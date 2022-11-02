Did Shakira & her sons skip a 90-minute line at a Barcelona amusement park?

Here in America, most amusement parks have some kind of special VIP access which can be unlocked for an exorbitant price. As in, if you pay an extra $800, you can “skip the line” to whatever rollercoaster or you can get prime seating at whatever attraction. It doesn’t seem like European amusement parks operate the same way, or if there’s a VIP option, it’s barely used. Well, Shakira is still living in Spain, because she’s still going through a custody battle with her former partner Gerard Pique. She’s also going to trial on tax charges, although I believe the Spanish authorities are out to get Shakira. So she’s still in Barcelona with her kids, and she took her children to a Halloween attraction – the Tower of Terror. Apparently, Shakira didn’t feel like waiting in line, so she and her kids skipped the line, cut in front of people and hopped onto the ride.
Shakira has reportedly angered parents after she allegedly skipped a 90-minute-long queue for a Halloween attraction with her kids.
Several Spanish news sources claimed over the weekend that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, cut to the front of the line at the Tower of Terror ride in Barcelona, while other families waited for more than an hour.
An eyewitness, who is a local reporter, told Socialité that Shakira appeared suddenly with her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and a security guard, and they all snuck in.
Journalist Silvia Taulés noted that Shakira didn’t flinch despite people crying out when she skipped them in line.
“What kind of example is that for her kids?” the reporter continued. “That from such a young age, they learn that they can cut in front of everyone when it’s not necessary.”
Taulés also posted images to Twitter that appeared to show the Super Bowl halftime performer at the venue with her kids.
Again, I wonder if Shakira might have paid extra for VIP access, or if the amusement park’s security gave her the go-ahead to skip lines. I have no idea if that kind of thing is offered at this amusement park. If she just bought normal tickets and she decided to skip the line… sure, that looks bad, but even then… I get it. I wouldn’t want to stand in line either, queueing sucks. I feel like the simplest explanation is being overlooked though – she’s rich and she can afford special access tickets.
La cara que se le queda a una cuando @shakira se te cuela después de casi una hora de espera: pic.twitter.com/uoYFsx3xZD
— silviataules (@silviataules) October 31, 2022
I’m sure it was security. Having a celebrity standing still in a crowd, for 90 minutes isn’t something they are going to OK. So Shakira has to either skip the line or not go at all.
If someone other than Shakira chose to allow Shakira and sons to skip the line, they need to publish that now. Shakira’s reputation is suffering multiple hits, and this should be an easy fix.
That said, in the NL, a lot of places did not allow you to skip lines when my kids were really young. This has changed in many venues, and it sucks. Amusement parks are fricking expensive and allowing rich people to pay a fee they can easily afford so they can skip lines, partake of more attractions and repeat attractions while the rest of us hope to give our kids a good time at a snail’s pace. It’s just not fair.
I don’t see the problem with paying a fee to skip the line, I’m going to Universal for Xmas and got the express ticket because I HATE standing in line. I also order ahead coffee, food, etc to avoid standing in line. I hate lines!!!
90 minutes of people shoving cameras in her and her children’s faces. Security people, trying to protect her, accidentally shoving a child. People likely screaming things at her to get her attention, things that could upset her children. Someone maybe throwing something on them. There’s no way that having her stand in line for 90 minutes is safe for her, or her kids, or anyone else’s kids for that matter.
She needs to come out and say she paid extra (or pay extra after the fact). Yes it’s not fair, but physical safety is more important.
exactly. this is a nothing-story.
This story seems off first, the reporter took a Close up picture that you can’t even tell where she’s at if she’s in line, or anything of her to prove that this happened. My question is why didn’t he take a video of her skipping the line? The other thing is the reporter doesn’t even see her just that she appeared out of nowhere with her kids and security more like she had VIP passes to skip the line.
where I am in the US most parks have sort of two tiers of access – one where you pay maybe an extra 50-75 a ticket and go in the “fast access” or “fast pass” line or whatever they’re calling it, and then some offer a full VIP package where you can skip all the lines, but its $$$$.
My guess is she either paid for a full VIP package or someone at the park gave her the go-ahead to skip the lines. If she did just blatantly cut the line then security should have dealt with that.
I actually hate the idea of paying for the faster access etc, but there’s clearly a market since more parks are doing it.
I do recall that when Princess Diana took her kids to amusement parks they got fast tracked through everything. As someone noted above, it’s a personal safety issue for them & the people around them. The rest of us have to stand in line and life ain’t fair. Or do your best to research the slow days of the week, time of day, time of year, etc. You want to go on Halloween weekend or Halloween itself? There’s going to be a line.
or maybe the Spanish press are printing trash about her after she called out the government & press over the tax extortion business.
Oh, I bet that’s exactly it.
Money buys access. Money plus celebrity buys special treatment. Nothing new here. Just another Wednesday.
She probably got thwe OK from the management to skip the lines. ( ive never seen skip the line tickets in european amusement parks, but obviously i havent been to every country (and every amusemenr park) in europe.)
I do think that this is kind of how you end up raising entitled brats who think they can do whatever because of fame and money. The bigger problem is management tho, same rules should apply to everybody.
Celebrities do this all the time, it’s standard procedure for them. I’m sure Shakira is no exception.
Shakira irritated the Spanish for allegedly avoiding tax so it may just be that for her security and that of the kids, she asked to forego a queue, as celebs do all the time. This certainly is a non story.
In the UK you can buy fast-track tickets for queue jumping, but there are separate lanes signposted for people with those tickets so it wouldn’t be seen as queue jumping. They are extortionate though, I went to Thorpe park at the weekend and it was an extra £150 pet person if you wanted fast track
LMAO, no theme park is going to make the ultra-wealthy stand in line for rides. She probably called ahead and told them they were coming, and they either had them pay for VIP tickets or were given permission to act like VIPs. I’m amazed when anybody’s shocked at what rich people get away with anymore. Skipping a line is kid shit. Call me when they’re paying a jury to hang a murder sentence.
Sounds like the Spanish press are trolling for crumbs to continue to crucify Shaki. Yawn.
I would imagine she arranged for and was granted special access, for security reasons in addition to not wanting to wait in line. She’s famous and recognizable, and might have gotten a lot of unwanted attention while waiting. She had her kids with her, so I understand.
My daughter’s friend’s parents have some super-duper-special VIP status at Disney World. She recently got to go on a trip there for a few days, stay in one of the resort hotels and skip all the lines for free. She had to pay for her flight and food, etc., but the rest was gratis and a major treat. She’s 25 but can still enjoy Disney World, lol. Why say no to that?
Wow how lucky is your daughter ??!! By the way, I went to Disney World for the very first time in my 20’s. It was magical ! It really is a place for all ages.
I loooooove Disney and I’m 28! Most magical place on earth.
I’m technically poor and I paid for express passes at Universal. There’s no way Shakira is going to any amusement park without some sort of VIP package or express pass.
Some famous celebrities do stand in line. They also can be seen agreeing to take a picture with someone and it didn’t cause pandemonium. She may have gotten permission, but it didn’t look good because there didn’t appear to be another line or anything. I was a huge Shakira fan, but I’m less so. Ronaldo lost, Messi lost, and I believe Alonso won because he’s a Spaniard that lived in Switzerland to avoid paying taxes I think he moved back to Spain for a job not long ago. I believe Neymar won he’s the Brazilian. Its all a game of how long you stayed or if you hid assets in some small country. She chose to move to Spain and she chose to have children with a Spanish athlete. I don’t know if Spain is going after her or if she just stayed there longer than she meant to or just didn’t care. You can’t stay in Spain for 200 days and not pay taxes. If she can prove she was in America or another country, then she should be fine. There are courts in Spain. If not then they are right besides she is a resident of Bahamas. How often does she stay in the Bahamas?
Apparently Shakira says she was outside of Spain most of the year, but the prosecution has all her hair and beauty appointments and things like that throughout the year and says that she really went over 200. Her parents and her kids all lived in Spain that year, would be weird to live in the Bahamas with the rest of your family in Spain. It will be interesting to see what happens in court, but so far the government usually wins (they settled with Neymar I think).
Yeah my eyes are blue and when I tried on blue contacts, that’s what it looked like…white walker eyes. Ridiculous.
I think she edited it herself.
Looks like one of my early 20s photo edit, same baaad taste. Do a zoom to check out the overspilled iris colour and mismatched pupil sizes.
