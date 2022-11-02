Prince Andrew plans to have a busy social season involving shooting parties

Here are some photos of Prince Andrew out riding in Windsor on October 29th. One of the things I’ve never really understood about all of these photos of Andrew on a horse is: wouldn’t it be very easy to not be photographed at all? Isn’t the Royal Windsor Estate very private and closed down to normal foot traffic, to the point where Andrew would have to make a conscious choice to ride near the road, where photographers are presumably waiting? My point is that Andrew still wants attention. I think he’s probably needling King Charles too – this is “I won’t go away, I can still get photographed whenever I want, look at me being a sad sack.” Speaking of, Andrew organized another “remember me” article, this one in reaction to the awkward and lengthy piece he organized with Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph a few weeks ago. This one is from the Daily Beast. Some highlights:
He’s fine with no longer being a counsellor of state: A source told The Daily Beast that Andrew was fully aware of King Charles’ plans to water down his last constitutional role as a so-called “counselor of state,” changes that mean he will now never be called on to exercise that role and stand in for an incapacitated or absent monarch. The source added that Andrew was “relaxed” about the planned move to add Edward and Anne to the ranks of the counselors of state, effectively replacing him and Prince Harry (although they won’t actually lose the title in a diplomatic concession made by the palace, instead being effectively diluted out), saying the “new arrangement” was “discussed and agreed with the queen earlier this year and the duke was aware of it.”
Andrew is not a recluse: The source also pushed back against a characterization of the duke as a virtual “recluse” in a recent feature by the Daily Telegraph, saying it was “overstating things” but conceding that he “does lead a quiet life these days with little socializing.” Several other sources have told The Daily Beast that they believe Andrew will still have a social outlet via his network of longstanding shooting friends over the coming months, with one saying he is “looking forward to a busy” winter of social and personal events anchored around the pheasant shooting season, which got underway in the U.K. on Oct. 1.
Andrew is still welcome on shooting parties: Old friends and acquaintances of the prince said he is likely to receive multiple invitations for shoots in England and Scotland, some of which he has attended for decades, hosted by landowning friends who remain loyal to him.
Charles will still let Andrew shoot at Sandringham? Although the palace would not confirm whether or not King Charles would still allow Andrew to host shooting weekends at Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor, it is thought unlikely that Charles will strip him entirely of the privileges, which were always extended to him by his mother. Hosting a day or two at some of the best shooting in the land is a powerful incentive for bloodsports enthusiasts to remain on friendly terms with Andrew. For Andrew, it’s a passport to a winter of fun, as, according to unwritten convention, shooting invitations are not generally supposed to be accepted unless they can be returned in kind. (Now underway, the pheasant shooting season runs to the end of January.)
One old friend of Prince Andrew’s told The Daily Beast: “He still has the support of a loyal group of friends in England and Scotland. The winter is quite a social time for him as he is still a prized guest at some really good shoots where he can rely on the discretion of the host and the other guests—and his presence isn’t likely to be revealed to the newspapers. I’m sure he is looking forward to a busy few months. He understands that his official, public life is at an end, but that doesn’t mean he is just twiddling his thumbs at home staring at the walls. Life is quieter than it once was, and the death of his mother left a huge hole. But he spends time with the children and grandchildren, and he has Sarah for company day to day.”
One aristocratic shoot owner told The Daily Beast: “The friends who have always invited him shooting will continue to invite him, he will still be allowed to play. I would be extremely surprised if Charles withdrew his permission to host a couple of days at the royal estates, and all those people will have to ask him back, so I am sure he will be as busy socially as he has ever been…. Some people like to bathe in his title and I am sure they will continue to want to do so. The fact of what he may have done 25 years ago is really not relevant to that. The much more remarkable thing to me is that he has ever had any friends at all, because he is an arrogant twat of ocean-going proportions. But I certainly wouldn’t flounce out of a shoot if he turned up. He wasn’t found guilty of anything, and there is still a presumption of innocence in this country.”
Ah, the buried lede: “The much more remarkable thing to me is that he has ever had any friends at all, because he is an arrogant twat of ocean-going proportions.” While that’s hilarious, it’s less hilarious that the terrific insult is couched in a defense of Andrew as a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker. It’s not about “presumed innocence” – there was no trial because Andrew settled out of court with his victim. There wasn’t a criminal charge in the UK because his mother protected him from all repercussions. Anyway, I guess this is just an FYI that Andrew still has connections in the old-boys’ network and he’ll be invited to shooting parties and he’ll be expected to host shooting parties. Gross.
He groped his daughter in full view of cameras at his mother’s memorial service. Plenty of us saw that with our very own eyes. These people…
I know…that was horrifying.
Wait, what?
What struck me is that, you or I (or most women) would instinctively flinch or move away if touched like that. Eugenie didn’t move, which makes me think he’s touched her like that since she was a small child, it was “normal” for her. Creeps me out.
It’s possible she was in shock about it too. It’s pretty normal to freeze when something like that happens. We can’t know (at least not yet.) But we can know that for some reason it was buried as soon as it happened, and that Andrew knew it would be.
gross. just shows u how british aristocracy is. welcoming a pedo with open arms. i really wonder why the british people still put up with the peerage and titles. most of these people have done very little in their lives other than be born in the right position and inherit centuries of money generated from questionable actions from their ancestors.
The so-called Upperclass has ALWAYS been amoral AF…and ALWAYS will be…
I bet these guest are Russian oligarchs, Saudi businessmen and all sorts of criminals and money launderers. I’m convinced that Andrew will line his pockets by facilitating these criminals behind closed doors under the guise of shooting parties and the social season.
I agree he will bring in the shady characters that KC can’t but make no mistake none of these people care that he was having sex with trafficked minors they just don’t like that the public found out and they couldn’t control the media outside of Britain. There are far to many men who are sexually predators with a proclivity for young boys or girls that are or have been in extremely close orbit and inner circles of this Royal family. It truly makes me wonder if any of the children were protected especially after seeing how Andrew intimately touched his daughter in full view of the cameras. Just how close was Jimmy Savile allowed to Prince Harry? The silence from the Royals on these attempts just says that they are behind it and only pull back if there is public outrage, when that outrage wains they will bring him out again.
Gah!! This man is stupid, useless, feckless, and a waste of oxygen. He provides no value to anyone (other than his grifter ex).
The entire family is vapid and useless. They’re not even pretty to look at.
How can you look at these people and believe that the lucky sperm club grants them superiority over their minions!?
I’m just so salty over this article. His biggest issue is proving that he still has social caché. Not a care in the world about what the English will suffer this winter!
Maybe, but that’s letting the British title-chasers off the hook. The Russians and Saudis won’t be the ones inviting Andrew to reciprocal shooting parties.
My bestie and I have been friends for 47 years. I would take a bullet for her, but there are some crimes that reflect so deeply on a person’s character they are just unforgivable.
Sexual assault has long been a feature, not a bug, in those circles. Why let one cruel amusement prevent Andrew from engaging in another? It would be a pity to deny him a bit of “bloodsport” over a trifling matter like human trafficking.
“The much more remarkable thing to me is that he has ever had any friends at all, because he is an arrogant twat of ocean-going proportions. But I certainly wouldn’t flounce out of a shoot if he turned up.”
I…uh…this and the Rose Hanbury stuff has convinced me that there’s a whole social class of people in the UK who lead incredibly sad, small lives and have never considered that might instead spend their time with people who aren’t princes or dukes who they don’t find morally and interpersonally objectionable.
They all seem to hate each other, but stick together anyway. Well, it’s how they’ve kept power for so long as a class. But ick. It’s making me think those mystery novels where all the rich people on the estate hate each other are spot-on. Knives out indeed.
Why is this pedo still talking?
So you can assault a minor trafficked girl, pay 12 million for settling it, and still be welcomed like old friends in upper class circles warmly and recieve taxpayer funded security. No outrage at all.
Btw why aren’t there calls for him supporting his king brother? His wingman,blah blah blah..
The sad fact is that these types don’t consider what he did to be serious, or even really sexual assault as they feel, as a prince of the realm, he is entitled to take whatever he wants, whether it’s land, money, access or the innocence of a vulnerable girl. If they want it, they take it.
It is a sad fact. Andrew’s probably convinced these arrogant wankers that Virginia was gagging for it and he got hoodwinked, so he did the *honourable* thing by throwing money at her. That’s how little the royals and aristos value the lower classes — they’re only there to service the upper classes.
These people are disgusting. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of Andrew’s social set were also Epstein customers. And Charles is no better since he pals around with questionable folks too. I’m not in the “Eat the Rich” club but these folks need to crawl in a hole and disappear.
The minute I saw the title, I immediately thought, “What CENTURY is this???” Surely in this century we’re beyond the upper crust shooting defenseless animals as “sport” a la an Agatha Christie novel. Is it too much to hope it’s just skeet shooting with clay pigeons?
Also, what the hell is he doing? Go hide under the rock where you slimed your way out from under. 🤢
So Sandringham is still managed to provide massive hunts? So very sick of KC and PW telling other countries how to manage their wildlife when it is okay in the UK to manage large estates in this way. To do these large hunts, predator species are killed so that the preferred birds will be present in large numbers. And, most of the time, the birds killed are left to rot because of the time it would take to dress them all for consumption. It’s disgusting.
Even better “fun” fact. Currently due to avian flu strongly impacting our wild bird population all domestic bird should be currently quarantined inside.
Everything said above and the maddening observation that Paedrew continues to be treated very differently to H&M. It’s incomprehensible to me that this miserable excuse for humanity continues to almost thrive.
“he will still be allowed to play” this sentence just grosses me out for more than one reason.
This, on the other hand ” he is an arrogant twat of ocean-going proportions” well, we kinda knew about it, and the fact that he’ll be allowed to still do as he pleases -except be seen in official events and such- is terribly insulting.
I don’t believe any of this article. Except the part about him being a twat. If he was truly getting invites to these shoots there wouldn’t be any article. He’s putting this out there to hopefully get some invitations. It’s the same way the news builds up spending on Christmas before hand. They always say everyone going out and spending a lot. Then January they annouce it was a horrid christmas. It’s the buildup. Hoping everybody will jump on the bandwagon because they hear everyone else is doing it. And Charles has a lot he can still take away from Andrew. He could take away the staff at his house. He could cut off the electricity. And everyone keeps saying that Andrew has the upper hand by keeping quiet about things Charles has done. No if Andrew did that he would be homeless in days. And still wouldn’t have enough money to pay all his debts and still live.
So, I would agree with you, that this is about him trying to get invites, except that the article explicitly says that if he invites people to Sandringham or wherever, they would only attend if they could return the invitation. So he’s going to host some shooting weekends at Sandringham and people will attend; he’s not as much a pariah in some circles as he should be, plus proximity to the monarch still means a lot in many circles, even if that just means staying in a house owned by the new king.
so if he has 2 or 3 weekends at Sandringham with 10 guests each time, he’s guaranteeing himself 20 or 30 reciprocal invites which will make him feel super important.
Says so much that a known pedophile and abuser is still being looked after with royal security and still allowed to be part of the hoity-toity circles…yet media rats are speaking openly about destroying a duchess, Prince Harry’s wife.
I guess it sucks to be a POC on that Salty Isle. Talk of “Harry won’t come home while Meghan still breathes” barely gets noticed.
Pedant point: the pheasant shooting season started on 1st November.
The media leave him alone and there is praise for Andrew and his ex Sarah looking after the queens corgis
How the mighty have fallen: A counsellor of state to a doggy day care. Hope his servants treat those corgis well since they’ll be taking care of them.