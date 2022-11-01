Roland Mouret: Princess Kate is ‘powerful… I design with her in mind’

There was a fascinating interview with Roland Mouret in this past weekend’s Sunday Times. Mouret is French, but his fashion line was British-based for years and years, and his designs are beloved by many British women. During the pandemic, his business suffered and he had to close his label and fire all of his staff. But like a phoenix rising from ashes, Mouret has returned with a new business partner (Self-Portrait’s Han Chong) and a new, more affordable line. The business part of the interview is fascinating to me, but the piece is getting a lot of attention because Mouret talks about Kate, the Princess of Wales. Kate wore an older Mouret dress to the summer premiere of Top Gun Maverick, and it marked a big moment for Mouret’s fashion comeback. Some highlights from this piece:
His change in perspective: “Femininity can be strength now. The non-gendered situation of our time obliges us to redefine femininity. She can wear a pair of flat boots with a sexy dress now. She can have a split to here,” he gestures to the top of his thigh, “not because she wants to become an exotic attraction to the opposite sex, but because she thinks, ‘It’s my body, I do what I want and I like my legs and I show them.’”
He’s focused on doing selfie-friendly necklines and introduced peek-a-boo cut-out details. “In my past, I could never have done it,” he says, because his older customers would never wear it. His new, younger customers will lap it up, along with his signature wiggle dresses in shorter hemlines. “They say it’s younger, but it’s really Mouret — they like it.”
When Kate wore Mouret: When the Princess of Wales recently customised one of his old designs — a black column dress with a white off-the-shoulder band — by taking out the back zip, he was thrilled that they were thinking along the same lines. “She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. That sense of equality she has created — she’s powerful,” he says. There’s an orange short-sleeve dress in the collection that he casually refers to as the Kate dress. “I design with her in mind,” he says. “It makes me feel proud to be able to do things that can help her. To make things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is looking at her, I’ve done a little part in protecting her.”
His Gallic vision: “There’s an 1980s Parisian attitude. I’m getting back in touch with my French soul… In England you have an aristocratic culture and the only way you can destroy that is by being eccentric. In France the bourgeois is destroyed by the seedy. It’s something we mix.”
[From The Times]
His comments about Kate were a lot nicer than Alessandra Rich’s comments about Kate wearing her designs. But that’s the larger problem with Kate’s style and her relationship with fashion: Kate genuinely likes Rich’s fussy, frilly, ruffled, peplum’d, puffy designs. That’s Kate’s true style, very ‘80s and overdone, with no wink or humor. Meanwhile, Kate *should* want to lean more into the Mouret style – body-con, well-constructed, with an eye to a minimalist silhouette. Mouret isn’t designing with Kate in mind, he’s designing stuff which he hopes she’ll choose and which he hopes she realizes will complement her look. Meanwhile, Rich is explicitly NOT designing for Kate and that’s the sh-t Kate gravitates towards.
Photos courtesy of Dan Kitwood / Avalon, Backgrid and Instar.
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Premiere, London, UK,Image: 692794805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive for the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 693083095, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
Powerful? With what? How? Huh …?
Lol he’s got product to sell.., he’s gotta kiss ass somehow lol
Exactly. My first thought when reading this was big time ass kissing. He must really be desperate to beg in public for her attention.
“She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside.” Um, don’t all the Kate stans praise her because she “knows her place” and walks behind PW unlike the awful Meghan? He is designing with peek-a-boo cut outs, high splits and shorter hemlines and thinks he’s designing something Kate would wear? She does have the figure that designers seem to want their dresses displayed on and that’s all I can see for him designing “for her”.
Here in the U.K. the press is predictably spinning it as “Meghan’s favourite designer is influenced by Kate.”
Meh, I think he gave a good response to be honest. Generous and magnanimous sounding but actually very sycophantic and with an eye to sell to her unhinged fanbase. I’m just never ever going to compliment an unrepentant, malignant racist narcissist like Kate. No matter how good she looks in a dress. It unnecessarily legitimises her and minimises the serious harm she actively engages in.
I figured they’d crow about “Meghan’s favorite designer” saying this about Kate.
I guessed they missed the memo that *nowadays* Meghan is the “epitome of Dior elegance”. 😁
Um, all this praise for taking out a zipper? He must not know that a zipper is not as valued as BUTTONS in Kate’s world.
Funny how people project nasty mean bullying people as being powerful, being a bitch and a bully isn’t power.. a bitch and a bully is just that and usually intimidated by others who are smart and confident in themselves so they try to destroy it.
She’s definitely intimidated but she’s just too stupid to realize that she has all the tools at her disposal to be smart and confident.
“Powerful”
Did Google Translate mess up and give the wrong word? What was he trying to translate from French to English so he could describe Kate?
And why did Kate have the back zipper removed from that dress? Her alterations on expensive clothing confuse me. Was she sewn into it? We know she likes her clothes to be tight fitting but that is extreme. If so then we probably won’t see this dress again as a rewear?
LOLOLOLOLOL. Powerful? when she wears his designs they get a lot of attention, and his designs ARE good for her, but powerful???
He lost me at “femininity is powerful now.” Dude’s talking like he only just discovered women are human beings.
Kate has created a “sense of equality”? What the hell is this guy smoking?