Did Shakira & her sons skip a 90-minute line at a Barcelona amusement park?

Here in America, most amusement parks have some kind of special VIP access which can be unlocked for an exorbitant price. As in, if you pay an extra $800, you can “skip the line” to whatever rollercoaster or you can get prime seating at whatever attraction. It doesn’t seem like European amusement parks operate the same way, or if there’s a VIP option, it’s barely used. Well, Shakira is still living in Spain, because she’s still going through a custody battle with her former partner Gerard Pique. She’s also going to trial on tax charges, although I believe the Spanish authorities are out to get Shakira. So she’s still in Barcelona with her kids, and she took her children to a Halloween attraction – the Tower of Terror. Apparently, Shakira didn’t feel like waiting in line, so she and her kids skipped the line, cut in front of people and hopped onto the ride.

Shakira has reportedly angered parents after she allegedly skipped a 90-minute-long queue for a Halloween attraction with her kids. Several Spanish news sources claimed over the weekend that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, cut to the front of the line at the Tower of Terror ride in Barcelona, while other families waited for more than an hour. An eyewitness, who is a local reporter, told Socialité that Shakira appeared suddenly with her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and a security guard, and they all snuck in. Journalist Silvia Taulés noted that Shakira didn’t flinch despite people crying out when she skipped them in line. “What kind of example is that for her kids?” the reporter continued. “That from such a young age, they learn that they can cut in front of everyone when it’s not necessary.” Taulés also posted images to Twitter that appeared to show the Super Bowl halftime performer at the venue with her kids. Page Six has reached out to reps for Shakira, but did not immediately hear back.

Again, I wonder if Shakira might have paid extra for VIP access, or if the amusement park’s security gave her the go-ahead to skip lines. I have no idea if that kind of thing is offered at this amusement park. If she just bought normal tickets and she decided to skip the line… sure, that looks bad, but even then… I get it. I wouldn’t want to stand in line either, queueing sucks. I feel like the simplest explanation is being overlooked though – she’s rich and she can afford special access tickets.

La cara que se le queda a una cuando @shakira se te cuela después de casi una hora de espera: pic.twitter.com/uoYFsx3xZD — silviataules (@silviataules) October 31, 2022