). But somehow men get so many decades more of good will and work than women do.
I’ve read that he was pretty heavy as a kid and has to work hard to keep his muscle from becoming fat (or however that works). If I didn’t know how toned he was under the suit, I would think he was chubby.
I still would like Shakira to have a fling with Henry….and knowing now that the gf did blackface, yeah dude, drop that woman. I want Shaki to make that mfr Pique squirm!
I don’t find Henry hot at all. He does absolutely nothing for me. Just don’t see it.